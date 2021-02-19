And very, very stupid…

I'd like to see some flash polling on this. Technically, the President mispronounced Meijer by pluralizing it. But it's common usage for a lot of Michigan folks who might hear it as a statement of solidarity. Ope! https://t.co/H2KxD8bux0 — Jonathan Oosting (@jonathanoosting) February 19, 2021

During the fifteen years I spent in Michigan, it was never not Meijers. (I think that’s how I filled out the many, many checks I wrote there.) Twenty-four-seven, all-purpose shopping, much loved!



If there were only vaccines at one Meijer, he would have been incorrect. However, many Meijer stores have vaccines — many MEIJERS 😉 https://t.co/6gLW8dzL3P — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) February 19, 2021

For the record, no comment. https://t.co/3DpRWcxFjx — Rep. Peter Meijer (@RepMeijer) February 19, 2021

I’ll also say this:

1. Meijers is a treat. I try to go every visit back to Michigan.

2. My parents met at the Okemos Meijers, 10 minutes from MSU. I remember visiting the cashiers.

3. Can buy everything there: fruit, a bottle of vodka, a tree, a shirt, a goldfish, milk, etc. https://t.co/4nNBD0HAiL — Mark M. (@epiphanyinbmore) February 19, 2021