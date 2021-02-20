Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Doing What We Can

The GOP Death Cultists genuinely find it difficult to imagine a politician who works to keep his promises:

In recent days, Republicans have tried to project confidence that they’ve found a killer attack line on President Biden: They can use the increasing anger of parents over the failure of schools to reopen to win back the suburban voters they’ve lost.

As Republicans describe this, it’s a twofer: They can channel the genuine hardships this has imposed on countless Americans to their advantage while also tarring Democrats as in the pocket of teachers unions, casting them as tools of their special interests.

The Republican calculation appears to be that, by pushing now for the schools to reopen quickly, they will have placed themselves on the right side of the issue early on…

But the complication here is that if and when that happens, the party in power is likely to get a large bulk of the credit for it.

The truth of the matter is that Democrats’ political fortunes in 2022 will turn, at least in part, on whether they actually deliver on getting us back to normal, or not. If they don’t, then they’ll probably be in serious political trouble next year.

If so, perhaps the Republican strategy will appear prescient. But if Biden and Democrats do tame the pandemic and schools reopen — and normalcy resumes relatively smoothly — the GOP strategy will not only have been shortsighted.

It will also backfire. It will have left Republicans in the position of having contributed little to nothing of actual value to a large national success story that most Americans will be celebrating.

    8. 8.

      JAFD

      Well, since this be an open thread…

      Hath any of you jackals purchased prescription eyeglasses online ?  Any companies you’d recommend – or disparage ?  Other tips or recommendations ?

      Thanks very much for your help with this !  Have great weekend, happy Washington’s Birthday, and joyful Purim.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      waspuppet

      That’s assuming Republicans are even trying to get most people to vote for them. If things are relatively normal next year, the Republican line will be “See? Trump was right; this virus wasn’t that big a deal.” Which will be enough of an excuse to keep their 40% in line. Throw in voter suppression and it’s another crapshoot.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      It’s been a full month and there’s been no drama, no scandals, actual vaccinations have more than tripled, deaths have plummeted 44%, and 2,000,000,000,000 dollars is a 10 days away.We should all be getting cigarette holders and start signing “Happy Days Are Here Again”​​

      Reply
    25. 25.

      randy khan

      About that Republican strategy – a week or so ago, there was a bunch of righty caterwauling about how the Biden Administration would interfere in the CDC guidance on when and how schools could reopen.  That didn’t happen.  (And, of course, wasn’t going to happen, for many reasons.)

      Now they’re making another push about school reopenings just as the Dems are going to pass a relief bill, likely with almost no Republican votes, that contains a ton of money to help schools implement the CDC guidance.  (And Biden and his team already have talked about that money.)

      This does not seem like a well conceived strategy.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: I worried that Turnip would start yapping again once the impeachment trial was over and get wall-to-wall MSM coverage. He did hit the Newsmax and ONAN circuit and maybe Fox News? But it didn’t draw major coverage from the non-wingnut press, which is a great sign. The Twitter deplatforming really did cut off that shit-stain troll’s oxygen.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @debbie: And all others:

      I knew we were getting close 2 weeks ago. I had a vet appointment and insisted my wife come with (I usually do this alone) X-rays showed his left lung was 80% scar tissue and any activity started him hacking. One morning I let him out for morning biz and he went and wandered, by the time he came back he struggled to breath for a good 15 mins. All I could do was hold him as he shook with the effort and tell myself he was never going out by himself again. Weds eve he stopped eating, not even treats from his Momma, or his ham wrapped meds.

      Yester morn I told my wife that Woof was telling us it was time. She wanted to talk to the vet first. We called. He told her it was time. We took him in. He breathed his last with his head in her lap.

      His Momma is bereft. I am not much better.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      zhena gogolia

      Damn, the caption on that first tweet. “For the first time in his presidency, Biden ventured outside Washington . . .”

      FUCK YOU FUCK YOU FUCK YOU

      Yeah, he didn’t “venture” on a helicopter to play golf and scheme to overthrow the government. I know it’s hard on you fucking reporters, but try to get a grip.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Freemark

      @Chyron HR:  I doubt that is why this small fluffy white dog was named Snowflake. I’d be willing to bet Fled Cruz doesn’t even know they have a dog. And Snowflake wanted to keep it that way. Damn journalists!

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Marmot

      Why do the Repubs always speak of school reopenings and the economy as somehow separate from the pandemic? It’s insane!

      Are there really that many parents who want to force their kids into school while this disease is raging? Is the polling pointing that way?

      Reply
    45. 45.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Japanese website maps neighbourhoods that have noisy children

      Chatty neighbours and children letting off steam on the street have become the target of a controversial website in Japan that identifies neighbourhoods where noise levels may be too much for those in search of a quieter life.

      The Dorozoku (street tribe) map is ablaze with colourful circles indicating places to avoid because, it says, they reverberate to the sound of children at play and adults gossiping within earshot of their neighbours.

      The site appears to have struck a chord in a country where even packed commuter trains are often oases of quietude, with information about almost 6,000 hotspots across Japan posted by irritable locals.

      Clicking on the icons reveals the nature of the nuisance, from children “playing noisily with balls” to adults engaging in marathon gossip sessions.

      “Primary school children are always playing and romping around the street, causing trouble to people living nearby,” reads a typical submission, while another user complains of having to dodge children while driving in the neighbourhood.

      Older schoolchildren are not the only group being singled out, with other gripes directed at crying babies and kindergarten pupils raising their voices in the evening and during weekends.

      The horror, children having fun.

      But the site’s operator, a man in his 40s who asked not to be named, is now under fire himself, accused of fomenting intolerance of children who are only doing what comes naturally, and in a country that needs many more young people if its economy is to survive in the coming decades.

