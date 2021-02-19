U.S. and Novavax will aid the global vaccination campaign. The Biden administration plans to make good on a promise to donate $4 billion, while the pharmaceutical company Novavax committed to sell 1.1 billion doses of its vaccine. https://t.co/W2Z9LkqzBR — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 19, 2021





The US administered 1.7 million vaccine shots today, bringing the total to 59.1 million, or 17.8 doses per 100 people. The 7-day moving average declined to 1.59 million per day. 12.6% of Americans have received at least one shot; 5.1% are fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/ggk0NtnHin — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 19, 2021

The US had +68,924 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to over 28.5 million. The 7-day moving average declined to below 74,000 new cases per day, its lowest level since October 27. pic.twitter.com/2XiWc1Sjj9 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 19, 2021

Interesting thread. There's not likely to be one answer to why #Covid cases are dropping. And if behavior is playing a sizable role here, we need to remember what happens when we let up on preventive measures. https://t.co/HfPMbXuDc9 — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) February 17, 2021

Taken together, I think the most likely explanation is a mix of policy and individual-level behavior change, as people react to what they see in the news and in their communities, but helped along by acquired immunity due to widespread infection plus targeted vaccination. 6/6 — Natalie E. Dean, PhD (@nataliexdean) February 17, 2021

Reported daily coronavirus infections have been falling across the world for a month and on Tuesday hit their lowest since mid-October, Reuters figures show, but health experts warned against apathy even as vaccines are being rolled out worldwide.​ https://t.co/CYqKTqvGqw — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) February 18, 2021

Just 10 countries have administered 75% of the world's available Covid-19 vaccine supply, while more than 130 countries haven't even received their first doses, according to United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres https://t.co/7RMYAhAg6t — CNN (@CNN) February 18, 2021

Novavax said it will provide 1.1 billion doses of its Covid-19 vaccine to an international vaccination effort that includes poorer countries https://t.co/bYQ7eZFVo4 — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) February 18, 2021

Health authorities in some European countries are facing resistance to AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine after side-effects led hospital staff and other front-line workers to call in sick, putting extra strain on already-stretched services.​ https://t.co/c3Vfryh8uH — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) February 18, 2021

Variants are spreading widely. In Germany, Health Minister Jens Spahn says the UK coronavirus variant is spreading rapidly throughout the country https://t.co/KF5p26wcyR pic.twitter.com/AZokZA5Oh0 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 18, 2021

No Covid variants found on London Tubes, buses and stations https://t.co/OQRAkOjyYs — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 19, 2021

Ireland's Covid-19 lockdown 'could extend to May' https://t.co/mUtRqXiXuN — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 19, 2021

Russia confirmed 13,447 new coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing the total caseload to 4,125,598 https://t.co/lXbf6bTat4 — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) February 18, 2021

A careless public and a government unable to fully enforce safety protocols are driving a new wave of virus infections in Iraq, where authorities have re-imposed a partial curfew. "I'm a doctor fighting public ignorance not the pandemic," says one doctor. https://t.co/JV4GUF5s3x — AP Middle East (@APMiddleEast) February 19, 2021

Japan finds new COVID-19 strain, while immigration centre reports infections https://t.co/50szoZBdR1 pic.twitter.com/iB7XuWfA52 — Reuters (@Reuters) February 19, 2021

India virus infections at three-week high, Mumbai hires marshals to enforce mask-wearing https://t.co/LyQD1SEilh pic.twitter.com/tEsmIRstIG — Reuters (@Reuters) February 19, 2021

BREAKING: The African continent has surpassed 100,000 known COVID-19 deaths as few vaccines have yet arrived. https://t.co/WnjJiul55n — AP Africa (@AP_Africa) February 19, 2021

Africa cannot afford to lose health workers; it has far too few as it is. But #Covid19 is thinning these already thin ranks, @kakape reports. While rich countries are trying to vaccinate broadly, many countries still don't have vaccine for health workers. https://t.co/8RkrCNnuZg — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) February 18, 2021

South Africa is concerned the Sputnik V and CanSino coronavirus vaccines may make people more vulnerable to HIV infection https://t.co/Zln5YUeiaI — Bloomberg (@business) February 18, 2021

Fury in Peru after officials secretly received vaccine before health workers https://t.co/K28rQMrW9U — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 17, 2021

Brazil will vaccinate the adult population of a city against #COVID19 to see if it's possible to reduce #coronavirus infection rate. The study will involve the city of Serrana. The entire adult population, ~30,000 people, will be immunized in 3 months.https://t.co/JJ5EvHa7tb — MicrobesInfect (@MicrobesInfect) February 19, 2021

Breaking: Ferret badgers and rabbits sold at a Wuhan market are among the prime suspects in the hunt for how Covid-19 spread to humans https://t.co/jg7oPhbTCx — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) February 18, 2021

One reason why it's difficult in the U.S. to get vaccinated: There's a scarcity of niche biotech ingredients. Lipid nanoparticles for RNA vaccines were used in small quantities a year ago. Now Pfizer and Moderna can’t get enough https://t.co/RTCT7uOnO6 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 19, 2021

Study in Israel shows Pfizer vaccine 85% effective after first dose – The Lancet https://t.co/b1VEbgkZCP pic.twitter.com/aiB00G4pfJ — Reuters (@Reuters) February 19, 2021

This is a reasonable harbinger of what's coming in the USA. #Denmark spotted its first B.1.1.7 variant #COVID19 in mid-December: now half of all new infections in the country are with this #SARSCoV2 strain. The US is lagging roughly 3 weeks behind Denmark, so early March madness? https://t.co/Ftr6mKiGaD — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) February 18, 2021

Do we open doors to the neighbors? Can we stay in a hotel, or that warming shelter? Storms ravaging parts of the U.S. add a new layer of complexity as people manage coronavirus risks amid the pandemic. https://t.co/WyBFbSytxA — The Associated Press (@AP) February 19, 2021

LGBTQ people face higher covid-19 risks. But no one knows the true toll on the community. https://t.co/PR6hFHDnxP — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 17, 2021

States are beginning to ease coronavirus restrictions, but health experts say we don't know enough yet about variants to roll back measures. “The fact of the matter is we’re kind of in the dark,” said Dr. Diane Griffin of Johns Hopkins University. https://t.co/Y0QgWFMaM0 — The Associated Press (@AP) February 18, 2021

You have to love a political culture in which the crafty oldsters spontaneously develop a Rent-a-Meemaw system in which they can game vaccinations to make some extra coin. https://t.co/T11Qi0AQI1 — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) February 18, 2021

Connecticut was among the first state to vaccinate its nursing homes. Do the vaccines work? Just look at the dramatic reduction in cases. pic.twitter.com/ItKri6O49b — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡🇺🇸 (@ASlavitt) February 18, 2021