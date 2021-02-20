Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: It Be Raining Plane Parts In My Hood

I was offline until Adam texted me that plane parts were falling in CO. Serves me right for unplugging for the day.

This is about 3-4 miles and on the flight path of my old neighborhood. I actually texted friends to see if any parts showed up at their house.

So I’m morbidly fascinated by it all. And since (so far) no injuries have been reported, and the plane landed safely, we can all stop and gawk at the spectacle.

Just to the north of this house is a huge neighborhood park, soccer fields, dog park, walking paths, where a lot of debris fell. It was about 50 degrees when this happened, so a lot of people were out and about.

I think those are the highlights…I’m sure there will some fun interviews on the news tonight.

And I’m sure you’re thinking what I’m thinking…what were 231 folks doing flying to Honolulu during a pandemic?? Or maybe that’s just me.

Consider this an open thread

 

    4. 4.

      Jerzy Russian

      I recall several years ago a 747 either leaving or approaching Hawaii developed a large hole in its side.  Apparently those planes can “safely” fly with such damage, although I would not like to test that.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      RaflW

      The guy who got the front cowl (huge aluminum ring at the intake) in his yard, just feet from his door and roof. Wow.

      And while an uncontained engine failure is less likely at cruise, lucky this didn’t happen halfway thru the overwater 5 hours – though of course 777s are designed to fly many hours on one engine, it woulda been much more stressful for all aboard. And it may be a while before we know if any shrapnel caused damage to the wing, systems, etc.

      Congrats to the pilots for doing their jobs well! Some career paths tolerate incompetence less than, say, politics.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Yutsano

      Good news: planes can fly on one engine without too much trouble.

      The bad news: the pilots were smart enough to cut the engine but as you can see from the tweet with the engine blown apart there’s still a HUGE amount of heat in that engine. Any stray fuel gets in there and that plane could turn into a fireball.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      CaseyL

      @Jerzy Russian: There are a lot of redundancies built into jets – but you’ve got to maintain them properly.  A lot of airlines economize by cutting down on maintenance.  Plus, smaller airlines often build their fleet by buying older jets from larger airlines – and are even less likely to spend the money to maintain them properly.

      So I guess we should consider ourselves lucky this doesn’t happen more often.

      Can’t imagine how I’d feel if I looked out the window and saw the engine on fire.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      randy khan

      And I’m sure you’re thinking what I’m thinking…what were 231 folks doing flying to Honolulu during a pandemic??

      Hawaii is one of the best states in the country for COVID-19, with just 42 deaths, and very low infection levels, and does require pre-arrival testing or post-arrival quarantine for anyone coming from out of state.  It may be the safest state in the country, actually.  So if you were picking a state to go to during the pandemic, Hawaii would be pretty high on it.  Also, you know, it’s Hawaii.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      mrmoshpotato

      @randy khan

      So if you were picking a state to go to during the pandemic, Hawaii would be pretty high on it you should be slapped with your own skeleton. Also, you know, it’s Hawaii punched in the pelvis.

      Fixed.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Shana

      We have friends whose family has had timeshares for ages and take some time in February every other year to go watch whales, among other things, in Hawaii. We were supposed to join them this year but backed out. You need a negative covid test within 72 hours of landing in HI or quarantine on arrival for 10 days. They’re currently there, spending a whole month since he just retired at the end of 2020.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Ruckus

      That pickemuptruck is looking a bit worse for wear.

      Looks like new truck time to me. Also looks like it might be a work truck.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      RaflW

      @CaseyL: It’s a fine line. Skimp on maintenance, and a machine with a $24,000,000 list price blows up and has to be replaced. Or maybe you loose an entire aircraft.

      Maintenance nowadays is also much more sophisticated, with computer monitoring that is often live data-linked back to airline maintenance shops.

      From Forbes:

      Airline aircraft engine monitoring systems are used to check the health of the aircraft engines to avoid costly repairs, especially the time and cost of removing engines prematurely. Aircraft engines are the most expensive components on an aircraft and can cost as much as $20 million. Repairs are also extremely expensive, especially when an engine is taken out of service. Before engine monitoring systems, engines had to be removed more frequently for repairs, at times in places far from repair facilities, necessitating the time and expense of transporting replacement engines and taking the aircraft out of service for longer periods of time.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      ColoradoGuy

      About 10 miles away from where I am now. Wow. The suburbs north of Denver are in the flight paths of the big birds that we see all the time, both approaching and departing DIA and the transcontinental flights high overhead.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Baud

      Gotta blame it on something (gotta blame it on something)
      Gotta blame it on something
      that was fallin’ fallin’
      (Blame it on the stars) that did shine at night
      Whatever you do don’t put the blame on you
      Blame it on the plane (yeah yeah)
      You can blame it on the plane.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      J R in WV

      Many years ago we were flying a charter flight back to WV after WVU played in the SuperDome in NOLA (They lost, so sad, but after the game we were in New Orleans on New Years Eve!!).

      Anyway, not long after taking off from Louis Armstrong Airport, the jumbo jet went THUMP really loudly, and followed that up with a major shimmy you could feel as your seat was moving back and forth.

