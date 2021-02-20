Efforts to vaccinate Americans against COVID-19 have been stymied by a series of winter storms and outages in parts of the country not used to extreme cold weather. @AP explains the logjam and how officials are trying to break it. https://t.co/6YQO8NxH1Z
— The Associated Press (@AP) February 20, 2021
when we work together there is nothing we cannot accomplish https://t.co/GjeXqrpOU2
— Peloton InfoSec Analyst (Incident Response) (@CalmSporting) February 19, 2021
The US administered 1.4 million vaccine shots today, bringing the total to 60.5 million, or 18.2 doses per 100 people. The 7-day moving average declined to 1.53 million shots per day. 12.7% of Americans have received at least one shot; 5.3% are fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/E6LJQWZe1p
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 20, 2021
The US had +78,640 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to over 28.6 million. The 7-day moving average declined to below 71,000 new cases per day, its lowest level since October 25. pic.twitter.com/5BXhbcse7E
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 20, 2021
The @CDCgov is tracking #COVID19 #vaccine use across America, watching for adverse events. So far, so good.https://t.co/1YK1q9kid7
— Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) February 19, 2021
======
World's richest democracies say vaccine access global issue, but can’t agree how best to share https://t.co/vDLIOLfzhQ
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 19, 2021
Britain has circulated a draft resolution to the U.N. Security Council demanding that all warring parties immediately institute a sustained humanitarian pause to enable people in conflict areas to be vaccinated for COVID-19. https://t.co/2GHbkXLSbN
— The Associated Press (@AP) February 20, 2021
China is second only to America in terms of the absolute number of shots it has administered. But per head, the country is dawdling https://t.co/w6vj4uTgpT
— The Economist (@TheEconomist) February 19, 2021
Taiwan grants emergency authorisation for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine https://t.co/2v5IYbxAgH pic.twitter.com/BOphgmVmg2
— Reuters (@Reuters) February 20, 2021
It's very hard to see how the #TokyoOlympics can happen: "Overnight Japan announced discovery of 91 infections in the Greater Tokyo Area of a new #COVID19 variant which carries problematic E484K mutation….may negatively impact vaccine effectiveness.."https://t.co/fPdK3Wyz3I pic.twitter.com/ZwEgyiwokQ
— Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) February 19, 2021
Russia confirmed 13,433 new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the total caseload to 4,139,031https://t.co/JCZYWyDoPE
— The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) February 19, 2021
Russia to produce 88 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in first half: deputy PM https://t.co/FYTiZu0Z6n pic.twitter.com/bHYGNrGZhy
— Reuters (@Reuters) February 20, 2021
Poland considering COVID-19 restrictions at Czech, Slovak borders: minister https://t.co/eQLe0fNP4o pic.twitter.com/B7Tw0Elv48
— Reuters (@Reuters) February 20, 2021
First, a 38-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19. By evening a 77-year-old had died. A year ago, northern Italy became the epicenter of the outbreak in the West. One town, Vo, acted quickly and stopped the spread, but others waited too long. https://t.co/8OYFlMru0n
— AP Europe (@AP_Europe) February 19, 2021
1 in 2 South Africans has been infected by SARSCoV2, far more than the documented tally, a study and analysis of death figures now suggest. Samples taken from almost 5k blood donors across 4 provinces in January showed ~32% to 63% had SARSCoV2 antibodies https://t.co/HD9SAi22MZ pic.twitter.com/Nb2h1jdHE1
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 19, 2021
New Zealand begins COVID-19 vaccinations programme, Australia starts Monday https://t.co/7q8dWDghCl pic.twitter.com/DrrcXTtd7E
— Reuters (@Reuters) February 20, 2021
The coronavirus canceled Carnival, but Brazilians won’t stop partying https://t.co/wl3o94CVwi
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 18, 2021
Mexico posts 857 more coronavirus deaths, 7,829 new cases https://t.co/74PiGaav5u pic.twitter.com/vYLF5bIsyy
— Reuters (@Reuters) February 20, 2021
Why Canada is falling behind in Covid vaccinationshttps://t.co/XcOeEXORjK
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 19, 2021
U.S. extends travel restrictions at land borders with Canada, Mexico through March 21 https://t.co/7IgHZL8Rc0 pic.twitter.com/o2ogyCbhQp
— Reuters (@Reuters) February 19, 2021
Major U.S. airlines said they would adopt a voluntary international contact tracing program for U.S.-bound international passengers https://t.co/Hnd93RcLM2 pic.twitter.com/gCzIwf0fFz
— Reuters (@Reuters) February 20, 2021
Covid-19 passports aim to streamline travel requirements. But there’s no one-size-fits-all fix. https://t.co/8ezhdhg1KS
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 19, 2021
======
Damage to the heart found in more than half of #COVID19 patients discharged from hospital. Damage includes inflammation of the heart muscle, scarring or death of heart tissue, restricted blood supply to the heart & combinations of all three https://t.co/DOZUQd1tFV
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 19, 2021
Mink farmers are skipping to the front of the vaccine line — for an important reason https://t.co/khCAgCRkYY
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 19, 2021
The EU calls for regular coronavirus tests on mink farms. The animals are highly susceptible to SARSCoV2 infection. New variants – that have not spread to humans – have emerged in these facilities. Fur farms are in multiple EU countries https://t.co/dF2TZYa0je
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 20, 2021
Russia approves its third COVID-19 vaccine, CoviVac https://t.co/vz3p13CIFe pic.twitter.com/137m845rw8
— Reuters (@Reuters) February 20, 2021
Bill Gates, recovery rates and altering DNA
Vaccine rumours fact checked#BBCRealityCheckhttps://t.co/c9bPABe12I
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 20, 2021
======
The latest map from https://t.co/6kWMww3KUq shows where the spread of COVID-19 has cooled down, and where it remains an issue. https://t.co/yKEwCLtZBJ pic.twitter.com/FKTgsckIiy
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 20, 2021
California Republicans are less likely to seek COVID vaccination than Democrats, according to a new poll. UC Berkeley's Institute of Governmental Studies polled state residents as Calif continues to struggle to bring infections under control https://t.co/sFx0SXTsDC
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 19, 2021
Winston & several fellow gorillas are healthy again after battling COVID19. 8 western lowland gorillas at the San Diego Zoo caught the Calif variant of the virus – the B.1.429 coronavirus lineage. Winston, 48, was given monoclonal antibodies & heart meds https://t.co/Ktzbt4p4T5
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 19, 2021
