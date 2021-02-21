Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – Cancel Culture

by | 64 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

In case you’re new to Medium Cool, BGinCHI is here once a week to offer a thread on culture, mainly film & books, with some TV thrown in.

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – Cancel Culture

Each week, WaterGirl and I sift through the hundreds of cards & letters we get from people all over the world. In this week’s mailbag we were fortunate to spot citizen dave’s suggestion that we do a post on so-called cancel culture that coincides with the premier of the HBO documentary “Allen vs. Farrow“.

As citizen dave points out, the definition of cancel culture is: “Cancel culture (or call-out culture) is a modern form of ostracism in which someone is thrust out of social or professional circles – either online on social media, in the real world, or both.”

Dave suggests that in this week’s Medium Cool, we (paraphrasing him) discuss how a revelation about an artist caused you to reassess or stop enjoying their work. Feel free also to critique “cancel culture” as an idea.

    64Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Cancel culture (or call-out culture) is a modern form of ostracism in which someone is thrust out of social or professional circles – either online on social media, in the real world, or both.”

      TIL I’ve been cancelled.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      sab

      I hope I don’t alienate a bunch of people that I really like, but here goes. I have a trans niece who is my favorite. She was my nephew for 30+ years and I was not the least bit surprised when she went trans. “About time” was my husband’s and my reaction.

      On the other hand, I do not know what the fuck JK Rowling thought she was doing when she defended that toxic bitch Maya Forstater, but nothing JK Rowling has ever written makes me think she is anti-trans or a TERF. I miss her on twitter

      ETA I belive my niece disagrees with me on JK Rowling. We haven’t discussed. Hope I am wrong or she is just caught up in the current swirl.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jinchi

      “Cancel culture” doesn’t exist for the vast majority of people, who were never invited in the first place.

      It’s just a whine by celebrities, pundits and politicians against being held accountable for their words and actions.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Chetan Murthy

      I have high blood pressure, so I won’t be watching that Allen vs Farrow doco.  But if anybody does, I’d be curious what the message is.  Just to be clear: I haven’t watched one of his movies since 1992.  And he used to be my favorite film-maker.  B/c “eeew”.  Also “the fucker!”

      I guess, I’m wondering whether this might precipitate a real #MeToo moment for the pedophile ephebophile old pervert.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      trollhattan

      The CNN three-parter on James Brown still gives me the creeps, especially since his music has endured so well. Plus, seems like a plausible theory he was murdered.*

      *Said in spooky voice.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Wapiti

      When it came out that Orson Scott Card was a serious (Mormon?) religious right-winger and contributed to some anti-gay campaign, I thought about the last book of his that I had read – iirc, the first one of his Maker series – and I reexamined the gender roles within that tale and said, uh huh. And I haven’t touched anything by Card since then.

      My niece is Black, and once told me that there is so much stuff to read and view and listen to, that she chooses not to partake in known bigots’ works, and she still doesn’t have time to get through everything that remains.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      trollhattan

      @Jinchi:

      Cancel culture is a very helpful term, ranking the equal of “deep state.” Which is very, very deep.

      “Hey, let’s make up some enemies to explain why we’re so unhappy and unfulfilled.”

      Reply
    11. 11.

      BGinCHI

      @WaterGirl: Agreed.

      Of the many problems the right has with this whole issue, the major one is perhaps that they think it’s all about words, as if these were suddenly a trivial way to hurt, control, repress.

      They’re of course the first ones to flip out over any language that characterizes them.

      So, to summarize: For the right, language that demeans is OK if they use it, but not if anyone else does.

      Pure power games.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Gravenstone

      @WaterGirl: That’s just it. People previously in power of some fashion (relationships, workplaces, politics) rail against the loss of that power and finding themselves held accountable for abuses of that power. They just don’t believe that it could ever happen to them. They were wrong. In other words, life sucks. Learn to deal…

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Mo MacArbie

      Yeah, “Cancel Culture” is just “New Improved Political Correctness”. Feh.

      I have fond memories of Bill Cosby albums though never owned them myself. I speak only of “Cleveland” in baseball. I look for other ways to talk about card games in which one suit is considered the topmost.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Chetan Murthy

      @BGinCHI: Purple Rose of Cairo (lordy, I was in love with Mia Farrow in that one) and Hannah and Her Sisters.  But never since.  None of them.  Too triggering.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Delk

      Susan Sarandon. If she couldn’t have Our Revolution she was all too eager to let trump have his revolution.  Anything but the ‘status quo’ (Hillary).  I can’t bring myself to watch her anymore.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Marmot

      Hi. I’m mostly around when somebody disparages Texas. And then I’m like, “Put your face in range, kindly.”

