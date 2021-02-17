Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Off the Grid, Not So Easy

Late Night Open Thread: Off the Grid, Not So Easy

It would be wrong to mock Texans-as-a-whole, but there are particular individuals who invite it…

… Continued at the link. One hell of a kicker at the end, too.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2. 2.

      patrick II

      but that he didn’t discount that the government was doing this on purpose.

      The Texas Republican government? Because the Texas electrical grid is cut off from the rest of the country by design, the state equivalent of his brother’s go-it-alone tough guy survivalislm.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Achrachno

      Wow, I just realized I could be a survivalist too.  All my can openers are the old fashioned manual kind, and I have several cans of compressed gas out in the tool shed that I can fuel the Coleman stove with.  I’m ready!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Kent

      That is just dumbassery.

      During the decade that I lived in Alaska I knew plenty of people who lived off the grid, especially on various islands in SE Alaska. It’s a rough life but quite possible. But you really have to devote yourself to it and you end up spending tons more time and money making it work up to civilized standards than if you just live on the grid. I have a brother who takes it even a step further and lives year-round on a boat in Alaska.  He’s still single, not surprisingly.

      For me the state was already remote and rough enough. I didn’t see the point in deliberately making it more so.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      RaflW

      I talked with my brother in Houston this evening. He and his wife are alright, staying at a friend’s house that has power (friends are away on an unfortunate family matter).

      But my bro manages a large team of people, and a lot of his workers are facing things like collapsed ceilings (the house we lived in during h.s. brilliantly had the plumbing for our parents bathroom run above the insulation in the attic over the family room – yes we had a flood when we had a prolonged freeze), two or more days with zero home heat or hot water, etc.

      Yes, Texas is ‘red’ but cities like Houston have elected Dem mayors for decades. Sort of like living in MN under Tr*** as Potus, there’s a finer-grain level of living that isn’t easy to sum up as: elect fuckups, get what you deserve.

      All that said, Texas is sure showing us (once again!) how unregulated capitalism has massive blind spots and screwed up incentives. Abbot, Cruz etc are spinning like mad to blame the folks not responsible. We cannot let them get away with it.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Kent

      @RaflW: I have good friends who live in the Houston area.  Katy actually.  Shot him an email.  A couple of years ago he spent a few thousand dollars to install a whole-house natural gas generator after Harvey came through.  Didn’t want to be without power during August heat.  But now it has come through in spades for them as they are the only one on their block with power.

      This isn’t your ordinary Honda generator.  It’s a big custom installed natural gas generator tied into the house power that runs off natural gas and it kicks on automatically when the power goes out.  Gives them enough power to run everything since their heat is also natural gas.  I think he probably spent nearly $10 grand for the entire setup and installation.  But he is also a software engineer married to a doctor so they can afford it.

      He never thought he’d need it in the winter.  It was for hurricane preparedness.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      eclare

      That is a great thread, thanks for the link!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Rjm

      I can’t figure out why so many stories are simultaneously talking about how darn cold it is in TX, and how many fridges full of food are spoiling because there’s no power.    Just put the food someplace cold! A cooler outside, car trunk, or just open the fridge door if you’re unlucky enough to be stuck in a house that’s 40 degrees or colder.

       

      ETA horrible situation, hitting those least able to afford mitigation or escape the hardest, as usual

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Geoduck

      @RaflW: Actually, it’s been so blatantly bad that after Cruz started getting absolutely hammered on his California power comments from a while back, his first tweet on the subject was almost literally “I got nothing”. The others as you say immediately jumped to the “AOC caused this by forcing the New Green Deal on Texas patriots” strategy.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Kelly

      So much of the country suffering from winter storms. On the bright side xc skiing was great today! Skis smoothly swooshing thru just enough fresh snow on a firm base, sunshine, no wind.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Kent

      @Rjm: Yeah, that is just stupid.  Pack everything in coolers or totes and set it on your patio.  Or in your garage if you don’t want it frozen.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      cain

      @Achrachno:

      I don’t have anything but a manual. I don’t think we’ve ever owned an electric one. There are probably people right now who don’t have a manual and they are probably all sold out.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      PJ

      @Rjm: you with your fancy book smarts!

      What I don’t understand is why they don’t just cook the thawing food.  Doesn’t everyone in Texas have a barbecue?

      Must be those darn propane salesmen who ruined everything.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      cain

      @Geoduck:

      Yeah, he got nothing – that’s why there are pics of him fleeing to Cancun. Not only does he got nuthin, he ain’t gonna do nuthin – cuz he is a nuthin.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      John Revolta

      I spoke to a friend of mine near San Antonio a little while ago and I asked her about if there were gonna be repercussions . People are pissed off, right? Heads are gonna roll? She sounded very doubtful…. ’cause, “It’s TEXas!”​

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Roger Moore

      What’s so hard about opening cans with a knife?  I remember when I first started living on my own, I had to buy everything, and yes, I bought canned food with no can opener.  I just whipped out my trusty pocket knife and cut the can open.  No, not one of those fancy Swiss Army knives with a zillion functions, just a trusty old buck knife.  Anything made of decent steel will open a can just fine.  Of course it’s more awkward than using a can opener, but you have to be pretty lame if you can’t even do that.  Of course my current emergency kit includes a real hand-cranked can opener and a propane stove with pots and pans.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      RaflW

      @Kent: After whichever bad hurricane hit Houston (maybe a decade ago) my SIL really wanted to get one of those. I’m not sure what the reason was that they didn’t, but ever since, if a hurricane is headed to Houston, she make them evacuate as punishment for not forking over the 10 Gs.

