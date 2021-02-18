Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / z-Retired Categories / Site Maintenance / Firefox 85.0, 85.01, 85.02…

Firefox 85.0, 85.01, 85.02…

by

This post is in: 

I have a meeting set up with the site developers to talk with them TOMORROW about the problem/issue that appeared when Firefox came out with version 85.0.

You guys can help.

The latest version of Firefox that I am aware of is 85.02 – is there a later one than that?  If so, can you confirm that the problem is either resolved (unlikely) or still there?

I need you guys to help clarify the situation so I can describe very clearly what happens with visual mode.  Are the following 4 statements true?

Commenting defaults to Visual mode.

I believe that you do not have a cursor in the comment box, so it is not possible to type even a single character.

I believe that is the case whether you are attempting to reply to another comment or you are trying to create a new comment.

I believe that if click the Text tab, then you are able to type a comment both in the reply box and in the comment box.

Does the comment box in Text mode work as it normally does?  Is that true in the reply box and in the comment box?

I have seen some comments about text fragments showing up, maybe something related to tiny MCE?  I need you guys to clearly describe what’s happening there, exactly what the text fragments say, whether the text fragments show up every time or just sometimes.  Can someone get a screen capture and send it to me?

Update: please specify your operating system and device in your replies.

 

  • Amir Khalid
  • Another Scott
  • Barbara
  • counterfactual
  • dmsilev
  • frosty
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • LongHairedWeirdo
  • Lyrebird
  • matt the semi-reasonable
  • mvr
  • NotMax
  • Nukular Biskits
  • Roger Moore
  • Seanly
  • sherparick
  • Skepticat
  • Suzanne
  • WaterGirl
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

    51Comments

    2. 2.

      LongHairedWeirdo

      @LongHairedWeirdo: ​
       

      The visual did not work, when I replied; I had to go to text.
      85.02 is the latest build, at least for Windows (and I don’t think they stagger releases on a per-OS basis, but I’ve been wrong before).

      Reply
    4. 4.

      matt the semi-reasonable

      commenting works fine for me in firefox 85.02

      Reply
    6. 6.

      LongHairedWeirdo

      @LongHairedWeirdo:

      Okay, this is truly weird, and hasn’t happened for a while. *THIS* comment, alone, has the visual (and text) boxes working “the way they always did”. And, the text has a lot fewer instructions (by instructions, I meant tags – blockquote, nonbreaking space, etc.).

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Barbara

      Default to visual, click text and can comment. Will try reply.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      LongHairedWeirdo

      @WaterGirl: Not consistently. I just opened a random post[1], and when I tried to add a comment, it was the same as the problem description: no cursor, no ability to enter text (because, “no cursor”). That’s why it croggled me when my reply to a reply worked normally, in both visual, and text, mode.

      Man, this is why I work on database engines… this web application stuff is *hard*.

       

      [1] in case it matters/helps: https://www.balloon-juice.com/2021/02/18/thursday-morning-open-thread-theres-snow-and-theres-call-it-flackery/

      Reply
    14. 14.

      dmsilev

      85.02 on Mac. I don’t usually use Firefox, but have it for occasional testing purposes. WIth this new comment, I can’t type in the Visual field, but Text works. Switching to Visual with the partially-written comment shows a completely empty box.​

      Edit: Same is true when trying to edit. Text works, Visual has an empty box that can’t be typed in.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      sherparick

      HI: You appear to have captured it in your summary. I was wondering what had happen last week & just stumbled on to manually clicking text to get the cursor in the comment box.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Roger Moore

      I’m using 85.0.2. The visual comment box sometimes works and sometimes doesn’t. When it doesn’t, I can still comment using the text box. This seems to happen whether it’s an initial comment or a reply.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      LongHairedWeirdo

      Okay, somewhat interesting note: if I click on a random post, I may or may not be able to respond to the post (not to a comment) with the ‘visual’ tab selected. So far, every time I’ve done a shift-refresh (refresh, ignoring the web cache), it has allowed me to use the visual tab.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      WaterGirl

      Is there any pattern to it?

      Say, your first comment works normally with visual mode, then after that it doesn’t work?

      Or it works if the first thing you do is a reply, or the first thing you do is a new comment?

      If anyone is willing to test, what happens if you close this thread and then open again in a new window or a new tab?  Does that make a difference?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Amir Khalid

      @LongHairedWeirdo: ​
       I’m on Win10 and Firefox, both auto-updated. I find that visual mode works intermittently — once in a while, I do get a cursor and I can type my comment — but most of the time, it does not.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      NotMax

      Maybe can address at the same time the line spacing anomaly when viewing with FF which showed up when the site rebuild went live (multiple iterations of FF ago).

