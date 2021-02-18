At the Journal of Health Care Finance, Jean Abraham, Sih-Ting Cai and myself have a short policy focused blog to pay for quality on the Affordable Care Act’s individual health insurance marketplace. Some of our previous research, with an additional co-author in Coleman Drake, had found that Medicaid Managed Care organizations had lower than average effectiveness of care ratings and behavioral health ratings. We were curious about the quality of some of the most commonly bought plans on Healthcare.gov.

The ACA used a price-linked subsidy system to make insurance available and at least theoretically affordable for individuals who report between 100% and 400% of the Federal Poverty Level. This price linked system is based on filling the gap between an individual’s contribution which is defined as a percentage of the household’s income (lower income = lower percentage) and the gross premium of the second least expensive silver plan that serves as a local benchmark.

Most people, most of the time are not actively involved with the US healthcare system. This means that the marginal buyer is buying on monthly premium. The lower the monthly premium that an individual will be paying, the more likely a plan will be purchased by someone who is flipping the coin as to whether or not they will buy any plan. Few other characteristics are highly valued.

So the combination strong price sensitivity among marginal buyers and relative indifference to most other characteristics interacts with the price linked subsidy system to create a strong incentive for insurers to offer plans at as low of a price as possible for a metal band. The dominant motivation of an insurer that is seeking to sell to price sensitive buyers is to drive the price down as much as possible while ignoring most other characteristics.

The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services uses the QRS system to survey health plans over a several year period to assess health insurer quality. The Global Rating ranges from 1 to 5. 5 is the best. We matched the 2021 QRS Global Rating score to insurers and then linked this data to the insurer offering the least expensive plan and the benchmark silver plan on Healthcare.gov in 2021. We looked at the distribution of quality.

About 90% of counties that had data for both the cheapest and the benchmark plan sold on Healthcare.gov in 2021 had the plans offered in these positions have a rating no greater than 3. This is mediocre quality.

And at the same time, this makes sense if we assume that investing in quality may not lead to short term pay-offs in the form of either longer enrollment or lower claims costs. The ACA market has a significant amount of churn and disenrollment. People get in and people jump out. There is some inertia as people who buy in one year need a bit of a kick in the pants to change insurers in the following year if they stay within the ACA market. But insurers are seeing short horizons where any investment in quality or anything else has to pay out quickly. That is a tough hurdle. And then the incentive is to offer low premium plans.

This could be problematic if we think that plan quality matters. There is emerging evidence that there are notable mortality effects between high and low performing Medicare Advantage plans. If we think that this generalizes to the ACA (and other insurance programs like Medicaid) we should care that the most commonly offered plans have modest quality ratings at best.** But under current law, the business case for an insurer to spend money on improving quality and hopefully quality ratings is a hard case to make. A low quality insurer that spends nothing on quality can usually get to a lower price point and get the enrollment of people who are unlikely to touch the medical system compared to a high quality insurer spending money that does not attract incremental enrollment. Risk adjustment will shift some money from low cost and low morbidity insurers to high morbidity and likely high cost insurers, but we should never assume that risk adjustment will be perfect.

We propose that the price linked subsidy system that defines the ACA borrow a page from Medicare Advantage. We could modify subsidies so that the price linkage is held constant for any plan that is a 3 or less while plans that have a global score of 4 or 5 would see buyers get a subsidy booster. Doing this would change the business case for insurers to invest in quality on the ACA exchanges as there are situations where higher quality plans could be less expensive to buyers than low quality plans or more frequently. the premium differential would notably shrink and become far less of a barrier to purchase.

** Yes, this assumes that the quality ratings actually are mostly reflective of something that we can all agree is actual quality versus check the box or drunks by lampposts data mining