      Charter pilots put us down at the nearest airport in the flight path, which was a USAF base in central Louisiana. They found that a small access hatch had not been properly secured, it had popped open which was the thump, and the open hatch door caused the shimmy by hanging out into the slipstream. So they shut that puppy harder, and we flew on back to WV. No one but perhaps Crew even got off the plane…

      Was years ago now. We still fly. Shit happens, even on airplanes, and you’re more likely to die in a traffic accident than on an aircraft. Glad this incident worked out well for everyone involved, even the folks making sandwiches in the kitchen when aircraft debris came through the roof!

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Wag

      Friend’s daughter was playing soccer in the park when the debris began to fall. Scary afternoon.  Glad everyone is ok.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      NotMax

      @WaterGirl

      Before jet travel was common I traveled on a least three commercial prop airliners which had an engine go up in flames while aloft. IIRC each time we turned around and the pilot dumped fuel, leaving enough (with an extra margin) to make it.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Another Scott

      @TaMara (HFG): I remember.  :-(

      ABQ Journal:

      During the first half of the NTSB hearing Wednesday morning, questions focused on the testing that titanium fan blades undergo and the engine casing’s ability to contain a catastrophic event. The NTSB documents note that, for pieces of the inlet, which directs air into the engine, and cowling to break free due to the fan blade failure was unexpected, as was the damage to the window. The safety agency took testimony from officials from Southwest, Boeing, the Federal Aviation Administration, and CFM International, the engine’s manufacturer. Southwest officials stated during the hearing that the CFM56-7 engine on Flight 1380 did not need to undergo intensive testing under the standards at the time of the incident.

      The story has a couple of pictures of the damage to the engine. It’s superficially (to these untrained eyes) similar to that event.

      InFlightNews:

      Two highly similar incidents also occurred with United Airlines in 2016 and 2018. Both cases involved a serious failure of a Pratt & Whitney PW4077 engine on Boeing 777-200 aircraft.

      It’s still too early to be speculating, but I’m sure the investigators will be looking to see what’s similar and what’s different compared to those earlier failures.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Immanentize

      @Wag:

      Friend’s daughter was playing soccer in the park when the debris began to fall.

      Making this my next short story opening sentence.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      RaflW

      @RaflW: A little looking around, the halon fire suppression bottles are inside the aircraft, but the plumbing runs down inside the engine mount so who knows what happens when the entire cover and a bunch of guts blow off?

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Sloane Petersons knee therapist

      Ted Cruz is understandably relieved that it wasn’t his plane returning from Cancun that fell apart.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      NotMax

      Happened to be on the road and not far from the airport when the plane on which part of the roof peeled back landed on Maui.

      Drove around the back way to the ass end of the airport, where it either taxied or was towed to, to gape at it where it sat, maybe 50 yards away from the fence. Airport didn’t have any fancy-schmancy jetways back then*, everyone exited down staircases onto the tarmac, so that same spot might have been where the passengers left it too.

      *Terminal was a funky single story building, with a large banyan tree growing up through a hole cut in the roof. Luggage claim was a series of wooden racks outside the building, albeit partially under an overhang.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Baud

      I hate when WaPo tries to emulate the NYT.  Didn’t click.

      Biden’s low-key approach to Texas storm wins praise but courts risks

      Biden Disaster Texas Washington Post: Breaking News, World, U… / by Cleve R. Wootson Jr. and Eva Ruth Moravec / 55min

      Reply
    55. 55.

      NotMax

      @Baud

      “Low-key approach.” As in not loudly bleating about how great he is and how it’s the bestest emergency response in the history of the universe?

      Reply
    58. 58.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Plane parts keep falling on my hood,
      And I shouldn’t hang around, I ought to leave, I should.
      I can’t look away,
      Those plane parts are falling on my hood, they keep falling.

      They fell right through someone’s kitchen, and a truck,
      Fell in a city park. I heard a guy yell “DUCK!
      Here they come for you!!”
      Those plane parts are falling on my hood, they keep falling.

      But there’s one thing I know,
      The FAA won’t settle
      ‘Til the metal is analysed —
      Inspection dudes are in fine fettle.

      Plane parts are falling on my hood,
      And that’s not a thing you want to hear, it can’t be good,
      Flying’s not for me
      ‘Cause I’m never gonna stop the plane by complaining
      I’m safe and sound. Here at home on the ground.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      JMG

      @Baud: Dole and Biden served together for a quarter century in the Senate. I have no idea how they really felt about each other, but that’s a true bond.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      trollhattan

      Wow, the 777 has [checks notes] two engines, total. That’s a [spins up calculator] 50% loss of engines. Can’t wait to get inside scoop from our pilot friend who’s flown 777s for United. Loves the plane, BTW, now flies 787s.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      trollhattan

      @NotMax: ​
      Have only been to the New Modern Improved 21st Century Maui airportlet but it’s still pretty charming. Better is the rental car shed, featuring hosts from the Maui Chicken Brigade. :-)

      I remember the 737 that had its skin peel away. Too many take-off/land cycles or somesuch. Kind of expected with island-hops.

      Reply

