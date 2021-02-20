Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday/Saturday, Feb. 19-20

This post is in: ,


    1. 1.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 numbers. Director-General of Health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reports 2,461 new cases today in his media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 280,272 cases. He also reports eight new deaths today, for a cumulative total of 1,051 deaths — 0.37% of the cumulative reported total, 0.43% of resolved cases.

      There are currently 34,468 active and contagious cases; 207 are in ICU, 91 of them intubated. Meanwhile, 4,782 patients recovered and were discharged, for a cumulative total of 244,753 patients recovered – 87.3% of the cumulative reported total.

      10 new clusters were reported today: Jalan Tanjung Enam, Jalan Wawasan 14, Batu Dua Setengah, and Jalan Lapangan Terbang in Johor; Perdana Tiga and Jalan Perusahaan Satu in Selangor; Batu Sebelas and Jalan Pelabuhan in Perak; Jalan Pasar in Sabah; and Kasia building site in Negeri Sembilan. All are workplace clusters.

      All 2,461 new cases today are local infections. Selangor reports 1,001 cases: 359 in older clusters, 50 in Perdana Tiga and Jalan Perusahaan Satu clusters, 348 close-contact screenings, and 244 other screenings. Kelantan reports 257 cases: 196 in existing clusters, 58 close-contact screenings, and 244 other screenings. Johor reports 233 cases: 50 in older clusters; 56 in Jalan Tanjung Enam, Jalan Wawasan 14, Batu Dua Setengah, and Jalan Lapangan Terbang clusters; 73 close-contact screenings, and 54 other screenings. Kuala Lmpur reports 230 cases: 89 in existing clusters, 76 close-contact screenings, and 65 other screenings.

      Sarawak reports 134 cases: 43 in existing clusters, 26 close-contact screenings, and 65 other screenings. Sabah reports 109 cases: 47 in older clusters, two in Jalan Pasar cluster, 40 close-contact screenings, and 20 other screenings. Perak reports 108 cases: 47 in older clusters, two in Batu Sebelas and Jalan Pelabuhan clusters, seven close-contact screenings, and six other screenings. Kedah reports 101 cases: 10 in existing clusters, nine close-contact screenings, and 82 other screenings.

      Negeri Sembilan reports 89 cases: two in older clusters, 19 in Kasia building site cluster, 21 close-contact screenings, and 47 other screenings. Penang reports 87 cases: 35 in existing clusters, 15 close-contact screenings, and 37 other screenings. Pahang reports 42 cases: 34 in existing clusters, seven close-contact screenings, and one other screening.

      Melaka reports 32 cases: 15 in existing clusters, four close-contact screenings, and 13 other screenings. Terengganu reports 22 cases: 14 in existing clusters, six close-contact screenings, and two other screenings. Putrajaya reports 13 cases: nine in existing clusters, three close-contact screenings, and one other screening. And Perlis reports three cases, all close-contact screenings.

      Labuan reports no new cases today.

      The deaths reported today are a 78-year-old woman in Sarawak with hypertension and dyslipidaemia; a 49-year-old man in Sarawak with diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, and critical limb ischaemia; a 46-year-old man in Sarawak with hypertension and chronic kidney disease; a 67-year-old man in Perak with laryngeal cancer; a 58-year-old man in Sarawak with diabetes, hypertension, and chronic kidney disease; a 70-year-old woman in Kelantan with hypertension; an 81-year-old woman in Selangor with diabetes, hypertension, and chronic kidney disease; and an 81-year-old man in Sabh, DOA with hypertension.​​​

    2. 2.

      Mary G

      I’m still in awe of how you do these Anne Laurie, day in and day out, missing only one day? Won’t it be nice some day when there won’t be enough news to do them every day?

      That heart damage in half of hospitalized patients makes me glad to have been so paranoid. We only have a year’s worth of data on this bugger bug, and there is so much research left to do.

    3. 3.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY yesterday:

      New cases = 129. Reported deaths at 1108. Positivity at 2.2%
      237 in the hospital, 65 in the ICU
      40% hospital beds available, 37% ICU beds available.

