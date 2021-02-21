Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday/Sunday, Feb. 20-21

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday/Sunday, Feb. 20-21

by

Thread, h/t Rikyrah –

    7Comments

    1. 1.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 2/20 China reported 0 new domestic confirmed & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Hebei Province

      Hebei Provincial Health Commission reported that 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 146 domestic confirmed cases (127 moderate and 19 mild) & 9 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province:

      • At Xingtai, there are currently 21 domestic confirmed cases in the city.
      • At Shijiazhuang, 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are 125 confirmed cases & 9 asymptomatic cases. Gaocheng District remains at Medium Risk.

      Heilongjiang Province

      Heilongjiang Provincial Health Commission reported that 5 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 7 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently 15 domestic confirmed (12 moderate and 3 mild) & 24 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.:

      • At Suihua, 5 confirmed cases recovered & 5 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently 15 domestic confirmed & 17 domestic asymptomatic cases there. Wangkui County remains at Medium Risk.
      • At Harbin, 2 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently 7 asymptomatic cases there.

      Jilin Province 

      Jilin Provincial Heath Commission reported that 17 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 37 domestic confirmed (1 critical, 1 serious, 34 moderate and 11 mild) & 5 domestic asymptomatic cases:

      • At Songyuan, the 2 domestic confirmed cases there recovered.
      • At Tonghua, 11 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 33 domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. The 1 building & 4 residential compounds at Medium Risk have been re-designated to Low Risk.
      • At Changchun, 4 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 4 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.

      At Shanghai Municipality, 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are 14 domestic confirmed cases remaining.

      Imported Cases

      On 2/20 China reported 7 new imported confirmed cases, 6 imported asymptomatic cases, 2 imported suspect cases:

      • Shanghai Municipality – 3 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from the US & an Indian national coming from Germany; 2 suspect cases, no information released
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 2 confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic), a Chinese national and an Algerian national returning from Algeria
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Saudi Arabia; 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Saudi Arabia & the DRC (via Nairobi)
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Saudi Arabia
      • Shenyang in Liaoning Province – 1 confirmed case, no information released
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Japan 
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 asymptomatic cases, a Chinese national returning from Guatemala (via Mexico City & Paris CdG)

       

      Overall in China, 38 confirmed cases recovered, 20 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation and 1 was reclassified as confirmed case, and 705 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 423 active confirmed cases in the country (193 imported), 2 are in critical/serious condition (none imported), 316 asymptomatic cases (274 imported), 3 suspect cases (all imported). 7,929 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      On 2/21 Hong Kong reported 20 new cases, 1 imported & 19 domestic (6 of whom do not yet have source of infection identified).

      Reply
    2. 2.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY yesterday:

      New cases = 174. Reported deaths at 1108. Positivity at 2.3%
      215 in the hospital, 63 in the ICU
      40% hospital beds available, 37% ICU beds available.

      My BIL got his first jab yesterday. My sister is on some Virginia state list but has no idea when they’re going to get to her. Her husband was #505; she’s somewhere in the 50,000s. In the meantime she spends a few hours a day refreshing the CVS website looking for vaccination openings, but the only CVS in her area is inside a Target store and they have no openings yet.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 numbers. Director-General of Health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reports 3,297 new cases today in his media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 283,569 cases. He also reports five new deaths today, for a cumulative total of 1,056 deaths — 0.37% of the cumulative reported total, 0.42% of resolved cases.

      There are currently 33,304 active and contagious cases; 209 are in ICU, 91 of them intubated. Meanwhile, 4,456 patients recovered and were discharged, for a cumulative total of 249,209 patients recovered – 87.9% of the cumulative reported total.

      Six new clusters were reported today: Jalan Persiaran Cemerlang, Jalan Cemerlang Besi, Jalan Kota Kulai, Jalan Kelapa Mawar, and Jalan Pandan Ria in Johor; and Perusahaan Baru in Penang. All are workplace clusters.

      3,291 new cases today are local infections. Perak tops the list today, reporting 1,215 cases: 1,187 in existing clusters, including 1,046 in Jalan Changkat Jong cluster; 16 close-contact screenings; and 12 other screenings. Selangor reports 864 local cases: 339 in existing clusters, 456 close-contact screenings, and 69 other screenings. Johor reports 430 local cases: 157 in older clusters; 103 in Jalan Persiaran Cemerlang, Jalan Cemerlang Besi, Jalan Kota Kulai, Jalan Kelapa Mawar, and Jalan Pandan Ria clusters; 93 close-contact screenings; and 77 other screenings.

      Sarawak reports 185 cases: 47 in existing clusters, 95 close-contact screenings, and 43 other screenings. Penang reports 127 cases: 34 in older clusters, 20 in Perusahaan Baru cluster, 25 close-contact screenings; and 48 other screenings. Kuala Lumpur reports 122 local cases: seven in existing clusters, 64 close-contact screenings, and 51 other screenings. Negeri Sembilan reports 122 cases: 63 in existing clusters, 33 close-contact screenings, and 26 other screenings.

      Sabah reports 85 cases: 15 in existing clusters, 45 close-contact screenings, and 25 other screenings. Melaka reports 65 cases: 54 in existing clusters, four close-contact screenings, and seven other screenings. Kelantan reports 30 cases: 23 close-contact screenings, and seven other screenings.

      Kedah reports 15 cases: three in existing clusters, five close-contact screenings, and seven other screenings. Terengganu reports 12 cases: six in existing clusters, and six close-contact screenings. Pahang reports nine cases: six in existing clusters, two close-contact screenings, and one other screening. Putrajaya reports seven cases: six in existing clusters, and one close-contact screening. And Labuan reports three cases: one close-contact screening, and two other screenings.

      Perlis reports no new cases today.

      Six new cases today are imported: four in Selangor, one in Johor, and one in Kuala Lumpur.

      The deaths reported today are a 62-year-old woman in Terengganu with diabetes, hypertension, and chronic kidney disease; an 82-year-old man in Kuala Lumpur with diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidaemia, stroke, and chronic kidney disease; a 76-year-old man in Terengganu with lymphoma; a 74-year-old man in Selangor with diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidaemia, and heart disease; and a 29-year-old non-Malaysian woman in Selangor, DOA with hypertension.

      In other news, the first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine, consisting of 312,390 doses, arrived today at Kuala Lumpur International Airport; the arrival of the vaccine was livestreamed on social media by the Ministry of Health, and doses were immediately shipped out to various states. Phase one of vaccination begins on Friday, and will cover frontline workers and the PM.

      Dang! Scooped again by Anne Laurie!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      gkoutnik

       

      Dang! Scooped again by Anne Laurie!

      Doesn’t matter – good news either way.  As soon as I read that up top, I thought, “Hooray!  Amir’s one step closer to safety!!”

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Amir Khalid

      @Anne Laurie
      Phase two for at-risk people starts in about two months. With my medical history, I’ll be in that group. Vaccination signups open in a few weeks; we’ll be able to do it via a hotline, at government and private hospitals and clinics, or with the MySejahtera Covid-19 tracking phone app. I’ll let you guys know when I’ve done that.

      Reply

