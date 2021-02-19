Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

Just a few bad apples.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if I ever tried to have some of you killed.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

We have all the best words.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

You are here: Home / Politics / GOP Death Cult / Late Night Open Thread: Concerning Rush Limbaugh

Late Night Open Thread: Concerning Rush Limbaugh

by | 27 Comments

This post is in: , ,

One thing that’s surprised me over the last 36 hours: Nobody seems to have mentioned that ‘Rusty’ Limbaugh, fortunate son, avoided serving in Vietnam because his doctor said he had a pilonidal cyst. Literally, a hair across his arse. I guess the Vietnam-war-at-home era really *is* over.

Because he never said anything new, over the last couple of decades…

From a longer thread:

Limbaugh’s cruel bigotry and aura of aggrieved entitlement was a feature, not a bug. In an era of shifting social mores, Limbaugh gave his listeners permission to be a-holes and be proud about it. He perfected the schtick that would get Trump elected.

Limbaugh’s buffoonery actually shaped my politics in a significant way, though not in the way he intended. Between 1992 and 1997 I made several, 10-hour drives between Chicago (where I was in grad school) and central PA (where my family was). I listened to Rush each time.

Rush was still a fairly new figure in the political universe at that point, but he was becoming a big hit with a certain segment of the population with which I was experientially familiar, angry white people. I totally got why his bit resonated…and it wasn’t good…

Rush sounded exactly like all of the right wing lawyers, dentists, and real estate agents in my hometown who’d sit around at the Country Club bar and complain about black people and feminazis, and then climb in their Lincoln town cars and drive home drunk.

Rush, like those guys, was an elitist bully. He thought he was better than most other people, and he didn’t even have the integrity to even try to tell the truth to his “dittohead” fans. He was a mean-spirited huckster who built a politics that harmed his working class listeners…

Here’s an archive of 5700 of Rush’s shows from 2005 to 2017, in case anyone’s interested. https://archive.org/details/rush-l…

So for all of those “conservatives” out there saying how formative Rush was for them. This is what they’re referring to. THIS is what people loved about him.

He gave conservatives permission to take pleasure in hating their fellow Americans who weren’t like them, and then to call such behavior “the pinnacle of American patriotism.”

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anotherlurker
  • Baud
  • Danielx
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • FelonyGovt
  • Hungry Joe
  • Jager
  • Jay
  • Jerzy Russian
  • Keith P.
  • Mary G
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • patrick II
  • piratedan
  • Ruckus
  • Sm*t Cl*de
  • The Dangerman
  • the pollyanna from hell
  • West of the Rockies

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    27Comments

    1. 1.

      Jerzy Russian

      Several thoughts come to mind:

       

      1.  Christ, what an asshole!
      2.   Anyone remember his brief stint on Monday Night Football?  Christ, what an asshole!
      3.  Fuck him and the horse that he rode in on.
      4.  Christ, what an asshole!
      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jerzy Russian

      I was just about to run that Matt Taibbi tweet through Google Translate, but then I said to myself, “Self, why bother?”.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      NotMax

      FYI.

      Netflix’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 will be available for free on its YouTube channel for 48 hours, starting on Friday, February 19th, at 12AM PT….
      [snip]
      If you’re interested in seeing the movie but don’t have Netflix, it’ll be available on Netflix’s YouTube channel starting Friday. Source

      Reply
    7. 7.

      patrick II

      I just saw someone saying that Rush was playing a character, and I can’t see how that’s in any way exculpatory.

      Part of what Limbaugh did might have been for show, but the racism ran to the bone. He was fired from NFL Football broadcasting because he couldn’t stop himself from saying that Donavan McNabb was overrated because “the media has been very desirous that a Black quarterback do well.” He believed that.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      piratedan

      well Rush styled himself as an unapologetic irredeemable asshole who had a belief that white guys should be in charge because…. white guys had always been in charge and if you weren’t a white guy, well then fuck you.  If you were a woman, then you either better be putting out or making him a sammich, preferably both and if you were a POC, well you could do his yard work but don’t expect to be paid a lot.

      He peddled this shit relentlessly and could rarely be shamed or backed down from it because it would be “weak” and as such, there’s never been any compromise with his ilk and the GOP adopted this mindset as their reason for being.  Couple this with Uncle Rupert crafting their alternate truth paradise, we have a lot to unfuck.  Hope that we can find a way to topple the soapbox and start to reintroduce reality to these folks.  Gonna be a long hard slog restoring the old ethical substructure, being a grasshopper was a damn sight easier than being an ant.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Baud

      He gave conservatives permission to take pleasure in hating their fellow Americans who weren’t like them, and then to call such behavior “the pinnacle of American patriotism.”

