i think a lot of people in conservative media are realizing the internet is going to celebrate when they expire. that must be an awful feeling. never too late to be a better person. — Peloton InfoSec Analyst (Incident Response) (@CalmSporting) February 17, 2021

One thing that’s surprised me over the last 36 hours: Nobody seems to have mentioned that ‘Rusty’ Limbaugh, fortunate son, avoided serving in Vietnam because his doctor said he had a pilonidal cyst. Literally, a hair across his arse. I guess the Vietnam-war-at-home era really *is* over.



I just saw someone saying that Rush was playing a character, and I can’t see how that’s in any way exculpatory. Playing on peoples worst fears and hatred and racism cynically as a cash grab? That’s…even worse. — Courtney Milan ?? (@courtneymilan) February 17, 2021

“You know how to stop abortion? Require that each one occur with a gun.” -Rush Limbaugh People donating to Planned Parenthood in Rush Limbaugh’s memory via @quentquarantino’s IG page have raised over $30k so far. https://t.co/FCxALVsENM — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) February 18, 2021

I suspect they did and thought it was funny because they are also bad people. https://t.co/4iRJYJyPoc — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) February 17, 2021

Wish people could honor Osama bin Laden for transforming Lower Manhattan without being cruel https://t.co/StSKmBxfF9 — Tom Scocca (@tomscocca) February 17, 2021

"Limbaugh was good in the beginning but then he sold out" pic.twitter.com/glI2NN5WKF — Scott Lemieux (@LemieuxLGM) February 18, 2021

Rush Limbaugh had a regular radio segment where he would read off the names of gay people who died of AIDS and celebrate it and play horns and bells and stuff. — Paul Elliott Johnson (@RhetoricPJ) February 17, 2021

When it comes to powerful public figures de mortuis nihil nisi bonum is bullshit in any case, but it's PARTICULARLY ridiculous in this case. The Robin Williams reaction is particularly callous and revolting https://t.co/eFOb6Z70l5 — Scott Lemieux (@LemieuxLGM) February 17, 2021

He spent his last few months on this planet spewing hate and misinformation and undermining our democracy. So basically continuing what he did for the entirety of his public existence. https://t.co/oywIuewyyz — AdotSad (@AdotSad) February 17, 2021

Every conservative pundit praising Limbaugh as funny should have to tweet out their favorite Limbaugh joke so we can see what we're missing. C'mon guys, put it on Twitter. — Aaron (@BobbyBigWheel) February 17, 2021

Are we allowed to appoint Limbaugh’s successor now or do we need to wait until the next election? — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) February 17, 2021

Because he never said anything new, over the last couple of decades…

“The Rush Limbaugh Show” will remain on the air, using archived segments and clips primarily featuring the late talk-radio host’s voice, the show’s distributor said https://t.co/vbmE4jMnwM — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) February 18, 2021

From a longer thread:

Rush Limbaugh will be remembered as one of the most consequential figures in the history of American conservatism, because he reflected and shaped the world view of the post-Reagan GOP base more than any other single person. https://t.co/R2TwS27lgj — Seth Cotlar (@SethCotlar) February 17, 2021

Rush descended from a well-off and well-connected family in Missouri, but he played the role of “pissed off Joe Six Pack” really well. He’s a perfect example of “plutocratic populism.” https://t.co/eUSIiffk07 — Seth Cotlar (@SethCotlar) February 17, 2021