BREAKING: Rush Limbaugh, the Human Megaphone Who Hijacked the GOP, Dead at 70 https://t.co/ZDNNQR9Iul
— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) February 17, 2021
That’s it.
by Adam L Silverman| 183 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads
Poe Larity
I’d just like to mention that I’ve got nothing to say.
PsiFighter37
Is 12:30pm on a Wednesday too early to drink champagne?
VeniceRiley
So glad we had a change of government so we won’t have him lying in state or anything like that.
Fraud Guy
Further affiant sayeth naught.
hitchhiker
Well, that’s one of the obituaries I’ve been looking forward to reading.
guachi
He’s been a cancer on the body politic so long I’m surprised he was only 70 when he died.
The Moar You Know
@PsiFighter37: 930 am on the Pacific Coast and the answer is no. It’s not too early.
Geo Wilcox
And there was much rejoicing… sorry but it is true. This creature poisoned the minds of millions of people and I for one am very glad he is dead. If that makes me a bad person, so be it. I will wear that badge with honor.
The world is a better place
Chat Noir
@PsiFighter37: It’s never to early to drink champagne, especially if you add some pomegranate juice to it.
NotMax
“Any man’s death diminishes me.”
So does removing a wart.
trollhattan
I’ll give this to Biden: he’s good.
Spanky
So he’s taking another sick day, then? Slacker.
Elizabelle
LOL. On the same day they’re imploding trump’s Atlantic City casino.
Laughing.
And looked up how to spell Hallelujah.
trollhattan
This is why God invented the bottomless mimosa.
LurkerNoLonger
I think it was Bill Maher who said, after Jerry Fallwell died, that sometimes death isn’t sad. That’s how I feel.
Comrade Colette
Entirely fuck that guy. He stole my brother – poured poison into his ears for decades, calling it “entertainment,” dehumanizing liberals and women and POC and basically anyone who wasn’t a white asshole like himself. I can’t drink champagne during this Zoom meeting but I sure as hell will later.
Fuck him.
SalterWobchak
He was a cancer on the country, and it is somehow fitting that he died from it.
Elizabelle
@PsiFighter37: Hardly! I am popping a bottle of cava in the fridge for tonight, as we speak. (Would join you in imbibing now, but have some errands and a long walk to accomplish.)
Soprano2
Things seem a little bit lighter, don’t they? I don’t mourn that asshole, he certainly wouldn’t mourn my death. Being dead doesn’t make people better than they were in life.
piratedan
good.
Lord Fartdaddy (Formerly, Mumphrey, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, et al.)
Can’t say I’m broken up over this.
Gravenstone
Just saw the banner on CNN and my first thought was “well hot damn!”
I’ll stick with that sentiment…
Elizabelle
This is better than our, uh, difficult day losing Andrew Breitbart (ha!) because Breitbart at least had numerous humanizing characteristics.
Rush? No. Is Satanspeed a word?? It is now.
laura
I heartily approve of his exit.
Psy – popping champagne corks was my immediate thought. It’s not too early and I’ve got the dregs of the bottle of Inagural champers – maybe a wee mimosa is called for
Also, what Colette said!
GoBlueInOak
May he receive the reward in the afterlife that he so well and fully deserves.
sab
Woo!Hoo!
Also –
Just now: Former President Trump’s Atlantic City hotel is demolished.
Once a Boardwalk staple, Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino has been closed since 2014. pic.twitter.com/DM7eBB3gEY
— The Recount (@therecount) February 17, 2021
@trollhattan: You win. We can shut down this thread now.
donnah
Limbaugh dead?
Yay!
That’s it.
Poe Larity
Since this news really isn’t important, I’ll just open thread this as former DoE Secretary Perry has weighed in since that last thread:
In a blog posted on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s website, Perry is quoted responding to the claim that “those watching on the left may see the situation in Texas as an opportunity to expand their top-down, radical proposals.”
“Texans would be without electricity for longer than three days to keep the federal government out of their business,” Perry is quoted as saying. “Try not to let whatever the crisis of the day is take your eye off of having a resilient grid that keeps America safe personally, economically, and strategically.”
“If wind and solar is where we’re headed, the last 48 hours ought to give everybody a real pause and go wait a minute,” Perry said. “We need to have a baseload. And the only way you can get a baseload in this country is [with] natural gas, coal, and nuclea
Never misunderestimate Texans.
Zelma
Ding, dong and all that….
sab
@trollhattan: Lol!
sab
Woo! Hoo!
mali muso
2021 just gets better and better. I am not ashamed to say that I let out a loud cheer.
dmsilev
@Poe Larity: The really frightening thing about Perry is that he was among the least-awful of T****’s Cabinet members.
