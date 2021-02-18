Here we go….7 minutes of terror.
Here’s a clean feed of Mission Control:
Here’s Perseverance’s twitter feed:
Today’s the day. Trip to Mars, 99.9% complete. The most dangerous part comes last: the final seven minutes.
Watch my landing live starting at 11:15 a.m. PST / 2:15 p.m. EST / 19:15 UTC. #CountdownToMarshttps://t.co/EeLjRU9D3Z
— NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 18, 2021
I enjoyed following Curiosity’s twitter feed, having a soft spot for a Rover that landed on my birthday.
NASA says there’s only a 50/50 chance this landing goes as needed. Good luck NASA, JPL and Perseverance! Let’s stick the landing!
