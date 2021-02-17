Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – 🐾BillinGlendaleCA – Welcoming the Year of the Ox at the Huntington (IRChrom)

On The Road – 🐾BillinGlendaleCA – Welcoming the Year of the Ox at the Huntington (IRChrom)

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Two months ago on these pages, I introduced you to Aerochrome and it’s unique take on infrared photography and it’s history. As I noted then, the effect can be achieved via processing or a filter placed over the camera lens. After trying to achieve the effect via processing, I finally purchased the IRChrome filter from Kolari Vision that creates the effect in camera. Using a filter to achieve the effect streamlines both shooting and processing the photos and the effect is consistent from photo to photo. I headed to the Chinese Garden at The Huntington to give the filter a good real world test.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Welcoming the Year of the Ox at the Huntington (IRChrom) 7
The Huntington, San Marino, CAFebruary 10, 2021

Heading down to the entrance of the Chinese Garden I noticed some red lanterns in the trees. I thought Chinese New Year had already happened.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Welcoming the Year of the Ox at the Huntington (IRChrom) 6
The Huntington, San Marino, CAFebruary 10, 2021

The Court of the Worthies in Aerochrome, notice the grass to the left of the building are a light shade of orange.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Welcoming the Year of the Ox at the Huntington (IRChrom) 5
The Huntington, San Marino, CAFebruary 10, 2021

A wide shot of the lake, the willow trees were just starting to sprout leaves and the tree to the left of the Pavilion of Three Friends is blooming.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Welcoming the Year of the Ox at the Huntington (IRChrom) 4
The Huntington, San Marino, CAFebruary 10, 2021

A shot across the lake, keeping with my avoidance of Photoshop for these photos, I didn’t remove the branches hanging down into the photo.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Welcoming the Year of the Ox at the Huntington (IRChrom) 3
The Huntington, San Marino, CAFebruary 10, 2021

A tight shot of the Pavilion of Three Friends, the sculpted pines take a light orange hue.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Welcoming the Year of the Ox at the Huntington (IRChrom) 2
The Huntington, San Marino, CAFebruary 10, 2021

This is a panorama of the new portion of the garden, note the different colors of the plants: from bright red to yellow.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Welcoming the Year of the Ox at the Huntington (IRChrom) 1
The Huntington, San Marino, CAFebruary 10, 2021

I’ve shot this composition each time I’ve visited this new portion of the Chinese Garden and I think the Aerochrome version works better than either the visual color shot or regular IR.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Welcoming the Year of the Ox at the Huntington (IRChrom)
The Huntington, San Marino, CAFebruary 10, 2021

The view from the Stargazing Tower, we had a good amount of low clouds during the morning and resulted in an afternoon haze obscuring the San Gabriels.

  sab
  🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      sab

      Those are lovely, but I still find the colors disconcerting, living in the winter gray midwest.

      One of my biggest and bestest (from my own happiness point of view) expenditures was splurging on a Dean Mitchell watercolor painting. Cost as much as a small car, but absolutely wonderful.

      I am a luddite. He has a webpage. Painting is ” Under the moss” and the girls under the moss are Florida cows in typical Florida hot weather. The moss is Spanish, hanging from a live oak tree.

      I will happily spend this next Chinese year of the ox looking at these lovely cows.

      sab

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA: I know it was intentional. And it’s gorgeous. This time of year I am used to extremely washed out. Not a preference, just a regional climate fact.

      I love your work. Please don’t take my comment as a criticism.

      sab

      I used to work for a family that spent half their year in Texas and half their year in western Michigan. Totally different qualities of light.

      Their Michigan mom spent all her Texas time picking out swatches for painting and reapolstering her Michigan house. It never worked. The qualities of light were too different. Calm colors in Texas are glaringly awful in the midwest.

      sab

      Around here in Ohio with serious weather and climate swings we hang pictures seasonally. What works in summer doesn’t work in winter. I switch stuff off every spring and fall.

