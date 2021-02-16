Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Afternoon (Open Thread)

Always loved this song.

My Tuesday afternoon is literally shitty. The latest development at Chez Money Pit is that we had to dig up our septic system and replace it.

We were afraid something like this might happen and had braced ourselves for financial impact. But the initial inspection led us to believe we might get off more lightly. First, the septic tank dude said maybe it just needed a new pump. Upon further inspection, it turned out a secondary gray water tank definitely needed to be replaced. Then, when the dig got underway, it was determined that the main tank was crumbling too, so that will also be replaced at horrifying cost.

To recap, in two years, our fixer-upper has received a new roof, a new well and pump system, a new A/C and ductwork, a new hot water heater, new washer and dryer, new stove and a shower stall rebuild. I’m tempted to say (while furiously knocking wood) that there’s nothing left to replace, but I suppose the electrical system could blow up, so I won’t go there.

None of this was really unforeseen — we got the place cheap because it needed a lot of work. That said, we’d hoped to space the work out over more time. But then it started raining in the bathroom and all the toilets backed up.

Anyhoo, the septic tank dig will be ongoing for the next few days, so my main focus now is keeping the dogs far away from the muddy mess surrounding that endeavor. It would be just like them to roll in human waste and then run amok, spreading foulness throughout the house.

I hope y’all’s week is going better than mine! Open thread!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    80Comments

    3. 3.

      The Thin Black Duke

      Darn it.

      I wanted to be first!

      (missed it by that much)

      Still, although it’s cold, grey and rainy, but I’m listening to Lowell George so I’m feeling pretty good right now. I just finished another essay and I like it.

      Blessings and virtual hugs to all of the BJ community.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      mrmoshpotato

      It would be just like them to roll in human waste and then run amok, spreading foulness throughout the house.

      No. Not those two lovable hounds! 😁

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I don’t know if the name Brent Bozell means anything to you younglings– Sr. made the money; Jr was Bill Buckley’s BIL; III, the one I remember, literally used to watch a lot of TV and report his hurt feelings, then got invited on TV (fairly frequently) to discuss his hurt feelings; now IV….

      Aaron @BobbyBigWheel 23m
      The story of American conservatism in L. Brent Bozells
      L. Brent Bozell, Sr – Anti-New Deal advertising exec
      L. Brent Bozell, Jr. – Pro-lifer who loved Franco
      L. Brent Bozell III – Tracked when TV was mean to conservatives
      L. Brent Bozell IV – Q freak who stormed the Capitol

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Ken

      I admire your principles. Some people would say “eh, it’s a swamp, who needs a septic system”.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Ken

      @randy khan: On the other hand, cats do bring inside any number of dead, mostly-dead, and begging-for-the-sweet-mercy-of-death things. I’ve only had that happen once with a dog.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      CaseyL

      I hesitate to suggest the next thing that could go wrong with your house, since it might hear me!

      Best of luck with the septic replacement.  Look on the bright side:  you shouldn’t have to do anything else with it ever again (other than routine maintenance).

      This is why, as much as I sometimes think I’d like to live in an area with more wildlife and less human footprint, the upkeep on doing so is terrifying.

      ETA: Also why I’m wary of fixer-uppers.  Ghastly things could be hiding under the floors and behind the walls.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Denali

      Hang in there, Betty. We were all set to replace our kitchen countertops and discovered that our wall oven was literally hanging by a thread to the cabinet. So the fun project has been diverted to a more costly  fix-it. Meanwhile our most exciting travel plans include driving 70 miles on a probably snowy thruway to the State Fairgrounds in Syracuse for our Co-Vid Vaccination. At least we still have power. Which my sister doesn’t in Austin. Are the walls closing in yet?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      Vonage Enterprise support makes me want to cut myself. I don’t know how they manage to stay consistently awful but it must take dedication and effort.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Keithly

      Some days home ownership prompts the question, “Which chapter of Job are we doing today?”; other days it’s, “Which chapter of Revelations are we doing today?”  I feel your pain.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Doc Sardonic

      @The Thin Black Duke: One thing I like about this place, good taste(mostly) in music. Waiting for Columbus is a favorite of mine, how can you beat Billy Payne on piano, Lowell George and Paul Barrere on the guitars and The Tower of Power horns all in one place. The rest of the band were excellent as well. Days of Future Passed back in the day was always on the get higher than beejeebus stack on the turntable.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      danielx

      It’s 20 degrees outside but I’m making beef burguignon and having a sample of the wine to be included, so my day is going better than yours, Betty

      I feel for those poor folks in Texas without heat and power. However, there was a popular bumper sticker down thataway years ago that read “Drive Eighty And Freeze A Yankee”.

