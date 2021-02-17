Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Rush Limbaugh Is Dead And America is a Slightly Better Place

Rush Limbaugh Is Dead And America is a Slightly Better Place

The rancid syphilitic piece of shit is dead, and good riddance. This man did as much damage to this country as Fox news, and he was fucking evil to the very end. I used to listen to him when I was young and right out of the army and didn’t know any better, and several years of his bullshit probably is part of the reason it took me so long to snap out of it.

I know many of you think it is improper to speak ill of the dead, and all I can say is boy howdy this is not the thread for you. Fuck that piece of shit. I don’t believe in heaven and hell, but in the off chance I am wrong, I hope he is suffering right now. There will be no tone policing in the comments, because fuck him.

    2. 2.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      It’s entirely fitting that Rush Limbaugh died from cancer because he himself was a malignant media carcinogen.

      Good riddance to this sadistic, pathological lying bastard.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Has a grave site been determined for the man? I am hoping for public access so we can show Rush, deep down, what we think of him. If you will.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Betty Cracker

      There are a fair number of obituaries I’d read with quiet satisfaction but only a handful of deaths I’d actually celebrate. Limbaugh’s is one of them.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Royston Vasey

      You could make a reverse version of the story “It’s a Wonderful Life” about Rush Limbaugh…
      Where Clarence the demon, tasked with taking Rusty’s soul to hell showed him scenes of all the people who might not have suffered had Rush never lived.

      “You truly did lead a terrible life, Rush.”

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Ivan X

      My introduction to Limbaugh was when I was but a wee lad of 18 working in my dad’s office in Orange County. Some of the staff had it on in the room where I was working. Even at that tender age, I immediately had the feeling that every workplace should ban that shit. I don’t remember what it was, but at some point I just had to rest my head on my folded arms in disgust.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      mrmoshpotato

      I know many of you think it is improper to speak ill of the dead

      I’m not one of them. FUCK LIMBAUGH!​
       

      ETA

      There will be no tone policing in the comments, because fuck him.

      Amen Cole.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Old School

      Haven’t noticed much tone policing in the earlier threads, so I think you’re safe.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      leeleeFL

      @smedley the uncertain: Thanks for permission to vent!  I too hope there actually is some misery for Rush.  He caused so much pain and suffering in family after family, some will never speak to each other again, and that is a terrible crime.

      Fuck him with that rusty pitchfork

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Baud

      There will be no tone policing in the comments, because fuck him that would dishonor the type of culture that Limbaugh himself propagated.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      germy

      Poor Rush is dead
      Poor Rush Limbaugh's dead
      He's lying there so pretty and so nice
      He looks like he's asleep
      And it's a shame that he won't keep
      But it's summer and we're running out of ice

      — redoubtagain (@EOJ2274) February 17, 2021

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Lavocat

      My wife just told me the news about an hour ago and I think I scared the hell out of her because I yelled from the basement “FUCK YEAH!” in the loudest most fuck-you-I’m-so-fucking-glad-you’re-fucking-dead-you-fucking-asshole-motherFUCKER! voice that I have.

      Also, may he be assfucked by Beelzebub with a barbed-wire dildo for all eternity.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      germy

      rush was gleeful at the dead who had politics he didn't like and i think it's honoring his memory properly to give him the same benefit

      — 𝓢𝓹𝓸𝓻𝓴𝓫𝓸𝓸𝓽𝓼 (@sporkboot) February 17, 2021

      Reply
    20. 20.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Ivan X: My first introduction was Franken’s Rush Limbaugh is a Big Fat Idiot, and it was spot on.

      I’ve continued to listen to him on and off over the years. A couple minutes on my work commute before I got disgusted and turned the channel, etc. And what strikes me is just how terrible of a human being he was, and how similar he was to the evangelical preachers I’ve also listened to.

      Just full of hate, self-righteousness and a complete unwillingness to examine anything about themselves. Democrats are evil BECAUSE THEY ARE and Republicans are awesome and godly because they are, so therefore any and all news has to be maximally bad or good. Or you can just make stuff up, and that’s fine.

      And both are all-in on toxic nationalism, sexism, and racism. Because that’s how they keep their audience.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Rob Lll

      The most vivid memory I have of hearing Rush Limbaugh is from the early 90s. My car was being repaired and they had his show on in the garage while I waited. He was chortling over the death of River Phoenix, who had passed a couple days before, and all I could think about was how Phoenix’s mother or siblings would feel if they ever heard it. Limbaugh was a horrible person who lived an ugly life and I can’t think of any redeeming feature he had. The world is improved by his absence, although it would be even better had he never lived at all.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      AliceBlue

      I heard about it on the way to my dental appointment. I had a big ole grin when I walked into the office.

