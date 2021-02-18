**Why did this happen?** Texas leaders failed to heed warnings that left state's power grid vulnerable to winter extremes, experts say. An absolute must-read from @McGeeReports @erinmdouglas23 @jsmccullou https://t.co/Q9bPXJgiei #txlege — Evan Smith (@evanasmith) February 18, 2021





#BREAKING: President @JoeBiden's administration is providing generators to Texas and preparing to move diesel in to the state for generators at communications facilities, hospitals, and water. FEMA is also supplying Texas with water and blankets at their request. #txwx — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) February 17, 2021

Last night, after we’d lost power & my pipes burst, my toddler choked on a peanut in our dark house. We rushed him across town on icy roads for emergency surgery at a hospital that does not have enough water pressure to flush toilets. Texas is a disaster. https://t.co/LPFsmiKnTl — Mike Hixenbaugh (@Mike_Hixenbaugh) February 17, 2021

One clarification: The hospital does not have *any* water. They’re trucking it in. Nurses and staff are exhausted — many of them away from families stuck in frozen houses — but doing a great job caring for my little guy. — Mike Hixenbaugh (@Mike_Hixenbaugh) February 17, 2021

I worried about school vacation week leading to further Covid-19 superspreader events, but I didn’t have a sufficiently evil imagination when it came to Ted Cruz:

Just confirmed @SenTedCruz and his family flew to Cancun tonight for a few days at a resort they've visited before. Cruz seems to believe there isn't much for him to do in Texas for the millions of fellow Texans who remain without electricity/water and are literally freezing. pic.twitter.com/6nPiVWtdxe — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) February 18, 2021

Look, out of fairness to Ted Cruz, traveling to Cancun while millions in your state are freezing and without water is somehow less worse than enabling an attack on the U.S. Capitol, so this is technically a month-to-month improvement. ?? — Charlotte Clymer ?????? (@cmclymer) February 18, 2021

It’s easy to have schadenfreude for Texas. Until you realize it’s largely a state of BIPOC folks, gerrymandered out of representation, enduring a Republican regime. — Daniel Peña (@danimalpena) February 17, 2021

Millions of Texans already out of power, and here’s what @GregAbbott_TX was tweeting. More worried about a primary challenge than the biggest storm the state has faced in decades. pic.twitter.com/tnR1pR10p2 — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) February 16, 2021

It's looking like power plants in Texas unplugged to avoid skyrocketing natural gas spot market rates that went to hundreds of $$ to avoid losses. @ERCOT_ISO has now passed an emergency order allowing them to charge consumers those spot market prices. Capitalism at its finest. pic.twitter.com/xxaHsSbgCX — Joel Montfort ?? (@jmontforttx) February 16, 2021

NO THE FUCK WE ARE NOT. https://t.co/5yi0AOMcwE — Keri Blakinger (@keribla) February 17, 2021

seriously these guys will tell you to be prepared and keep a spare gun stashed in the toaster “just in case of toast bandits” but dudes couldn’t be bothered to insist their natural gas pressure gauges can survive a bad winter — kilgore trout, back in some form (@KT_So_It_Goes) February 17, 2021

It was the ‘failures in coal and natural gas,’ and not renewables, that added to the Texas energy shortage, leaving millions of people without heat during a punishing winter storm, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said https://t.co/hkcSbezYJM #TexasBlackout pic.twitter.com/gNgADKmpHR — Reuters (@Reuters) February 18, 2021

One small (relatively) bright spot…