Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The math demands it!

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if I ever tried to have some of you killed.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

There will be lawyers.

This really is a full service blog.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Women: they get shit done

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / Biden Speech To Munich Security Conference

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Benw
  • bnateAZ
  • cain
  • Cheryl Rofer
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Immanentize
  • Jesse
  • Ken
  • MisterForkbeard
  • Nora Lenderbee
  • p.a.
  • Patricia Kayden
  • Steve in the ATL

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    25Comments

    2. 2.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Unambiguous commitment to NATO and to Article V, which says an attack on one is an attack on all. It’s the center of the NATO commitment, and Donald Trump refused to support it until he was clearly forced to.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      p.a.

      I wonder how much Joe’s reassurance of a ‘return to normalcy’ in US int’l relations will really resonate after tRump and his fascist followers, now including elected reps in the federal gvt, are one new election away from taking over again. The rail can’t really be unbent unless and until tRumpism is crushed.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      cain

      @p.a.: ​
       
      I think we are still in deep shit and I hpoe the 84 million understand that – and that we need to keep the GOP from power. Georgia, Texas, and North Carolina – are pickups. Getting DC into a state – fair voting rights – all of that.

      It’s too bad we are in a pandemic and we shot our load with once again pulling our asses out of the fire. But we need that civil rights and voting act laws in so that we can sue states like Georgia from doing that.

      Also I would like to say fuck Roberts who claiming that we are post racist now. There should be enough evidence now that we are very much still living in racist times. So much that the right is willing to plan an insurrection with the highest office in govt.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Cheryl Rofer

      “If we work together, there’s nothing we can’t do.”

      He cites yesterday’s landing of the Mars rover in support of this.

      It’s as much a peptalk and what Baud said at #3 as anything. Nothing new announced. There was speculation he would announce something about negotiations with Iran, but that took place at a lower level yesterday.

      It is such a delight to see people who put everything together in support of a consistent message.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      bnateAZ

      What about a NY Post article saying Biden doesn’t care about the Uighur “re-education” camps and partial genocide? My Libertarian (God are Libertarians annoying) posted this and I haven’t the energy to refute it’s a bad look.. I would hope America can put pressure on China to stop this insane culture purification against the Uighur…

      Reply
    15. 15.

      MisterForkbeard

      @bnateAZ: It’s bullshit. Take this bit, for example:

      President Biden continued in his response that he is “not going to speak out against” the Chinese Communist Party’s belligerent actions in Hong Kong, against the Uighurs, or in Taiwan. Note from MisterForkbeard: This sentence is editorializing crap completely countermanded by literally the next sentence

      “I point out to him no American president can be sustained as a president, if he doesn’t reflect the values of the United States,” the US president continued. “And so the idea that I am not going to speak out against what he’s doing in Hong Kong, what he’s doing with the Uighurs in western mountains of China and Taiwan — trying to end the one China policy by making it forceful … [Xi] gets it.”

      This is Biden saying he IS speaking out and will continue to do so, and the Xi gets it – but the article says the exact opposite. The whole thing is a giant steaming pile of bad faith and out of context quotes. There is a huge difference between speaking out about genocide and Taiwan and trying to end the ‘one china’ policy.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Steve in the ATL

      @bnateAZ: ​
       

      What about a NY Post article

      Same about any Fox “News” story. Deservedly ignored.

      And this issue is not in the top 1,000 of crises that Biden needs to address.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      bnateAZ

      @MisterForkbeard: Exactly my initial thoughts. I figured it was just a hit job piece as is par for the course by NY Post but then to talk about I’d have to argue with a dude who likes to read Glenn Greenwald.. so…

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @MisterForkbeard: Many thanks.

      We are going to see a lot of bad faith takes from Republicans and their media, of which the NY Post is part. They are lying about the administration’s stands.

      Another example is dealing with Iran. Withdrawing from the JCPOA and “maximum pressure” have brought Iran much closer to a nuclear weapon than letting things ride would have. But the advocates for the Trump plan, many of whom desperately want violent regime change in Iran, are shopping the same old worthless arguments they had in 2015, when the JCPOA was negotiated. The arguments were in bad faith then, and they remain so.

      I take that personally, because I was heavily involved in those 2015 arguments. The nice part was that a State Department employee who had been involved in the negotiations and couldn’t say anything thanked me afterward for getting accurate information out.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Ken

      It wouldn’t be done in public, but I hope the administration is checking with our allies to find what kind of pressure or demands Trump was making. Especially if any of them involved paying him directly, for setting US policy.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Patricia Kayden

      Attending to foreign and domestic affairs like a boss!! I love President Biden.

      President Biden says he’s planning to visit Texas next week, dependent on conditions:“When the president lands in any city in America, it has a long tail … if I can do it without creating a burden for the folks on the ground … I plan on going." pic.twitter.com/U1J7ebV0JJ— The Recount (@therecount) February 19, 2021

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.