I would say the normal things about feeling sorry for his loved ones, but I doubt he has any.
Z. Mulls
@Comrade Colette: He stole my father too. Dad listened to him every day and I could no longer talk politics with him.
Enhanced Voting Techniques
@Poe Larity:“Texans would be without electricity for longer than three days to keep the federal government out of their business,” Perry is quoted as saying.
I assume by “Texan” Perry means; white, male, Republican, age 55+ and makes over 150K a year?
ThresherK
Also “say(ing) nothing at all” here. Read into that what you will.
Dave L
Nil.
MisterForkbeard
@Comrade Colette: My wife says similar. He’s responsible for the radicalization of her father. There were other dominoes, but Limbaugh is the one most responsible for her dad’s outlook today.
Poe Larity
@trollhattan: Yeah, what did all of Hillary’s Black Helicopters ever accomplish?
UncleEbeneezer
(dancing gif)
Adam L Silverman
MisterForkbeard
@laura: I thought about making myself an irish coffee over this. Still might, though the alcohol will kill my diet.
Some things are worth the hit, though.
@Adam L Silverman: Candidate for the most appropriate gif ever on this blog.
NotMax
Glut of Oxycontin on the market begins in 3…2…1….
Jinchi
Normally I don’t speak ill of the dead, but he was an awful man who, on learning he was seriously ill, decided to spend his final months inciting bigotry and hatred.
opiejeanne
He made the world a better place…
by leaving it.
@mali muso: 2021 just gets better and better.
It does indeed. Ok universe, now do Alex Jones!
Jim, Foolish Literalist
If Larry Flynt were still with us, I’m sure he’d offer a million dollars for a hot mike moment of the fourth Mrs Limbaugh saying, under her breath and behind the veil that hides the smile she can’t suppress: “about fucking time”
I’ll say this for him, in spite of his four wives, there was never a fourth Rusty
West of the Rockies
“He has assumed room temperature.”
Limbaugh derisively said that when someone he disliked passed. Right back at ya, buddy.
Cacti
You could make a reverse version of the story “It’s a Wonderful Life” about Rush Limbaugh…
Where Clarence the demon, tasked with taking Rusty’s soul to hell showed him scenes of all the people who might not have suffered had Rush never lived.
“You truly did lead a terrible life, Rush.”
Adam L Silverman
@Poe Larity: Never misunderestimate a man who got a C in Meats while pursuing a bachelors in agriculture.
Elizabelle
We are ALL giving up Rush Limbaugh for Lent. And forever. Allah be praised.
He tore so many families apart. I really hope that some of his dittoheads might wake up and smell the coffee, rather than fill their heads with sewage from another source. It could happen, for some of them.
scav
And the sun just came out here. Even nature is smiling.
(seriously, at least 4 good news events in 2 hours? I’m giddy.)
Elizabelle
“[Rush] has assumed room temperature.”
On the way to transitioning to eternal flames and hellfire. I see him in an eternal Hieronymous Bosch hellscape.
I suspect some of his ex-wives may be breaking out the bubbly too. They already got paid.
Adam L Silverman
@MisterForkbeard: I’ve been saving it for a special occasion.
Uninvited Guest
)chef’s kiss(
Nature is healing.
Mike in NC
Just added a bottle of Champagne to the shopping list.
Christopher Hitchens’ quip about Fallwell’s death seems appropriate: “If they gave him an enema they could bury him in a matchbox.”
Jim, Foolish Literalist
I think this is the first time in a long time I’ve wished Olbermann were still on TeeVee
msb
I hope he encounters more love and mercy than he showed to others
Watching the trump hazard come down in Atlantic City is pretty cool, especially as it raised money for charity.
mrmoshpotato
Is Satanspeed a word?? It is now.
Nominated.
germy
One of the final shows Rush Limbaugh put on the air. Presented without commentary. https://t.co/0FjIlEQRxm— clint diamond (@diamond_clint) February 17, 2021
Limbaugh: “There's a lot of people calling for the end of violence…I am glad Sam Adams, Thomas Paine, the actual Tea Party guys, the men at Lexington and Concord didn't feel that way.”pic.twitter.com/Sr3Pw68YeV— Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) January 7, 2021
Suzanne
I’m smirking so hard.
ETA: Smirking like a Young Republican.
Elizabelle
Who is looking in at Red State? And perhaps Parler is lit too.