      OT, I also heard that every state in the country now has snow on the ground except Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      What a nice day… Biden/Harris are in charge, the sun is shining, it’s a bit warmer outside and Rush is worm food. I’m hoping that I get the chance to piss on the piece of shits grave.

      There’s probably going to be a long line at his grave for some time, but it’ll be worth the wait.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      James E Powell

      The first time I heard that asshole on the radio, I thought he was a parody, like that later made famous by Colbert. I was appalled when I realized he was serious and that people I knew were buying his book.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      randal m sexton

      This is sort of a preview of what it will be like when the OrangeFuck kicks it.  Or Murdoch, or McConnell.  There is quite a list of folks whose death will make my day.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Baud

      @Keith P.:

      Another reason I’m glad for President Biden – Trump would have declared tomorrow a national day of mourning.

      Is it possible to raise the flag 50% higher than the top of the pole?

      Reply
    39. 39.

      brendancalling

      My mom  died of lung cancer. It was horrible, but thankfully swift. We made a family decision to remove her from life support after her body basically gave out. I ordinarily would not wish that on anyone else, but I will make an exception for Rush Limbaugh, who my mother wished death on more times than I can count. He was a miserable piece of shit in every single way—he was a racist, virulently ant-gay, a misogynist, and (if the rumors are true about the Dominican Republic trips) an avid pedophile.

      I hope he’s in Hell right now, burning and screaming for mercy. Awaiting reprisal, your time slips away.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      gvg

      Boy did he hate women too.

      I had a black neighbor, seemed really nice, but he said he listened to Limbaugh and agreed with some of his views. I never understood that.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Roger Moore

      @Rob Lll: ​ The thing I remember about Limbaugh was seeing him on TV. He was disparaging a book by someone or other- it was probably Al Gore, but I’m not sure. To “prove” how bad it was, he tore out a page, wrapped it in ground meat, and put it in front of a cat. When the cat wouldn’t eat it- would you want to eat something Rush Limbaugh’s filthy hands had just touched?- he said something stupid about how even the cat wouldn’t [Edited] eat swallow it, so you shouldn’t either. It was just so stupid and divorced from reality. I guess if you already agreed with him about everything, it would seem like a clever retort.​

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      I’m sure there’ll be plenty of pathetic, disgusting tributes to Limbaugh, but this one by Brian Stelter (that clueless douchebag at CNN who covers the media industry) takes the fucking cake for the sheer nausea it induces:

      “That daily relationship, talking to people who are driving in their cars, turning on the radio at noon eastern time everyday in their homes, wanting to hear from him every afternoon,” Stelter said. “The contact was very polarizing, I would argue oftentimes it was all about grieving grievance culture, making conservatives out to be the victims, and yet he had a an incredible connection to his fan base with those daily themes, day in, day out. The kind of connection that made him the most prominent broadcaster in right-wing radio for decades.”

      Stelter went on to tell John King that “sometimes liberals would say to me ‘Rush Limbaugh, he’s a damaging force in the United States, he must be stopped,’ and my reaction in those conversations would be to say learn from him.”

      “Go and listen to his show. See what he does that is so appealing to his listeners. And then if you’re a liberal activist, you can go try to do it better. If you’re a progressive advocate, go try to do it better,” Stelter said. “But the point is there are lessons to be learned from Rush Limbaugh. And some of them are about, there are times where he was crass, ugly, indecent, that’s absolutely true, I’m not saying those are lessons to be learned from his radio show. But he also was able to forge connections with his listeners and give people a reason to come back every day, and there were those sorts of skills that I would argue could be learned from Rush and from his career, and those are some of the reasons why this is a massive loss for the Republican party, for the conservative movement, because he was an icon for the party.”

       

      h/t https://www.mediaite.com/news/cnns-brian-stelter-praises-rush-limbaughs-connection-with-audience-at-length-following-brutal-film-package/

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Hungry Joe

      “If they gave him an enema they could bury him in a matchbox.” — Christopher Hitchens, on the death of Jerry Falwell.

      The non-fecal remains of Rush L. might require two matchboxes, but surely no more than that.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      MisterForkbeard

      @gvg: Look, I agreed with some of Limbaugh’s views: I thought gravity existed and humans are supposed to breathe air.

      But Limbaugh really appealed to people who wanted to look down and hate on others. Sometimes he would go after you and your group, and those folks were okay with that because he’d also assure them they were ‘one of the good ones’. And they want that, so they can look down on others.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Elie

      @Betty Cracker:

       

      I hope they ran out of morphine (which eases labored breathing at the end of life), at least 24 hours before he drew his last breath.   I would shoot it down the toilet — every dose he had.  Then I would thumb through a magazine as he thrashed in pain.

      I don’t know if there is a God.  He had better hope there aint.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Gravie

      It would be fitting if he were reincarnated as one of the children starving in Syrian refugee camps, or one of the children exploited in the sex trade in the Dominican Republic by sweaty old men like him — maybe Rush himself! — or someone stricken with Parkinson’s disease. So many poetic justice possibilities.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      MoeLarryAndJesus

      Can I do the autopsy?

      I’ll rent a chainsaw.

      I’ll cut out his tongue so he’ll be buried with it in his ass.

      His eyeballs get tossed to the crows.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Mike

      It’s just so fitting that the rancid, evil bastard Rush died from lung cancer after years of defending the tobacco companies and claiming that tobacco doesn’t cause lung cancer! I consider this Karma in action! If there is a Hell, Rush is surely there with his ‘god’ Satan! The world just became a brighter and kinder place!

      Reply
    50. 50.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Wyatt Salamanca: he also was able to forge connections with his listeners and give people a reason to come back every day, and there were those sorts of skills that I would argue could be learned from Rush and from his career

      He was able to forge connections with his listeners through racism, sexism, lies and giving them a full-on reason to hate the people they wanted to hate.

      None of this is laudable. Stelter can fuck himself. But he’s right that this is a loss for the Republicans, because he and they traded in the exact same thing.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      LurkerNoLonger

      I know a lot of people are saying they didn’t wish death on him, but when I found out he had terminal cancer, I was counting the days until he died.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Chief Oshkosh

      I’m so old I remember when Rush very first started on AM radio. Hannity, too. I remember so, so many people on the left (and in the middle) who took the stance that ignoring them was best, and that they’d go away. And I remember thinking “You’re nuts!”

      Anyway, Rushbo and colleagues are good examples of why you should always be on offense. For instance, it would be a very good thing if Uncle Joe simply froze all Murdoch assets under US purview. Hell, get some allies in on it, too (if we still have any). Just do it out of the blue, with minimal explanation beyond invoking some of the shitty powers we conferred onto Shrub after 9/11. Just fuck with him. Do the same with every Fox and WSJ advertiser. Make it toxic to do business with ol’ Rupert. Just fuck with them, and don’t offer any real explanation without being forced into court. I know a lot of people will demur, but shit, look where being nice got us. And look at the tools that they’ve given us. May as well use them until everyone agrees that those tools need to be taken away from the Executive. Until then? Fuck with them. It’s actually the right thing to do.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      mali muso

      Makes me wish I still believed in God, because if hell was an actual place, there are few people more deserving of an eternal stay there than that guy.  Good riddance.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Don K

      “My mother always told me never to say bad things about the dead, only say good things. Rush Limbaugh is dead. GOOD!!”

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Frankensteinbeck

      Like I said in the last thread, for those of you who have never heard Limbaugh’s show, imagine the most vile bigot cracking disgusting and cruel jokes because he’s sure you agree with him and he doesn’t have to hold anything back.  Limbaugh was worse than that.  He was a fire hose of crass hate.  If you hear any conservative praising him, that is what they are praising.

      @Wyatt Salamanca:

      The lesson of Rush Limbaugh is that the conservative movement is hate, and Republicans desperately crave to spew their venom without restraint.  There’s nothing we can use there.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      citizen dave

      @Roger Moore: Oh god, you made me remember when he was at his height and his god-awful, stupid stupid stupid tee vee show.

      I had a work friend colleague from another state who was a couple years ahead of Rush in high school at Cape Girardeau.  My friend was not a rush fan.

      The jackals are making me laugh today–lots of great art being practiced.  Although I only was here for a couple years overlapping with the great jackal, thinking of efgoldman and ‘fuckem.

      Fuck Rush Limbaugh.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      MazeDancer

      Rich Lowry has an especially repulsive thread on Twitter calling Rush funny and generous and a giant. Makes “starbursts” feel benign. He is, of course, getting excoriated. Won’t link.

      Will link to “We Rate Dogs” tweeting a different dog available for adoption every hour. They all look great:

      https://twitter.com/dog_rates?s=21

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Beagleowned

      • My mother insisted I should only say good things about the recently deceased.  Therefore, in her honor; Rush Limbaugh has died.
        Good.
      Reply
    64. 64.

      pacem appellant

      Once upon a time, I got a three day ban from the GOS for being happy that Scalia croaked. I am unrepentant. Fuck Rush, too. Right in his goddamn deaf ears.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      citizen dave

      @Chief Oshkosh: Agree.  Bezos or Gates could do the nation a great service simply by buying a shit-ton of AM radio and replacing the gas bags with music and community and citizen education.  I doubt it would too expensive for either one of them.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Marmot

      @Chief Oshkosh: I remember so, so many people on the left (and in the middle) who took the stance that ignoring them was best, and that they’d go away. And I remember thinking “You’re nuts!”

