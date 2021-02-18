On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

UncleEbeneezer

One day in late 2015, I was between jobs and went to a crappy job interview in Silverlake. As I was heading back to my car, realizing this job wasn’t for me, I got a frantic call from my wife. “You’re never going to believe this. We just WON a trip to Vietnam.”

There was a travel company called Wanderable (RIP) that a friend of hers had helped start up. They did a Facebook promotional contest for an all-expense paid trip to Vietnam. On a lark, she entered it. She never even told me until that day. I had never really fancied visiting SE Asia. Just never really thought about it. But even though we were pretty strapped for $ with me being unemployed, this was too good of an opportunity to pass up. What follows will be a few posts of pix from the Saigon River, sights of HCMC, Siem Reap, Angkor Wat (we added a detour to Cambodia since my wife had always dreamed of visiting AW) and Hoi An, VN.

I have been obsessed and dreaming of going back ever since and we had been tentatively planning/saving to go back in 2020, but Covid amongst other things has put that off. We will definitely return at some point though. Enjoy.