Well, I mean if Joe wouldn’t have won, then Trump & those people wouldn’t have had to get violent in order to steal the election from him. — Jaja Dingdong ?????????????? (@iLOVEnewyork83) February 16, 2021

Of course, the Bozells may not believe in that ‘Darwin heresy’, but they do believe in ‘breeding’…

NEW: Brent Bozell’s son charged for actions during Capitol riot. Story w/ @PaulBlu: https://t.co/qZG9bzRjE3 — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) February 16, 2021

The story of American conservatism in L. Brent Bozells

L. Brent Bozell, Sr – Anti-New Deal advertising exec

L. Brent Bozell, Jr. – Pro-lifer who loved Franco

L. Brent Bozell III – Tracked when TV was mean to conservatives

L. Brent Bozell IV – Q freak who stormed the Capitol — Aaron (@BobbyBigWheel) February 16, 2021

Why won't the media talk about how it's really the Democrats' fault that my boss' son was able to break into the Capitol so easily? pic.twitter.com/jlNhpdgkjj — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) February 16, 2021

