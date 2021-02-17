Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Breaking News: Rush Limbaugh Is Dead

    183Comments

    1. 1.

      zzyzx

      Let’s take a moment to mourn Rush Limbaugh’s death…

       

       

      …mainly that it didn’t come at the hand of any of the horrible policies that he helped create. So many ways he could have had an ironic death. The 2021 writers are failing us.

    4. 4.

      VeniceRiley

      So glad we had a change of government so we won’t have him lying in state or anything like that.

    9. 9.

      Geo Wilcox

      And there was much rejoicing… sorry but it is true. This creature poisoned the minds of millions of people and I for one am very glad he is dead. If that makes me a bad person, so be it. I will wear that badge with honor.

    15. 15.

      Elizabelle

      LOL.  On the same day they’re imploding trump’s Atlantic City casino.

      Laughing.

      And looked up how to spell Hallelujah.

    18. 18.

      LurkerNoLonger

      I think it was Bill Maher who said, after Jerry Fallwell died, that sometimes death isn’t sad. That’s how I feel.

    19. 19.

      Comrade Colette

      Entirely fuck that guy. He stole my brother – poured poison into his ears for decades, calling it “entertainment,” dehumanizing liberals and women and POC and basically anyone who wasn’t a white asshole like himself. I can’t drink champagne during this Zoom meeting but I sure as hell will later.

      Fuck him.

    21. 21.

      Elizabelle

      @PsiFighter37:   Hardly!  I am popping a bottle of cava in the fridge for tonight, as we speak.  (Would join you in imbibing now, but have some errands and a long walk to accomplish.)

    22. 22.

      Soprano2

      Things seem a little bit lighter, don’t they? I don’t mourn that asshole, he certainly wouldn’t mourn my death. Being dead doesn’t make people better than they were in life.

    26. 26.

      Elizabelle

      This is better than our, uh, difficult day losing Andrew Breitbart (ha!) because Breitbart at least had numerous humanizing characteristics.

      Rush?  No.  Is Satanspeed a word??  It is now.

    27. 27.

      laura

      I heartily approve of his exit.
      Psy – popping champagne corks was my immediate thought. It’s not too early and I’ve got the dregs of the bottle of Inagural champers – maybe a wee mimosa is called for

      Also, what Colette said!

    34. 34.

      Poe Larity

      Since this news really isn’t important, I’ll just open thread this as former DoE Secretary Perry has weighed in since that last thread:

      In a blog posted on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s website, Perry is quoted responding to the claim that “those watching on the left may see the situation in Texas as an opportunity to expand their top-down, radical proposals.”

      “Texans would be without electricity for longer than three days to keep the federal government out of their business,” Perry is quoted as saying. “Try not to let whatever the crisis of the day is take your eye off of having a resilient grid that keeps America safe personally, economically, and strategically.”

      “If wind and solar is where we’re headed, the last 48 hours ought to give everybody a real pause and go wait a minute,” Perry said. “We need to have a baseload. And the only way you can get a baseload in this country is [with] natural gas, coal, and nuclea

      Never misunderestimate Texans.

    37. 37.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @zzyzx: It’s a death we needed, not the death he deserved.  On the other hand what were the 2021 writers going to do, drown Rush in a tub of bleach?

    43. 43.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Poe Larity:“Texans would be without electricity for longer than three days to keep the federal government out of their business,” Perry is quoted as saying.

      I assume by “Texan” Perry means;  white, male, Republican, age 55+ and makes over 150K a year?

    46. 46.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Comrade Colette: My wife says similar. He’s responsible for the radicalization of her father. There were other dominoes, but Limbaugh is the one most responsible for her dad’s outlook today.

      Reply
      MisterForkbeard

      @laura: I thought about making myself an irish coffee over this. Still might, though the alcohol will kill my diet.

      Some things are worth the hit, though.

      @Adam L Silverman: Candidate for the most appropriate gif ever on this blog.

    52. 52.

      Jinchi

      Normally I don’t speak ill of the dead, but he was an awful man who, on learning he was seriously ill, decided to spend his final months inciting bigotry and hatred.

