Ted Cruz continues to be a trailblazer as he becomes the first Hispanic person to flee FROM Texas TO Mexico because of ICE
— Wayne Lawson, PhD (@WayneALawson) February 20, 2021
Could not happen to a more deserving simulacrum of a human being…
Texas is freezing, but the roast of Ted Cruz is on https://t.co/UB0DQU0V87
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 19, 2021
WaPo reporter Ashley Parker, FOR THE WIN:
Usually, it takes at least one full day in Cancún to do something embarrassing you’ll never live down.
But for Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), it took just 10 hours — from when his United plane touched down at Cancún International Airport at 7:52 p.m. Wednesday to when he booked a return flight back to Houston around 6 a.m. Thursday — for the state’s junior senator to apparently realize he had made a horrible mistake…
Cancún-gate checked nearly every possible box of a scandal. The sad-sack black roller suitcase and oversize canvas tote, awaiting its beach debut! The fleece half-zip as part of the classic frumpy Dad ensemble! The 6 a.m. scramble to book a return flight! The politician seeming to blame his preteen daughters! The adorable family dog, possibly left home alone! The police escort! The leaked text messages, with a “Real Housewives of Houston” mood!
And the hypocrisy of a man who has trashed fellow politicians for vacationing during crises — vacationing in Cancún during a crisis himself…
Just when the situation seemed like it couldn’t get much worse for Cruz — his statement about coming back Thursday, after all, had been misleading at best — a cute pooch entered the narrative. Houston-based journalist Michael Hardy had driven by Cruz’s house Thursday and snapped a photo of the front of his home — lights off, tiny white fluff ball staring out of the glass front door…
Would you guys watch a limited action/adventure docuseries about my undercover mission to rescue Ted Cruz’s dog? Asking for Netflix.
— Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) February 20, 2021
everyone is ragging on Dinesh D'Souza but it is undoubtedly true that the best thing Ted Cruz can do for a place is to leave it.
— James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) February 18, 2021
only ted cruz could make the excuse “I’m fucking useless anyway” and get total agreement amongst both his detractors and supporters
— kilgore trout, ted’s travel agent (@KT_So_It_Goes) February 18, 2021
“As soon as I heard that guy’s iPhone make the shutter click sound, I began to have reservations” https://t.co/mgAvMsM8xA
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) February 18, 2021
Ted Cruz cutting his Cancun vacation short so he can show he takes the Texas emergency seriously by … going on Hannity
this is not a joke this is literally what is happening
— Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) February 19, 2021
"As I got a luxury full body massage at the Ritz Carlton spa, I would have been reading many documents & taking many phone calls" https://t.co/qOnXQDzvx5
— Centrism Fan Acct ?? (@Wilson__Valdez) February 19, 2021
If Ted Cruz were an ordinary dude, and he did a Mexico roundtrip in less than 17 hours, the DEA would be waiting on his lawn when he got home.
— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) February 18, 2021
.@tedcruz welcome back to the US, found these while you were gone pic.twitter.com/kb1TKs1JhP
— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 18, 2021
Asked about Ted Cruz Cancun trip, @presssec said White House focused on Texans without power or resources they need. "We expect that would be the focus of anyone in the state or surrounding states who was elected to represent them. But I don't have any update on his whereabouts."
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) February 18, 2021
— PatriotTakes ???? (@patriottakes) February 19, 2021
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings