Efforts to vaccinate Americans against COVID-19 have been stymied by a series of winter storms and outages in parts of the country not used to extreme cold weather. @AP explains the logjam and how officials are trying to break it. https://t.co/6YQO8NxH1Z — The Associated Press (@AP) February 20, 2021





when we work together there is nothing we cannot accomplish https://t.co/GjeXqrpOU2 — Peloton InfoSec Analyst (Incident Response) (@CalmSporting) February 19, 2021

The US administered 1.4 million vaccine shots today, bringing the total to 60.5 million, or 18.2 doses per 100 people. The 7-day moving average declined to 1.53 million shots per day. 12.7% of Americans have received at least one shot; 5.3% are fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/E6LJQWZe1p — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 20, 2021

The US had +78,640 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to over 28.6 million. The 7-day moving average declined to below 71,000 new cases per day, its lowest level since October 25. pic.twitter.com/5BXhbcse7E — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 20, 2021

======

World's richest democracies say vaccine access global issue, but can’t agree how best to share https://t.co/vDLIOLfzhQ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 19, 2021

Britain has circulated a draft resolution to the U.N. Security Council demanding that all warring parties immediately institute a sustained humanitarian pause to enable people in conflict areas to be vaccinated for COVID-19. https://t.co/2GHbkXLSbN — The Associated Press (@AP) February 20, 2021

China is second only to America in terms of the absolute number of shots it has administered. But per head, the country is dawdling https://t.co/w6vj4uTgpT — The Economist (@TheEconomist) February 19, 2021

Taiwan grants emergency authorisation for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine https://t.co/2v5IYbxAgH pic.twitter.com/BOphgmVmg2 — Reuters (@Reuters) February 20, 2021

It's very hard to see how the #TokyoOlympics can happen: "Overnight Japan announced discovery of 91 infections in the Greater Tokyo Area of a new #COVID19 variant which carries problematic E484K mutation….may negatively impact vaccine effectiveness.."https://t.co/fPdK3Wyz3I pic.twitter.com/ZwEgyiwokQ — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) February 19, 2021

Russia confirmed 13,433 new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the total caseload to 4,139,031https://t.co/JCZYWyDoPE — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) February 19, 2021

Russia to produce 88 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in first half: deputy PM https://t.co/FYTiZu0Z6n pic.twitter.com/bHYGNrGZhy — Reuters (@Reuters) February 20, 2021

First, a 38-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19. By evening a 77-year-old had died. A year ago, northern Italy became the epicenter of the outbreak in the West. One town, Vo, acted quickly and stopped the spread, but others waited too long. https://t.co/8OYFlMru0n — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) February 19, 2021

1 in 2 South Africans has been infected by SARSCoV2, far more than the documented tally, a study and analysis of death figures now suggest. Samples taken from almost 5k blood donors across 4 provinces in January showed ~32% to 63% had SARSCoV2 antibodies https://t.co/HD9SAi22MZ pic.twitter.com/Nb2h1jdHE1 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 19, 2021

New Zealand begins COVID-19 vaccinations programme, Australia starts Monday https://t.co/7q8dWDghCl pic.twitter.com/DrrcXTtd7E — Reuters (@Reuters) February 20, 2021

The coronavirus canceled Carnival, but Brazilians won’t stop partying https://t.co/wl3o94CVwi — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 18, 2021

Mexico posts 857 more coronavirus deaths, 7,829 new cases https://t.co/74PiGaav5u pic.twitter.com/vYLF5bIsyy — Reuters (@Reuters) February 20, 2021

Why Canada is falling behind in Covid vaccinationshttps://t.co/XcOeEXORjK — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 19, 2021

U.S. extends travel restrictions at land borders with Canada, Mexico through March 21 https://t.co/7IgHZL8Rc0 pic.twitter.com/o2ogyCbhQp — Reuters (@Reuters) February 19, 2021

Major U.S. airlines said they would adopt a voluntary international contact tracing program for U.S.-bound international passengers https://t.co/Hnd93RcLM2 pic.twitter.com/gCzIwf0fFz — Reuters (@Reuters) February 20, 2021

Covid-19 passports aim to streamline travel requirements. But there’s no one-size-fits-all fix. https://t.co/8ezhdhg1KS — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 19, 2021

======

Damage to the heart found in more than half of #COVID19 patients discharged from hospital. Damage includes inflammation of the heart muscle, scarring or death of heart tissue, restricted blood supply to the heart & combinations of all three https://t.co/DOZUQd1tFV — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 19, 2021

Mink farmers are skipping to the front of the vaccine line — for an important reason https://t.co/khCAgCRkYY — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 19, 2021

The EU calls for regular coronavirus tests on mink farms. The animals are highly susceptible to SARSCoV2 infection. New variants – that have not spread to humans – have emerged in these facilities. Fur farms are in multiple EU countries https://t.co/dF2TZYa0je — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 20, 2021

Bill Gates, recovery rates and altering DNA

Vaccine rumours fact checked#BBCRealityCheckhttps://t.co/c9bPABe12I — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 20, 2021

======

The latest map from https://t.co/6kWMww3KUq shows where the spread of COVID-19 has cooled down, and where it remains an issue. https://t.co/yKEwCLtZBJ pic.twitter.com/FKTgsckIiy — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 20, 2021

California Republicans are less likely to seek COVID vaccination than Democrats, according to a new poll. UC Berkeley's Institute of Governmental Studies polled state residents as Calif continues to struggle to bring infections under control https://t.co/sFx0SXTsDC — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 19, 2021