    55. 55.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      If Larry Flynt were still with us, I’m sure he’d offer a million dollars for a hot mike moment of the fourth Mrs Limbaugh saying, under her breath and behind the veil that hides the smile she can’t suppress: “about fucking time”

      I’ll say this for him, in spite of his four wives, there was never a fourth Rusty

    57. 57.

      West of the Rockies

      “He has assumed room temperature.”

      Limbaugh derisively said that when someone he disliked passed.   Right back at ya,  buddy.

    58. 58.

      Cacti

      You could make a reverse version of the story “It’s a Wonderful Life” about Rush Limbaugh…

      Where Clarence the demon, tasked with taking Rusty’s soul to hell showed him scenes of all the people who might not have suffered had Rush never lived.

      “You truly did lead a terrible life, Rush.”

    60. 60.

      Elizabelle

      We are ALL giving up Rush Limbaugh for Lent.  And forever.  Allah be praised.

      He tore so many families apart.  I really hope that some of his dittoheads might wake up and smell the coffee, rather than fill their heads with sewage from another source.  It could happen, for some of them.

    61. 61.

      scav

      And the sun just came out here.  Even nature is smiling.

      (seriously, at least 4 good news events in 2 hours? I’m giddy.)

    62. 62.

      Elizabelle

      @West of the Rockies:

      “[Rush] has assumed room temperature.”

      On the way to transitioning to eternal flames and hellfire.  I see him in an eternal Hieronymous Bosch hellscape.

      I suspect some of his ex-wives may be breaking out the bubbly too.  They already got paid.

    71. 71.

      msb

      I hope he encounters more love and mercy than he showed to others

      Watching the trump hazard come down in Atlantic City is pretty cool, especially as it raised money for charity.

    76. 76.

      James E Powell

      @dmsilev:

      Remember when Rick Perry was a leading candidate for the Republican nomination but then he said something about immigrants being human beings and his campaign was over?

    78. 78.

      Ksmiami

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: Eh Texans will start eating eachother (red meat and all) that reminds me of the old restaurant prank. Put in your name in as Donner party of 5 but when you’re called to the hostess stand just say eh we are 3 now, 2 of us didn’t make it

    87. 87.

      Immanentize

      I’m teaching the “political question” part of con law right now.  I wonder if a President can rescind a prior President’s award of the Presidential medal?  Sounds like a good final exam question.

    88. 88.

      West of the Cascades

      The electricity is back on in Portland, and Rush Limbaugh is dead, and it’s not even 10 am yet. Gonna be a good day.

      ETA: power is back on in my neighborhood at least, after about 30 hours without – a lot of rural customers in Oregon still without power (about 100,000), nothing on the magnitude of what Texas is suffering.

    91. 91.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Ksmiami: The Donner joke is mine. Specifically, I’m going to open a  themed restaurant called Donner’s Family Style Dining. Smith party of 10, your table for 6 is ready…

    96. 96.

      scav

      @Elizabelle: Well, mom got her first ouchie and it absolutely went smooth as silk for a total procedure (Jefferson Health Care!), and then there’s the sparkly fizzle of the casino collapse, that US power outage map is a joy (inner geographer breaks through) and a few other minor things that I’m seriously too giddy to remember quickly.

    101. 101.

      Just One More Canuck

      I’ll steal Bette Davis’ line when she heard about Joan Crawford’s death – “You should never say bad things about the dead, only good… Rush Limbaugh is dead. Good.”

    103. 103.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Comrade Colette:

      @Z. Mulls:

      My younger brother is yet another of Limbaugh’s innumerable … I don’t like to say “victims,” because they all have (or had) agency. But he fell under the Dittohead spell and went completely round the bend.

    105. 105.

      counterfactual

      I am hoping for a lengthy scandal-headline fight over the estate, finally revealing that he spent it all and left nothing.

    111. 111.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Jinchi:

      Normally I don’t speak ill of the dead, but he was an awful man who, on learning he was seriously ill, decided to spend his final months continuing inciting bigotry and hatred.

      Fixed.

    112. 112.

