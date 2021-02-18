Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

This is how realignments happen…

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Han shot first.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

Verified, but limited!

What fresh hell is this?

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

We still have time to mess this up!

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

The revolution will be supervised.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Everybody saw this coming.

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Thursday Morning Open Thread: There’s Snow, and There’s (Terrible) Snow Jobs

Thursday Morning Open Thread: There’s Snow, and There’s (Terrible) Snow Jobs

by | 16 Comments

This post is in: 


Elsewhere…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Elizabelle
  • Immanentize
  • Jeffro
  • JMG
  • Mai Naem mobile
  • Mary G
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Quinerly
  • satby
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    16Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      Interesting that Sanders polls higher than AOC. I assume that’s because AOC has been the subject of demonization in right wing media more than Sanders has been.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jeffro

      Hey AL, thanks for posting that @torriangray ‘survivalist’ tweet thread last night, that was great.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jeffro

      Ted Cruz flying to Cancun during the Great Texas Freeze has the potential to be the greatest self-own, ever.  Please Texas voters – don’t forget!!!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Elizabelle

      Good morning, jackals. EJ Dionne had an excellent column on this topic in today’s WaPost.

      Why Democrats aren’t fraidy cats anymore

      [Pres. Biden and Democrats] have learned an essential lesson. Voters always say they like bipartisanship, because most Americans prefer people to be nice to each other and work together. But what they care more about is solving problems and getting things done. If the party in charge fails in that essential duty, endless bend-over-backward negotiations and a big, inclusive “process” won’t save them.

      Which explains one of Biden’s most curious lines during his effective and empathetic performance during a CNN town hall event in Milwaukee on Tuesday: “The nation is not divided.”

      You can imagine the words “FACT CHECK: FALSE” flashing across the nation’s computer and video screens. …

      But Biden was making a different point. Beneath our partisan rancor, there is, in fact, broad agreement on how we should move forward. He had in mind especially his $1.9 trillion covid-19 relief package.

      A Quinnipiac poll conducted from Jan. 28 to Feb. 1, for example, found 68 percent of Americans supporting it, only 24 percent opposing it. That’s pretty united. Those $1,400 checks? The survey found 78 percent for (including 64 percent of Republicans), only 18 percent against. On hiking the minimum wage to $15, it was 61 percent for, 36 percent against.

      A study that will be released on Thursday by Bright Line Watch, a group of political scientists monitoring our nation’s democratic practices, underscored this. It found “cross-party consensus on government spending for COVID relief but stark polarization over certification of the presidential election and impeachment.

      …. Biden and the Democrats are operating with confidence because they have finally embraced what has long been true: Progressive economic policies are broadly popular. Many of them (notably those checks) are supported by the GOP’s large working-class wing.

      Let’s also recognize that when Republican congressional leaders claim to want bipartisanship, they are not operating in good faith. That’s a strong statement, but it’s rooted in reality, not partisanship. Republicans want nothing like what Biden wants.

      …. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told the Wall Street Journal on Monday that Republicans see Biden’s package as too big and look forward to fighting it. “That will help unify our party,” McConnell said. “I don’t think many Republicans are going to be for very many of the things that are coming out of this administration.”

      Is Biden supposed to pretend that McConnell didn’t say this?

      … Most Americans are neither anti-government ideologues nor culture-war extremists. They turn to the federal government to act boldly in a time of crisis not because they love government in the abstract but because they understand it as the only entity capable of taking on certain large tasks. That’s why Biden is confident about the course he’s on — and it’s why he shouldn’t back down.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Net Favourables:

      Biden: +11%
      Sanders: +7%
      Harris: +5%

      Fake poll. No way these 3 musketeers poll better than trump ever came close to, and not one of them even had a boat parade!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Mai Naem mobile

      I used to occasionally listen to Rush early early on(I am a big radio person) when there were still a lot of liberal and middle of the road radio voices around and he actually was funny but he quickly got mean. We are talking between Bush 1 to Clinton. Liberals have really screwed up not having an answer to conservative talk radio. Podcasts haven’t been around that long so conservative talk radio was pretty much the only thing out there for at least a decade if not two.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      JMG

      So yesterday here in Mass. Governor Baker announced the state was opening vaccination appointments to residents ages 65-74 and those with two comorbidities. There are roughly a million such people here. This was to begin at 8 a.m. at the same time the state made available 70,000 new appointments. Since I was up early and had nothing better to do, I tried my luck at 8 on the dot. The application on the state website had already crashed, and it hasn’t come back in the times I’ve tried again. World medical capital is likely to be close to the last state to get its citizens vaccinated at this pace.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.