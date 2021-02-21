Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Facebook vs. Australia

As you may know, news publishers are very mad at Facebook and Google. They blame the tech giants for the hollowing out of their industry. Aggregators like Google News, they say, steal content from journalists, by showing the headline and a blurb for free. They very much dislike what they see as Facebook’s stranglehold on content. Facebook was the driver behind everybody’s infamous “pivot to video”, which was based on Facebook’s lies. Facebook continues to lie about the number of people their ads can reach. The way news feeds work is encouraging publishers to focus on clickbait. Sorting algorithms are so opaque that people don’t know how to optimize their content from one day to the next. The list goes on.

In response, Australia, at the behest of Rupert Murdoch, has gone and done a silly thing. They are nearing passage of a law that would force these companies to come to an agreement with publishers for paying said publishers whenever an Australian clicks a link to an Australian news source. The law would prohibit ‘discrimination’ on the basis of whether such an agreement has been negotiated with a given outlet, or how much the payment is. The law would require these companies to notify said outlets fourteen days in advance before making any changes to newsfeed or search algorithms.

The law is very dumb. Let’s start with the dumbest part–the algorithm notifications. First of all, newsfeed algorithms change all the time, and we want them to be changeable quickly, for example in response to objectively harmful viral content like the Plandemic video. Second, these are digital algorithms–it’s not a person sitting there with a checklist, it’s an opaque and ineffable neural network. “In fourteen days, we will change hyperparameter X19z to a value of 0.3.” Does that sound like it helps anybody? This is a very strong signal that the drafters don’t know what they’re doing.

Next up: cui bono? News Corp. They wrote the bill and are getting their money’s worth.

[Google] struck deals in recent days with Australia’s major publishing companies, including on Wednesday with Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, to pay for some of their news content. The deal came in exchange for avoiding the most stringent parts of a new law in Australia…

Stories from the Wall Street Journal, the New York Post, the Sunday Times and other News Corp publications from the United Kingdom and Australia will show up in special panels on the Google News app, on the search home screen on mobile phones and on Google News on desktop computers.

Interestingly, Google took the opposite tack in responding to a somewhat similar Spanish law a few years ago: they shut down Google News in Spain. You would think that news publishers would have been overjoyed–finally, Google is going to stop stealing from them! But they weren’t overjoyed, because as it turns out Google does not steal from them. The study the publishers commissioned found that

[I]n the short-term, the study found, the law will cost publishers €10 million, or about $10.9 million, which would fall disproportionately on smaller publishers. Consumers would experience a smaller variety of content, and the law “impedes the ability of innovation to enter the market.”

The study concludes that there’s no “theoretical or empirical justification” for the fee.

Facebook, however, has chosen to go this route this time around. They have now prohibited Australians from posting links to news, and everybody else from linking to Australian news sources. Yes, this is hardball, a capital strike–but it’s not quite as audacious as it sounds. More below the fold.

Under the terms of the proposed law, Google would have to pay for links in search engine results, and Facebook for links that users post–content that neither company has any control over. They would also be prohibited from linking to only the Australian companies they’ve negotiated favorable terms with–if you want to link to any Australian outlets, you have to link to all of them, no matter how much it costs. Facebook has decided this is a bridge too far, and they don’t want to do business with Australian media.

WaPo again:

The legislation “seeks to penalize Facebook for content it didn’t take or ask for,” William Easton, Facebook’s Managing Director in Australia & New Zealand, said in a blog post. Unlike Google, which scrapes news sites and puts links to stories in search results, publishers willingly choose to post news on Facebook to win traffic, Easton said.

“We were prepared to launch Facebook News in Australia and significantly increase our investments with local publishers, however, we were only prepared to do this with the right rules in place,” Easton, the Facebook executive, said. “We will now prioritize investments to other countries.”

The reactions have been apoplectic and incoherent. Kevin Drum has a succinct rundown:

I have two thoughts:

In a nutshell, one party (news publishers) wants to charge another party (Facebook) higher rates. This kind of thing happens all the time. It’s practically the foundation of capitalism. If the buyer decides the price is too high, they don’t buy. That’s all Facebook did.

Second, aren’t we all up in arms about Facebook’s news feeds and how they’re destroying democracy? Shouldn’t we be delighted to see them cut off news altogether?

Wait. Three thoughts. Shouldn’t Australian publishers be ecstatic to no longer be under the Facebook lash? Now they can promote their work without having to worry about Facebook’s endless algorithm changes and paywall hacks. More generally, publishers need to make up their minds. Is Facebook good for their business because it sends lots of traffic their way? Or is it bad for business because it steals ad revenue from them?

The always-worthwhile Mike Masnick has a longer piece making a similar point.

And yet… it seemed to make tons of people freak out for all the wrong reasons. Almost everyone started blaming and attacking Facebook. And, look, I get it, Facebook is a terrible, terrible company and deserves lots of blame for lots of bad things that it does. But this ain’t it.

