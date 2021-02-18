Due to COVID this good girl hadn’t seen her hooman in months…pic.twitter.com/zwCDOdIFsz — Rex Chapman???? (@RexChapman) February 15, 2021





Our daily update is published. States reported 1.3 million tests, 66k cases, 63,398 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and 2,336 deaths. pic.twitter.com/AqZlv5pcHx — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) February 18, 2021

Today, @WhiteHouse & @HHSgov announced critical actions to expand #COVID19 testing and increase testing for schools and communities hardest hit by the #COVID19 pandemic. https://t.co/WT3MO6YzVC — Office of the U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) February 17, 2021

Life expectancy in the United States dropped a staggering one year during the first half of 2020, according to preliminary estimates. https://t.co/RiliEXc75s — The Associated Press (@AP) February 18, 2021

This article was published in the Washington Post, and retweeted by Laurie Garrett, so…

This is the #1 question I get asked: What can newly vaccinated do? Is it safe to see grandkids? Though there are still unknowns, we need to give a better answer than "follow all precautions". My dos/don't in this week's @PostOpinions column: https://t.co/BXCbDcvLA3 (1/5) — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) February 16, 2021

It's probably fine to resume some non-essential activities, like going to the gym & out to eat. People should still abide by masking & distancing in case they can infect others. I'd still avoid crowded bars–& be extra cautious if others in your home are unvaccinated. (3/5) — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) February 16, 2021

We finally have #covid19 #vaccines that provide extraordinary protection. Let’s help people use them to protect themselves while reclaiming some degree of normality and giving everyone hope for a post-pandemic future. (5/5) — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) February 16, 2021

Global COVID-19 cases drop, but more nations report variants The B117 #COVID19 variant has now been detected in 94 countries, with local transmission occurring in 47https://t.co/ilqFxiuelI pic.twitter.com/57gMEWiccI — CIDRAP (@CIDRAP) February 17, 2021

India to test travellers from Brazil, South Africa, UK after detecting new virus strains https://t.co/d7OHZPyrJP pic.twitter.com/MYcI2VYQVT — Reuters (@Reuters) February 18, 2021

Nepal approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine, to make first purchases from India https://t.co/YN7iZJcrL9 pic.twitter.com/miwn507uX1 — Reuters (@Reuters) February 18, 2021

#Oped The Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has already boosted Russians’ immunity at home as well as the country’s image abroad, despite the Kremlin's harmful PR efforts, @k_sonin writeshttps://t.co/ugLYSdzokQ — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) February 18, 2021

Strong decline in coronavirus across England since January, study shows https://t.co/xhl3QnN2QN — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 18, 2021

Understandable, but… not great, IMO:

Cuban scientists say that if the nation's vaccine is approved, tourists will be eligible to get one shot, take two more doses in their suitcases on the way home https://t.co/tfij0UEuBG — New York Times World (@nytimesworld) February 18, 2021

Very readable explainer:

America is ignoring the coronavirus variants at its own peril https://t.co/CRuWpzDr8C — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) February 18, 2021

COVID-19, like all other viruses, will continue to mutate. The good news is that the vaccines can be rapidly updated. @wudanyan reports https://t.co/DBGs70rhLq — New York Magazine (@NYMag) February 17, 2021

Two variants of the coronavirus have combined their genomes to form a heavily mutated hybrid https://t.co/ayJpe420mB pic.twitter.com/HNvSZ8BPdt — New Scientist (@newscientist) February 17, 2021

Researchers urge delay in administering Pfizer vaccine's second dose, cite strong data https://t.co/N2KKLCzRnJ pic.twitter.com/U516jDVjoo — Reuters (@Reuters) February 18, 2021

"This is going to explode." A next wave of #Covid vaccines will soon be put into use, vaxes that will be both far easier to use & somewhat less protective than the first two. The messaging about these vaccines is going to be a huge challenge, experts fear. https://t.co/zQQNSLGs7a — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) February 17, 2021

Can a nasal spray prevent SARSCoV2 from entering cells? A nasal antiviral, developed at Columbia Univ's Center for Host-Pathogen Interaction, blocked SARSCoV2 transmission in ferrets suggesting it may also prevent human infection. Compound is a lipopeptide https://t.co/v1hq9rO6Hv — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 17, 2021

Federal agents seize roughly 10 million phony 3M brand N95 masks as a result of an ongoing investigation into counterfeits sold to medical facilities and government agencies. https://t.co/P6GqLWXaWt — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 17, 2021

By the thousands, U.S. service members are refusing or putting off the COVID-19 vaccine. Frustrated commanders are trying to knock down internet rumors and find the right pitch that will persuade troops to take the shot. https://t.co/CLStdvaSdE — The Associated Press (@AP) February 18, 2021

A coronavirus vaccine entrepreneur held an indoor conference. Now dozens of attendees have the virus. https://t.co/0uB3hmoXDk — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 16, 2021

In a letter circulated yesterday #PeterDiamondis apologized for holding his annual Abundance 360 brainstorming for CEOs: it turned into a #COVID19 superspreader event. But when you read what he did to make the gathering safe, you'll see why this virus is SO hard to control.

MORE https://t.co/E9Mgwylph8 — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) February 16, 2021

Exciting news, Wisconsin! As of today, we have administered 1,000,000 doses of #COVID19 vaccine in our state. Thank you to everyone who has made this 1 million—and millions more to come—possible. Stay healthy, stay safe, and let's get through this together, Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/48fnLRIVLB — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) February 17, 2021

L.A. schools to open vaccination site specifically for school staff https://t.co/LcNNXNCwaf pic.twitter.com/VjKrIySuXJ — Reuters (@Reuters) February 18, 2021

The #NYCTestandTrace Corps is providing NYers who need to quarantine at home a “Take Care” package so they can safely separate from loved ones. Each package has enough personal protective equipment for a family of three to quarantine for 10-14 days. More: https://t.co/JzvFgojrm1 pic.twitter.com/9o9LYzaowh — NYC Health + Hospitals (@NYCHealthSystem) February 17, 2021

Unforced error? Famously combative with media, @GovRonDeSantis today says public criticisms about vaccine distribution in parts of Florida could divert vaccines to areas where there are no political criticisms of his efforts https://t.co/jqETqNjI9T pic.twitter.com/Idy4mfTJdk — Ted Bridis (@tbridis) February 17, 2021