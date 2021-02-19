When the wildfires were raging in the west, we had posts where BJ peeps could check-in and let us know how they were doing and what it was like on the ground.

We have lots of Texas peeps on BJ, and even if you’re not in Texas, many of us have family and friends there. Please use this thread to let us know how it’s going for you and people you care about in Texas. This way we can keep up with how you guys are doing without having to catch any particular BJ thread.

Also, if you are aware of any resources for folks in Texas, please share those in the comments.

As always in terrible times, look for the helpers.

THANK YOU to all who are making calls with us to people across the state of Texas, connecting them with warming centers, shelter, food and water. We’ve just opened another shift starting at 3pm CST, please join us: https://t.co/dEaTI6YxR3 — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) February 18, 2021

Update from last night: