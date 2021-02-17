Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Well That Was Satisfying

Quite the metaphor.

For a more pleasant video, here’s an update on the ducks, back outside and happy.  Adventures in Ducks: Winter Edition

Open thread

      NotMax

      Dragged up from below as it fits right in.

      Demolition crews were spotted Tuesday at Mar-a-Lago removing the helipad constructed during Donald Trump’s presidency. Source

      Keith P.

      Cue the dog lifting it’s leg on the rubble

      karen marie

      The detonation people did a great job! That building collapse is the most competent thing ever done with Trump’s name attached. Nice!

      waspuppet

      I understand they had to take off all identifying signage, but I was hoping some worker had spray-painted TRUMP on the roof before the blast.

      Jeffro

      My name is OrangeMan, King of…nothing, not anymore!  LOL
      Look on my Works, ye Mighty, and despair!
      Nothing beside remains. Round the decay
      Of that colossal Wreck, boundless and bare
      The lone and level boardwalk stretches far away.