      But I’ve been having a contentious discussion with one friend about so-called “cancel culture” a lot lately. There is no such thing. If it were ever separate from the “political correctness” conspiracy theory, it could never stay that way. The concept is a tool for conservatives to protect themselves from criticism and self reflection.

      It has all the earmarks of propaganda. It could never have been otherwise:

      There is no testable definition to be found, there is no guide in the words “cancel” or “culture,” but there is alliteration, vague accusation, and a collection of aggrieved traditional hierarchical betters.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Uncle Omar

      My “cancel culture” has been as follows: If I walk into a store or office with the intent to do business and Sean Hannity, (the thankfully late) R. Hudson Limbaugh III, Fox News, or any of their respective ilk is on the radio or TV, I turn around and walk out, never to darken that door again.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      MattF

      The example that comes immediately to me is Scott Adams, the Dilbert cartoonist. It helps that the strip isn’t funny any more, although I’m unsure whether the change is in me or in the strip.

      Card is a good example in SFF, although Ender’s Game is a classic.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      sab

      @Jinchi: Good thing that. I cancel and uncancel people weekly.

      Thing is, it’s private. No group think or peer pressure at all. The filtered doesn’t even know they have been filtered.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Jeffro

      @WaterGirl:I think we should ditch the phrase “cancel culture”, which is right-wing phrasing, and replace it with “consequences, bitches”.  Or something similar.

      One of the posters in a politics-themed FB group I’m in posted the following:

      It’s only ‘cancel culture’ if it comes from the Cancelle region of France.

      Otherwise, it’s just sparkling consequences.

      Feel free to share ;)

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Jeffro

      @Uncle Omar: I do the same, only I make sure to either tell them then & there why I’m leaving, or follow up later via email, letter, website comment, etc.  I like to think it’s doubly effective (no way to measure that, ‘tho)

      Reply
    28. 28.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Delk: Susan Sarandon can cancel herself via catapult into the Sun.  No telling how many unicorn-loving idiots listened to her Hillary-hating bullshit.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      The Thin Black Duke

      Bigots miss the days when they could hit people in the face with a brutal punchline for free. Consequences are taxes they don’t want to pay.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      debbie

      @trollhattan:

      Morgan Wallen says something racist, loses sponsors or whatever, and his defenders cry out “cancel culture!” He is not being canceled; he’s facing the consequences of his words.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Tim C.

      @MattF: Literally Orson Scott Card was the first one who came to mind,  however that said.    He really seemed to have lost his mind in the 90s.     I used to like buying his sci-fi as it came out, but around 2000, both his writing and his politics took a huge downward plunge.   (Fair to say, I was also becoming more political aware around that time myself, so maybe it was always that bad)

      But yes,  “Cancel Culture” is the new “Political Correctness”  which goes to the main difference is that “Political Correctness” was all about facing consequences for saying racist, homophobic or misogynistic nonsense.  and “Cancel Culture” is about facing consequences for trying to violently overthrow the US Government.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Jeffro

      Speaking of cancel culture…sad to say, my mom is devolving into a RWNJ (99% due to spending most of her free time on FB)…her latest post was about how she wasn’t going to buy Aunt Jemina syrup and Uncle Ben’s rice anymore, as both companies/brands have decided to revamp their racist brands (to ‘Pearl Milling’ and ‘Ben’s Original’, respectively).

      This offends her, somehow.

      Hmm…if changing a racist brand offends you…what does that make you, again?

      Anyway, when a cousin noted that it was good that the companies’ logos wouldn’t be based on other folks servitude, my mom responded that she sees the logos as “loving people, warm and friendly. They make me feel like home.”

      And…denied that love by a couple of outdated corporate brands…RWNJ mom simply had no choice but to continue voting GQP.  sigh

      Reply
    37. 37.

      NotMax

      Actually, kind of funny coincidence (although but a tenuous relationship to cancellation). Was just a few minutes ago randomly poking around Amazon and came across this review for some hard candies:

      This candy is awesome. Because of the flavor but also because this company 100% supports President Trump. This company should rename themselves Patriot candy because they are true Patriots! It’s a great feeling to support a company that supports the United States and all its (legal) citizens. This company does not hire illegal aliens which is fantastic! Please buy lots of candy from them!

