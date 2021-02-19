Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I Just Got My Vaccination

by

This post is in: 

I Just Got My Vaccination

Received the first dose today- Moderna. I go back for my second on 18 March. The operation was very efficient. They were administering them at the local mall in an abandoned Michael’s. I was in and out in 25 minutes, and 15 of that was me waiting for 15 minutes after receiving the shot, as they require everyone.

I’m not all the way there yet, but I feel like I am very close to an in-game achievement for slaying the final boss. It’s been 14 months of doing what I am supposed to, making sure the parents were on lockdown, and just doing what I was told by the people who know shit. Surprising how difficult that is for some people.

    63Comments

    1. 1.

      guachi

      Second vaccine (Moderna) for me on Wednesday. Waited three hours in line. Fine in the afternoon. Fine enough to do a really hard bike ride. Slightly fatigued by evening. Major muscle spasms by midnight. Major fatigue and aches yesterday. Fine by today.

      I hope you don’t have side effects, but don’t plan anything for the 19th

      I think 2020 officially ends whenever you get that second shot.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      dlw32

      I got mine last Saturday… Pfizer, going back Mar 6th for round two. I had some odd body aches but nothing that was even up to “annoying” level. My blood-glucose was 20-30 points higher than it should have been for two days, but is back to normal.

      I also feel a weight lifting…

      Reply
    6. 6.

      pat

      Just got home from our second Pfizer shots. Talked to someone whose husband felt tired and a bit chilled for a couple of days. We’ll see.
      The clinic was very efficient. We were told not to appear more than 5 minutes before our appointment.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Ken

      They were administering them at the local mall in an abandoned Michael’s.

      Thank God for the utter collapse of the brick-and-mortar retail business sector

      (Posted in sarcasm, but now I wonder, where would West-by-God-Virginia counties set up vaccination clinics if these weren’t available?)

      Reply
    17. 17.

      The Moar You Know

      sitting in my office with one other guy who will not keep his fucking mask on no matter how many times he’s been told.  Glad he’s on the other side of the suite five open rooms away and not on my AC system, but still.  Glad I’m in here only once a week.  Glad I’ve got an N95 on.  Wish people would quit opening my door and leaving it open when I’m not here.  REALLY want my damn shot

      Glad you got yours, Cole.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Meyerman

      Glad to hear it! And thanks for the quick peek into the JC/mom relationship. :) The second dose of the Moderna vaccine is advertised as more taxing. I had a day of headaches and fatigue, but was good by V-Day +2. Still praying that friends and family make it to their V-Day unscathed.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      DanielsBob

      Welcome to the club Cole. Got my first dose (Pfizer) Saturday afternoon at the closest CVS. Spent about 15 minutes waiting in line, 15 to answer questions and check my temp, and 15 after the shot. Everyone in line was around my age (68) or older. No front line workers. More stiffness than pain all day Sunday. Normal by Monday, so back to shoveling snow.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      TaMara (HFG)

      Have your parents gotten theirs?

      Mine get their second dose first week of March.

      I’m sure I won’t be eligible until almost summer unless we get a lot more doses available.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      eclare

      Congratulations! I’m hoping for April, health dept here in Memphis has been pathetic. The state health dept is in charge for cities that don’t have their own and, amazingly, has been much more proactive and efficient

      Reply
    24. 24.

      oldster

      I’m about ten days past my second shot of Pfizer. Another five days and I may go out in public again, except oops I forgot, there are people out there, never mind.

      No reaction for me with either shot, aside from a slight bit of soreness at injection site, just enough to reassure me that I got a shot.

      Glad you got it, Cole, and hope you get your next one on schedule.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      tom

      I was scheduled for my first shot at a Rite-Aid near me, but they texted me today to say that due to vaccine delivery problems caused by the severe winter weather in much of the country, they rescheduled me for March 13.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      brendancalling

      It’s so good to see West Virginians getting their shots, and doing people of all ages.

      Here in Vermont, only people 70+ get vaccinated. No priority for teachers, essential workers, or anyone else who has to, you know, risk out lives working with the public.

      It really makes me feel valued, and glad that I moved here. I could have stayed in Tennessee, probably continued playing music, and I would have been vaccinated by now.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Middlelee

      Woo hoo!  Hurray!  Yay!

      And thank your mother for me for the first laugh of my day.

      I get my second, in my arm, March 5 and I get a haircut tomorrow.  I’m considering a buzzcut.  Jesus who remembered what a pain in the ass long hair is.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Erin

      Moderna vaccine vs. South African variant”A six-fold reduction in neutralizing titers was observed with the B.1.351 variant relative to prior variants. Despite this reduction, neutralizing titer levels with B.1.351 remain above levels that are expected to be protective. This study was conducted in collaboration with the Vaccine Research Center (VRC) at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The manuscript has been submitted as a preprint to bioRxiv and will be submitted for peer-reviewed publication.”

