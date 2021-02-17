On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Two months ago on these pages, I introduced you to Aerochrome and it’s unique take on infrared photography and it’s history. As I noted then, the effect can be achieved via processing or a filter placed over the camera lens. After trying to achieve the effect via processing, I finally purchased the IRChrome filter from Kolari Vision that creates the effect in camera. Using a filter to achieve the effect streamlines both shooting and processing the photos and the effect is consistent from photo to photo. I headed to the Chinese Garden at The Huntington to give the filter a good real world test.