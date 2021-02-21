After touring a Pfizer facility, President Biden on Friday emphasized the safety of approved coronavirus vaccines and said there would be enough available for all Americans by the end of July. https://t.co/WWczibHh0j pic.twitter.com/31vqHgzQ16 — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 19, 2021





we always Discourse quotes like this as though the president’s target audience for reassurances is millennials who miss bars and not boomers with pre-existing conditions watching cable news https://t.co/nlCLQQUcAZ — counterfactual (@counterfax) February 19, 2021

The US only administered 959,000 vaccine shots today, bringing the total to 61.3 million, or 18.5 doses per 100 people. The 7-day moving average fell visibly to 1.32 million shots per day. 12.9% of Americans have received at least one shot; 5.4% are now fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/B1VBOlaF91 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 21, 2021

The US had +69,617 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to over 28.7 million. The 7-day moving average declined to below 71,000 new cases per day, its lowest level since October 25. pic.twitter.com/4rCBl8j9j0 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 21, 2021

When can the United States reach herd immunity? It’s complicated https://t.co/QDvJQ2Iz2Q — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 20, 2021

======

For all of you interested in the global availability of COVID vaccines. A team at Duke University is producing this new data source in which they track the global production and distribution of COVID vaccines. This is very useful.https://t.co/b3ulx83CA1 pic.twitter.com/MHvq9dAnP6 — Max Roser (@MaxCRoser) February 20, 2021

Malaysia to start COVID-19 vaccination drive early as first doses arrive https://t.co/OrwCs597r7 pic.twitter.com/wLOF7IchKD — Reuters (@Reuters) February 21, 2021

India's Serum Institute says prioritising domestic vaccine needs, asks for patience https://t.co/UAx3ITUI6D pic.twitter.com/wVVXysts82 — Reuters (@Reuters) February 21, 2021

Pope Francis and Italy's president have marked the nation's first annual day to honor health care workers, exactly one year after the nation's first native case of COVID-19 emerged. A year on, Italy has seen more than 95,000 coronavirus deaths. https://t.co/1rxM3ZSJql — The Associated Press (@AP) February 20, 2021

Mayor of French city of Nice calls for weekend coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/PTPk9uvXJR pic.twitter.com/XDwxgylkJR — Reuters (@Reuters) February 21, 2021

COVID data will determine how quickly UK emerges from lockdown, Hancock says https://t.co/Qdoz6Om2F1 pic.twitter.com/nF4dERIyMj — Reuters (@Reuters) February 21, 2021

Germans are shunning the AstraZeneca vaccine. Healthcare facilities report several hundred thousand AstraZeneca vials going unused & no-shows at scheduled appointments. Officials in Italy, Austria & Bulgaria also signaling resistance to the British vax https://t.co/f89Q7UuoNW pic.twitter.com/1rxju6kkTb — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 21, 2021

Russia confirmed 12,742 new coronavirus cases Sunday, bringing the total number of reported infections to 4,164,726 https://t.co/noZvhaeQzq — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) February 21, 2021

Israel starts reopening as number of COVID vaccinees nears 50% https://t.co/xXKJtZWdg2 pic.twitter.com/8hJAC9Cb10 — Reuters (@Reuters) February 21, 2021

Australian PM is vaccinated as rollout begins https://t.co/3j2aaZXbwT — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 21, 2021

Australia won't advertise COVID-19 vaccine on Facebook but vows publicity https://t.co/qko3iRdCU4 pic.twitter.com/BtGzZNLLdL — Reuters (@Reuters) February 21, 2021

Anti-vaccination protests held in Australia ahead of rollout https://t.co/RqnEAnihvL — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 20, 2021

Tanzania’s leader says his country is "covid-free." The facts are proving him wrong. https://t.co/0qUbXHapHD — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 17, 2021

Every trend in the #COVID19 #pandemic is pointing in the right direction — except one: Rising numbers of mutant forms of #SARSCoV2 that can spread more easily, cause worse disease and defy vaccines. Remain vigilant, everybody. https://t.co/XkLnjJPR0I — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) February 20, 2021

======

Health officials say that even after getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19, people should still wear masks, social distance and avoid crowds until more people receive their shots. https://t.co/ukpeHpuSd7 — The Associated Press (@AP) February 20, 2021

Pulse oximeter readings are a matter of life or death. I’m glad @US_FDA responded to my concerns that they may be less accurate for people of color. The agency needs to better regulate these devices to make sure they don't give racially biased results. https://t.co/mXbQNjnDIa — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 20, 2021

Israel’s Ministry of Health says benefits of #PfizerVaccine 14 days after 2jab are:

• 95.8% preventing illness cases

• 98.0% preventing fever and/or respiratory symptoms

• 98.9% preventing hospitalization

• 99.2% preventing severe illness

• 98.9% preventing death — Noa Landau ??? ????? (@noa_landau) February 20, 2021

A clinical trial has been launched to see if bovine immunoglobulins (antibodies) prevent COVID19 side effects. 3 institutions are testing a food supplement, EnteraGam, based on immunoglobulin-rich cow serum. Product is dried. The antibodies detect viruses https://t.co/62ch3MndN9 pic.twitter.com/EnDkTv8Pwb — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 20, 2021

Fujifilm to restart clinical trial of Avigan to treat COVID-19: media https://t.co/ab0wedMF35 pic.twitter.com/U6PL2aSTdj — Reuters (@Reuters) February 21, 2021

======

How will we know if the B.1.1.7 strain will lead to a 4th surge in the US?

Florida. It accounts for >15% cases now, leading the country

I look at cases, testing, hospitalizations there each day.

So far so good. Still early https://t.co/CRHnqk3Kn4 pic.twitter.com/8ZR5Ev5g7W — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) February 20, 2021

Governors Andrew Cuomo of New York and Gavin Newsom of California were hailed as strong leaders at the beginning of the pandemic. But nearly a year on, they're now both embroiled in distinct political woes. https://t.co/7duYYY5im8 — The Associated Press (@AP) February 20, 2021

The pandemic has shuttered brothels in Nevada, the only state with legal prostitution. While sex work seems incompatible with social distancing, the industry says brothels could reopen safely with precautions, like massage businesses. https://t.co/AknoqWXcjx — The Associated Press (@AP) February 20, 2021

A skateboarding world champion is among five people prosecutors in Southern California have charged with organizing parties that were possible superspreader events amid the pandemic. https://t.co/8enGmfJk60 — The Associated Press (@AP) February 21, 2021

Thread, h/t Rikyrah –