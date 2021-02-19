My left arm is slightly swollen and hurts a little, which I have been told is good news and that it means the vaccination is working.
Just a little bit sick! Congrats
Had my first one today also
Progress !
Okay, but to be extra safe you should probably just cut off the arm and get a new one. You can be a slightly aged Jax from Mortal Kombat, complete with integrated garage door opener.
And bonus, you can start a new blog category: “This fucking arm”
COVID a killer for the obese: ‘Like pouring gasoline on top of a fire’
https://chicago.suntimes.com/2021/2/15/22280292/covid-19-obesity-coronavirus-diabetes-lent-heart-disease-trinity-united-church-christ
Congrats Cole!
I found a long article today about ‘What should I do after I’m vaccinated?’ It covered everything from side effects, how long until you’re fully protected, what activities are now safe, what precautions to take (still wear your mask, etc.). Right now it feels as relevant as an explainer about why I’ll need a pilot’s license to drive my flying car.
“+99 COVID resistance” in green letters suddenly floating up from your head happens too sometimes.
I got an appointment for the first on March 1st.
@debbie: hooray for you!!! I was able to get one for a few weeks after that, after a whole heap of trying.
I think people who have been vaccinated and who are now doing slightly more things, should get a badge saying vaccinated. I am worried about the unvaccinated idiots seeing other people going out now and thinking it’s Ok for them too.
I realize fakes and liars are a possibility but I really think we need some clarity. Also more vaccines. My parents have been vaccinated and are starting to venture out for some things. It’s been on my mind.
NPR has posted up a handy guide, How to Sign Up for the Vaccine in Your State
Criminy, it’s almost a full time job!
Don’t worry, the prehensile tail doesn’t come in until after the second shot.
I got my second Moderna vacc today.
I got my first shot today too. So far, same stuff as a flu shot for me: a little woozy and a sore arm. I got Pfizer. Kizzy PhD said in a twitter thread that both of the mRNA vaccines are designed to ‘smother that sucker’. So, I’m good.
They wouldn’t tell me whether the Gates chip is implanted on the first or second shot. I asked some clinical staff and students about it, but they said if they told me the hit squad would be on me before I could get out of the office.
-
John, it’s heartening to hear that you’re getting vaccinated. And I mean that in a (nearly-)selfish way: nobody wants the people who anchor their metal image of their country, to be hurt in any way. But also, it’s great b/c every time somebody gets vaccinated, it means that the system is working.
The right thing to wish for, for the second shot, is a moderate reaction, right? Not too much, not too little, right?
My employer sent out an email this afternoon saying that we’re included in the county’s next phase of eligibility, so as of March first, I get to join the lottery. Looking forward to the jab, but not so much the process; that’s still a mess.
@Chetan Murthy: “a moderate reaction, right”
Clinical types have told me that the immediate reaction doesn’t make much difference. That is due to a different part of your immune system, the ‘innate’ immune system, and how people feel that innate immune system kick in is very idiosyncratic. Anyway, apparently part of the signaling pathway to get the adaptive immune system revved up, but that doesn’t affect how you feel.
John, today when I got my second shot the nurse that stabbed me asked how the first shot was and I told her a very slight bit of pain when I tried to sleep on the stab side. Asked me what I expected from the second shot. I said I’ve heard a range of things, hurts like hell, a slight fever, feeling a bit down and nothing at all. She said “You want to feel something from the second shot, that means the body and the shot are working. If you feel nothing, it’s possible that the vaccine doesn’t work on you.”
I’m happy to report that my arm knows it had a shot today. The arm isn’t pissed off about it but it knows. Right now, 6 hrs in, arm feels a bit heavy and the slightest bit sore. Temp and pulse/ox are normal.
@Ruckus: “If you feel nothing, it’s possible that the vaccine doesn’t work on you.”
Huh, that is different from what I’ve been told. Immunologist told me the immediate reaction to first or second shot is from a different part of the immune system than the one that makes antibodies and T-cells, and the actual signaling the innate does is separate from how bad you feel. Maybe some clinical expert on the BJ commenter team can clear it up for us.
Since this is an open thread, the US embassy in Jerusalem has been bugging me. I don’t understand why Biden won’t simply move it back Tel Aviv where it was before and I don’t understand why Chuck Schumer expressed support back when it happened. It shouldn’t be there. Fuck the Republicans if they complain. Israel is an apartheid state anyway.
