Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

I really should read my own blog.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

We still have time to mess this up!

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Naturally gregarious and alpha

The willow is too close to the house.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if I ever tried to have some of you killed.

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

Wetsuit optional.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

You are here: Home / Climate Change / How about that weather? / (Some) Good News Out of Texas

(Some) Good News Out of Texas

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: ,


If this were any other state than Texas, I’d think Ted Cruz had come to the end of his political career. (More about that dude later — probably in the late-night post.) Seems like every GOP Death Cult in Texas has been doing their best to destroy their constituents’ faith in them, frankly…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Josie

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    1. 1.

      Josie

      Reposting this from downstairs:’ll use this open thread to report from Houston. My son and I got power back yesterday after being without power and water since Monday. Roads super icy, so we were stuck in our town home, which is luckily pretty well insulated. Still no water, since a pipe burst over the kitchen. We did save lots of the water that dripped down for the once a day flushing of the toilets. Always look on the bright side, right? We are camping out in a very large city, along with so many others. What a fucked up situation. I have pledged to do all in my power to take down Cruz, Abbott and every other Republican that stands for reelection. Anyone else who is interested can join Beto’s Powered by People. That is one determined young man.​​
      ETA: I know Gene Wu personally, and he is a wonderful young man and an excellent legislator.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.