      On a less marriage/comedic note, he did say that two of the five main Houston water purification plants are down right now. They have generators for power, but apparently the generators were designed to survive hurricanes, but not deep freezes with snow/rain/ice. Huh.

      eta: @PJ during said hurricane aftermath, when bro and SIL were without power for days, he learned to BBQ breakfast as well as all the dinners. Apparently by like day five it didn’t seem that charming any more.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Kent

      @Kristine:The line about hitting the can of baked beans repeatedly with a screwdriver cracks me up every time I read it.

      Wasn’t there some  shitstorm about some twitter Dad who made his 9 year old daughter go hungry trying to figure out how to open a can of beans a few weeks ago?  These Texas dudebros are even worse than that.  They are doing it to themselves!

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Seriously, they make MREs for situations like this, they even self cook.  Also, no can opener? How in the hell does he camp?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Kent

      @John Revolta:I spoke to a friend of mine near San Antonio a little while ago and I asked her about if there were gonna be repercussions . People are pissed off, right? Heads are gonna roll? She sounded very doubtful…. ’cause, “It’s TEXas!”​

      Former Texan here.  There won’t be repercussions because Texas is so gerrymandered up the ass.   And the only folks who vote in the party primaries are the true hard core GOPers.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      lurker

      … starts making list of camping supplies … where was that coleman stove hidden away in the garage … do we have any white gas for that … thank providence we are not in tx

       

      (kinda surprised how prepared we might be by accident)

      Reply
    25. 25.

      RaflW

      @Kent: I could hear the eyeroll from my brother over the phone this evening, saying “yeah, within a very short time, people will again be thrilled with the cheaper electricity here, and will just think ‘it’s gonna be 30 years before this happens again'” (1989 was the last really hard freeze. I remember, my water supply in the crawl space of my 1948 crackerbox in Austin burst).

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Kent

      @lurker:… starts making list of camping supplies … where was that coleman stove hidden away in the garage … do we have any white gas for that … thank providence we are not in tx

      If you have a propane grill on the patio, just pick up a couple of extra propane cylinders as spares.  You can cook damn near anything on a good Weber gas grill.  Even do things like boil pasta and cook rice.  All your regular indoor cookware will work on the gas grill too.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      lurker

      had an odd situation about a month ago…

      there were a few nights where we dipped below freezing (happens in this part of california every winter, but not a lot)

      found water on the floor of the garage in an area where there was no reason to have water, and a trail leading to where some stuff is stored. there could have been a further path from where the laundry facilities are to that stored material.  Checked, no water between laundry and the stored material … (very thankful it was neither a pipe leak or a broken washer) … but that just made the whole situation more confusing.

       

      Finally realized we had a part of the emergency store of water we bought some months ago in a cardboard box on the floor as part of the overall block of stored material.  A couple of plastic gallon bottles of water had leaked, likely after freezing and bursting overnight.  They still had some water in them, and the cardboard box (something that previously held berries or the like and was used to bring things home from costco) had soaked up a lot of the escaping water.  We got lucky with what could have been a more annoying situation, as we put the water there during a pretty warm part of the year.  Have since relocated the emergency water that was left. Weird, but thankful it was not worse.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      cain

      @burnspbesq: ​

      Some of this stuff isn’t funny. The two biggest hospitals in South Austin are without running water.

       

      It’s a damn tragedy – and they have people waiting in line to get water from a park because they don’t have any water. Reminded me of village life in India where villagers would get their water from the village spigot.

      I think though the state needs serious reform to its infrastructure. I hope they don’t think that this is some one off thing – because with the climate crises it could happen again.

      At least people can understand this danger vs the pandemic – it’s right there in front of their faces.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Rjm

      @PJ: We use the garage for overflow thanksgiving leftovers when it’s cold enough in SE Michigan.   I might not think of it in the stress of a crisis.

      We’d have a tough time with a long outage in winter here too.  I have one small heater and a two 20 lb tanks (that we use for the grill) that I hope could keep the pipes from freezing for a couple days, but we’d be miserable cold.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      df

      @cain: It’s funny. The only electric can opener I’ve ever used was at my grandparents’ house, and it was a fun one mounted underneath one of the upper cabinets. Otherwise, my parents always had manual can openers, and I do too. Opening a can is such a simple task. Unless you have mobility or dexterity issues, why complicate it with Yet Another Kitchen Gadget that takes up more space and requires electricity?

      Reply

