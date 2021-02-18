Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

'Sure, Jan'

Ted Cruz is flying back from Mexico to frozen Texas with only the white hot outrage of that state’s suffering citizens to keep him warm:

Looking forward to reading the full statement so that I might assess the creative writing skills of Cruz’s flacks. I’m trying to think of reasons someone might take the time, expense and hassle of flying to another country to spend a single night, but “oops, busted, PR disaster” is really the only plausible explanation.

Open thread!

ETA: Well, damn — it was a joke?

[Emily Litella voice] Never mind!

    4Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      Statement to come: Senator Cruz was always flying back to Texas today. He merely accompanied his family for the night.

      Let’s see the original booking confirmation.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      James E Powell

      Fortunately for Ted Cruz, by the time he’s up for re-election, the white voters of Texas will have forgotten all about this.

      Reply

