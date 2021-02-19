Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – TheOtherHank – Raptors

by | 2 Comments

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

TheOtherHank

I’m no Albatrossity, but from time to time birds pass in front of my camera. I scrolled through my library had found enough for a couple submissions. This first set is of raptors I have managed to photographs

On The Road - TheOtherHank - Raptors 6
Pacifica, CA

My two boys played their share of youth sports. Sitting next to a baseball diamond or swimming pool watching them play was a good opportunity to see soaring birds. This, according to the Albatrossity rule that it’s always a redtailed hawk, is a redtail that was flying around over a little league baseball game.

On The Road - TheOtherHank - Raptors 5
South of Half Moon Bay, CA

This, in spite of the Albatrossity Rule, doesn’t seem like it’s a redtail, but it is definitely looking for something.

On The Road - TheOtherHank - Raptors 4
Mono Lake, CA

This picture and the next one are of an osprey coming in to land at its nest that was built on top of tufa formation in the lake.

On The Road - TheOtherHank - Raptors 3
Mono Lake, CA
On The Road - TheOtherHank - Raptors 2
Pacifica, CA

Here are (Albatrossity Rule) a couple of redtails flirting with one another. I see this behavior fairly often: a couple of birds circle around one another while dangling their legs.

On The Road - TheOtherHank - Raptors 1
Pacifica, CA

This picture and the next one are of a (Albatrossity Rule) redtail that was soaring over a swim meet.

On The Road - TheOtherHank - Raptors

  • Mo MacArbie
  • Raven

    2Comments

    2. 2.

      Raven

      Great pic! I ran youth sports programs for years, baseball is boring (note the holes in the outfield where they stand out there and dig with their shoes) but nothing is worse than swim meets! Hours of sitting around for seconds of activity ! The bullpen indeed!