Ksmiami
@Enhanced Voting Techniques: Eh Texans will start eating eachother (red meat and all) that reminds me of the old restaurant prank. Put in your name in as Donner party of 5 but when you’re called to the hostess stand just say eh we are 3 now, 2 of us didn’t make it
Baud
I’m upset that the Clintons are too classy to respond in a way I’d like them to.
SiubhanDuinne
Is Satanspeed a word?? It is now.
This is why I come to this place.
Splitting Image
Riddance good to rubbish bad.
Next up: Henry Kissinger and Dick Cheney.
Martin
@Adam L Silverman: It was a ‘D’, actually.
Baud
@GregMulka: Happy birthday!
germy
"I am in Congress today because of Rush Limbaugh."
– Rep. Mike Pence, October 16, 2001 pic.twitter.com/tsWiVFYrto
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 17, 2021
Immanentize
I’m teaching the “political question” part of con law right now. I wonder if a President can rescind a prior President’s award of the Presidential medal? Sounds like a good final exam question.
West of the Cascades
The electricity is back on in Portland, and Rush Limbaugh is dead, and it’s not even 10 am yet. Gonna be a good day.
ETA: power is back on in my neighborhood at least, after about 30 hours without – a lot of rural customers in Oregon still without power (about 100,000), nothing on the magnitude of what Texas is suffering.
Old Dan and Little Ann
That’s a shame.
mrmoshpotato
@Poe Larity: Same assclown who wanted to eliminate the Department of Energy.
Bruce K in ATH-GR
“The evil that men do lives after them.”
–Willie Shakes
sab
@VeniceRiley: I will be curious if the rich people up the hill from me find the key to their flagpole that they couldn’t find when RBG died.1
scav
@Elizabelle: Well, mom got her first ouchie and it absolutely went smooth as silk for a total procedure (Jefferson Health Care!), and then there’s the sparkly fizzle of the casino collapse, that US power outage map is a joy (inner geographer breaks through) and a few other minor things that I’m seriously too giddy to remember quickly.
sab
@Immanentize:WAAH you are.
leeleeFL
@Hungry Joe: Thank You! I knew it was about burying him in a matchbox, could NOT remember the rest!
Immanentize
Donner’s Family Style: Cold cuts are our specialty!
Just One More Canuck
I’ll steal Bette Davis’ line when she heard about Joan Crawford’s death – “You should never say bad things about the dead, only good… Rush Limbaugh is dead. Good.”
laura
@MisterForkbeard: I informed spouse that Rush was hurtling to hell and his immediate response was “I’ll drink to that.” It seems there’s a concurrance across the country.
SiubhanDuinne
My younger brother is yet another of Limbaugh’s innumerable … I don’t like to say “victims,” because they all have (or had) agency. But he fell under the Dittohead spell and went completely round the bend.
Immanentize
@Bruce K in ATH-GR: Dying does not remove the evil one does in life
— Some jackal?
counterfactual
I am hoping for a lengthy scandal-headline fight over the estate, finally revealing that he spent it all and left nothing.
sab
@Splitting Image: Henry Kissinger will outlive all of us, even Goku.
@MisterForkbeard: I am so glad my parents weren’t TV watchers and never listened to talk radio. My dad picked up a little bit of it from Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal for a while, but fortunately it wasn’t enough to stick.
NotMax
Celebrate Ass Endsday.
prostratedragon
@VeniceRiley: Oh! You’re damn right!
Elizabelle
How they’re describing this human hellmouth in headlines: the euphemisms are out in full:
WaPost:
Rush Limbaugh, conservative radio provocateur and cultural phenomenon, dies at 70
NY Times:
NY Times: Rush Limbaugh, Talk Radio’s Conservative Provocateur, Dies at 70
A longtime favorite of the right, he was a furious critic of Barack Obama and a full-throated cheerleader for Donald J. Trump.
LA Times: Rush Limbaugh, highly influential conservative radio host, dies at 70
Rush Limbaugh had huge influence in the political sphere, setting the stage for the rise of conservative talk radio with ‘The Rush Limbaugh Show.’
Shakti
When I heard the news, I golf clapped at my desk and then did a little spite cardio dancing, bhangra x twerking x cancan style.
I take my small victories when I find them.
feebog
This is shaping up to be a pretty good Wednesday.
“Texans would be without electricity for longer than three days to keep the federal government out of their business,”
Texas Democratic campaign slogan?
“If you don’t agree with Rick Perry that sticking it to the feds is more important than keeping the heat on in winter, vote for me!”
Elizabelle
@scav: Yea about scav’s mom! I will drink to all of your good news at cava o’clock, in a few short hours.
