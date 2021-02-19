Coming up now.
People watching this carefully here in Germany.
3.
“I’m not Trump.”
30 minute standing ovation ensues.
5.
I wonder how much Joe’s reassurance of a ‘return to normalcy’ in US int’l relations will really resonate after tRump and his fascist followers, now including elected reps in the federal gvt, are one new election away from taking over again. The rail can’t really be unbent unless and until tRumpism is crushed.
6.
Yeah. Things will get better, but everyone will be more cautious until we get our house in order.
7.
@Cheryl Rofer: This Biden guy is growing on me.
8.
@p.a.:
I think we are still in deep shit and I hpoe the 84 million understand that – and that we need to keep the GOP from power. Georgia, Texas, and North Carolina – are pickups. Getting DC into a state – fair voting rights – all of that.
It’s too bad we are in a pandemic and we shot our load with once again pulling our asses out of the fire. But we need that civil rights and voting act laws in so that we can sue states like Georgia from doing that.
Also I would like to say fuck Roberts who claiming that we are post racist now. There should be enough evidence now that we are very much still living in racist times. So much that the right is willing to plan an insurrection with the highest office in govt.
10.
What about a NY Post article saying Biden doesn’t care about the Uighur “re-education” camps and partial genocide? My Libertarian (God are Libertarians annoying) posted this and I haven’t the energy to refute it’s a bad look.. I would hope America can put pressure on China to stop this insane culture purification against the Uighur…
13.
@Gin & Tonic:
This Biden guy is growing on me.
Me too, though I will never regret my vote for Don Blankenship and the Constitution Party!
14.
yay. Adults in the room again, finally.
15.
@bnateAZ: It’s bullshit. Take this bit, for example:
President Biden continued in his response that he is “not going to speak out against” the Chinese Communist Party’s belligerent actions in Hong Kong, against the Uighurs, or in Taiwan. Note from MisterForkbeard: This sentence is editorializing crap completely countermanded by literally the next sentence
“I point out to him no American president can be sustained as a president, if he doesn’t reflect the values of the United States,” the US president continued. “And so the idea that I am not going to speak out against what he’s doing in Hong Kong, what he’s doing with the Uighurs in western mountains of China and Taiwan — trying to end the one China policy by making it forceful … [Xi] gets it.”
This is Biden saying he IS speaking out and will continue to do so, and the Xi gets it – but the article says the exact opposite. The whole thing is a giant steaming pile of bad faith and out of context quotes. There is a huge difference between speaking out about genocide and Taiwan and trying to end the ‘one china’ policy.
16.
@Gin & Tonic: You should get that checked out!
This Biden guy is growing on me
17.
@bnateAZ:
What about a NY Post article
Same about any Fox “News” story. Deservedly ignored.
And this issue is not in the top 1,000 of crises that Biden needs to address.
18.
@Cheryl Rofer: Democrats always fail, and are portrayed as failures — especially when they don’t clean up the mess left by the prior admin. fast enough.
19.
@Steve in the ATL: this. But I am certain that bnate is very very concerned.
20.
@MisterForkbeard: Exactly my initial thoughts. I figured it was just a hit job piece as is par for the course by NY Post but then to talk about I’d have to argue with a dude who likes to read Glenn Greenwald.. so…
21.
@bnateAZ: remember the wise words of the thin black duke: “you don’t need to participate in every fight you are invited to!”
22.
John Cole has informed all on Twitter that he just got his first shot. Lucky boy!
24.
It wouldn’t be done in public, but I hope the administration is checking with our allies to find what kind of pressure or demands Trump was making. Especially if any of them involved paying him directly, for setting US policy.
25.
Attending to foreign and domestic affairs like a boss!! I love President Biden.
President Biden says he’s planning to visit Texas next week, dependent on conditions:“When the president lands in any city in America, it has a long tail … if I can do it without creating a burden for the folks on the ground … I plan on going." pic.twitter.com/U1J7ebV0JJ— The Recount (@therecount) February 19, 2021
