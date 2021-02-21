I get it now. Ted and Heidi Cruz wanted their children to be safe, to have basic sanitary services like heat and running water, to leave behind a third-world apocalyptic nightmare for a safer place. Like so many parents before them, they decided to cross the Mexican border. — Julie Roginsky (@julieroginsky) February 19, 2021

To the surprise of no one (including, probably, Ted Cruz), his kids’ schoolmates’ parents don’t like him, either…

Cruz family's Cancun trip rattles their elite private school Parents demand enforcement of quarantine rules that will keep the senator’s children out of class. https://t.co/PrngXdYcpB — Jon Cooper ???? (@joncoopertweets) February 20, 2021

Late-night hosts, TV pundits slam Cruz for taking "the world’s shortest spring break" to Cancun https://t.co/Q3ZZJNEQRM — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 19, 2021

… “One poor Texan,” Trevor Noah noted during his monologue on Thursday, “had to travel 800 miles just to get heat, water and electricity.”… “I’m not even mad that you were selfish,” Noah said, addressing the senator directly. “I’m mad that you were so stupid. How can you be in politics for 10 years and still have no idea how bad this would make you look?”…