      Jezus I remember that. Like going on offense was going to somehow make us cross over into the dark side, like real life is in the fucking Star Wars universe.
      I sometimes hear that  same advice from conflict-averse non-political types and liberals, but thankfully rarely. After all, it’s obviously wrong.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      CaseyL

      He was a man of whom truly it can be said that his finest hour would have been if his father had rolled over and let Rush dribble down his leg.

      I have been waiting for this day since the worthless vicious waste of air announced his diagnosis.

      Limbaugh is dead. That’s worth celebrating!

      Reply
    73. 73.

      MomSense

      He used to gleefully celebrate the deaths of people who died from HIV/AIDS so fuck that fucking disgusting piece of shit. He leaves behind a legacy of cruelty, ignorance and destruction.  

      Reply
    75. 75.

      citizen dave

      Just looking at twitter and saw that thing in his skull.  No one has mentioned, but we should recall, that he bloviated about Personal Responsibility SO HARD in the 1990s, then abused oxycontin so badly it made him deaf.  The irony.  It makes me laugh.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Sis

      I had honestly wondered if a terminal illness would cause him to reassess his life and decide to be kinder during the time he had left. I should have known better. He remained vicious and rotten all the way to the end.

      I will never understand how people could be delighted by his brand of cruelty, even people I knew to be remarkably kind one-on-one.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Brachiator

      I know many of you think it is improper to speak ill of the dead, and all I can say is boy howdy this is not the thread for you.

      To speak honestly about Rush is to note what a vicious piece of shit he was, and how much misery he deliberately caused other people.

      The world is a better place with his passing.

      I know that I certainly feel better.

      I welcome the mealy mouth comments of any asswipe pundit or reporter who asks that Rush’s demise be accorded any respect.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Doc Sardonic

      @AliceBlue: We have Florida snow, grey nasty sky and a light mist falling. Temp drops about 30 degrees or so it’ll be snow, right now it’s just pneumonia catchin’ weather.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      M31

      @scav: Side note to his fans: the only reason your deaths will not be similarly celebrated is you’ve smaller magaphones.

      magaphones are just as loud as regular megaphones but much, much uglier

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Another thing about being this old is that it’s just sad that anyone younger than say, 45, doesn’t remember a time when government somewhat worked and when regular old lunch bucket types didn’t absolutely hate each other on a tribal-like basis. I know that the US had plenty of problems, but even after all the horrors of the 60s (esp. ’68), and even after Nixon was elected, and then re-elected, things always seemed to be getting just a little bit better. Now, no doubt my rose-tinted glasses come from being worn by a pudgy, aging white guy. Still, it did seem like things were getting better. Slowly, but better.

      Rush and Newt and Rupert and St. Ronnie and their ilk — they killed all of that.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Marmot

      @citizen dave: this point can’t be emphasized enough. He developed an addiction after years and years of advocating against sound addiction policy.

      And always, it was all about that kind of personal responsibility that only applies to other people.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Jeffro

      When picturing the “North Koreanization” of America’s conservatives, I always think of Fox News.  But Limbaugh’s just about equally to blame.  So hey, El Rushbo (champagne cork popping)…this one’s for you!

      Reply
    86. 86.

      tim

      Welcome to the Bad Place, Rush! Sean can’t wait to get some spiders up that butthole! Meanwhile, enjoy the penis-flattening! (I can explain if anyone doesn’t get it. I don’t mind, really. I’ve been saving this for months.)

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Patricia Kayden

      If you don’t think I would celebrate Rush dying, you don’t know me at all. Celebrate every bigots pain and death is my actual motto. Make people ashamed of being bigots.— Monjula Ray (@queerBengali) February 17, 2021

      Reply
    91. 91.

      LuciaMia

      For all his supposed massive presence and influence , in a month will anybody think of him or even remember him?

      Sic transit gloria mundi

      Reply
    92. 92.

      M31

      and Rush remained a malevolent presence until the end — making the world worse, so that his death is actually a positive good

      even war criminal ghouls like Kissinger or fucking Newt aren’t doing nearly as much active, current harm

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Brachiator

      @Sis:

      I will never understand how people could be delighted by his brand of cruelty, even people I knew to be remarkably kind one-on-one.