Biden saying at last night’s CNN Town Hall that we would all have access to vaccines by August; that was marvelous news. I am guessing he left himself some wiggle room in announcing that prospective deadline, having seen all the hay made over “You can keep your doctor.”
prostratedragon
@mali muso: Sometimes you just can’t catch them.
Immanentize
So sad about Rush Limbaugh, Confederate flags everywhere are being lowered to half mast.— Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) February 17, 2021
Immanentize
@mali muso: How are the dreams? Getting less awful? Mine are!
Betty Cracker
My mom died when she was 68 years old, and every time some terrible person dies who made it past 68 (one of the Koch bros, Adelson and now Limbaugh), it pisses me off just a little extra. It’s not like I expect life to be fair, but that seems especially unfair.
Oh well. With Limbaugh gone, Florida’s share of famous resident assholes dipped ever so slightly, but now that we have the entire shitgibbon klan, one hardly notices…
Ruckus
Never achieved peace in connection with anyone’s death before…….
Immanentize
@GregMulka: Happy Birthday. Excellent ending for your trip around our friend, the sun! 🌞
Delk
I used to think maybe you loved me now baby I’m sure…
Jeffro
@Chat Noir: that almost sounds healthy!
Hmmmm
no, I’ll be good until 4pm Eastern and then all bets are off
Elizabelle
No reader comments allowed on the WaPost story. Imagine that!
dww44
@VeniceRiley: I hadn’t thought about that. But, you are so right, it WOULD have happened.
Ruckus
Don’t diminish the horribleness of cancer by association with him.
laura
catclub
@Splitting Image: Kissinger must be pushing 100
guachi
The irony of a cancer on the body politic dying of cancer. And a bigot dying during Black History Month.
Elizabelle
Rupert Murdoch is watching this and may realize that people will be celebrating on at least three continents when he bites it.
So much of the ugliness and effects of climate change today: flow from those two monsters.
Immanentize
@Betty Cracker: only the good die young!
Salty Sam
I was taught to only say good things about someone who has died. OK:
Rush Limbaugh is dead.
Citizen Alan
@Elizabelle:
This is better than our, uh, difficult day losing Andrew Breitbart (ha!) because Breitbart at least had numerous humanizing characteristics.
Name three.
prostratedragon
@Adam L Silverman: And casino, for those last minute adjustments?
Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony
He could have died of respiratory failure from COVID within days of having a maskless dinner party with Rupert Murdoch and the Mercers. That would have been a much better plot twist.
NotMax
Would it be in bad taste to post a little musical accompaniment to the topic?
(Nope, contains nary a ding or dong.)
;)
Anotherlurker
Ruckus
I didn’t write that because I knew someone would beat me to it.
raven
Xin Loi asshole.
Starboard Tack
Fire and brimstone’s too good for him. I hope he spends an eternity in a UU discussion group, without the power of speech.
Elizabelle
@Citizen Alan: Breitbart helped found Huffington Post, FWIW.
He had an occasional sense of humor; I am not speaking of all the punching down he did.
His father in law was Orson Bean, who was a cool old guy who was hit by a car at a very old age while on his way to the theatre. (OK, that’s human by association.)
I was not sorry to hear that Breitbart kicked it, and even less sorry to see Limbaugh’s demise. The great tragedy is that Rush was granted such a long life. He injected way too much poison into the system.
Elizabelle
@Starboard Tack: Remind me what UU is? Is it the Universal Unitarian church? (Home of the mitten tree, if I remember …)
Elizabelle
@Anotherlurker: We hear you!
Immanentize
@Starboard Tack: I do not want to go to the hell you would fashion for me!
Ruckus
Now that is a great send off for someone as great as this.
catclub
@scav:
Wouldn’t Real Texans be whole-throatedly against sucking the Federal Socialist teat by allowing Federal military bases on their holy soil?
It should be noted that, unlike most of the useless red states that get more money from the federal government than they contribute, Texas does contribute more than it gets back. … MUCH more prosperous businesses. Also lots of oil.
Dan B
@Cheryl Rofer: I love the cheers from the crowd as the casino hotel disappears into the cloud of dust!
Too bad Rush missed a ‘Slim Pickens”* opportunity.
* Dr. Strangelove finale. But riding the flame out of Rush’s greatest achievement – The Grand Turnip! con. The great American success story – snatching bankruptcy from the jaws of
victory a major inheritance.
catclub
@Elizabelle:
Unitarian Universalist.
germy
“Controversial” and “firebrand” going to do a lot of heavy lifting for “racist” and “misogynist” today.
