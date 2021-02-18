Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Holy Shirtballs, Texas…

I worried about school vacation week leading to further Covid-19 superspreader events, but I didn’t have a sufficiently evil imagination when it came to Ted Cruz:

One small (relatively) bright spot…

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    49Comments

    2. 2.

      Betty Cracker

      It’s easy to have schadenfreude for Texas. Until you realize it’s largely a state of BIPOC folks, gerrymandered out of representation, enduring a Republican regime.

      Hear, hear. The same is true of many failed shithole states, including mine.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Duplicated

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      “joke’s on you suckers, we went with the cheap non-winterization package on all our valves and instrumentation to own the cons”

      I suspect that a lot of the savings went into certain pockets that converted them into boats that participated in Trump floatillas, along with the shiny $70K F350s  that pull them (and serve as commuter vehicles as well).

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Baud

      @Betty Cracker:

      All schadenfreude is directed at the GOP politicians who run the state and any people who support them.  Not interested is seeing people using the innocent as human shields against deserved derision.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      @debbie:

      And he’s a former secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy, too! Okay, probably the worst one (except for maybe whoever replaced him), but still.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      OzarkHillbilly

      It’s looking like power plants in Texas unplugged to avoid skyrocketing natural gas spot market rates that went to hundreds of $$ to avoid losses. @ERCOT_ISO has now passed an emergency order allowing them to charge consumers those spot market prices. Capitalism at its finest.

      Good thing it wasn’t wind, can you imagine the skyrocketing spot market rates on a still west Texas day?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: “All” — really? I guess we read different internets then. Appropriately targeted schadenfreude isn’t the issue. Blunderbuss gloating — which totally exists — is.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      John S.

      @Betty Cracker: Yup. After 35+ years of living in Florida, my wife (and I)  may have had enough. The bubble of South Florida is no longer sufficient to keep out the creeping doom that is a state run by Republicans.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Baud

      @Betty Cracker:

      As with Rush’s passing, there will be some people who say that any schadenfreude is inappropriate.  I’m not sure how you police it.  The Texas GOP has done a lot of harm to people in other states, especially after natural disasters.  Even up top, you have Abbot talking shit about Minneapolis. 

      But I’ll admit, my internets is relatively free of extreme rhetoric.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Anya

      It’s easy to have schadenfreude for Texas. Until you realize it’s largely a state of BIPOC folks, gerrymandered out of representation, enduring a Republican regime.

      No schadenfreude from me and I have a huge sympathy for anyone stuck in toxic culture war politics as a governing philosophy but the claim above is isn’t entirely true. You can’t gerrymander state wide elections. Greg Abbott won by 55.8% and there is a huge chance he’ll win again.

      I won’t pretend I know about Texas politics more than I read on some articles here and there but one thing I see is Texas more than any other state in the country is the weird jock culture. The obsessive belief in concepts of rugged individualism, the bride and absolute belief in “everything is bigger in Texas” (not even true but WTF cares anyway), and gun obsession are more damaging than gerrymandering. One can argue they lead to gerrymandering. It’s like Texas as a state is stuck in high school. I will never understand why a whole state adapted this destructive culture and embraced toxic masculinity as a defining cultural value.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      John S.

      @Baud: My wife’s cutting remark yesterday was that the reason for all this cold weather is that with Rush Limbaugh dead, there has been a huge reduction in hot air.

      Science teacher jokes can be funny!

      Reply
    26. 26.

      marklar

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Do you know why the trees bend
      At the west Texas border?
      Do you know why they bend
      Sway and twine?
      The trees bend because of the wind
      Across that lonesome border
      The trees bend because of the wind
      Almost all the time.  – Joe Ely

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: It’s really not that hard to slam the people who deserve to be slammed without sliming the innocent too. Asking people to be more precise in their condemnation isn’t anything like using the innocent as “human shields” to spare the guilty, and it’s not analogous to the Limbaugh situation, unless maybe someone used his demise to express the hope that all radio hosts die of cancer or something.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Delk

      Somebody working at that Cancun resort has family living in Texas. Shame if Ted’s trip was spoiled with painful, explosive diarrhea.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Baud

      @Betty Cracker:

      Limbaugh presumably has a family that is sad at his passing. Perhaps some of them are innocent.  I would not expect anyone to hold back out of concerns for their feelings.  Same here.

