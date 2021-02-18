I have a meeting set up with the site developers to talk with them TOMORROW about the problem/issue that appeared when Firefox came out with version 85.0.

You guys can help.

The latest version of Firefox that I am aware of is 85.02 – is there a later one than that? If so, can you confirm that the problem is either resolved (unlikely) or still there?

I need you guys to help clarify the situation so I can describe very clearly what happens with visual mode. Are the following 4 statements true?

Commenting defaults to Visual mode. I believe that you do not have a cursor in the comment box, so it is not possible to type even a single character. I believe that is the case whether you are attempting to reply to another comment or you are trying to create a new comment. I believe that if click the Text tab, then you are able to type a comment both in the reply box and in the comment box.

Does the comment box in Text mode work as it normally does? Is that true in the reply box and in the comment box?

I have seen some comments about text fragments showing up, maybe something related to tiny MCE? I need you guys to clearly describe what’s happening there, exactly what the text fragments say, whether the text fragments show up every time or just sometimes. Can someone get a screen capture and send it to me?

Update: please specify your operating system and device in your replies.