Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

Shocking, but not surprising

Women: they get shit done

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if I ever tried to have some of you killed.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

The house always wins.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

People are complicated. Love is not.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

The math demands it!

I personally stopped the public option…

This is how realignments happen…

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday/Friday, Feb. 18-19

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday/Friday, Feb. 18-19

by | 13 Comments

This post is in: ,


======

======

======

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Brachiator
  • gkoutnik
  • NeenerNeener
  • raven
  • rikyrah
  • satby
  • YY_Sima Qian

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    13Comments

    1. 1.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY yesterday:

      New cases = 162. Deaths at 1108, up from 1078. Positivity at 2.2%
      265 in the hospital, 71 in the ICU
      40% hospital beds available, 36% ICU beds available.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      raven

      So this morning msnbc had a piece that the SA variant may require three doses of pfizer and yesterday one of the rotating MD’s said if there is not universal masking we’re never going to beat this. As rikyah says “Good Morning”!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      NeenerNeener

      @rikyrah: Yay for you!

      My BIL was supposed to get his first jab earlier this week, but bad weather has forced a reschedule to this weekend. Here’s hoping it’s not rescheduled again.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      gkoutnik

      Am I missing something, or are predictions by US leaders regarding when things will “return to normal” (Fauci “fall”, Biden “Christmas,” etc.) failing to understand that things won’t “return to normal” until herd immunity is global?  With 130 countries still waiting for jab #1, talking about “normal” in US terms seems short-sighted.  Or will developed countries progressively isolate less developed countries (travel, business, etc.) as the inequities in immunity increase?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 numbers. Director-General of Health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reports 2,936 new cases today in his media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 277,811 cases. He also reports 13 new deaths today, for a cumulative total of 1,043 deaths — 0.38% of the cumulative reported total, 0.43% of resolved cases.

      There are currently 36,797 active and contagious cases; 220 are in ICU, 104 of them intubated. Meanwhile, 4,889 patients recovered and were discharged, for a cumulative total of 239,971 patients recovered – 86.4% of the cumulative reported total.

      13 new clusters were reported today: Jalan Kota Murni, Jalan Murni 12, Jalan Tun Mutahir, Jalan Indah Utama, and Parit Haji Khamis in Johor; Kompleks Perabut and Jalan Sementa in Selangor; Singgahmata in Sabah; Kejatau and Jalan Green in Sarawak; Jalan Kuchai in Kuala Lumpur; and Bukit Petiti and Kubang Jambu in Terengganu.

      Jalan Green and Bukit Petiti are community clusters. Kubang Jambu is a high-risk group cluster. The rest are all workplace clusters.

      2,919 new cases today are local infections. Selangor reports 977 local cases: 225 in older clusters, 31 in Kompleks Perabut and Jalan Sementa clusters, 466 close-contact screenings, and 255 other screenings. Johor reports 730 cases: 225 in older clusters; 31 in Jalan Kota Murni, Jalan Murni 12, Jalan Tun Mutahir, Jalan Indah Utama, and Parit Haji Khamis clusters; 63 close-contact screenings; and 109 other screenings. Kuala Lumpur reports 219 local cases: 67 in older clusters, 14 in Jalan Kuchai cluster, 2 close-contact screenings, and 76 other screenings.

      Sarawak reports 191 local cases: 13 in older clusters, seven in Kejatau and Jalan Green clusters, 29 close-contact screenings, and 142 other screenings. Negeri Sembilan reports 191 cases: 122 in existing clusters, 35 close-contact screenings, and 34 other screenings. Penang reports 188 cases: 110 in existing clusters, 56 close-contact screenings, and 22 other screenings. Perak reports155 cases: 123 in existing clusters, 10 close-contact screenings, and 22 other screenings. Sabah reports 101 cases: 50 in older clusters, one in Singgahmata cluster, 25 close-contact screenings, and 25 other screenings.

      Kelantan reports 38 cases: six in existing clusters, 20 close-contact screenings, and 12 other screenings. Terengganu reports 37 cases: 26 in older clusters, six in Bukit Petiti and Kubang Jambu clusters, six close-contact screenings, and five other screenings. Kedah reports 36 cases: nine in existing clusters, one close-contact screening, and 26 other screenings. Melaka reports 26 cases: 15 in existing clusters, six close-contact screenings, and five other screenings. Pahang reports 26 cases: 17 in existing clusters, four close-contact screenings, and five other screenings.

      Putrajaya reports three cases: one in an existing cluster, and two close-contact screenings. And Labuan reports one case, a close-contact screening.

      Perlis reports no new cases today.

      17 new cases are imported: eight in Kuala Lumpur, eight in Sarawak, and one in Selangor.

