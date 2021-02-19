I’ve been busy and haven’t had a chance to comment on this week’s Cuomo dust ups, so here’s a good overview of the whole Cuomo deal at TPM (no sub required). The tl;dr: Mario’s kid is still shitting the bed. That said, Cuomo sure has some terrible, no good, ham-fisted opponents. Case in point:

Describing an alleged exchange with the governor that has not been previously reported, Democratic Assemblyman Ron Kim told CNN that he received a call on his cell phone from the governor last week as he was bathing his children at home. “Gov. Cuomo called me directly on Thursday to threaten my career if I did not cover up for Melissa [DeRosa] and what she said. He tried to pressure me to issue a statement, and it was a very traumatizing experience,” Kim said. Cuomo proceeded to tell the assemblyman that “we’re in this business together and we don’t cross certain lines and he said I hadn’t seen his wrath and that he can destroy me,” according to Kim. Kim’s wife told CNN that she had overheard parts of Kim’s phone call with Cuomo last week, and described the governor as “loud” and “angry.” She said she heard Cuomo say, “Who do you think you are?” as well as the words, “my wrath,” and that immediately after the phone call, her husband told her: “The governor threatened to destroy my life.”

Cuomo’s office says he didn’t say those things, which is obviously a lie. Of course he said them! He’s Andrew Fucking Cuomo. Nobody — Democrat, Republican, Person, Woman, Man, Camera, TV — doubts he did. The question is, can he back up those threats, and what’s Kim going to do about it?

Kim is a back bencher with an axe to grind, which is fine: this is politics, not a spring cotillion, and grinding axes is part of the deal. But goddam, dude, if you’re gonna go at Cuomo, don’t act like a few yelly shoutys reduced you to a pile of traumatized jelly. Are we supposed to feel sorry for you because Cuomo called when you were bathing your kids and you didn’t hand the job off to your wife (who was there, since she “overheard” everything)? It just makes you look like you don’t have the good sense that God gave a mule, and that you can’t handle a conversation that was probably less upsetting than ones that $10/hour call center employees endure hourly.

The right move here is to say something like “Cuomo called and blustered in my ear for a long time but his empty threats show how desperate he is about his coverup.” Laugh at the notion that Cuomo can “destroy” you. Say it’s part of the politics of 30 years ago, because Cuomo is stuck in the past. Jesus, it’s not that hard.

Atrios calls Cuomo “Blue Trump” with some justification, but I’ll take his handing of COVID over Pennsyltucky’s any day of the week and twice on Sundays, just the same. And I sure as shit am not excited about the prospect of a state legislature committee vetting every one of his emergency decisions, especially if that committee has goobers like Ron Kim sitting on it.