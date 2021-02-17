Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Everything’s Bigger in Texas, Unfortunately

… Because that includes the disasters.

Part of a helpful thread:

    9Comments

      Baud

      @kindness:

      We’ve been inching up with each state wise election.  Don’t write anything off.

      L85NJGT

      To mix metaphors…
      There ain’t no such thing as a free lunch, and don’t be the one holding the bag when those chickens come home to roost.

      When a city like College Station is forced to build their own link to the national grid, something has gone terribly, horribly wrong in the utility regulatory environment.

      Denali

      My 80-year-old sister has been out of power in Austin since early Monday morning. I can’t reach her on the phone today. So worried about her.

      burnspbesq

      We’ve been lucky so far. Our power comes on and goes off at about two-hour intervals. We’re able to keep phones charged.  We have plenty of food. It looks like we’ll be able to get out by Saturday (if not Friday). But for the average Texan, this is catastrophic.

      It’s possible, but unlikely, that Abbott will pay for this with his job—but whoever would succeed him would likely be worse.

