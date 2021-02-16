Seems like this year has been more like a long absolution than a brief festival of carnality:

The word shrove is a form of the English word shrive, which means to obtain absolution for one’s sins by way of Confession and doing penance…

Thoughts & prayers to everyone trapped by side-effects of the current polar vortex, which is all I can really offer at this time. It’s currently raining here north of Boston, because *nothing* is normal any more, so I can’t even trade proper complaints.

That is, relatively affluent people still deal with the precariousness and capricious disempowerment associated with poverty, whether it's fighting with health insurance, lacking employment protections, inadequate leave, childcare provision, etc. — Nick (@getyrtrouserson) February 16, 2021



Some happier notes:

Gallup: The first measure of job approval for Joe Biden comes in at 57-37, a jump of 48(!) net points from Donald Trump's final job approval (34-62). pic.twitter.com/ewbssk6E2V — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 15, 2021

Pretty impressive number given how polarized we are https://t.co/nmoqJkOnls — Centrism Fan Acct ?? (@Wilson__Valdez) February 15, 2021

Not exactly happy, but… Oh, look, the 2024 marathon’s already beginning!