Remember, Man, thou art but dust, and unto dust thou shalt return…

Priest in Ireland providing 'takeaway ashes' for Ash Wednesday — Covid restrictions mean all church services are online only https://t.co/qI6RGLeijS — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 16, 2021





President Biden starts off the CNN town hall by telling Anderson Cooper that by the end of July a vaccine dose will be available for every American. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) February 17, 2021

“Along with power, the winter storms have slowed Covid-19 vaccinations across the US.” https://t.co/VVba0gYdni — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) February 16, 2021

The US administered 1.5 million vaccine shots today, bringing the total to 56.1 million, or 17.1 doses per 100 people. The 7-day moving average declined slightly to 1.67 million doses per day. 12.2% of Americans have received at least on shot; 4.7% are now fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/6bKUgyt1Mw — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 17, 2021

Vaccine supplies to the states up from 8.6m doses per week when we arrived, to 13.5m per week now — up almost 60% in just four weeks! https://t.co/Uy33TALYha — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) February 16, 2021

WH says they inherited no vaccine distribution plan. Now, @PressSec says Biden admin has increased amount of weekly vaccine doses going to states to 13.5M a week– a 57% increase since Jan 20. Biden admin is also doubling supply to pharmacies: 2M doses going to them this week. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) February 16, 2021

The US had +63,398 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to over 28.3 million. The 7-day moving average fell to under 83,000 new cases per day, its lowest level since October 31. pic.twitter.com/pVQ285EXU0 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 17, 2021

Next week, we'll mark the one-year anniversary of this Kudlow pronouncement on #Covid: “We have contained this. I won’t say [it’s] airtight, but it’s pretty close to airtight.” He added that it will likely not be an “economic tragedy" (Feb. 25, 2020) https://t.co/fbgUAY9kjt — Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) February 16, 2021

======

UK calls for conflict zone ceasefires to roll out vaccines https://t.co/wnQWwfgZbD pic.twitter.com/TD7LbEsc49 — Reuters (@Reuters) February 17, 2021

Japan is giving out its first coronavirus vaccines, months after other major economies with little time to spare. Experts say the late rollout makes “herd immunity” impossible before the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. https://t.co/klUDaeGMXb — The Associated Press (@AP) February 17, 2021

South Korea warns against lax distancing as daily COVID-19 count hits one-month high https://t.co/YpwSYsiy1J pic.twitter.com/I7f5ak0GUf — Reuters (@Reuters) February 17, 2021

Hungary becomes the first of the European Union's 27 nations to receive a shipment of the Chinese-made Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine. The country's leader has sharply criticized the bloc for its slow vaccination rollout. https://t.co/HLEKWS9vgj — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) February 16, 2021

Even the language and the framing: "This is how celebrities cut in line!" — staying home stan account (@Convolutedname) February 15, 2021

A Dutch court orders the government to halt its coronavirus curfew, saying it did not use the right legislative process. The curfew sparked rioting at first but now is being widely followed. https://t.co/5PQzJ71MPl — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) February 16, 2021

Melbourne lockdown to end after quarantine outbreak controlled https://t.co/VkiMsX3yK7 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 17, 2021

Rwanda, a tiny E. African country with a growing economy, has established a "freezer farm" to hold mRNA vaccines as the country begins vaccinating high-risk groups https://t.co/rXGG0VHBN4 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 16, 2021

Peru's ex-president asked for early Covid jab, doctor says https://t.co/x1330ybCG7 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 17, 2021

Mexico surpasses 2 million coronavirus cases; more than 175,000 deaths https://t.co/mWtm1Q5Oin pic.twitter.com/dD2WdVpPkf — Reuters (@Reuters) February 17, 2021

U.S. airline passenger traffic fell last year to lowest number since 1984 – DOT https://t.co/e2iNndCmqk pic.twitter.com/c21YJITdYM — Reuters Business (@ReutersBiz) February 16, 2021

Three sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive for the coronavirus, Navy officials said Monday, marking the second outbreak at sea on the ship within a year.

https://t.co/kpDib4GABn — Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) February 16, 2021

EISENHOWER becomes the first Carrier Strike Group to be vaccinated ahead of deployment https://t.co/BKW8pZiSrb — Chris Cavas (@CavasShips) February 15, 2021

======

In the lab: Scientists are developing a highly sensitive antibody test for all known coronaviruses that infect humans, including new SARSCoV2 variants. The work is underway at the Center for Infection & Immunity at Columbia Univ & SunYat-Sen Univ in China https://t.co/cwCiTsI67U pic.twitter.com/eS4efRoys2 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 16, 2021

Today’s #COVID19 headlines: A UK trial in which healthy volunteers will be deliberately exposed to the coronavirus to test vaccines and treatments will start in the next few weeks after receiving ethics approval. https://t.co/Z3066Obthr — New Scientist (@newscientist) February 17, 2021

Covid-linked syndrome in children is growing and cases are more severe. The condition, which usually emerges several weeks after infection, is still rare, but can be dangerous. “A higher percentage of them are really critically ill,” one doctor said https://t.co/pAdcqrV6RI — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 16, 2021

I’m no expert, but it seems like certain hospital bureaucracies might be using the threat of shortages to save money, despite the risk to their employees…

Former Trump CDC official says despite large stockpiles, “We are forcing our healthcare industry to reuse sanitized N95s or even worse, wear one N95 all day long.” https://t.co/dmzJrsG5jQ — The Associated Press (@AP) February 16, 2021

======

Latinos, who have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19, are facing daunting barriers to getting vaccinated. Many struggle with state vaccine websites that don’t have Spanish instructions and are unable to find appointments in their communities. https://t.co/lTJPoyFBu1 — The Associated Press (@AP) February 16, 2021

Grocery workers are exposed to hundreds of customers a day, but many have no idea when they might be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines. Only 13 U.S. states are currently allowing them to sign up. https://t.co/Jmfd3r3a7C — AP Business News (@APBusiness) February 16, 2021

Tatum is a 22-year-old NBA all-star. https://t.co/ivC7ecE9mW — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) February 16, 2021

How the pandemic has upended the annual migration of Canada’s snowbirds https://t.co/cweDmyKeCz — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 16, 2021

New York attorney general sues Amazon over COVID-19 shortfalls https://t.co/OxhnGo8kei pic.twitter.com/HHICgKy20F — Reuters (@Reuters) February 17, 2021