      It’s less effective, in terms of producing antibodies. But it’s still, so far, 100% effective against hospitalization and death, even if it is more likely to cause a mild to moderate illness. So no reason to be all that concerned.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      FlyingToaster

      @Mart:

      • Need a link to a reliable source before I believe that; most of the epidemiologists I see on Twitter have the mRNA vaccines at ~67% effective for SA and ~75% effective for the British variant (less than the 90+% for the original strain).  Better than the adenovirus-based vaccines, by a lot.
      • So far we’re seeing a LOT of the British variant in the northeast US, probably because of trade with the UK and EU.  Far less trade with South Africa, means less opportunity for the strain to get here in quantity, let alone take hold.
      • Both predominant variant strains are more transmissible.  So keep your effing mask on in public, even if you’ve been vaccinated.
      Reply
    32. 32.

      grelican

      I know WVA’s been kicking ass in their vaccine numbers, but am surprised you’d qualify from the (very) little I know of you from my perch as a long-time lurker.

      I’m youngish and pretty healthy, so I figure I’m on my own until May at the earliest, while my wife got hers as a caregiver for her granny in assisted living. Vaccine envy’s a real thing.

      Just curious– what got you on the list? Totally understand if you don’t want to share. 

      Reply
    33. 33.

      guachi

      @Mart: Reuters article from the 18th says Moderna published information Wednesday of a sixfold drop in antibodies but its effect on actual protection is unknown at this time.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Roger Moore

      @Ten Bears

      Surprising how easy it’s been, fourteen almost fifteen months of lockdown.

      It hasn’t been that long. The first publicly known cases in China were about 14 months ago, and most of the US didn’t go into lockdown until about 11 months ago.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Ken

      @Meyerman: And thanks for the quick peek into the JC/mom relationship.

      I suspect it’s like the Ogg family in Pratchett’s Discworld novels. The description was something like: They squabbled continuously among themselves, but let an outsider say one bad thing about any one of them and the whole family closed ranks instantly to destroy the intruder.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      glc

      Trying to get it in NJ, no luck so far. Age 72.

      Anyway I worked out on Groundhog day that there would be 6 more months of lockdown. But not of winter, presumably.

      Light snow at the moment, and no power failures, a point worth mentioning.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      evap

      Congrats, John! I really want my shots, but Georgia is still on category 1A, which I miss by 3 years. It’s not clear if university teachers will be allowed in under 1B, but if so it should only be a month or so.

      Meanwhile, I’ve been volunteering at the vaccination clinic my university runs and they’ve been giving any leftovers at the end of the day to volunteers. Alas, they are so efficient that there is generally only a few leftovers and they are given out by how long you’ve been volunteering, so I have not even come close to getting one yet. But I’ve found that I actually enjoy working at the clinic a couple of times a week, so I will continue doing that as work allows and maybe get a shot early this way. The work is boring, but I love chatting with the people in line, who are mostly elderly; they are very happy to be getting a vaccine. Plus I get a warm glow knowing I am doing my little bit to help.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      West of the Rockies

      I’ve heard that if a person has had C19, the first Moderna shot is the tough one and the second one not a big deal (in terms of later feeling poorly).  Anyone else heard this?

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Ken

      @evap: Kudos for volunteering like that. One of the reasons I’m looking forward to vaccination is that I’ll again feel able to take up volunteer work.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      LuciaMia

      Almost got my first Pfizer shot early Feb. but they came early and ran out before most of us got there. Theyre returning Feb. 27 so hoping to get it then.

      *******************

      This just in. Don Jr. apparently believes Gov. Abbott of Texas is a Democrat.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      oldster

      By the way, anyone else read the title of this post and hear the Temptations singing “Just my ‘magination”?

      “I just got my vaccination,

      (once again)

      Running away with me!

      I just got my vaccinay-hey- tion,

      running away with me.”

      Yeah. Probably not.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      CaseyL

      I’ve had both shots, but other than feeling reasonably confident of not coming down with a severe case if I catch Covid at all – which is great, don’t get me wrong! – so far nothing has really changed in daily life: still mask up, still socially distance, still don’t go to restaurants or group activities.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      leeleeFL

      @LuciaMia: No he doesn’t, not really. He hopes Texans think that.  I hope they spit their next votes right in his stupid face!

      Have I mentioned how much I dislike the tRumps?

      It’s a lot!

      Reply
    45. 45.

