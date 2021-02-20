Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Siri, Show Me What ‘Desperation’ Sounds Like…

The Dog Rater:

“He’s brown… he looks like a junkyard dog… “ Subtle!

Timeline cleanser — maybe the Biden cat will be a ginger…

    97Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      These Republican leaders have not been content with attacks on me, or my wife, or on my sons. No, not content with that, they now include my little dog, Fala. Well, of course, I don’t resent attacks, and my family doesn’t resent attacks, but Fala does resent them. You know, Fala is Scotch, and being a Scottie, as soon as he learned that the Republican fiction writers in Congress and out had concocted a story that I’d left him behind on an Aleutian island and had sent a destroyer back to find him—at a cost to the taxpayers of two or three, or eight or twenty million dollars—his Scotch soul was furious. He has not been the same dog since. I am accustomed to hearing malicious falsehoods about myself … But I think I have a right to resent, to object, to libelous statements about my dog.”

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Greg Kelly is the same clown who fell all over himself fawning over Trump for giving him the First Interview after leaving office. Beyond pathetic. It’s also the same interview Trump whined about the election when he was supposed to be talking about the recently deceased Rush Limbaugh. If only Limbaugh could see it now

      Reply
    8. 8.

      MomSense

      Just came in from snowshoeing around the lake.  There were lots of ice fishing shacks set up and bald eagles circling.  It was pretty cold and there was a snow squall on the way back.
      We saw some families snowmobiling.  The kids were driving mini ones.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      debbie

      I would like to see Champ have a face-to-face with Kelly. A little guttural growl or two should put that 🤡 in his place.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Jeffery

      Dogs are very unpopular with the voting public. Especially old one who’s lives are winding down. Those voters who had them as young puppies and formed strong emotional attachments sigh and wonder why they look like they came from a junkyard. I am sure there will be no blow back about the  statement made by this self identified dog lover.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      JoyceH

      I usually can laugh at right wing smears, but televised bashing of this sweet old dog just ENRAGES me! I keep thinking of the adoption listings I see for elderly dogs that are noted as ‘owner surrender’, and I just want to break something. When you get a dog, you have a dog for life, and you give it the best old age possible – and what kind of monster mocks that?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      geg6

      Guess this guy has never seen an aging German shepherd.  Fuck these stupid mother fuckers.  And who are these presidential historians I’ve never heard of and why would they be experts on dog gerontology?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      The Moar You Know

      If there’s any dog more presidential than a German Shepherd I have yet to meet it.

      Of course, these are the kind of people who would shit talk a Golden Retriever or a Lab.  People with not one shred of human decency.

      This country is fucking broken.  Look where we’re at at!  First Limbaugh starts in on Clinton’s kid back in the nineties.  Never an apology for that, I might add.  A kid!  And now we’ve progressed to slagging dogs, God’s best creation?  What in the actual fuck is wrong with these people?

      ETA:  and OMG he’s slagging an OLD dog.  There’s no greater offense.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      eclare

      Does anyone here know how to recognize animal tracks in snow?  I have some weird ones, I think it’s rabbit, but damn, that is a big rabbit.

      I’m in Memphis so I don’t get much practice.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      JoyceH

      When I was a kid we had a cat that got lost and was gone for days during a blizzard. Cop found him, identified him by the tag on the collar and brought him home to us. The tips of his ears were frost-bit and fell off, so he had square ears. Neighbor lady told Mom we should have the cat put down because he was ‘ugly’. Hated that lady from then on. We thought he was beautiful and he lived for years after that despite the square ears.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      eclare

      @geg6:  Saw that, I think it’s rabbit because they are single file.  I measured, the track is eleven inches long with no space between the individual prints.  Giant rabbit.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Ken

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: It got up to near freezing today so I decided that ten days without a walk was enough. I anticipated being a little sore, but I hadn’t realized that the calluses on my feet had softened! Ouch.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      MomSense

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      If it had been just me I’m sure I would have skipped it, but when my family is together there is always peer pressure to be rugged and productive.  I’m glad I saw the eagles and got to see the cousins having fun.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Wag

      I blame Rush Limbaugh for destroying all sense of decorum in the GOP. When he made it OK to joke about Chelsea Clinton being “the White House dog“ “ he gave them permission to attack Democrats on anything. Kids, pets, personal tragedies, it all became fair game

      He was such an asshole.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)

      It finally struck me: was Rush so hateful of women and LBGTQ (sorry, I’ve gone blank on the rest) because he was a deeply closeted, self-loathing gay man? Four wives is a strange way to shout to the world, “See? I’m straight!”, but it would be irresponsible to not speculate.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      AWOL

      If Kelly doesn’t like old dogs, imagine how he views older women and the vulnerable.

