Received the first dose today- Moderna. I go back for my second on 18 March. The operation was very efficient. They were administering them at the local mall in an abandoned Michael’s. I was in and out in 25 minutes, and 15 of that was me waiting for 15 minutes after receiving the shot, as they require everyone.

I’m not all the way there yet, but I feel like I am very close to an in-game achievement for slaying the final boss. It’s been 14 months of doing what I am supposed to, making sure the parents were on lockdown, and just doing what I was told by the people who know shit. Surprising how difficult that is for some people.