      The deaths reported today are a 60-year-old man in Melaka with no co-morbidities listed; a 70-year-old man in Selangor with chronic kidney disease and obesity; a 75-year-old man in Kuala Lumpur with diabetes and hypertension; an 84-year-old woman in Sarawak with diabetes, hypertension and dyslipidaemia; a 75-year-old man in Selangor with diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, dyslipidaemia, stroke, and heart disease; a 69-year-old man in Kuala Lumpur with diabetes, hypertension and heart disease; a 67-year-old man in Kuala Lumpur with diabetes and hypertension; a 66-year-old woman in Kuala Lumpur with diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidaemia, and heart disease; a 59-year-old man in Kuala Lumpur with diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidaemia, and psoriasis; a 60-year-old man in Sarawak with diabetes, hypertension, and schwannoma; an 82-year-old man in Selangor with hypertension, heart disease, stroke, and Parkinson’s disease; a 69-year-old woman in Johor with diabetes and hypertension; and a 53-year-old man in Kuala Lumpur, DOA with heart disease.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 2/18 China reported 0 new domestic confirmed & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Hebei Province

      Hebei Provincial Health Commission reported no changes. There are currently 149 domestic confirmed cases (130 moderate and 19 mild) & 9 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province:

      • At Xingtai, there are currently 21 domestic confirmed cases in the city.
      • At Shijiazhuang, there are 128 confirmed cases & 9 asymptomatic cases. Gaocheng District remains at Medium Risk.

       

      Heilongjiang Province

      Heilongjiang Provincial Health Commission reported that 12 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 12 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently 29 domestic confirmed (23 moderate and 6 mild) & 38 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.:

      • At Suihua, 4 confirmed cases recovered & 6 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently 27 domestic confirmed & 26 domestic asymptomatic cases there. Wangkui County remains at Medium Risk.
      • At Harbin, 8 domestic confirmed case recovered & 6 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently 2 domestic confirmed & 12 asymptomatic cases there.

       

      Jilin Province 

      Jilin Provincial Heath Commission reported that 10 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 65 domestic confirmed (2 critical, 5 serious, 44 moderate and 14 mild) & 5 domestic asymptomatic cases:

      • At Songyuan, there are 2 domestic confirmed cases there.
      • At Tonghua, 7 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 50 domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 building & 4 residential compounds remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Changchun, 3 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 13 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.

       

      At Shanghai Municipality, 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are 17 domestic confirmed cases remaining. The Medium Risk residential compound has been re-designated as Low Risk.

      Imported Cases

      On 2/18 China reported 10 new imported confirmed cases, 8 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Shanghai Municipality – 7 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from the US, and 1 each from the UAE, Côte d’Ivoire (via Paris CdG) & Ethiopia, a Dutch national coming from the Netherlands, & an Indian national coming from India (via Hong Kong)
      • Tianjin Municipality – 2 confirmed cases, both Chinese nationals returning from France; 2 asymptomatic case, 1 is a Chinese national returning from the Philippines, a person who had contracted COVID-19 at the Philippines in Sept. and had recovered, no information released yet on the other case
      • Changsha in Hunan Province – 1 confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, q Chinese national returning from Mozambique
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the US
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Jordan
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Ethiopia (via Frankfurt)

       

      Overall in China, 46 confirmed cases recovered, 27 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation and none were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 406 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 484 active confirmed cases in the country (207 imported), 8 are in critical/serious condition (1 imported), 338 asymptomatic cases (282 imported), 4 suspect cases (all imported). 8,308 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      On 2/19 Hong Kong reported 13 new cases, 1 imported (from Indonesia) & 12 domestic (8 of whom do not yet have source of infection identified, including an illegal migrant from Vietnam & 3 staff at a restaurant). There are another 10+ cases preliminarily positive, awaiting retesting for confirmation.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Brachiator

      @gkoutnik:

      Am I missing something, or are predictions by US leaders regarding when things will “return to normal” (Fauci “fall”, Biden “Christmas,” etc.) failing to understand that things won’t “return to normal” until herd immunity is global?

      It’s not just the US. Leaders and a lot of regular folk don’t realize that things may get better, but never return to “normal.”

      And issues related to travel and immigration will be a serious issue unless the entire world is vaccinated.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      satby

      @rikyrah: The third may be a booster for variants like the South African one. Yesterday it was reported that in testing the Pfizer vaccine still produced antibodies against that variant, but they’re reduced. They’re trying to determine if that reduction still is protective enough.

      Edit: Cheryl put up a thread about this virus becoming endemic. I think it probably will too, and yearly booster like yearly flu shots will be required to maintain immunity. We just don’t know enough about long term with this virus.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.