Tim Berners-Lee, widely considered the father of the World Wide Web, is also not a fan (you’ll have to hunt around to find the PDF).

Requiring a charge for a link on the web blocks an important aspect of the value of web content. To my knowledge, there is no current example of legally requiring payments for links to other content. The ability to link freely — meaning without limitations regarding the content of the linked site and without monetary fees — is fundamental to how the web operates, how it has flourished till present, and how it will continue to grow in decades to come.

Like many others, I support the right of publishers and content creators to be properly rewarded for their work. This is without doubt an issue that needs addressing, both in Australia and around the world. However, I firmly believe that constraints on the use of hypertext links are not the correct way to achieve this goal. It would undermine the fundamental principle of the ability to link freely on the web, and is inconsistent with how the web has been able to operate over the past three decades. If this precedent were followed elsewhere it could make the web unworkable around the world. I therefore respectfully urge the committee to remove this mechanism from the code.

I’ve thought about this for a couple days, and I’ve formed my opinion: Yes, Facebook is bad! But Australia is falling prey to the politician’s syllogism: Something must be done; A dumb bill written by News Corp is something; Therefore, we must do it.

What say you all?

    28Comments

    4. 4.

      Kent

      Let Facebook and News Corp fight it out to the death and may they both die.

      Good riddance.

    6. 6.

      MattF

      My underlying opinion is that the effectiveness of on-line advertising is wildly overrated, which means that Facebook and Google are both pushing a long con. No one wants to admit this; everyone wants to claim that the news items they are linking are valuable. But if the true value is actually very small, then the question of who, if anyone, should pay for links to news items and how much they should pay is less important than any of the contending parties are ready to admit

      ETA: And, yeah, I’d like to see Facebook driven out of business. But that’s a very long shot.

    8. 8.

      RSA

      @Mary G

      One of the worst thing about the politicians we elect is their abysmal ignorance of tech.

      The judges they appoint can be described the same way.

    11. 11.

      Low Key Swagger

      Is the problem the link itself, or the blurb which accompanies it?  Not sure how just a link would be a problem, since it obviously drives traffic to the publisher.  So, I’m asking if eliminating the blurb would be a compromise?

    12. 12.

      Winston

      The only reason I’m on facebook now is  to see photos of my granddaughters and great granddaughters  growing up. If facebook didn’t exist we could do that with email.

    13. 13.

      Brachiator

      I saw fuck News Corp. Murdoch and his ilk love a walled garden approach to their media sites, but this has largely been a dismal failure.

      FaceBook and Google are not stealing from Australian news sites. It has been clearly shown time and time again that if they don’t provide a least a small snippet for search purposes, the sites effectively cease to exist. That’s just the way the world works.

      Google and FaceBook did not steal money from traditional news organizations. Their business models became irrelevant.

      A very brief history. In the 1970s and 1980s some of the bigger newspapers in America began depending more on classified ads than display advertising for revenue. They had not depended on subscriptions since the 1800s. Then Craigslist came along and took away classified ads. The ability to search directly on the Web for products and services was another nail in the coffin.

      Newspapers would also deliver flyers for supermarkets and retail stores. The Post Office does this now for less than the newspapers charged.

       

      But I also think that Tim Berners-Lee is being a bit too much the tech idealist.

      Like many others, I support the right of publishers and content creators to be properly rewarded for their work. This is without doubt an issue that needs addressing, both in Australia and around the world.

      It’s not just a matter of being “rewarded.” These are businesses and if they cannot charge for their services or find ways to make money, they cannot pay people. Newspapers have been dying for years and the Web versions are not thriving.  Of course part of the problem is that people consider news to be entertainment and if possible they want entertainment to be free.

      However, I firmly believe that constraints on the use of hypertext links are not the correct way to achieve this goal. It would undermine the fundamental principle of the ability to link freely on the web, and is inconsistent with how the web has been able to operate over the past three decades. If this precedent were followed elsewhere it could make the web unworkable around the world.

      This is a conundrum. The Internet works best when people can freely link, but many businesses and some (especially authoritarian) countries don’t see this as anything that they want.

      I used to think that some kind of royalty model, similar to the old ASCAP system for songs played on the radio, might provide some relief. Now I don’t know what a good answer might be.

    14. 14.

      Ken

      “In fourteen days, we will change hyperparameter X19z to a value of 0.3.”

      Oh, if only. The announcement would be more like, “As a result of last night’s network retraining, the following 242,407 parameters have changed by more than 5%, and the remaining 806,169 by smaller amounts. And we have no idea why, and there is no human in the loop. But we’re pretty sure it’s not sentient yet.”

    17. 17.

      lee

      @MattF:

      My underlying opinion is that the effectiveness of on-line advertising is wildly overrated, which means that Facebook and Google are both pushing a long con.

      I agree with this. There have been articles over the years that have pointed out that the online advertising numbers do not add up.

      I think part of it is the shear number of users that both FB and Google bring to the table. They see those billions of tracked users and stop thinking critically. Of course they have been predicting the demise of online advertising probably as long as there has been online advertising.

      Popup blockers are slowly getting more popular. I’ve not surfed the web without one in decades. I’ve recently added Privacy Badger and some other add-ons.

      If I were to pick a winner is this war of deplorables, I would pick FB and Google. Simply because they have many other revenue streams outside of Australia.

    18. 18.

      RSA

      @Mathguy:

      What worse is that the judges think they understand what they are adjudicating.

      Here in the U.S.: “Let’s consider how the writing of well-educated men in the late 18th century bears on the near-instantaneous global dissemination of information…”

    19. 19.

      scav

      @MattF: I somehow think tulips have nothing on advertising. Tulips macerated in bio-dynamic snake oil under a crystal pyramid on a solstice blue moon may have nothing on advertising.

    20. 20.

      Low Key Swagger

      @Brachiator: It has been clearly shown time and time again that if they don’t provide a least a small snippet for search purposes, the sites effectively cease to exist.

      I think this answers my question.

    21. 21.

      trollhattan

      @Brachiator:

      BBC had a roundtable last week of folks discussing “when did newspapers begin to fail?” and nobody mentioned Craigslist. Thought the lack of recognition was telling.

    22. 22.

      Old Man Shadow

      My thoughts are that if people click through on Google and Facebook’s links, those are eyes that otherwise wouldn’t bother reading that medium’s news, so it sounds like the publishers are trying to use the State to get bonus money that doesn’t really belong to them too, so fuck ’em. Now they lose those eyes and whatever revenue they were getting from the ads those eyes also saw.

       

      Also, fuck Facebook too. Just on general principle.

    23. 23.

      Yutsano

      It’s Scott Morrison. He’s the leader of the Liberal Party, which in Aussie terms means conservative. He’s basically Drumpf down under. Expecting him to do any less than the bidding of Rupert and Lachlan (remember ol’ Rupes is basically retired now) is expecting the moon to feed the world with green cheese. Yet I get the feeling no one is going to come out looking good after all this. One would hope it might spike Morrison’s coalition but I doubt it.

    24. 24.

      lee

      @Brachiator:

      I used to think that some kind of royalty model, similar to the old ASCAP system for songs played on the radio, might provide some relief. Now I don’t know what a good answer might be.

      My ‘deep thought’ on this is the first step should be that users should own their data. I’m not sure exactly how it plays out after that, but I think that is an important first step.

      A side note also is the ‘right to be forgotten’ for private citizens (which Google hates with the fire of a thousand suns).

      Maybe the part of owning your data is you can ‘lease’ it to a website. For instance: I tell the Dallas Morning News that they can track me and use my data and I agree not to use a pop-up blocker/anonymizer on their website. They then can tell their advertisers the have X number of valid/tracked users.

    25. 25.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      Major Major Major Major:

      Yes, Facebook is bad! But Australia is falling prey to the politician’s syllogism: Something must be done; A dumb bill written by News Corp is something; Therefore, we must do it.

      What say you all?

      I say: Well, in a battle between Facebook and News Corp., I’m rooting for injuries.

      And in a battle between Mark Zuckerberg and Rupert & Lachlan Murdoch, I’m rooting for fatalities.

      But also, to a large extent, I don’t have a bone to pick in that fight – I refuse to watch or read anything from Fox News, and I’ve got Facebook completely blocked, at max settings, through NoScript, Privacy Badger, et al.

    27. 27.

      Bill Arnold

      @glc:

      For those interested in such things, Cory Doctorow’s pluralistic.com is a good source.

      Doctorow rants well, but he doesn’t address the details of the actual proposed legislation. Which is in flux, in particular due to complaints about the ridiculous notification clauses that Facebook was aggressively complaining about. He’s also saying it’s not a link tax; this is true only in the sense that the government is not collecting it, just requiring it. It is unclear to me from the proposed legislation (skimmed and a few days ago; 58 pages) whether it covers user-provide links on other social media like twitter or comments in blog comment sections
      Frankly, from what I looked at a couple of days ago, I’d actively encourage any place with user-generated comments that allows links to simply cut off Australian IP addresses, at least until the scope is clarified and assuming that when clarified it is not too odious. If Australians want to access, they could use a VPN. (Assuming VPNs are legal in Australia; security laws there are empower The State to an appalling level.)

    28. 28.

      Ken

      @lee: A side note also is the ‘right to be forgotten’ for private citizens (which Google hates with the fire of a thousand suns).

      They can hate it as much as they want, as long as they implement it in accord with GDPR requirements.  Or choose one of the alternatives, which are (1) never store personal data about any citizen of the EU, or (2) pay massive massive fines on a regular basis.

