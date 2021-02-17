Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: President Biden, What A Difference

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: President Biden, What A Difference

      Baud

      The Democrats’ $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package is advancing in Congress over Republican complaints about the price tag. it being a Democratic bill.

      Baud

      I’m sorry I  missed the town hall last night.  I should learn not to take those things for granted after the last four years.

      Zzyzx

      @Baud:  the great thing is that you don’t actually have to watch if you don’t feel like it. The terror that the president will announce the invasion of Seattle or insult our allies or declare racists to be wonderful is gone!

      lowtechcyclist

      This week should be something we’d practically forgotten about – a quiet news week.

      The impeachment trial is over, Congress is in recess, and we have a President who doesn’t feel like he has to be the center of attention every minute.

      It feels weird, and I’m sure not used to it, but I think I like it.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Baud:

      I missed it too (was on a regularly-scheduled monthly Zoom get-together with all my former counterparts from Canadian Government days). Feel certain, though, that CNN will make it available, and I hope to watch the whole thing later today.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Prosecutors in New York have dropped a charge against Amy Cooper, a white woman who achieved widespread notoriety after she confronted a Black man birdwatching in Central Park who asked her to put her dog on a leash.
      …………………………..
      In court in Manhattan on Tuesday, prosecutor Joan Illuzi-Orbon said: “The simple principle is: one can not use the police to threaten another and, in this case, in a racially offensive and charged manner. Prosecutors also said Amy Cooper had completed therapy including instruction about racial bias. The therapist involved called the sessions “a moving experience” and said Cooper “learned a lot”. The judge dropped the charge.

      Such outcomes are standard for first-time offenders facing misdemeanor charges, Illuzzi-Orbon said. But the decision was criticised in some quarters.

      Eliza Orlins, a public defender running to replace Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr, tweeted: “This isn’t surprising. This is how the system was designed to function to protect the privileged from accountability.”

      Christian Cooper did not immediately comment. Last year, in the aftermath of the confrontation, he told the Washington Post: “I don’t think there’s an African American person in America who hasn’t experienced something like this at some point.”

      In a statement on Twitter, Amy Cooper’s lawyer, Robert Barnes, wrote: “After a thorough and honest inquiry, the New York [district attorney’s] office dismissed all charges today against Amy Cooper. We thank them for their integrity and concur with the outcome.” Barnes also hinted at possible legal action arising from coverage of the confrontation, writing: “Others rushed to the wrong conclusion based on inadequate investigation and they may yet face legal consequences.”

      No comment on the charges being dropped except to wonder if a black person would be treated with a similar leniency (BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA…. No I don’t) but I do want to say that lawyers like Barnes make me think maybe Shakespeare was right.

      Baud

      Claire McCaskill on MJ predicted that minimum wage would not be part of Covid bill, but would happen in some form later.  I guess she thinks there are 10 Republicans who will deal on the issue.