      No big surprise they won’t be receiving any orders from me.

      Same product, different review – :) –

      …These are absolutely disgusting and I would have given them zero stars if I could. Not only were they disgusting but a total waste of money because returns are not accepted. I would not recommend and would never purchase them online again.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Suzanne

      Life is a popularity contest. Has been forever. Cancel culture is just what right-wingers call it when they aren’t popular anymore.

      Learning that Carl Andre probably pushed Ana Mendieta out a window was…. a thing.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Emma from FL

      I don’t understand the value of the concept. Maybe it is because I have never made the mistake of equating an artist with his art. There have been, and are, great artists who have also been first class bastards. Rowling wrote one of the best, most amazing tales about growing up I’ve ever read; I’m not going to start banning Harry Potter because she’s a barbarian. Nothing in the books reflect her personal opinions.

      Believing that a artist must mirror my morality or he has no value and must be eliminated from the conversation bothers me. It’s too much of a totalitarian concept. Maybe it’s because I lived until I was 15 in a culture where artists of all kinds disappeared frequently and without trace because they refused to toe the political line.

      I guess we all are formed by our experiences.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      socratic_me

      @sab: This has to mean you haven’t read anything she has said or written SINCE that incident, since she has been the face of a number of trans-harming laws under consideration/passed in the UK in the last year.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      sab

      @Jeffro: My family was involved  in high up management with Aunt Jemima (Quaker Oats). The management wasn’t racist. Hence Aunt Jemima. They could have had a white woman. The problem was the mill workers. Quaker Oats started in NE Ohio with heavy abolitionist influence. But later influx of southern and immigrant workers totally changed the environment. It was dangerous for the mill and black workers to hire them.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Wapiti: I’ve enjoyed a lot of Card, even after hearing what a wacko he was. It was mostly when overtly Mormon or religious stuff crept in that it took the enjoyment out of his work.

      @Chetan Murthy: We’ve continued to watch Allen films even after all that crap, and there have been some really enjoyable ones. “Midnight in Paris” in particular was good, and Owen Wilson as the Woody Allen character was great. Best thing he’s ever done.

      David Mamet is another wacko who I can’t quite give up, at least the stuff we’ve seen in earlier years. I love his particular brand of cynicism. Except “Glengarry Glen Ross”, never understood the popularity of that one.

      I guess the only people that fit the bill for this thread for me are Bill Cosby and Louis C.K. Cosby was a big part of my childhood and that of so many other kids who memorized his comedy records, and I treasured the time we saw him do a live show. Just breaks my heart that I can’t stand to listen to any of those any more, or see his face on TV.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      planetjanet

      When I was much younger, I adored Mel Gibson. He portrayed the ultimate hero and I loved his movies, from Mad Max to Braveheart to the Patriot. I felt a stronger connection to him in The River with Sissy Spacek. The film was set in East Tennessee where I grew up and filmed in Church Hill, the first place I remember living as a young child. The revelations about his bigotry were difficult. The mugshot from his DUI arrest broke the spell and I no longer wanted to see any of his movies.

      Recently, I saw him in the Professor and the Madman, not by my choice. My cycling group organizes “bike-in” movies for winter training. In the before time, we gathered at a bike shop and watched a movie while we rode on trainers. We have continued during the pandemic riding at home and sharing. It is great to feel like we are doing something together even if we are apart. Looking at a still from the movie in the announcement, I noticed Mel Gibson was in it. I presumed he was the Madman. That is the place he now holds in my head. So I was quite surprised to find that he was the Professor, with Sean Penn playing the Madman. The film really drew me in. I did not know any of the history of the making of the Oxford Dictionary and the storyline was utterly intriguing. Sean Penn played Dr. William Minor, who suffered from paranoia and murdered an innocent man who he thought was following him. From his jail cell, he provided a lot of research material to the first volume of dictionary that was being led by Dr. James Murray, as played by Gibson. As the storyline developed I found myself in the uncomfortable position of having the notions of redemption and Mel Gibson in my head at the same time. Now I do sincerely believe in the power of redemption. But it must come with atonement and sincere regret. I have no idea that Gibson has earned any such consideration. But it has made me think more deeply about my beliefs.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      sab

      @socratic_me: Point me to something.

