Even if you disapproved of Rush Limbaugh, vicious and cruel comments about his death will NOT be tolerated on this Twitter page. They will be encouraged. — Victor Laszlo (@Impolitics) February 17, 2021

The rancid syphilitic piece of shit is dead, and good riddance. This man did as much damage to this country as Fox news, and he was fucking evil to the very end. I used to listen to him when I was young and right out of the army and didn’t know any better, and several years of his bullshit probably is part of the reason it took me so long to snap out of it.

I know many of you think it is improper to speak ill of the dead, and all I can say is boy howdy this is not the thread for you. Fuck that piece of shit. I don’t believe in heaven and hell, but in the off chance I am wrong, I hope he is suffering right now. There will be no tone policing in the comments, because fuck him.