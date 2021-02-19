Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Morning Open Thread: Yes, Progress

Friday Morning Open Thread: Yes, Progress

16 Comments

Voters always say they like bipartisanship, because most Americans prefer people to be nice to each other and work together. But what they care more about is solving problems and getting things done. If the party in charge fails in that essential duty, endless bend-over-backward negotiations and a big, inclusive “process” won’t save them…

Sure, Republican politicians will probably swing some of their supporters away from Biden’s economic plan, larger than the one tested by Bright Line Watch, by attacking it as a deficit-growing, inflation-threatening monstrosity — although the GOP’s record of bloating the deficit with tax cuts for the rich leaves the party’s credibility lower than this week’s temperatures.

But Biden and the Democrats are operating with confidence because they have finally embraced what has long been true: Progressive economic policies are broadly popular. Many of them (notably those checks) are supported by the GOP’s large working-class wing.

Let’s also recognize that when Republican congressional leaders claim to want bipartisanship, they are not operating in good faith. That’s a strong statement, but it’s rooted in reality, not partisanship. Republicans want nothing like what Biden wants. “Now is the time we should be spending,” the president said in Milwaukee. “Now is the time to go big.” The biggest counter so far, from a minority of Republicans, is only a third the size of Biden’s…

Most Americans are neither anti-government ideologues nor culture-war extremists. They turn to the federal government to act boldly in a time of crisis not because they love government in the abstract but because they understand it as the only entity capable of taking on certain large tasks. That’s why Biden is confident about the course he’s on — and it’s why he shouldn’t back down.

  Baud
  debbie
  OzarkHillbilly
  rikyrah
  satby
  The Thin Black Duke

    16Comments

    1.

      Baud

      The key test for me will be whether our policies and our candidates are popular at the ballot box once we’ve righted the ship yet again.

      Reply
    4.

      debbie

      @The Thin Black Duke:

      From what I see, states are working on rules to strengthen voter suppression. I doubt they’ll follow what Congress passes.

      Reply
    8.

      Baud

      Biden to reassert U.S. leadership in global diplomacy and welcome talks with Iran

      Reply