      JMG

      Congratulations, John. I have already posted by lack of expectations for getting the shot anytime soon here in Mass., despite being newly eligible. It’s particularly galling when I consider that Moderna, which makes one of the vaccines, is headquartered here in Cambridge.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Phylllis

      @brendancalling:  Here in SC, it’s 65 & up, along with medical, law enforcement & folks like that. My husband got his first shot (Pfizer) Wednesday. It’s looking like mid-March for education folks. The upside is, we will be able to have clinics just for school/district staff without having to go through the appointment process.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      leeleeFL

      @Catherine D.: Love this!  I like a lot of their product and prices, and I wouldn’t shop there if there were no other sources.  They are evil people.

      Not the workers, the owners.  But I won’t give them my money

      Reply
    48. 48.

      CraigM

      @Middlelee:  Please consider waiting until 2 weeks after your 2nd shot to get a haircut. When your hair is getting cut, you are probably indoors in close quarters for more than 15 minutes with somebody who has a dozen such contacts per day. My wife got a haircut 8 days after her second shot, only to get a call the next day from her stylist saying she tested positive. Minimum five days (if her covid test is negative) isolating from the kids and me doesn’t seem like a great price to pay for a haircut in hindsight…..

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Roger Moore

      @CaseyL:

      The biggest thing to me about being fully vaccinated is that I can feel more relaxed when I go out.  I’m still not 100% comfortable being out in public, but I can feel a lot less stressed out about my wellbeing if someone around me isn’t wearing a mask or is otherwise doing things that seem unsafe.  It’s still upsetting that they are endangering people around them, but being worried for other people is less stressful than being worried about yourself.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Benw

      Click refresh

      There are no appointments available.

      Next tab. Click refresh

      No appointments are available currently.

      Next tab. Click refresh

      Updated at: Feb 19, 2:31PM Appointments: Not Available
      Next tab: back to watching Star Trek: TNG on Netflix (and working on code)

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Ruckus

      Literally just sat down in the 15 minute waiting area from my second shot, Pfizer.

      So far so good, first shot was no big deal, let’s hope the results from the second goes well.

      I will feel a lot better in 2-3 months when far more people have been inoculated. Ok maybe 4-5 months.

      Congrats to everyone who has managed to get shots. John.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      trollhattan

      Having had Pfizer jab 1 last week am hoping the second gets scheduled easily and the process is as smooth. Not presuming either of those, though.

      We had a reorg at work and my group ended up in what appears to be a division run by cowboy engineers, because they’re insisting we return to the office 25% beginning in March and 50% by the month’s end. Because reasons. Seriously, we have all done our jobs reliably for a year and there is no reason organizationally or technically why any of us needs to be physically present.

      The building HVAC system remains 60 years old, there’s no plan to prevent adjacent desks from being occupied, there is no workplace testing regime in place and heaven forfend, no vaccine protocol whatsoever. IOW instead of us being quite safe working at home, their wish is to increase our odds of catching or spreading Covid by showing up half of every workweek.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      JPL

      @evap: Thank you for volunteering.   I got the Pfizer vaccine at Fulton Cty’s north point site.   It was so efficient.

      Did you sign up to be notified when you are eligible?

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Anyway

      I am scheduled for my 2nd dose, Moderna, on Monday 2/22 – exactly a month after my first dose. Got the email today to sign up for Monday’s clinic.

      I was in no rush to receive the vaccine and happy to be in Phase 5 or whatever but my employer decided I was 1A and asked me to sign up for the 1st dose. Totally unexpected, I was given a day’s notice to sign up for the vaccine clinic (at a closed Safeway). I work for a Diagnostics company and have visited hospital labs and CoreLabs in the before-times but it’s not my Real Job. I support them now from the office (I go in 3-4 times a week). When I received the email about signing up for the 1st Dose I was ambivalent as I don’t meet the risk categories – my workplace is low-density and everyone is properly masked and maintains appropriate distancing. Plus we get tested every week. I could have easily waited but asking for a later appointment seemed like more of a hassle.

      Feels weird to be this close to getting the second dose with so many people anxiously waiting.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Ken

      @leeleeFL: No he doesn’t, not really.

      Junior might. He might not realize that “dumbest man in politics” is not a good achievement, even though the competition for it is so fierce.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      indycat32

      My second (Pfizer) shot is scheduled for March 5, which is exactly one year since I last saw my sister.  Hoping the snow has melted by then.   I’ve got over 12 inches in my driveway.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      oldster

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      Okay, I can hear that, too, I guess.

      The difference is that I naturally heard something languid and slow, whereas you heard something driving and uptempo.

      At my age, that doesn’t come naturally — my tempo is one of several things that just doesn’t get up the way it used to.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      West of the Cascades

      @Catherine D.: So awesome! I spent five years in Ithaca at the end of the last century and was just back two years ago in the summer, and made a mandatory stop at Wegman’s. Glad the former Hobby Lobby has been repurposed to something more useful.

      Reply

