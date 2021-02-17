Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday/Wednesday, Feb. 16-17

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday/Wednesday, Feb. 16-17

Remember, Man, thou art but dust, and unto dust thou shalt return…


I’m no expert, but it seems like certain hospital bureaucracies might be using the threat of shortages to save money, despite the risk to their employees…

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY yesterday:

      New cases = 114. Deaths at 1069, although I expect this to go up
      because the available hospital beds is also going up.
      Positivity at 2.2%
      301 in the hospital, 74 in the ICU
      40% hospital beds available, 36% ICU beds available

      sab

      We got our first shot last week and I feel so fucking selfish to the point of sociopathy. End of next month we will be safe. Not so much my stepkids or my younger relatives. Woohoo but sorry.

      Started to reread the Decameron. Tales in plague time. Everyone telling tales had to justify why they were there in the safe country and not back home caring for sick relatives.

      Mary G

      Numbers going down in the OC almost faster than they went up. Only 369 new cases yesterday and positivity rate dropped from 9.7% to 7.8%. Hospitalizations down to below the top of the original y axis that was increased over and over. ICU beds available 15.3%. Very happy it looks like not many Super Bowl spreader events happened.
      As usual where there are old people, there are grifters:

      BE AWARE: The OC Health Care Agency, County of Orange has partnered with Composite Apps, developer of the Othena application, for the sole purpose of facilitating safe and timely distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to Orange County residents. Be HYPERAWARE of fake apps and scammers who may create malicious health-related applications. The Othena app will NEVER ask you for your social security number, credit card information, bank information, or any payment of any sort in any way, nor will there ever be any phone calls directly to you. Be also aware of the spelling of OTHENA, both as an app and the website http://www.othena.com.