      When my husband and I have an argument and either of us refers to  the vague “anything ” or ” everything” we both agree that person lost.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      RSA

      I haven’t yet figured how someone’s cancellation is different from a boycott of someone (of their work and attention to them) by people who have a negative opinion of them. Assuming that’s in the right ballpark, it’s perfectly fine with me.

      People on my list: Woody Allen, Kevin Spacey, Roman Polanski, Marion Zimmer Bradley, … probably others I’m not thinking of. For good reason.

      It seems to me that cancel culture is intended to apply to people who are alive and active. I know not everyone feels the same way, but the passage of time seems to make a difference.

      I appreciate Picasso’s work, though he was a notorious misogynist: Françoise Gilot, his lover of nine years, wrote of “his lack of remorse and facile rationalizations for hurting others; a lust for seduction as a form of exercising power over women; duplicity and manipulation as a way of life; the pattern of idealize, devalue and discard in every romantic relationship he’s had; the underlying desire for control; an unshakable narcissism and the drive to do evil by damaging the lives of the women who became his partners.” Two of the women in his life committed suicide.

      I appreciate Gaugin’s paintings, though his son Emil wrote, “When I was 10 years old, I saw my father bloody my mother’s face with his fist.”

      The stories could go on. Separating artists from their work is hard when they’re alive, but maybe after they’re gone, we can appreciate what they’ve left behind, now that they’re absent? I don’t know.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym:

      Except “Glengarry Glen Ross”, never understood the popularity of that one.

      Ha!  Funny, I’m not a giant fan of Mamet, but this film …. *wow*. To me, it exposes and explains the culture of salesmen in a way that no other film has ever managed.  I worked at IBM for 19yr, and spent >10yr of that time working closely with salesmen.  And hooboy, that film is accurate.  I met a guy who could have been the salesmen that Alec Baldwin followed around in order to learn his role for the film.

       

      Just *incredibly* accurate and educational.

       

      ETA: I still use that line “don’t open your mouth unless you know the shot” in various “human relations situations”.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Ben Cisco (onboard the Defiant)

      Card, Adams, Allen, Cosby, Sarandon – check. Not into Potter, but Rowling sounds like a right git too. Clapton also a known commodity.

      As said upthread, this has always existed, it’s just that now, like everything else, it’s more amplified given the winger whining. They can’t say what they want with impunity and it manages to hurt their shriveled chicken liver hearts.

      Lemme check my field – no fucks.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      smith

      There have always been Things Nice People Don’t Say. It’s a way for human societies to define the boundaries of acceptable behavior and maintain enough comity so we don’t spend all our time in fistfights.What has changed is who gets to define what the forbidden words, phrases (and ideas) are. No accident that this cultural hegemony once belonged exclusively to white, well-off, powerful people, and now that it apparently doesn’t, those people can’t stand the idea that some things are socially acceptable and others aren’t. This is just another manifestation of the fact that American culture is now driven by more urban, egalitarian and diverse forces instead of the rural/small town, homogeneous and hierarchical forces that once prevailed.​​​​

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Ken

      @NotMax: That’s a microcosm of the GQP, isn’t it?  “The product is foully inedible and the customer service is nonexistent, but they say the right things.”

      Reply
    57. 57.

      NotMax

      @Baud

      Liberty cabbage on your frankfurter tube steak, with a side of freedom fries, anyone?

      (In the U.K. it wasn’t until 1977 that the pooches were again called German Shepherds instead of what they were rechristened during WW!: Alsatian Wolf Dogs.)

      :)

      Reply
    62. 62.

      zhena gogolia

      @Delk:

      I can’t bear Susan Sarandon either.

      I do not actually know what Woody Allen did or did not do, so I am not having this reaction to him.

      Roman Polanski, on the other hand . . .

      Reply
    63. 63.

      socratic_me

      @sab: Here you go. I am sure that your niece can point you to plenty more, as Rowling hasn’t exactly been hesitant to voice her views. But invoking conversion therapy and attacking one of the few places where transgendered people can receive hormone therapy counts as trash on my end. I don’t really have an interest in doing a ton of research to convince you that Rowling is what she spends a LOT of time saying she is.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      West of the Rockies

      John Lennon.  I still enjoy the Beatles, but I can’t stand him.  I much prefer McCartney and Harrison’s contributions.  Lennon was an abusive husband, father, bandmate, and person in general.

      Reply

