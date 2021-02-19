While power has been restored for millions of Texans, millions still don't have safe water at home and residents looking for groceries or bottled water said they arrived to stores with bare shelves and long lines. https://t.co/2H4umYolpN — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 19, 2021





Millions of people in Texas were urged to boil their water after pipes cracked, wells froze and water treatment plants were knocked offline by this week’s powerful winter storm. Follow updates on the storm here.https://t.co/wOxrelLrKq — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 19, 2021

The only institution coming out looking good in all of this is the Texas Tribune. They've been knocking it out of the park and filling a social responsibility role that has sorely been lacking. (Also, everyone should donate to them) https://t.co/DtIjFKaQnk — Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) February 19, 2021

From @Breakingviews: @rob_cyran explains the fundamental problem behind the Texas power outage pic.twitter.com/nPKCubOG3r — Reuters (@Reuters) February 19, 2021

Texas’ power grid was “seconds and minutes” away from a catastrophic failure that could have left Texans in the dark for months, officials with the entity that operates the grid said Thursday. https://t.co/3Uk8YrTB89 — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) February 18, 2021

El Paso is not on the Texas grid AND practices the Scouts motto of “Be Prepared.”

As a result, a few thousand customers lost power for a few minutes in the same conditions as the rest of the state. https://t.co/S72Aod5hTd — Bill Weir (@BillWeirCNN) February 17, 2021

Chaotic scenes were playing out all over Texas as hospitals faced an onslaught of problems from the brutal winter storm. "COVID surges were nothing compared to the current situation," one emergency room worker wrote on Facebook. https://t.co/pvlvY6rqNl — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 19, 2021

Texas, the go-it-alone state, is rattled by the failure to keep the lights on https://t.co/PifHQE39Ld — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 19, 2021

"I think this is a catastrophe so big that it's going to require federal intervention."https://t.co/YK21DIgrLz — The ReidOut (@thereidout) February 19, 2021

If this were any other state than Texas, I’d think Ted Cruz had come to the end of his political career. (More about that dude later — probably in the late-night post.) Seems like every GOP Death Cult in Texas has been doing their best to destroy their constituents’ faith in them, frankly…

Texas had more Joe Biden voters than any blue state except for California. More than New York State.

More than Pennsylvania.

More than Michigan.

More than Wisconsin.

More than Georgia.

Even more than all of New England combined. They matter. — Matt says “Wear a mask ??” (@introvertgay) February 18, 2021