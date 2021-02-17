Readership capture:





The Democrats’ $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package is advancing in Congress over Republican complaints about the price tag. Here's a look at highlights of the bill. https://t.co/z9GKni2PYX — The Associated Press (@AP) February 17, 2021

Jen Psaki says Joe Biden supports the creation of a 9/11-style commission looking into the Capitol insurrection. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 16, 2021

President Biden has reinstituted a White House standard mothballed by President Trump: preparing vigorously before calling foreign leaders. Biden’s changes to phone diplomacy have been about style and substance. https://t.co/kXH2yWUOga — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) February 16, 2021

NEW: Biden White House slights Saudi Arabia's MBS. "The president’s counterpart is @KingSalman," @PressSec says–a shift from Trump and @JaredKushner, who stayed close to the crown prince and avoided blaming him for opinion writer Jamal Khashoggi's murder.https://t.co/X2orSJQD3Z — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) February 16, 2021

That sound you heard was Jared Kushner's head exploding. https://t.co/pXiLNLBd28 — katrina mulligan (@NatSecMulligan) February 16, 2021