— Schooley (@Rschooley) February 17, 2021
NotMax
A legation, almost surely. An embassy would be another matter as (IMHO) that would constitute official recognition as an independent nation, a rather sticky wicket.
germy
In his first interview post-presidency, Trump honors the life of conservative radio icon Rush Limbaugh but also says Limbaugh thought he won the election and he says that he thinks he still won “substantially.” Trump did not win the election.
— Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) February 17, 2021
Doc Sardonic
@Betty Cracker: I think the unbridled joy from having the Shitgibbons as his new neighbors might be what sent him off.
germy
Response to the NYT obituary:
Not to play the race card or anything, but do you really believe a famous drug addict of color could die and be arrested for prescription fraud (or even a white lefty, come to think of it), and it would never be mentioned in the entire article?https://t.co/eHM6fTf7qN
— Allison Burnett (@Allison_Burnett) February 17, 2021
Immanentize
@catclub: not really accurate. Of course it depends what you count:
38. Texas
• Net federal funding: $304 per resident
• Total revenue from fed. gov.: $269.0 billion (2nd most)
• SNAP benefit recipiency: 12.0 percent (tied – 23rd highest)
• Median household income: $59,206 (23rd highest)
Aziz, light!
Roast in hell, motherfucker.
Too soon?
Starboard Tack
That’s it. A joke is that if a Universalist Unitarian had a choice between Heaven, and a discussion about Heaven, they’d go to the discussion.
AnotherBruce
Im beginning to like 2021!
Immanentize
@Immanentize: versus:
50. Connecticut
• Net federal funding: -$4,000 per resident
• Total revenue from fed. gov.: $41.1 billion (22nd least)
• SNAP benefit recipiency: 12.0 percent (tied – 23rd highest)
• Median household income: $74,168 (5th highest)
Starboard Tack
You may be thinking of the UCC, the United Church of Christ, which was the merger of the Evangelical & Reform, and Congregationalist churches. I remember the mitten tree from when I was a kid.
germy
Response to the Washington Post obituary:
The description of Rush Limbaugh as "a lifelong deficit hawk" in this WPost obit, and omission of the word "racism," really exemplifies the DC/media tendency to pretend purveyors of hate fit into familiar political categories. https://t.co/84qzdTAd4z
— Mark Schmitt (@mschmitt9) February 17, 2021
opiejeanne
@MisterForkbeard: My dad, as well. Fuck Rush for that.
Chief Oshkosh
@Splitting Image: And I’ll raise you one Ruport Murdoch.
Citizen Alan
@Poe Larity:
So the same political party that told older Texans that they should be willing to die of Covid in order to preserve the economy for their children is now telling all Texans that they should be willing to freeze to death in their homes just so that Republicans can have some feeble talking point to use against windmills and solar power? If Texas doesn’t go blue after this, they’re a lost cause.
My first tweet about Rush’s passing:
https://twitter.com/PaulWartenberg/status/1362097286654922757
Rush Limbaugh is dead.
I know if you can’t say anything nice about a person you shouldn’t say anything. But in Rush’s case given all the bullshit and rage he shouted about everyone else, he deserves every last bit of that rage back in kind. #BurnInHellRushLimbaugh
Even the Unitarians would shun Rush.
Jim, Foolish Literalist
Mike Hixenbaugh @Mike_Hixenbaugh 3h
Last night, after we’d lost power & my pipes burst, my toddler choked on a peanut in our dark house. We rushed him across town on icy roads for emergency surgery at a hospital that does not have enough water pressure to flush toilets. Texas is a disaster.
Elizabelle
@Starboard Tack: Thank you.
I was remembering a column by the late Michael Kelly, which mentioned the mitten tree. It was a good one. (He was The Atlantic Monthly editor who was killed on a trip to Iraq.) Didn’t care for Kelly’s neocon takes, but the mitten tree column about working across religious differences was a good one.
My dad is – was, now – a fervent follower of Rush’s radio show and diatribes. There were times when dad said to me “Paul, you should consider getting into radio and using your time to repeat what Rush says every day!” And I would tell Dad “for starters, that’s plagiarism and I’d get sued if all I did was parrot another person’s radio show. Secondly, I don’t want to repeat the evil shit Rush says about other people.”
I’ve tried to get my dad to read/follow more reasonable conservative figures who weren’t rabid rage merchants – Frum at the least – but no, my dad got toxified by Rush and O’Reilly and Hannity and nowadays Tucker. I’ve given up on trying to save my parents from that and just try to save myself from that level of rage.