The United Nations issued a condemnation of the Trump Administration’s move a few years back. Doesn’t Schumer or Biden care about the will of the international community?
Wow.
Great article.
@rikyrah: That is one of the weirdest URLs I’ve ever seen. The mix of words is like a person, man, woman, camera, tv test (a real one). I wonder if the Sun-Times auto-generates them from keywords in the article.
Oh, yeah, congratulations Cole.
I’m a participant in the Novavax vaccine trial and received the second dose this week. Post shot, I experienced low grade fever and generally felt like I had a good old fashioned tequila hangover. Have a good hunch I wasn’t in the one third placebo group.
@jl: I think they’re legally required to tell you but then they flashy thing you and of course you forget.
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Where on Joe’s list of priorities do you think this should fall?
@getsmartin: I don’t know about the ethics of it, but I read some vaccines give you a placebo that makes you feel a little weird. I think one covid trial used an old ultra safe polio(?) vaccine. Or maybe one against bacterial pneumonia? Something like that.
So, either way, you’re making history. I guess if you want to be a good trial subject now you go YOLO and get exposed. But YMMV.
@Doug R: My clinical students said that they don’t want to kill me until the course if over, so they won’t spill just yet.
Advil is your friend. I had a sore shoulder after the first and second but definitely felt more after the second. Advil did the trick.
I had zero side effects from the first shot and will be surprised if I have many from the second scheduled for a week from yesterday. But you never know. Looks like it may be delayed due to the shipping snafus from the weather all over but here in SoCal and at Betty C’s in Florida.
Dear Covid-shot Letters,
You’ll never guess what happened to me today ….
But seriously, it’s great hear, Ruckus!
I looked at CA and at the VA segments.
The VA is problematic because it takes you to the VA information which is half assed at best, behind what is happening, not updated. I’m wondering if a lot of the states are basically the same, what is happening and what is being shown as happening are/can be wildly different in both directions, good and bad. Example, because of the handling necessary it’s tough to be set up in a lot of places so in the LA area, a vet has to go to the LA VA hospital. My first shot 3 weeks ago was only in a building that has been turned over into the inoculation center. Now they have army tents set up as another entire inoculation center so they can process twice as many per day. And yet I saw three vets outside when I was there and they could handle 8-10 shots per every 5 minutes. No one else got a shot at any of the tables other than me when I was there, inside the building. And I was 45 minutes early. There was one other vet waiting like me, maybe 3-5 minutes at most and he went in the tent. It’s a success in that it works flawlessly except for the number of customers.
I had zero effects from the first, but the day after the second, I felt like I got hit by a small truck — maybe a Jeep, going slowly. And the weird thing was, it came on very suddenly. Everything was fine, and then suddenly about 10am I was thinking “ruh-roh Raggy.” Lasted about 4 hours, then faded, but felt a little beat up the rest of the day. Never had a vaccine reaction (eg flu) before.
N = 1 so whatever, but FWIW …
@jl: Re: “feel a little weird” versus what I experienced is a significant differential. I definitely draw the line at actual exposure, though! My motivation was mostly self serving with a bit of “for the greater good” factored in…
I don’t understand why Biden won’t simply move it back Tel Aviv
(1) not all Dem pols are going to push for that, and some will feel it’s a bad thing. It is what it is. As much as I want our foreign policy to be better, to not prize “he maybe be a bastard, but he’s *out* bastard”, I want our domestic policy to get fixed even moreso.
(2) he’s gotta pick his battles. I fully-expect that he’ll end up withdrawing Neera Tanden’s name for OMB, for instance: Manchin’s agin’ it, and that’s enough already. Move the embassy back, that’ll gin up another shitstorm, when he’s still trying to get the covid relief bill passed. And with a stack of other domestic priorities behind it.
(3) what will it really change? Israel has gone so far to the right, their ruling party is so fucking Nazi these days, it’s hard to see how this little move can improve things. It feels like the Israeli left is outnumbered and outgunned. Hopeless, in short.
@jl:
She was talking over the next day to a few days not immediate. Sorry I didn’t put that in there properly. On both days I didn’t notice anyone in the room that was acting like it was a big deal.
When I got my first shot they made me wait 1/2 hr rather than 15 min as I’ve had reactions to vaccinations before. Today they didn’t, because no adverse reaction to the first shot.
Congratulations on the Fauci ouchie, and remember, tripping over a mop and dislocating your hip whilst in your birthday suit is not a necessary symptom to catalyze immunity.
I got my first one today, too. Arm is a bit sore.
