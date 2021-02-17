Readership capture:
https://t.co/a4ExlPm4xx pic.twitter.com/G3chjCwopv
— counterfactual (@counterfax) February 17, 2021
The Democrats’ $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package is advancing in Congress over Republican complaints about the price tag. Here's a look at highlights of the bill. https://t.co/z9GKni2PYX
— The Associated Press (@AP) February 17, 2021
Jen Psaki says Joe Biden supports the creation of a 9/11-style commission looking into the Capitol insurrection.
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 16, 2021
President Biden has reinstituted a White House standard mothballed by President Trump: preparing vigorously before calling foreign leaders. Biden’s changes to phone diplomacy have been about style and substance. https://t.co/kXH2yWUOga
— AP Politics (@AP_Politics) February 16, 2021
NEW: Biden White House slights Saudi Arabia's MBS. "The president’s counterpart is @KingSalman," @PressSec says–a shift from Trump and @JaredKushner, who stayed close to the crown prince and avoided blaming him for opinion writer Jamal Khashoggi's murder.https://t.co/X2orSJQD3Z
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) February 16, 2021
That sound you heard was Jared Kushner's head exploding. https://t.co/pXiLNLBd28
— katrina mulligan (@NatSecMulligan) February 16, 2021
So grateful to have a president with empathy once again! Watch @POTUS Biden answer this second-graders’ question about coronavirus vaccines.??????#BidenTownhall
— Dena Grayson, MD, PhD (@DrDenaGrayson) February 17, 2021
