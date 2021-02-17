so my eldest brother, who is a moron, has been playing soldier with his moron friends in the deserts of texas for the last year preparing for the collapse of civilization if biden won (lol). they were burying food and ammo stashes out in the desert, running drills, crazy stuff — Jean-Michel Connard (@torriangray) February 16, 2021

It would be wrong to mock Texans-as-a-whole, but there are particular individuals who invite it…

anyways, you would assume given that they've been prepping for the end of the world for at least a year they're well situated to ride out the rolling blackouts right? wellll — Jean-Michel Connard (@torriangray) February 16, 2021

they can get into the pull top cans just fine, but the ones that require an opener? their only can opener is electric. so a good 3/4 of his canned food store is inaccessible to him unless he goes after it with a knife, which i sincerely hope he does. — Jean-Michel Connard (@torriangray) February 16, 2021

he told my mom that the blackout is due to texas switching everything to "wind power" but that he didn't discount that the government was doing this on purpose. if you can figure out why they'd arbitrarily freeze out a giant state hey points to you. — Jean-Michel Connard (@torriangray) February 16, 2021

presumably he's sitting there shivering, ranting about libs while he sucks down cold beefaroni. what a life. — Jean-Michel Connard (@torriangray) February 16, 2021