      Saw it with Rush. See it with Trump. I cannot understand it, but some people get joy out of being given permission to indulge all their resentments and cruelties.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Torrey

      @Lavocat:

      Also, may he be assfucked by Beelzebub with a barbed-wire dildo for all eternity.

      That’s a bit harsh. What did Beelzebub ever do to you?

      Reply
    96. 96.

      matt the semi-reasonable

      One of the worst people ever. People who are sad about him are pieces of shit themselves, guaranteed.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Ken

      Finally he’s done something worthy of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

      (That may be original, I haven’t seen anyone else use it.)

      Reply
    103. 103.

      tim

      So many isms to choose from, after all these years, but my favorite, obviously, remains: “It’s the common cold, folks!”

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)

      I’d hoped the bastard would live to see Biden sworn in, and die of spontaneous combustion, but this is fine by me.

      And the Trump Plaza was imploded this morning. This calls for champagne.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      Shakti

      @Elie:  It is likely years of opoid abuse fucked up his nerve endings.   So unless he floated away on fentanyl, that last month absolutely sucked.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      lee

      I also listened to him for a bit (like a week or two). I figured out his shtick pretty quick.

      He would make all sorts of claims during his show. Often times he would contradict himself between one segment and the next. When inevitably one of them came true, he would crow to high heaven that he was right.

      I was significantly more conservative than I am now and even then I found him to be toxic.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      randy khan

      @AliceBlue

      OT, I also heard that every state in the country now has snow on the ground except Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

      I was about to say “What about Hawaii?” until I remembered the mountains. Wow.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      Roger Moore

      @Sis:

      I will never understand how people could be delighted by his brand of cruelty, even people I knew to be remarkably kind one-on-one.

      I think a lot of Conservatives are this way.  They have empathy but can’t apply it with any kind of imagination.  It only matters to them if it happens to them or someone they care about.  If it happens to someone they don’t know, they can easily ignore it.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      randy khan

      I will say what I said when Obama got Osama bin Laden:  Every death diminishes us, but some diminish a lot less than others.

      Reply
    119. 119.

      Marmot

      My first big memory featuring Limbaugh was a guy on campus beating his effigy and offering everyone else a go. Rodney King had just been beaten on TV, and Rush had been nasty. Of course.

      I was struck by just how *pissed off* the guy was. I’d never seen anything like it. Ranting, screaming, beating, and all of it citing primary sources and using solid arguments. He went on to read some Young Conservatives of Texas pamphlets about how we need a strong leader to follow, and how it’s too bad we don’t have a monarchy. He spat venom at it.

      I continued to think of myself as a Republican afterward, but not for very long. Soon the contradictions and cruelty made me want to scream too.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      Starboard Tack

      Reposted from below because I like the thought.

      Fire and brimstone’s too good for him. I hope he spends an eternity in a Universalist Unitarian discussion group, without the power of speech.

      Reply
    122. 122.

      tommyspoon

      He insulted a 12 year old girl for nothing more than ratings.

      May the level of Liars open up its ravenous maw to chew on him for all eternity.

      Reply
    123. 123.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      How does that old saw go? I’ve never wished death on anyone but have read some obituaries with great amusement

      Reply
    124. 124.

      Winston

      Welp, this certainly has to be a blow to the boys in the Dominican Republic. That is my rant for today. I hate lung cancer; I wish he had died some other way. But I’ll take it.

      Reply
    126. 126.

      Richard

      @leeleeFL: He caused a lot of pain and suffering in my family. My parents worshipped him. They chose him over me and my brothers. He and Fux and friends destroyed my parents. I will never understand how that happened to them. They were good people until they got brainwashed. He should have died years ago. I truly hate him and all his ilk. He was a disgusting thing. It would have been better were he never born. If i am ever near his grave, i will go out of my way to piss on it. He doesn’t even deserve a grave.

      Reply
    127. 127.

      catclub

      @citizen dave

      I doubt it would too expensive for either one of them.

      Unfortunately, most of the people who accumulate lots of money cannot stand to have a non-income producing asset. That makes it too expensive.

      Reply
    128. 128.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Though I had heard of him, I never tuned into his show until 2010.  I had a RWNJ client who spent time in his studio painting while listening to Rush and he’d come into the office afterward ranting and raving Obama this, Obama that.  So I tuned in for a few minutes one day and found out that my client was indeed, a parrot.

      I got to catch wind of his Sandra Fluke rants in real time and that pretty much did it for me.  It wasn’t just the slut shaming but the incoherence…advocating for free birth control = being a whore who has so much sex that she has to pop birth control pills like candy.  I mean….what???  That and wondering what people thought of me if they saw me driving while listening to him.

      Reply