      In NYC we don’t have to. He skated from a rape charge years ago. I’m sure his personal connections had nada to do with the dropped charges. //

      Reply
    45. 45.

      NotMax

      Intermittently cycling through episodes of Gadget Man on Prime. Amusing, in discrete doses, as intermission entertainment between more long form, serious or binge inducing fare. A sample snippet.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      L85NJGT

      Kanye West Thinks His Failed Presidential Run ‘Cost Him His Marriage’ to Kim Kardashian

      He refusal to take bi-polar meds, and his resultant behavior, cost him his marriage.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      randy khan

      Seeing the kitteh speculation, in my experience (long ago, but I don’t think the animals change that much), Shepherds and cats are a fine combination.  The dogs have something to herd, and the cats figure out ways to use the herding compulsion to their advantage.  We had one cat who taught the dog to lead her to the food.  (And the dogs did not did not did not eat the cat food.  Or at least they didn’t do it twice.)

      Reply
    49. 49.

      John Revolta

      @Baud

      One other thing I probably should tell you, because if I don’t they’ll probably be saying this about me, too. We did get something, a gift, after the election. A man down in Texas heard Pat on the radio mention the fact that our two youngsters would like to have a dog. And believe it or not, the day before we left on this campaign trip we got a message from Union Station in Baltimore, saying they had a package for us. We went down to get it. You know what it was? It was a little cocker spaniel dog in a crate that he’d sent all the way from Texas, black and white, spotted. And our little girl Tricia, the six year old, named it “Checkers.” And you know, the kids, like all kids, love the dog, and I just want to say this, right now, that regardless of what they say about it, we’re gonna keep it.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Amir Khalid

      @Boris Rasputin (the evil twin): ​
       I think you have it right on the self-loathing. It’s probably hard to spew so much hate at others unless it comes out of your own self-hatred. As Bruce once said, “It’s a sad man, my friend, who’s living in his own skin/And can’t stand the company”.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      zhena gogolia

      @geg6:

      Cool. We thought we were seeing deer tracks, but maybe they’re rabbit.

      We definitely have seen actual deer in that spot, so we just assumed.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      trollhattan

      @L85NJGT:

      Being a rich, entitled and ginormous asshole might could have been a factor, also, too.

      He was on the CA ballot as VP to Roque De La Fuente, so I’m thinking the politicking wasn’t much of a factor.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Another Scott

      @Ken: So that was you that I saw walking his dog a couple of days ago, when it was about 30F out, in shorts and barefoot??!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      NotMax

      @JoyceH

      “Beauty he loved for its own sake; ugliness, which more often than not was a form of inverted beauty, fascinated him. Life offered far too little of either, and far too much appalling mediocrity, which he thought hideous.”
       - The Still, Small Voice of Trumpets, by Lloyd Biggle Jr.
      .

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Brachiator

      @Wag:

      I blame Rush Limbaugh for destroying all sense of decorum in the GOP. When he made it OK to joke about Chelsea Clinton…

      I had to go back and check, but Rush made a crude joke about Amy Carter in 1988. He had been doing this crap for a long time.

      But I think you are right that he encouraged bile and gave conservatives permission to fully unleash their hatreds and resentments. It has been a part of the public forum ever since.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Ruckus

      @The Moar You Know:

      They sold their human decency for $.79, in a fire sale. The only reason they got $.79 is that someone felt sorry for them. They muttered “sucker” under their breath because they know they stole that human decency from their housekeeper, right before the fired her because she was pissed at them when they made fun of her kids.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      PsiFighter37

      @L85NJGT: I don’t feel sorry for anyone but their kids. Kim Karrdashian is just as much a preening narcissist as Kanye is; they were perfect for each other until he stopped taking his meds. I hope to hear and see less about either of them going forward.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Tokyokie

      @Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)

      That’s long been my take. The wives tended to be blondes with big boobs. I thought was it was screaming overcompensation. And a couple of them divorced him soon after a 5th- or 10th-year anniversary, just long enough for the pre-nuptial agreement to vest.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      NotMax

      Am I alone in not missing for so much as a half second TCM’s usual February shift to 30 Days of Oscar? One of very, very, very, very few COVID consequences with no downside, IMHO.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Ken

      @Another Scott: The calluses are where my winter boots (which are also my summer work books) press my feet as I walk.  I don’t have a dog; my apartment building allows them, but it wouldn’t work well for me (assuming the pandemic ever ends).  They get lonely, as I’m daily reminded by the dog in the apartment below me, who whines pitifully most of the day because the people aren’t there. I’ve left a post-it on the door…

      Reply
    78. 78.

      zhena gogolia

      @NotMax: Oh, I didn’t know they got rid of that. Yes, I hated it. I think that was Robert Osborne’s thing. I love him, but the 30 days of Oscar was horrible.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      trollhattan

      Dear Santa,

      We have been very, very, very good, yes we have. May we please have Roger Stone’s and Alex Jones’ saggy asses on a silver DoJ-inscribed platter for Christmas? Memorial Day would be fine, too.

