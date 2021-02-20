Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Cruz, In for A Bruisin’…

by | 3 Comments

Could not happen to a more deserving simulacrum of a human being…

WaPo reporter Ashley Parker, FOR THE WIN:

Usually, it takes at least one full day in Cancún to do something embarrassing you’ll never live down.

But for Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), it took just 10 hours — from when his United plane touched down at Cancún International Airport at 7:52 p.m. Wednesday to when he booked a return flight back to Houston around 6 a.m. Thursday — for the state’s junior senator to apparently realize he had made a horrible mistake…

Cancún-gate checked nearly every possible box of a scandal. The sad-sack black roller suitcase and oversize canvas tote, awaiting its beach debut! The fleece half-zip as part of the classic frumpy Dad ensemble! The 6 a.m. scramble to book a return flight! The politician seeming to blame his preteen daughters! The adorable family dog, possibly left home alone! The police escort! The leaked text messages, with a “Real Housewives of Houston” mood!

And the hypocrisy of a man who has trashed fellow politicians for vacationing during crises — vacationing in Cancún during a crisis himself…

Just when the situation seemed like it couldn’t get much worse for Cruz — his statement about coming back Thursday, after all, had been misleading at best — a cute pooch entered the narrative. Houston-based journalist Michael Hardy had driven by Cruz’s house Thursday and snapped a photo of the front of his home — lights off, tiny white fluff ball staring out of the glass front door…

      ETA: now that i have established my position –

      Cruz almost makes it too easy to criticize him.  Cannot see how he could get elected in very many other places besides TX.  Unfathomable.

      Chetan Murthy

      @lurker: Louisiana (Diaper Vitter), Mississippi, Alabama (Roy “actually, it’s ephebophilia” Moore), Idaho (Larry “WIde Stance” Craig), need we go on?

