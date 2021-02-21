Tonight for dinner, I made a delicious roasted pork loin, buttered cabbage, smashed potatoes, and beets with melted goat cheese. It was absolutely fabulous, and as I was sitting here digesting and watching Stranger on Netflix, I started thinking about how lucky I am to not only have the skills to cook these meals, but the financial means to make them happen at a price cheaper than a combo meal at Mickey D’s.

One of the things I think about a lot and talk about a lot is just how expensive everything is for poor people. That meal cost me probably eight dollars to make, and I have enough leftovers to eat it for lunch and dinner tomorrow. Three delicious meals for 8 bucks. But the reason I can do it is because I am fortunate enough that I can shop for the future. Every item, with the exception of the cabbage, was something I bought WEEKS and MONTHS ago. The pork loin was three bucks, reduced from nine. I saw them on sale, picked up five of them, and froze them. The new potatoes were two bucks for a huge bag that I found and threw in my onion and potato bin in the cellar a month ago. The beets were BOGO for 2 bucks- those expensive ones already cooked that are normally 3.99 per. The goat cheese I had on hand, and the cabbage was like 79 cents. Everything else I had in house.

I’m able to do that because I have the excess capital that keeps me from the situation a lot of people around me in West Virginia are in- literally every purchase they make is an emergency. They can’t buy five pork loins to freeze for some use months down the road, because EVERY SINGLE PURCHASE is a juggling act.

It’s like that with everything for the working poor. Their health expenses are higher because they can’t preventative care, same with their car and their house. They can’t get reliable banking or credit, etc. It’s just a cycle of suck and it makes me sad.

Also, raise the fucking minimum wage.