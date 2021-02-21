In case you’re new to Medium Cool, BGinCHI is here once a week to offer a thread on culture, mainly film & books, with some TV thrown in.

Each week, WaterGirl and I sift through the hundreds of cards & letters we get from people all over the world. In this week’s mailbag we were fortunate to spot citizen dave’s suggestion that we do a post on so-called cancel culture that coincides with the premier of the HBO documentary “Allen vs. Farrow“.

As citizen dave points out, the definition of cancel culture is: “Cancel culture (or call-out culture) is a modern form of ostracism in which someone is thrust out of social or professional circles – either online on social media, in the real world, or both.”

Dave suggests that in this week’s Medium Cool, we (paraphrasing him) discuss how a revelation about an artist caused you to reassess or stop enjoying their work. Feel free also to critique “cancel culture” as an idea.