      Reply
    24. 24.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      @Roger Moore: That’s pretty much how it works on Edge/Chrome, most of the time when you enter a thread, writing either a new comment or reply, you get a text mode only box(not visual mode or the option to change to visual mode), hitting the refresh to change(the blue link above the comment box) will bring up the comment window in visual mode with the text tab.  It’s especially annoying when replying to a comment.

       

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Roger Moore

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA:

      That’s not what we’re complaining about; the “no visual mode” glitch has been around for a while.  Firefox has a different glitch where you get the visual mode box, but there’s no cursor so you can’t edit text in it.

      One thing I will say is that I’ve noticed that it’s not just the lack of a cursor.  If you edit using the text mode and switch back to visual mode, the text doesn’t show up in the visual mode box.  It’s completely borked.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      LongHairedWeirdo

      I’m able to get  a cursor in the visual box sometimes on comments, sometimes on replies, but it *is* intermittent (worst kind of software issue!). So far, though, a shift-refresh has always enabled to visual box.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Seanly

      Infrequent but longtime poster. Chrome was acting like shit on a machine so I switched to Firefox. That laptop has since had it’s battery expand & popped the case (aka not good), but that’s not germane to this topic.Anyway, I am posting this from Firefox 85.0.2 (64-bit) on Windows 10 Home V 10.01.18363​

      Everything looked okay on my original post on the visual box, but then I tried to edit it & had to switch to text instead of visual.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Another Scott

      85.02 is the latest “release” version, at least on Winders. There is a developer’s page with all kinds of newer versions, including a “nightly” build – https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/channel/desktop/

      I just updated FF on Win10 Pro (up to date), let it update FF to 85.02. uBlock Origin running.

      Go to B-J. Down to comment (this comment).

      Both editor tabs are shown, but the cursor does not appear in the Visual tab. I’m posting this using the Text tab. Clicking the “click here to refresh” link above the editor box didn’t change anything – still no cursor in edit box.

      (Earlier experiments with uBlock Origin turned off didn’t behave any differently, but I’ll see after posting this.)

      HTH a little!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      WaterGirl

      @Roger Moore:

      One thing I will say is that I’ve noticed that it’s not just the lack of a cursor.  If you edit using the text mode and switch back to visual mode, the text doesn’t show up in the visual mode box.  It’s completely borked.

      That is super helpful to know, also.  Any and all details will be helpful.

      edit:  Like all the cops say on TV – no detail is too small!

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Lyrebird

      MacBook Pro, High Sierra 10.13.6

      Firefox 85.0.2

      Using the Leave a Comment box is currently working fine; I haven’t been able to use Visual mode to reply lately, though, just as you describe.  I will try to reply to this and see what happens.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      mvr

      @Roger Moore: ​
       
      So as a reply I can only respond in text mode. I also have 85.02. I did alright last night or the night before just commenting and I think it was not a reply and I think I used visual mode.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Lyrebird

      @Lyrebird: Working fine today to comment in Visual mode.  Did spend the last several days having to use Text mode.

       

      I’m fine either way, I am happy to type in HTML etc, just wanted to add in this data point.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Another Scott

      @Another Scott: ​
       

      Was going to post a New comment with UBO turned off. Again, no cursor in the Visual tab.

      So I thought I would Reply (this reply) with UBO turned off. Again, no cursor in the Visual tab. Working ok in the Text tab.

      It looks like UBO is not a cause of the strangeness.

      HTH a little.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      counterfactual

      modified test: Firefox 85.02 on MacOS Catalina 10.15.7, can reply in visual mode, but in new comment have no cursor.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      WaterGirl

      @Nukular Biskits: I often have to manually approve your comments.  So they do appear, but you may not see them because sometimes it takes awhile to notice the comment needs to be approved.

      I just checked your email address to see if you had a funky made-up email address, which sometimes throws someone into moderation.  Your email looks okay, but you have a funky URL in the URL field.  Clear out the URL and we’ll see whether that makes your comments show up without manual approval.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      mvr

      Currently I can’t find a cursor or a way to type in the comment box at the bottom either unless I hit the text tab. So tonight its only text mode that works either as a reply or just as a comment. I had a problem a while ago with this too, but in between it worked for at least one day.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      WaterGirl

      @Suzanne: “I knew as soon as someone criticized me that this was a bad idea.”  Genius!

      I am furious that they left the dog at home in a freezing house, unattended.  How was the dog supposed to eat, drink and go to the fucking bathroom???

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Suzanne

      @WaterGirl: Mr. Suzanne and I keep looking at one another and busting out laughing at what a total lying dumbfuck he is. And he got ratted out by family on the group text! BWAHAHAHAAAAA!

      And he looked super-gross in the airport in Cancun.

      Although now Mr. Suzanne and I really want to go to Cancun. LOL.

      Reply