      “The Justice Department and FBI are investigating whether high-profile right-wing figures — including Roger Stone and Alex Jones — may have played a role in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach as part of a broader look into the mind-set of those who committed violence and their apparent paths to radicalization,” the Washington Post reports.

      “The investigation into potential ties between key figures in the riot and those who promoted former president Donald Trump’s false assertions that the election was stolen from him does not mean those who may have influenced rioters will face criminal charges, particularly given U.S. case law surrounding incitement and free speech… Officials at this stage said they are principally seeking to understand what the rioters were thinking — and who may have influenced beliefs — which could be critical to showing their intentions at trial.”

      https://politicalwire.com/2021/02/20/fbi-investigating-roger-stone-and-alex-jones/

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)

      @Tokyokie: Good point. The first wife lasted 3 years, the second 8, and the third 10. Internet Movie Database told me that; I wouldn’t keep track of anything about the man myself.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Another Scott

      @Ken: Understood.  :-)  Good luck getting your feet back in fighting shape!

      Our Ellie has been very happy with us being home teleworking.  But it doesn’t stop her from going nuts when people in hats walk past with their dogs; when the delivery folks drop off packages; when she sees the neighborhood foxes on the prowl at twilight; etc.  ;-)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      geg6

      @zhena gogolia:

      Not sure how big the deer are where you live, but there is no mistaking deer tracks for rabbit tracks around here.  But the deer here are quite large.  I saw some deer in Florida while visiting my sister there back in the early 90s.  I thought they were medium sized dogs until I got a good look and realized they were actual deer.  So tiny compared to ours!

      We have a paper road between us and one neighbor and deer seem to use it as a path through our yard.  The fawns we’ve seen go through with their moms are twice the size of the deer in Florida.  A full grown doe or, even more so, buck from here in WPA is four or fives times bigger.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Immanentize

      @NotMax: Compadre!  I think you may be watching too much TV if you are missing a specific specialty station’s specific series in a specific month….

      ETA. Not missing is first noticing the absence.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      A Ghost To Most

      It just be raining plane parts here in Denver. The plane flew over our house on its’ return to DIA, according to the flight path.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      geg6

      @NotMax:

      I never paid attention to it unless they were showing something I wanted to see.

      Gonna watch an Oscar movie tonight.  Argo is on HBO tonight.  I saw it once, not long after it won the Oscar, and remember liking it quite a bit.  So I’m going to catch it again tonight and see if it was as I remember.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Brachiator

      @Wag:

      A misogynist like Limbaugh always needed to have his fragile ego massaged by denigrating anyone the least bit threatening

      The gratuitous cruelty primarily had a political motive. The supposed norm was to avoid joking about the wives and children of political leaders. But Rush signaled that neither Democratic Party politicians nor “liberals” in general needed to be shown any consideration or respect. Of course, these hypocrites would howl if any jokes were made about Republican wives or children.

      And to your point, Rush the misogynist liked to mock daughters of liberals as part of his assault on feminism and “liberal values.”

      So happy that Rush is dead, even though the evil he spawned persists.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Zelma

      Every one brags about being the first or second poster on a thread. I think I managed to be the final on the last thread. Number 344!

      My post was to express my sympathy to Ozark Hillbilly on the loss of a great dog. Consider the sentiment repeated here. I loved reading about his pets.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Ruckus

      @geg6:

      Was once in the housing area of the south rim of the Grand Canyon, summer time the kids are out playing as I’m walking through on my way to the laundromat. All the kids get real quiet and then very calmly walk away. I wondered why till I looked over my right shoulder and saw a moose standing about 15 ft from me. His shoulders were well over my head and those antlers looked absolutely huge. I walked quietly away so as to not piss him off. I’m not actually sure he gave a damn about me at all. I did not want to find out.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      Brachiator

      @NotMax:

      Am I alone in not missing for so much as a half second TCM’s usual February shift to 30 Days of Oscar? One of very, very, very, very few COVID consequences with no downside, IMHO.

      Never watch stuff like this. Just no interest.

      I sometimes watched the Oscars, but generally forget who won the next day. Sometimes I agree with the picks, other times not.

      And times change. I remember how the entertainment section of newspapers would include big inclusions of the top Oscar winners, and that this would often cause a spike in movie attendance the next few weekends.

      And of course, now, movie theaters largely empty, waiting to see if they have a future.

      Reply