      I’m all for greater precision, but I don’t mind using “Texas” to refer to the state’s longstanding Republican leadership.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      satby

      @rikyrah: Good morning!

      Eh, Texas. Longest year of my life was the month I had to spend working in Dallas. While people queried me constantly about how I could even want to go back to my hometown (subtext: with its crime and those people) instead of move there. I’m sure nice people live there, just never met any.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      The Daily Show has clips of Conservative Pundits denouncing AOC and Windmills for failing Conservatism and just by the bored tones in their voice as they are saying it, even the Right knows they are full of it and it’s getting old. That might be why they love Trump so much, Trump is so messed up in the head he believes the BS he says and so says it with conviction.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Baud

      For the record, I support Biden’s giving Texas all the assistance they need and would oppose him acting in. Trump like fashion with respect to offering help.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      WayneL140

      It’s cold down here! I live in College Station, and this has been a difficult week. My 84 year old mother lives outside of town and has not had water since Saturday when she had to drain her pipes. Her electricity has been off and on all week. And she can’t go anywhere because our roads are a skating rink from days of freezing rain. I lived for years in Mass, and this is way, way worse than any nor’easter. We are not equipped for it.

      Yes, we have incredibly ignorant (and evil) politicians who cannot imagine their radical policies have failed. Must have been our liberal fault. When two out of three voters are GOP-Q, we are doomed. Nothing is going to change. Fuck Ted Cruz. He is the face of the entire Republican Party.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Ken

      I don’t know why people are surprised that electricity rates are going way up. It’s basic capitalism that when supply drops, prices rise, so obviously the electric company has to charge you a huge amount if they’re not delivering anything at all.

      (Sorry, just prepping for a career as a political pundit.)

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Quinerly

      @debbie: Southern New Mexico is on that grid. I’m hearing from acquaintances there that they are fine. We used to have a commenter here in the AM from Las Cruces, NM. Haven’t seen him in awhile.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Ken

      @Baud: Oh, definitely, but if they can find a way to stencil “Compliments of the Biden Administration” on every generator and water bottle I wouldn’t object.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Ken

      @Baud: Limbaugh presumably has a family that is sad at his passing.

      Three, wasn’t it?  Or more? I think one of the people on that meme (“Twelve wives, nine draft deferments, fourteen bankruptcies…”) had four wives.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Marmot

      @Baud:  I’m all for greater precision, but I don’t mind using “Texas” to refer to the state’s longstanding Republican leadership.

      But you see, many, many of us Texans just see you being lazy or cruel or stupid when you do that.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Ramalama

      I hope Texans get help asap. I also hope the Feds just charge the free marketeers of a local government with something along the lines of regulations so that it doesn’t happen again? I mean if Texas were a failed state the IMF would offer relief in exchange for TERMS.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Marmot

      @Salty Sam:

      @Anya: It’s like Texas as a state is stuck in high school

      Damn! You nailed it!

      Because you two can’t tell the difference between TeeVee stereotypes from the ‘50s and real life?

      Reply
    47. 47.

      trnc

      @Baud: ​
       

      For the record, I support Biden’s giving Texas all the assistance they need and would oppose him acting in. Trump like fashion with respect to offering help.

      Completely agree, but as the stuck on stupid years go by, I become more irritated. Continuing to have no state income tax and then looking to the feds to fix every budget shortage gets old, especially when some of those shortages are non-emergency related.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: I don’t think the Limbaugh family analogy holds up either because the issue here is attacking the innocent and the guilty alike because you can’t be bothered to be precise, which isn’t the same thing as disregarding an innocent party’s sorrow over an attack on a guilty party. If a Texan objects to attacks on Texas Republicans, that’s not the same issue.

      Anyhoo, my point is it’s illogical and counterproductive to substitute “Texas” or “Florida” (or whatever failed state is currently being criticized) when you mean “Texas Republicans” or “Florida Republicans.” It erases non-Republicans in both places, and it probably doesn’t help voter outreach efforts either. I’ve done it myself, but I’m trying to do better.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Ken

      I don’t suppose there’s an obscure law that would require both of a state’s Senators to sign off before release of Federal funds?  It would be nice to see Cruz’s vacation cut short.

      Reply

