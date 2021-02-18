Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday/Thursday, Feb. 17-18

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday/Thursday, Feb. 17-18

This article was published in the Washington Post, and retweeted by Laurie Garrett, so…

Understandable, but… not great, IMO:

Very readable explainer:

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY yesterday:

      New cases = 147. Deaths at 1078, up from 1069. Positivity at 2.1%
      281 in the hospital, 73 in the ICU
      40% hospital beds available, 36% ICU beds available.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 2/17 China reported 0 new domestic confirmed & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Hebei Province

      Hebei Provincial Health Commission reported that 4 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 149 domestic confirmed cases (130 moderate and 19 mild) & 9 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province:

      • At Xingtai, there are currently 21 domestic confirmed cases in the city.
      • At Shijiazhuang, there are 128 confirmed cases & 9 asymptomatic cases. Gaocheng District remains at Medium Risk.

       

      Heilongjiang Province

      Heilongjiang Provincial Health Commission reported that 8 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 12 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently 41 domestic confirmed (31 moderate and 10 mild) & 50 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.:

      • At Suihua, 4 confirmed cases recovered & 6 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently 31 domestic confirmed & 32 domestic asymptomatic cases there. Wangkui County remains at Medium Risk.
      • At Harbin, 4 domestic confirmed case recovered & 6 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently 10 domestic confirmed & 18 asymptomatic cases there. The last High Risk sub-district was re-designated to Low Risk. The remaining Medium Risk sub-district & township were also re-designated to Low Risk.

       

      Jilin Province 

      Jilin Provincial Heath Commission reported that 13 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 75 domestic confirmed (2 critical, 6 serious, 50 moderate and 17 mild) & 5 domestic asymptomatic cases:

      • At Songyuan, there are 2 domestic confirmed cases there.
      • At Tonghua, 13 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 57 domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 2 buildings & 9 residential compounds within Dongchang District were re-desginated from High Risk to Low Risk. 1 building & 4 residential compounds remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Changchun, there are currently 16 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.

       

      Imported Cases

      On 2/17 China reported 11 new imported confirmed cases, 20 imported asymptomatic cases, 1 imported suspect case:

      • Shanghai Municipality – 4 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Ethiopia & the UAE, a French national coming from the UAE, & a Japanese national coming from Japan; 1 suspect case, no information released
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 3 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese nationals each returning from the DRC (via Nairobi) & 1 from Nigeria (via Nairobi); 14 asymptomatic cases, 9 Chinese nationals returning from the DRC (via Nairobi), 2 each from Jordan (via Kathmandu) and Nigeria (via Cairo & Nairobi, and via Nairobi, respectively), & 1 from Zimbabwe (via Nairobi); a number of confirmed and asymptomatic cases in the last few days were off the same flight from Nairobi to Guangzhou, though originating from different parts of Africa, infection on the flight is likely
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 2 confirmed cases, a Chinese and an Algerian national returning from Algeria; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Egypt
      • Harbin in Heilongjiang Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Japan
      • Wuhan in Hubei Province – 1 confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases, both Chinese nationals returning fro Pakistan
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 3 asymptomatic cases, all Chinese nationals returning from the US
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released

       

      Overall in China, 48 confirmed cases recovered, 26 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation and none were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 426 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 520 active confirmed cases in the country (217 imported), 10 are in critical/serious condition (2 imported), 357 asymptomatic cases (288 imported), 6 suspect cases (imported). 8,347 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      On 2/18 Hong Kong reported 8 new cases, all domestic (3 of whom do not yet have source of infection identified).

      Mary G

      There’s a still flash at the end of the dog video where the dog is curled up in his papa’s lap that gets me every time I see it, and that is more than I’d like to admit.

      The OC numbers continue to drop sharply – only 166 new cases today; huge change in a couple of weeks. Hospitalizations even lower, although ICU is flat at 235. My housemate took a client to get her second Moderna shot at Disneyland yesterday, and it was packed with twice as many tents as at the first shot. It was well staffed and organized and they were finished in 30 minutes including the mandatory 15 minute wait after the shot.

      Later we got an email that our appointment for the second shot of Moderna has been changed to the Anaheim Convention Center. Disneyland will stay open doing both first and second shots of Pfizer vaccine. This should help more people get vaccinated quickly. A smaller vaccine pod has been set up at Santa Ana Community College for Spanish speakers. There are also pharmacies, doctors’ offices and other places where vaccines can be had, so it’s hopefully going to speed things up even more. There are a couple of full pages of vaccination data, but the only good conclusion is that too many white people are getting them than should be.

