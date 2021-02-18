Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Evening Open Thread: Suing the Rabble-Rouser-in-Chief

Thursday Evening Open Thread: Suing the Rabble-Rouser-in-Chief

Didn’t think this news would get the attention it deserves, yesterday…

The House Homeland Security chairman accused Donald Trump in a federal lawsuit Tuesday of inciting the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and conspiring with his lawyer and extremist groups to try to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the presidential election he lost to Joe Biden.

The lawsuit from Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson is part of an expected wave of litigation over the Jan. 6 riot and is believed to be the first filed by a member of Congress. It seeks unspecified punitive and compensatory damages. It also names as defendants Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, and the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, extremist organizations that have had members charged by the Justice Department with taking part in the siege…

The suit, filed in federal court in Washington under a Reconstruction-era law called the Ku Klux Klan Act, comes three days after Trump was acquitted in a Senate impeachment trial that centered on allegations that he incited the riot, in which five people died. That acquittal is likely to open the door to fresh legal scrutiny over Trump’s actions before and during the siege. Additional suits could be brought by other members of Congress or by law enforcement officers injured while responding to the riot.

The suit traces the drawn-out effort by Trump and Giuliani to cast doubt on the election results even though courts across the country and state election officials repeatedly rejected their baseless allegations of fraud. Despite evidence to the contrary, the suit says, the men portrayed the election as stolen while Trump “endorsed rather than discouraged” threats of violence from his angry supporters in the weeks leading up to the assault on the Capitol.

“The carefully orchestrated series of events that unfolded at the Save America rally and the storming of the Capitol was no accident or coincidence,” the suit says. “It was the intended and foreseeable culmination of a carefully coordinated campaign to interfere with the legal process required to confirm the tally of votes cast in the Electoral College.”…

The case against Trump was brought under a provision of the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, which was passed in response to KKK violence and prohibits violence or intimidation meant to prevent Congress or other federal officials from carrying out their constitutional duties.

“Fortunately, this hasn’t been used very much,” Sellers said. “But what we see here is so unprecedented that it’s really reminiscent of what gave rise to the enactment of this legislation right after the Civil War.”…

    60Comments

    3. 3.

      sab

      Birthdaay today. Spouse’s Zoom was hilarious. They think I am so young.

      Baby sister did nada, which is usual. She is too young to notice our birthdays. This has been her position since she was born. i  respect that.

      Oldest ssister noticed Mars Rover but not my birthday. Ok.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      debbie

      @Delk:

      I can’t stand that no one challenges Trump on that lie. “At 10:30 we were way ahead. In fact, you could even say we had won.” Asshole, California polls didn’t close until 11pm!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      debbie

      I just signed up!

      Millions Join Class-Action Suit Against Trump Demanding Past Four Years Back

      PALM BEACH (The Borowitz Report)—Donald J. Trump’s legal woes deepened on Wednesday as millions of Americans joined a class-action lawsuit demanding the past four years back.

      Although Trump is already being sued for his actions on January 6th of this year, this latest suit broadens his legal exposure to the other fourteen hundred and sixty days of his Presidency.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      BruceFromOhio

      The case against Trump was brought under a provision of the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, which was passed in response to KKK violence and prohibits violence or intimidation meant to prevent Congress or other federal officials from carrying out their constitutional duties.

      Irony is alive and well, chilling on the beach, letting all calls roll to voicemail.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Ken

      I don’t think people have taken the time to actually read the NAACP lawsuit and realize how fucking insane it is there’s a lawsuit charging the President with violating an anti-lynching statue where he’s listed as a co-defendant with the Bundy Ranch people

      Insane in absolute terms, yes.  On the scale we all got used to over the past four years, about a 6.5.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Fleeting Expletive

      Just think, this precise Constituional  stiletto has been sitting there for a century, an exquisite tool when needed.

      I’m with Barbara Jordan, always: My faith in the Constitution is whole, it is complete, it is total.

       

      I have a bit of bemused suspicion that ol’ Mitch is enjoying the great human, or inhuman, emotion of Revenge, a dish best served cold, as they say. If the Senate had convicted they wouldv’e said that’s enough, it’s over, move on, he’s suffered enough, whatever.  But now, there’s prosecutions coming as far as the eye can see.and it will never be over. And Mitch leaves no fingerprints.

      But I’m going to enjoy my own schadenfreude at whatever happens to the lot of them, within the law and in history.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Poe Larity

      Angry young Matthew Barad does the maths to show centrism makes Democrats losers

      However, with a 20-40 percent win rate in presidential elections since 1999 (depending on whether you count Obama’s re-election as a centrist campaign), and with recent data​ showing that progressive Democrats did better than centrists in swing districts during the 2020 elections, the doctrine that running as a centrist is the most reliable way to win elections has not borne itself out in reality.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      LurkerNoLonger

      Glad to hear about this civil suit. Has there been anymore talk about the 14th(?) amendment? I hear that only requires a majority vote which would prevent Turnip from running again.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      NotMax

      In a word — blech.

      Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is asking Gov. Tony Evers to lower flags to half-staff in Wisconsin to honor the late Rush Limbaugh, who died on Wednesday. Source

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Baud

      @Poe Larity:

      with recent data​ showing that progressive Democrats did better than centrists in swing districts during the 2020 elections,

      Could you point me to where this analysis is in the article? I didn’t see it.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Chyron HR

      @Poe Larity: ​
       

      There there, I’m sure once Bernie sheds another 25% of his supporters he’ll handily win his inevitable 2024 primary challenge against our sitting president.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @sab: Her being married just makes it safer for me. I just like being in the same file as cute people, because that is so very rare.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Ken

      @sab: @Baud: Where the fuck is my puppy!!!!?

      Didn’t you read the small print on that fundraising letter?  “Statements made by the Baud!2020 campaign should not be considered promises of future behavior.”

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Jeffro

      Looks like the trumpov-Ghouliani-Stone-Proud Boys-Oath Keepers-Three Percenters have some ‘splaining to do .  Good!

      I don’t know about you all, but I am feeling somewhat slightly relieved that legal processes will take their course, get a fair amount of the truth about this conspiracy out there (including, unfortunately, the very small % of Capitol Police who were in on it), and result in jail time for a host of bad people as well as weigh on many GQP officials’ prospects due to their impeachment acquittal votes.

      ‘moral arc of the universe’ and all that  ;)

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Baud

      @Poe Larity:

      Meanwhile, Justice Democrats and the Sunrise Movement commissioned an analysis of Democrats in swing districts who won and lost races, and it found that, in fact, supporters of Medicare for All did just fine relative to centrists. In fact, Democratic vote share declined for candidates the further they moved to the right.

      I’d prefer to see a more independent analysis.

      Reply

