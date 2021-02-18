Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

Militantly superior in their own minds…

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

The revolution will be supervised.

This really is a full service blog.

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Yes we did.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Everybody saw this coming.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

The math demands it!

You are here: Home / Science & Technology / Mars Perseverance Live Feed

Mars Perseverance Live Feed

by | 14 Comments

This post is in: ,

Here we go….7 minutes of terror.

 

Here’s a clean feed of Mission Control:

Here’s Perseverance’s twitter feed:

 

I enjoyed following Curiosity’s twitter feed, having a soft spot for a Rover that landed on my birthday.

NASA says there’s only a 50/50 chance this landing goes as needed.  Good luck NASA, JPL and Perseverance! Let’s stick the landing!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • Cermet
  • cope
  • dmsilev
  • Ken
  • Kent
  • MattF
  • NotMax
  • Old School
  • planetjanet
  • TaMara (HFG)

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    14Comments

    3. 3.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Took me a while to figure out what the NASA page is showing me. At first I thought, “wait, touchdown is in 5 minutes?” The “Touchdown in ____” line is really about when that particular phase happens.

      And if I understand it right, what we’re seeing is when it is (simulated to be) happening in real time in Mars, but we don’t get telemetry here till 10 minutes later.

      But man, only 40% of Mars missions successfully land? Imagine the years of development that go into that, with only a 40% chance of success on your one and only field trial.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Old School

      It’s about 90 minutes to actual touchdown.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      dmsilev

      More seriously, landing on Mars is really hard. NASA has a pretty good track record at the job, but there’s basically no room for error and they’re trying to do something that’s more difficult than Curiosity’s landing. Curiosity landed in a nice flat and empty area; Perseverance is aiming for a much more crowded-with-rocks (but scientifically more interesting) target. The big advance in landing tech between the two is that Percy can look at the terrain during the descent and alter its course a bit to find a safe(r) spot for landing.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Kent

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym:But man, only 40% of Mars missions successfully land? Imagine the years of development that go into that, with only a 40% chance of success on your one and only field trial.

      Yes, and apparently every single successful Mars landing has been done by NASA.  The 8 or 9 previous successful landings?  All NASA.   No other nation’s space agency has ever made a successful Mars landing.  They have done Mars orbiters, but no successful landings.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Cermet

      The US is still the only country that has had successful landings upon Mars. The 40% number includes other countries. The US rate is far better but there have been a miss thanks to failure of a company to understand proper units … would make more fun of that but the French forgot about the doppler effect on the Titian’s mission’s secondary probe. Now that was a really big screw up.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Ken

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym: Yeah, I was going to say I couldn’t even imagine what it would be like to work on something for a decade and then see it made meaningless in just a few minutes.

      But I work in software, so I know exactly what it’s like, except in my case it’s some executive deciding to cancel a product.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      cope

      This is gonna be fun.  If I recall, when I watched the coverage of Curiosity doing it’s seven minutes thing, it was well past midnight here in EST.  I won’t tune in for a while yet because it will be lots of talking heads talking.  I’m going for the shear drama of it all.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.