      Reagan, Gingrich, and Trump are all politicians of the same tradition.

      Not long after President Carter lost that election, he and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter were interviewed by Barbara Walters. She asked Mrs. Carter what she felt the election of President Reagan would do to the country. Mrs. Carter’s eerily prescient answer said more about us as a people than anything I had ever heard.
      “I think the President makes us comfortable with our prejudices,” she said.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Asshole smoked to own the libs and got lung cancer – republicanism in a nutshell

      Reply
    11. 11.

      the pollyanna from hell

      I worked construction and other heavy labor jobs for twenty years or so, and I hated the workplaces ruled by talk radio, but I entertained myself by cheering on Rushbo’s creative contributions to the practice of Marxist analysis, which I explained to any co-worker who thought I had potential as a right-thinking ditto-head.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Jager

      @Keith P.:

      There’s an old Norwegian joke, the Old Norski arrives in hell, the devil takes him to a field of waist-deep shit. Thousands of people are standing around drinking coffee. The Norski thinks, “this isn’t too bad.” Then the whistle blows and Satan says, ‘Coffee break is over, back on your heads!”

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Anotherlurker

      I have been celebrating the death of limbaugh since yesterday. I actually tried listening to rush once. I immediately found him and his schtick repellent. Since Regan I have tried to understand “conservatism” . I read the 1980 republican platform. I read up on trickledown economics. I tried to debate republicans.

      All I got out of these outreach attempts were condescending brush-offs telling me that I “just didn’t understand” basic economics and that my liberal views were counter to the American Way.  These arguments deteriorate to out and out hostility to my views. Further, these views evolved to hatred for all liberals.

      It took me almost 30 years to finally say “fuck conservatives” and view the entire GQP as Nazis.

      Every conservative death makes the world a better place.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      West of the Rockies

      Limbaugh on MNF was terrible, but so was the other rightwinger Dennis Miller.  Why did MNF insist on having a rightwing color commentator anyway (to go with yee-haa singer Hank William’s Jr.)?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Hungry Joe

      One thing Limbaugh never did, once he became established, was engage in any kind of debate in a public forum, or even agree to be interviewed by anyone who could challenge him. I suspect it goes back to a 1993 appearance on the Letterman show. Near the end of a long interview Letterman pounced: “Do you ever wake up in the middle of the night and ask yourself, ‘Am I just a bag of hot gas?’ “ Limbaugh was stunned; he blinked, blinked again … and that was the last time I can remember seeing him in anything but a friendly, controlled environment.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Ruckus

      Someone on twitter was giving me a hard time because I said I was glad he was gone. They took umbrage because he died of cancer. We did several times back and forth about it and said that I hadn’t mentioned how he died, only that he was dead and that I’m glad about that. He not only made the world a worse place he took delight in it. I’d like someone to tell me that if religion is about being better people why do so many that have a religious bent, hate so much of humanity? 60 yrs since I read the bible and I’m still trying to figure that out.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      The Dangerman

      @Jerzy Russian: Hmmm. Worse MNF hire, Rush or Dennis Miller? Imma gonna go with DM. Mainly because I don’t remember RL other than he had a bug up his ass about McNabb. I wonder why. Hmmm.

      Miller was just painful to listen to during those games.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @West of the Rockies: Limbaugh on MNF was terrible, but so was the other rightwinger Dennis Miller.

      Ah yes, Dennis Miller, the alleged conservative comedian.  The big Miller moment for me was one time he was on the Daily Show to promote some show of Miller’s and was utterly horrified at out much more enthusiastic Jon Steward’s crowd was in compared to Miller’s.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      mrmoshpotato

      OT – I think the Zodiac killer is also a drug trafficker.

      “You know who does roundtrip to Mexico and back for less than 24 hours with a large suitcase? Drug traffickers and Ted Cruz.” – CSPAN caller.— YS (@NYinLA2121) February 18, 2021

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Mary G

      My mom moved into a 55+ coop when I went off to college and said that in the afternoons when she walked the ground all she heard coming out of people’s window was Rush. They had almost all been brainwashed and she one by one let them go. It was always the husband, but the wives went along.

      He is responsible for getting me involved in politics. In 1992 when Barbara Boxer was running for the Senate, she came to Orange County to give a speech and had to give up because a bunch of assholes stood in the audience shouting “Feminazi” at her. I made my first $5 contribution to her that day.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.