      Hmmmmmmm… Maybe there is a God after all.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Freemark

      @debbie: To be fair, it could be any number of disinfectants. Bleach was just one example used. Or maybe even stick a UV light in the lungs if you didn’t like needles.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Marmot:

      Are there really that many parents who want to force their kids into school while this disease is raging? Is the polling pointing that way?

      From my observations of co-workers, the Republicans at national, state, and local levels have made everything just confusing enough that even normally-sane people are at wits end. It’s nearly impossible to get everyone on the same page, with a united purpose, with understood rules after a year of utter chaos wrt the pandemic and four years of utter chaos and cruelty for everything else.

      And it is ALL the faulty of the Republican party.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      zhena gogolia

      @Freemark:

      I agree. We’re being a little crazy if we accuse him of having some ulterior motive for the dog’s name.

      On the other hand, what a soulless weasel to leave the poor doggie alone in the cold and dark.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Nicole

      @OzarkHillbilly: I’m so sorry.  Woofie clearly had a great life with you and your wife, right to the end.  A friend of mine once said, we should all get to be as fortunate as our pets, and be able to leave life with our head resting in the lap of someone who loves us.   Woofie was lucky to have you as his people.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Late last year, as winter approached and power companies prepared for cold weather, Gov. Greg Abbott’s hand-picked utility regulators decided they no longer wanted to work with a nonprofit organization they had hired to monitor and help Texas enforce the state’s electric reliability standards.

      The multiyear contract between the Public Utility Commission and the obscure monitoring organization, the Texas Reliability Entity, was trashed. Over the next months, right up until the crippling storm that plunged millions of Texans into the dark and cold, the state agency overseeing the power industry operated without an independent monitor to make sure energy companies followed state protocols, which include weatherization guidelines.

      The Public Utility Commission’s decision in November to end its contract with the Texas Reliability Entity didn’t cause the historic grid failures that this week transformed Texas into an undeveloped country, leaving large swaths of the state without power or water as temperatures dropped and stayed below freezing. A PUC spokesman said the agency still had ample protections to ensure energy companies followed state rules and guidelines.

      On Thursday, Abbott called for a state law requiring power plants to be better weatherized. Yet over the past quarter-century, state leaders have refused to require the companies to prepare for severe weather, even as once-in-a-lifetime storms have arrived with increasing frequency.

      Critics say the utility commission’s move to strip away a regulatory layer, especially with potentially severe weather approaching, was just the latest example of the consistently light touch Texas politicians have used to oversee the complex industry that generates and distributes power.

      “It’s astonishing to me that the PUC would get rid of the independent reliability entity with no plan to replace it,” said state Rep. Rafael Anchía, D-Dallas, who sits on the Texas House Energy Resources Committee. “No staff, no oversight on reliability.”

      SNATFU.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Betty Cracker

      Another story about Republicans and dogs: when horrid US Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) was running (successfully, unfortunately) to be horrid FL Governor Rick Scott, his publicists urged him to get a dog to ameliorate the impression that Scott is a reptilian alien life form who finds his human skin suit itchy.

      Scott acquired a shelter dog and named the poor thing “Reagan.” But after the election, reporters noticed Reagan wasn’t at the governor’s mansion in Tallahassee anymore. After multiple inquiries about the missing dog threatened to blow up into a full-fledged scandal, Scott admitted the dog was too “rambunctious” to be in the governor’s mansion and said he’d given the dog back to the organization from which he’d acquired it. The end.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Betty Cracker: If a name like Reagan doesn’t scream “Animal abuse!” I don’t know what does. The poor dog was better off back in the shelter where a real family could adopt him.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Another Scott

      @JAFD:  I’ve done so twice. Most recently with EyeBuyDirect. Worked great for me. Progressives, metal frame, antiscratch coating, proper nose pads, etc. They were perfect, fit great, and cost 1/3 of what my previous pair cost.

      Make sure to get your pupil distance when you get your prescription.

      HTH a little. Good luck!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Ken

      @RSA: Not just Japan, according to that article:

      1.84 in the United States, 1.92 in France, 1.85 in Sweden, 1.80 in Britain, 1.50 in Germany, 1.35 in Italy, 1.24 in Singapore and South Korea, 1.20 in Hong Kong and 1.18 in Taiwan

      Taiwan is a real surprise. I wonder what factors are in play there?

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: This was about 10 years ago, but IIRC, reporters were able to confirm that shelter took the dog back, but the shelter wouldn’t say if he had been re-homed, which was probably the right thing to do. The dog deserved a fresh start!

      Reply
    83. 83.

      OzarkHillbilly

      A defamation lawsuit brought against CNN by the California Republican Devin Nunes, a leading ally of former president Donald Trump, was tossed out by a Manhattan judge on Friday.

      The lawsuit seeking more than $435m in damages was rejected by US district judge Laura Taylor Swain, who said Nunes failed to request a retraction in a timely fashion or adequately state his claims.

      Nunes alleged the cable news company intentionally published a false news article and engaged in a conspiracy to defame him and damage his personal and professional reputation. His lawsuit said CNN published a report containing false claims that Nunes was involved in efforts to get “dirt” on then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

      I find it hilarious that Nunes thinks his “personal and professional reputation” could be anymore damaged.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Ken

      @OzarkHillbilly: Stupendous timing on the cancellation of the contract to monitor utility companies. You can almost imagine Karma perking up and telling Fate, “Hold my beer.”

      What next? Texas cancels their equivalent of JULIE – or do they even have one? Around here it’s pretty simple, if you don’t call first, then sever a cable when digging, you’re fined and can be on the hook for the cost of repair.

      Reply

