Friday Evening Open Thread: *Everything* Is Political

And very, very stupid…

During the fifteen years I spent in Michigan, it was never not Meijers. (I think that’s how I filled out the many, many checks I wrote there.) Twenty-four-seven, all-purpose shopping, much loved!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Baud

      Baud

      Cruz is like “Thank God no one will be talking about me anymore!”

    tom

      tom

      As a native Michigander, I will say that here all businesses that are named after people are referred to by their possessives: Meijer’s, Ford’s (I work at Ford’s), Kroger’s (I am going to Kroger’s to pick up some veggies), etc. It’s the way we roll.

    Bandit

      Bandit

      does anybody say “I am going to Meijer”? NO NO NO NO “I am going to Meijers”, “I got it at Meijers”, etc.

      Joe is completely in the right on this.

      Just ask Sandy the Horse.

      The appellation “Meijers” probably comes from the longer name “Meijer’s Thrifty Acres” which was in use for a very long time.

    bbleh

      bbleh

      Political reporting is like finance: we could quietly lobotomize 2/3 of the people “working” in it and instead get them doing something useful — picking up trash? repairing rail beds? fixing abandoned properties? — and not only would nobody would miss them but the world would be a better place.

    16. 16.

      JAFD

      Good evening, fellow Jackals !
      The folk at Osprey have a new role-playing game out, titled…

      Jackals

      Designed by John-Matthew DeFoggi
      Jackals is a Sword & Sorcery roleplaying game set in a Fantasy Bronze Age. With mechanics based on the popular OpenQuest system, the game places players in the role of Jackals – adventurers, explorers, sellswords, and scavengers – and sends them out into the peril-filled land of the Zaharets to make their fortune… or perhaps fulfill a greater destiny…

      On the blog, J-M DeFoggi has written a series of articles that offer a glimpse behind the scenes of Jackals, covering such topics as the setting, character creation, mechanics, and advice for the Loremaster looking to run the game. Head to the blog to read the series now!
      https://ospreypublishing.com/blog/tag/jackals/

      Have great weekend, irregardless.

    18. 18.

      West of the Rockies

      OT, but FSM I wish Zergnet would stop showing a picture of Trump cramming a forkful of food into his gaping pie hole.  That ad shows up a lot here.

    22. 22.

      Amir Khalid

      This is like that time whe VP Biden got criticised for speaking of “Bosniacs” — which turned out to be the correct way to refer to the people of Bosnia.

    24. 24.

      dexwood

      @Elizabelle: ​
       
      Too late to the last thread, but saw your dog toy request. My terrier/weasel cross can chew pieces off the fluff and tuff toys in about 3 minutes. No stuffing, true, but I still ended up taking small pieces away from him. He loves the Ruff Dawg Peanuts. They really hold up to his teeth and you can put treats inside them. They’re soft and flexible, but strong.

    25. 25.

      Juliet

      Grew up in western Michigan going to meijers thrifty acres or just meijers. Received my bachelor’s at MS U. What a dumb thing to criticize him for.

    34. 34.

      LongHairedWeirdo

      I lived in Ohio, and yes, it was “Meijer’s” for me – I saw it as an adjective of the implied noun. “I stopped by Meijer’s (store).”
      I knew of people were were a bit snobbish about it – they were probably hung up on “less” versus “fewer”, too – but I’m all but certain I remember TV ads speaking of great specials at your local “Meijers”.
      I worked at one for a while – my only union job so far. Of course, I was working two jobs and sleeping when I dared, so I don’t remember much difference between that and any other service job.​

    35. 35.

      Mezz

      @Mustang Bobby:

      That’s the official name of the store, and I’m pretty sure their advertising jingle included it in that specific phrasing — i.e. “… at Meijer Thrifty Acres … Why Pay More.”

      I worked at one for a winter when I was a kid, I lived in Michigan for 22 years. NOBODY every fucking said “I’m going to Meijer.” Because you’d sound like a clown. Still called it “Meijers” when I was there this summer.

      I agree though in general: great news dump.

    40. 40.

      satby

      Meijers. As it was originally Meijer’s xx. And I called the the reporter an ass on twitter for such inane dumbfuckery, because he lives there and knows that’s what everyone calls it.

      The cult of the savvy will kill us all.

    43. 43.

      Brachiator

      I’d like to see some flash polling on this. Technically, the President mispronounced Meijer by pluralizing it.

      I’d like to see some flash polling on “who gives a shit?”

    44. 44.

      Alison Rose

      Just found out that my parents’ GP finally has the vaccine, and they’ll both be getting their first shots on Monday! I’m really glad…the roll-out in our county has been a mess and it was so confusing figuring out if they were both eligible yet or not, and where to go if they were, and which locations even had appointments. Mom is 73, Dad will be 79 in a few months. They haven’t gone anywhere since March except the grocery store (where only my mom goes inside) and a few trips to the doctor’s office. But this will make me feel a lot more comfortable about that!

    45. 45.

      Mary G

      Vaccines are getting canceled all over because of deliveries not showing up due to weather. Disneyland in Orange County has been shut until Monday, possible longer, and Anaheim Convention Center, where I was re-routed to, may not open at all next week. I know it’s not “four weeks and not a minute longer,” but it still feels stressful.

