Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Shrove Tuesday

Seems like this year has been more like a long absolution than a brief festival of carnality:

The word shrove is a form of the English word shrive, which means to obtain absolution for one’s sins by way of Confession and doing penance…

Thoughts & prayers to everyone trapped by side-effects of the current polar vortex, which is all I can really offer at this time. It’s currently raining here north of Boston, because *nothing* is normal any more, so I can’t even trade proper complaints.


Some happier notes:

Not exactly happy, but… Oh, look, the 2024 marathon’s already beginning!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    7.

      debbie

      @Baud:

      I saw something on FB about how he’s backing a bill that would forbid the governor from appointing a Dem if he leaves office early. Yea to leaving early, boo to yet another un-Constitutional maneuver.

      Reply
    9.

      Betty Cracker

      From the first tweet in the OP:

      [R]elatively affluent people still deal with the precariousness and capricious disempowerment associated with poverty, whether it’s fighting with health insurance, lacking employment protections, inadequate leave, childcare provision, etc.

      Great point.

      Reply
    11.

      debbie

      @Baud:

      I can’t get past the local paper’s paywall, but there’s something about a new GOP proposal that makes me think that’s not the current rule.

      Reply
    13.

      Amir Khalid

      I don’t see why any of the 50 states should have the right to insist that it be the first in the US to hold a presidential primary. What if two states try to claim “Frist!1!” bragging rights? Maybe the Federal government should set the primary calendar in, say, the September before the election year, with the order of state primaries decided by random selection.

      Reply
    15.

      snoey

      @debbie: Ballotopedia says that Kentucky is straight governor’s appointment good until the next general election.  Other states do have same party rules.​

      Reply
    16. 16.

      rikyrah

       

       

      I hadn’t looked outside since the storm began. Just checked the local weather blog. Snowfall near me so far: a foot, and the storm doesn’t stop until noon today😒😒

      Reply
    19.

      satby

      @rikyrah:  Yep, it’s high out there. Over my almost knee high snow boots, and drifts make spots much higher*. I just waded across the street to feed my outdoor, maybe feral, cat at the abandoned house. Haven’t seen him in two days even though the food I leave gets eaten. But today I was a bit late and he was sitting where he knew I could see him waiting. Missed stairs going down because I already thought I was ground level but stayed upright. Waiting for plows now, but decided against going anywhere today anyway.

      * that’s in areas that were already shoveled, so not on top of old snow.

      Reply
    20.

      satby

      @Baud: It’s basically snowed every single day for two weeks here in the lake belt. We got 9 inches last night, and there was still 6-8 on the ground from before. Closer to the lake, like Chicago, got it worse.

      Reply
    23.

      OzarkHillbilly

      It’s hard to tell how much snow we got yesterday, light and fluffy with a lot of wind made for considerable drifting. If I had to guess I would say 8″ or so. -4 right now gonna make it all the way up to 16, a regular heat wave.

      Reply
    27.

      Chyron HR

      The Nevada Democratic Party endorses legislation to ditch caucuses and become a primary state

      But how are progressives supposed to win if they can’t threaten the other caucus-goers with physical violence?

      Reply
    28.

      satby

      @rikyrah: Yeah, but big snows happen in Chicago fairly regularly. So things will get handled in time. If I want to get through the alley from my driveway to my unplowed street, I have to dig out two paths for the wheels of my vehicle myself. And I drive a 4wd SUV.

      Reply
    29.

      Betty Cracker

      Speaking of “cancel culture,” Sen. Burr (R-NC) on getting censured by the NC GOP:

      “It is truly a sad day for North Carolina Republicans,” Burr said in a statement. “My party’s leadership has chosen loyalty to one man over the core principles of the Republican Party and the founders of our great nation.”

      So far, NC (Burr), LA (Cassidy), AZ (Ducey, Cindy McCain, Flake) and WY (Liz Cheney) have censured prominent Republicans for apostacy, and I may be missing some. Pathetic.

      Reply
    32.

      Soprano2

      @OzarkHillbilly: They said we got around 3.5″, but I think it was more at my house. Holy fuck, the NOAA weather site says it’s -14 degrees here right now!!!!!  That’s the temperature, not the wind chill.  Evidently, there is no wind chill because there’s no wind. The last time it got that cold here was before Christmas in 1989. I remember it vividly, because at  my job I had to drive a Suburban with no heat across town to get fixed on the day it didn’t get above zero!! Oh, and we’re getting 3-4 more inches of snow tonight and tomorrow. At least I won’t have to listen to any griping next summer about how it didn’t get cold enough for long enough to kill off the bugs!

      Reply
    36.

      Jerzy Russian

      @Baud:   On the one hand, she was in the room at the time, was she not?  That constitutes being “present”, I would think.  On the other hand, fuck her.

      My deep philosophical thought for today.

      Reply
    38.

      Argiope

      NE Ohio looks like a snow globe except snow globes don’t generally feature covered-up cars.   Getting caffeinated before heading out to shovel so I can go out to pick up curbside groceries. My timing on the order could probably have been better, but I have a sense of adventure that will last about 1/4 of the way through the shoveling.  Here’s to hubris.

      ETA I can’t say enough good things about adult-sized snow pants

      Reply
    42.

      Betty Cracker

      @zhena gogolia: I read it, and it’s as nutty as you’d imagine. At one point the cousin said, “you’ve lost the respect of LOU DOBBS!!!” Made me snort aloud. My guess is Kinzinger is relieved to be shut of those deranged relatives.

      Reply
    43.

      NotMax

      @Amir Khalid

      Outside the date of national election day for federal offices (for normal end of term elections, not interim/special elections) , the federal government does not have a horse in this race.

      Primaries (or caucuses, or any other variation which might crop up) are creatures of the states and of the parties. They are an extra-constitutional exercise (U.S., not state, constitution). Mandating or limiting by way of federalization when (and whether) such take place shifts power from local authority, yanking the process a further step removed from the voters.

      Holding a primary in September of the year prior would further extend the already bloated campaign season (candidates would begin running a year or more before that earlier date).

      Reply
    46.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Baud: I like the mental image that seeing the words “McConnell” and “flailing” in the same post give me. Images of deep ocean waters and maybe a shark or two.

      But is he? What’s going on with Turtle?

      Reply
    49.

      satby

      @Betty Cracker: He’s a fundy conservative who’s very concerned that the evangelicals’ hypocritical support of T**** is damaging the appeal of religion to the young. So though he did the right thing re: impeachment, he’s by no means an ally to the Constitution outside of getting rid of T****.

      Reply
    51.

      Jerzy Russian

      @Baud:

      Apparently, half of Americans have more important things to worry about.

      Either that, or the ones who heard about cancel culture previously are one ones getting canceled,   The canceled ones naturally do not respond to opinion polls, leading to a lower and lower percentage over time.

      Reply
    55.

      PJ

      @Amir Khalid:  The asshole states (IA, NH, NV) love love love the media attention they get for months every four years. But as we saw in 2020, and in previous elections, these states do not reflect the black electorate at all, which is the base if the party.
      Starting in Jan or Feb of each election year, five or six states per month should have their primaries, with the order of states rotating every four years (so if a state was in the first group in year 1, it would be in the last group in year 5). If that’s not workable, every four years the DNC should select a mix of states which reflect the diversity of the electorate to go first.

      Reply

