The End of an Error. Trump Plaza comes crashing down just like everything he’s ever done. pic.twitter.com/8us3qzfxAJ
— Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) February 17, 2021
“The Trump Plaza has stood for years as one of the city’s most visible eyesores, occupying prime land on the boardwalk. Chunks of falling debris & metal contributed to its designation as an ‘imminent hazard,’ setting the stage for Wednesday’s demolition.” https://t.co/2DFfRApEAD
— Katie S. Phang (@KatiePhang) February 17, 2021
Quite the metaphor.
For a more pleasant video, here’s an update on the ducks, back outside and happy. Adventures in Ducks: Winter Edition
Open thread
