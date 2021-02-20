This is believed to be the moment when the engine exploded https://t.co/LfHFXywuNu — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) February 20, 2021

I was offline until Adam texted me that plane parts were falling in CO. Serves me right for unplugging for the day.

This is about 3-4 miles and on the flight path of my old neighborhood. I actually texted friends to see if any parts showed up at their house.

So I’m morbidly fascinated by it all. And since (so far) no injuries have been reported, and the plane landed safely, we can all stop and gawk at the spectacle.

MORE: Aerial footage from AirTracker7 shows a hole in the roof of a home in the area of the debris field. The home is located in the 13000 block of Sheridan Blvd in Broomfield https://t.co/aQCMovUVlX pic.twitter.com/FOtyZ8vVYP — Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) February 20, 2021

I got this first photo from the man who lives in this home where the engine intake fell. There is damage to his home’s gutter and to his truck. The intake then rolled onto his front lawn. #Broomfield pic.twitter.com/fyZSDLwNwr — James Dougherty (@DoughertyKMGH) February 20, 2021

Just to the north of this house is a huge neighborhood park, soccer fields, dog park, walking paths, where a lot of debris fell. It was about 50 degrees when this happened, so a lot of people were out and about.

A passenger on United 328 took this video of flames shooting out from the engine. Some people told me they said prayers and held their loved ones' hands as they looked out the window. Flight was on its way to Hawaii from Denver. Glad everyone onboard is safe #9News pic.twitter.com/c8TNYlugU2 — Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) February 20, 2021

@broomfieldnews @BroomfieldPD @9NEWS we were at the dog park when we heard the loud boom from the airplane and pieces of the plane started falling pic.twitter.com/9nRg3UgUmV — Claire Armstrong (@BAREESTHETICSCO) February 20, 2021

I think those are the highlights…I’m sure there will some fun interviews on the news tonight.

And I’m sure you’re thinking what I’m thinking…what were 231 folks doing flying to Honolulu during a pandemic?? Or maybe that’s just me.

Consider this an open thread