      Elizabelle

      How they’re describing this human hellmouth in headlines: the euphemisms are out in full:

      WaPost:
      Rush Limbaugh, conservative radio provocateur and cultural phenomenon, dies at 70
      NY Times:

      NY Times:  Rush Limbaugh, Talk Radio’s Conservative Provocateur, Dies at 70

      A longtime favorite of the right, he was a furious critic of Barack Obama and a full-throated cheerleader for Donald J. Trump.

      LA Times:  Rush Limbaugh, highly influential conservative radio host, dies at 70

      Rush Limbaugh had huge influence in the political sphere, setting the stage for the rise of conservative talk radio with ‘The Rush Limbaugh Show.’

      Reply
    113. 113.

      Shakti

      When I heard the news, I golf clapped at my desk and then did a little spite cardio dancing, bhangra x twerking x cancan style.

      I take my small victories when I find them.

    115. 115.

      Redshift

      “Texans would be without electricity for longer than three days to keep the federal government out of their business,”

      Texas Democratic campaign slogan?

      “If you don’t agree with Rick Perry that sticking it to the feds is more important than keeping the heat on in winter, vote for me!”

    117. 117.

      Elizabelle

      @scav:  Yea about scav’s mom!  I will drink to all of your good news at cava o’clock, in a few short hours.

      Biden saying at last night’s CNN Town Hall that we would all have access to vaccines by August; that was marvelous news.  I am guessing he left himself some wiggle room in announcing that prospective deadline, having seen all the hay made over “You can keep your doctor.”

    121. 121.

      Betty Cracker

      My mom died when she was 68 years old, and every time some terrible person dies who made it past 68 (one of the Koch bros, Adelson and now Limbaugh), it pisses me off just a little extra. It’s not like I expect life to be fair, but that seems especially unfair.

      Oh well. With Limbaugh gone, Florida’s share of famous resident assholes dipped ever so slightly, but now that we have the entire shitgibbon klan, one hardly notices…

    128. 128.

      Immanentize

      @sab: Kissinger was replaced by a flatulent AI android with limited vocabulary in 1981 by Donald Trump at Studio 54.  Everyone knows that!

      /S/ Q.

    136. 136.

      Elizabelle

      Rupert Murdoch is watching this and may realize that people will be celebrating on at least three continents when he bites it.

      So much of the ugliness and effects of climate change today:  flow from those two monsters.

    139. 139.

      Citizen Alan

      @Elizabelle: ​
       

      This is better than our, uh, difficult day losing Andrew Breitbart (ha!) because Breitbart at least had numerous humanizing characteristics.

      Name three.

    145. 145.

      Redshift

      @scav: Wouldn’t Real Texans be whole-throatedly against sucking the Federal Socialist teat by allowing Federal military bases on their holy soil?

      And Abbot should be shunned for begging for super-socialist federal disaster relief, right?

    151. 151.

      Immanentize

      @laura: I love that I can inspire IRAC-trained brains to fire from afar!

      My question for my students today was: Trump moved the embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.  Could Biden open a US Embassy to Palestine in East Jerusalem?  Political question or no?

    152. 152.

      Elizabelle

      @Citizen Alan:   Breitbart helped found Huffington Post, FWIW.

      He had an occasional sense of humor; I am not speaking of all the punching down he did.

      His father in law was Orson Bean, who was a cool old guy who was hit by a car at a very old age while on his way to the theatre.  (OK, that’s human by association.)

      I was not sorry to hear that Breitbart kicked it, and even less sorry to see Limbaugh’s demise.  The great tragedy is that Rush was granted such a long life.  He injected way too much poison into the system.

    158. 158.

      catclub

      @scav: ​ 

      Wouldn’t Real Texans be whole-throatedly against sucking the Federal Socialist teat by allowing Federal military bases on their holy soil?

      It should be noted that, unlike most of the useless red states that get more money from the federal government than they contribute, Texas does contribute more than it gets back. … MUCH more prosperous businesses. Also lots of oil.​

    159. 159.

      Dan B

      @Cheryl Rofer: I love the cheers from the crowd as the casino hotel disappears into the cloud of dust!

      Too bad Rush missed a ‘Slim Pickens”* opportunity.

