Well, I mean if Joe wouldn’t have won, then Trump & those people wouldn’t have had to get violent in order to steal the election from him.
— Jaja Dingdong ?????????????? (@iLOVEnewyork83) February 16, 2021
Of course, the Bozells may not believe in that ‘Darwin heresy’, but they do believe in ‘breeding’…
NEW: Brent Bozell’s son charged for actions during Capitol riot. Story w/ @PaulBlu: https://t.co/qZG9bzRjE3
— Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) February 16, 2021
The story of American conservatism in L. Brent Bozells
L. Brent Bozell, Sr – Anti-New Deal advertising exec
L. Brent Bozell, Jr. – Pro-lifer who loved Franco
L. Brent Bozell III – Tracked when TV was mean to conservatives
L. Brent Bozell IV – Q freak who stormed the Capitol
— Aaron (@BobbyBigWheel) February 16, 2021
Why won't the media talk about how it's really the Democrats' fault that my boss' son was able to break into the Capitol so easily? pic.twitter.com/jlNhpdgkjj
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) February 16, 2021
We just wanna BREAK stuff! It’s all that we KNOW!
more than that, it becomes circular reasoning: their breaking the government proves their point that the government is broken https://t.co/Yh2kCYFUav
— Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) February 17, 2021
