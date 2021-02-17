The @TexasTribune has published a list of the ways Texans — especially those in the major cities — can get help during the winter storm. https://t.co/UY54urHGh5 — Joel D. Anderson (@byjoelanderson) February 17, 2021

… Because that includes the disasters.



For those without heat in Texas, there are warming shelters throughout the state. See map at link below or call 211 for assistance. If you have a medical device that requires power, call 911. Texas twitter, please add additional resources to this thread. https://t.co/1RcNbFfTwZ — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) February 16, 2021

Part of a helpful thread:

* take old clothes/blankets/etc, preferably wool or cotton of dark colors, and layer between the window glass and the screens or the inside of the windows and some cardboard. Glass is where you lose the most room heat.

* Wear a hat and socks, even to sleep — rahaeli (@rahaeli) February 15, 2021

* Do not use your oven, your stovetop, or any form of combustion device for heating the space, period. It's safER if you have a carbon monoxide detector, but that's still "horribly unsafe". — rahaeli (@rahaeli) February 15, 2021

If you want to help Texans who are struggling tonight, here's a few ways via the @statesman https://t.co/sVt65cQ9dY — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) February 17, 2021

A grandmother slept in her car. Parents burned belongings to keep their children warm. One resident watched the battery level of her partner's oxygen machine drain away. Texans have scrambled to stay warm and alive. https://t.co/nbQcBrBOdy — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) February 17, 2021

Explainer: Texas's one-of-a-kind power system raises questions during price spike https://t.co/8pU7T9puYq pic.twitter.com/aSVF21yJrs — Reuters (@Reuters) February 17, 2021

wow even the ted cruz smug shitpost factory was knocked offline https://t.co/0wb1VrYk2e — kilgore trout, back in some form (@KT_So_It_Goes) February 17, 2021

For Texans who said they don't pay attention to politics: That's why you're freezing in the dark right now. Your governor didn't want to raise taxes to upgrade the electrical grid to get it onto the national grid, which would allow other states to simply divert power to you. 1/ — Suburban Guerrilla ? (@SusieMadrak) February 16, 2021

Regular people take the brunt. I hope you all make it through the storm. I hope you all find a way to stay warm tonight, and have a hot beverage in the morning. But also, start paying attention to politics! — Suburban Guerrilla ? (@SusieMadrak) February 16, 2021

So many folks I know are risking covid exposure to keep others warm in their homes. The Texas state government failure here is so deep on so many levels. — Laura Seay (@texasinafrica) February 16, 2021

Texans are suffering without power because those in power have failed us. As with Covid, a natural disaster has become far deadlier due to the inaction & ineptitude of Abbott and Texas’ Republican leadership. This didn’t have to happen and doesn’t have to continue. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/fqEun4fU97 — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) February 16, 2021

If you can’t do your most important job – protecting the lives of those you were sworn to serve – then get out of the way and give the power and resources to local leaders who are fighting with all they’ve got to get past your mess and save the people in their communities. 3/4 — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) February 16, 2021