       

      * Dr. Strangelove finale.  But riding the flame out of Rush’s greatest achievement – The Grand Turnip!  con.  The great American success story – snatching bankruptcy from the jaws of victory a major inheritance.

    163. 163.

      NotMax

      @Immanentize

      A legation, almost surely. An embassy would be another matter as (IMHO) that would constitute official recognition as an independent nation, a rather sticky wicket.

    164. 164.

      germy

      In his first interview post-presidency, Trump honors the life of conservative radio icon Rush Limbaugh but also says Limbaugh thought he won the election and he says that he thinks he still won “substantially.” Trump did not win the election.

      — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) February 17, 2021

    166. 166.

      germy

      Response to the NYT obituary:

      Not to play the race card or anything, but do you really believe a famous drug addict of color could die and be arrested for prescription fraud (or even a white lefty, come to think of it), and it would never be mentioned in the entire article?https://t.co/eHM6fTf7qN

      — Allison Burnett (@Allison_Burnett) February 17, 2021

    167. 167.

      Immanentize

      @catclub: not really accurate.  Of course it depends what you count:

      38. Texas

      • Net federal funding: $304 per resident

      • Total revenue from fed. gov.: $269.0 billion (2nd most)

      • SNAP benefit recipiency: 12.0 percent (tied – 23rd highest)

      • Median household income: $59,206 (23rd highest)

    172. 172.

      Immanentize

      @Immanentize: versus:

      50. Connecticut

      • Net federal funding: -$4,000 per resident

      • Total revenue from fed. gov.: $41.1 billion (22nd least)

      • SNAP benefit recipiency: 12.0 percent (tied – 23rd highest)

      • Median household income: $74,168 (5th highest)

      Linky

    173. 173.

      Starboard Tack

      @Elizabelle:

      You may be thinking of the UCC, the United Church of Christ, which was the merger of the Evangelical & Reform, and Congregationalist churches. I remember the mitten tree from when I was a kid.

    174. 174.

      germy

      Response to the Washington Post obituary:

      The description of Rush Limbaugh as "a lifelong deficit hawk" in this WPost obit, and omission of the word "racism," really exemplifies the DC/media tendency to pretend purveyors of hate fit into familiar political categories. https://t.co/84qzdTAd4z

      — Mark Schmitt (@mschmitt9) February 17, 2021

    177. 177.

      Citizen Alan

      @Poe Larity: ​
       

      So the same political party that told older Texans that they should be willing to die of Covid in order to preserve the economy for their children is now telling all Texans that they should be willing to freeze to death in their homes just so that Republicans can have some feeble talking point to use against windmills and solar power? If Texas doesn’t go blue after this, they’re a lost cause.

    181. 181.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Mike Hixenbaugh @Mike_Hixenbaugh 3h
      Last night, after we’d lost power & my pipes burst, my toddler choked on a peanut in our dark house. We rushed him across town on icy roads for emergency surgery at a hospital that does not have enough water pressure to flush toilets. Texas is a disaster.

    182. 182.

      Elizabelle

      @Starboard Tack:   Thank you.

      I was remembering a column by the late Michael Kelly, which mentioned the mitten tree.  It was a good one.  (He was The Atlantic Monthly editor who was killed on a trip to Iraq.)  Didn’t care for Kelly’s neocon takes, but the mitten tree column about working across religious differences was a good one.

    183. 183.

      PaulWartenberg

      @Comrade Colette:

      My dad is – was, now – a fervent follower of Rush’s radio show and diatribes. There were times when dad said to me “Paul, you should consider getting into radio and using your time to repeat what Rush says every day!” And I would tell Dad “for starters, that’s plagiarism and I’d get sued if all I did was parrot another person’s radio show. Secondly, I don’t want to repeat the evil shit Rush says about other people.”

      I’ve tried to get my dad to read/follow more reasonable conservative figures who weren’t rabid rage merchants – Frum at the least – but no, my dad got toxified by Rush and O’Reilly and Hannity and nowadays Tucker. I’ve given up on trying to save my parents from that and just try to save myself from that level of rage.