      So I feel for them, but not too much.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Mary G

      I’m getting ready to call foundation contractors as soon as my second vaccine shot kicks in. Two plumbers and a termite guy have said the underpinnings are bad and I’m praying an earthquake doesn’t come along before it gets done. I only have a crawl space so I’m expecting a big bill too

      ETA: Some Texans are good people. The pictures in this thread are amazing:

      My mom is retired, & she spends her winters volunteering at a sea turtle rescue center in south Texas. The cold snap is stunning the local turtles & they’re doing a lot of rescues. She sent me this photo today of the back of her Subaru. It’s *literally* turtles all the way down. pic.twitter.com/xaDRNjLDoQ— Lara (@lara_hand) February 15, 2021

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Fair Economist

      My mother’s housekeeper has a nasty COVID-related problem with some side effects on us. My mother is in the end stages of COPD (idiopathic bronchiectasis and pulmonary fibrosis) and is completely dependent on 24/7 help. Part of that has been her housekeeper of 20 years. Well, her housekeeper’s husband was a light denialist (“it’s being exaggerated, not as bad as they say, etc.”) and kept working at his new restaurant. Predictably, he got COVID. He refused to get tested for a while, during which time he infected his wife who in turn exposed my mother (although she did wear a mask a work), although fortunately my mom didn’t get it.

      The husband ended up in the ICU on high-flow oxygen and for a while it wasn’t clear whether he’d make it. He did survive and is now home, but he’s now even more disabled than my mother (and that’s pretty disabled.) So obviously the housekeeper now has to take care of her husband and can’t work for my mother. Of course our problems are nothing compared to theirs because they put most of their savings into the restaurant which is doomed now, and now probably neither will be able to work. But, hey, he didn’t die, so by Republican standards everything is great!

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      Hey, maybe one of you tech geniuses can help me understand my wifi. Sometimes when I connect to my FIOS router 2.4G_50 SSID, it doesn’t have internet. Will connect, Secure, but say No Internet (or whatever it says for no internet.) Other times, it will have internet. The non 2.4G_50 SSID always has internet. Any ideas?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      JanieM

      I’m sorry Betty, but this just made me crack up. Not that I don’t sympathize — I sympathize all too well. It’s just your way of telling the story……..

      One of my offspring just went through a minor version of “raining in the bathroom,” only it was raining from the bathroom into the living room — in a newly purchased house in a first-time homeowner situation. Sometimes I get tempted to buy a little house of my own (I have rented for many years) — but I’m going to bookmark this post to come back to next time the fit is on me.

      Good luck!!!

      Reply
    26. 26.

      WaterGirl

      For a minute, I was trying to figure out how the hell you dig out a septic tank when it’s been zero degrees or less for two weeks, but then I realized that you are in Florida where your weather is significantly better than ours at the moment.

      Still, all that work on the house has to be challenging and discouraging, financially and otherwise.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      trollhattan

      Interesting day.

      Good news in Cali, 100% attributable to President Biden.

      About nine weeks into the mass vaccination campaign to combat the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. supply is ramping up quickly. The White House on Tuesday announced a 23% leap in the nation’s allocations of vaccine doses, bringing the total to about 13.5 million a week.

      California will receive about 23% more first doses next week than this week, according to Tuesday allocation updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state is set to get about 383,000 first doses of Pfizer, an increase by 141,000 from this week, while Moderna doses will be steady at about 380,000.

      Those 763,000 first doses will be accompanied by about 485,000 shots shipped as second doses, for a total of about 1.25 million, 13% more than this week’s 1.1 million.

      The California Department of Public Health on its vaccine tracker reported Tuesday providers have administered 6,262,781 of the 8.25 million doses distributed to hospital systems and health offices, an increase by 751,352 since last Friday for an average of about 188,000 shots per day.
      https://www.sacbee.com/news/coronavirus/article249284140.html#storylink=cpy

      We’re well over 10% of the population vaccinated. Progress!

      Mechanic just called and my “stuck closed thermostat” as self-diagnosed is a borked water pump that will cost me $1400 because it and the t-stat assembly are packed down at the bottom of the engine. Feck!

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Jeffro

      trumpov just dropped his lengthy ‘anti-McConnell’ screed and also fired Ghouliani, if reports are to be believed.

      popcorn, rooting for injuries, all that  ;)

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @WaterGirl: this morning on the weather channel– yes, I’m that old– they said there was a 90 degree difference between Miami and Bismarck yesterday

      @Jeffro: trumpov just dropped his lengthy ‘anti-McConnell’ screed and also fired Ghouliani

      I saw the former, missed the latter. I’ve lost hope that these people will turn on each other in a meaningful way, but who knows…?

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Just One More Canuck

      @randy khan: At our previous house, there was a big patch of catnip at the side of the house, so every cat in the neighbourhood would come by and get high. We referred to our cat (the late wonderful Scully) as the dealer

      Reply
    32. 32.

      TheOtherHank

      @Just Some Fuckhead: This doesn’t address your problem, but I like to separate my WiFi from my internet connection. I have AT&T fiber. I shut off the WiFi on the router and then plug a WiFi unit into one of the ethernet ports on the router. That way I only have to debug one problem at a time (if the internet is down, it’s the router; if the wireless is down it’s the WiFi unit. It does add another expense, but it eases my mind.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      MagdaInBlack

      Oh man, Betty, I had to do that shortly after my husband passed……the “best” part was one of the contractors forgot the toilet was disconnected, used it ( and I mean really used it) flushed it…..straight out on to the basement floor…yes, I made him clean it up.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Jeffro

      And it looks like Evan McMullins’ Stand Up America group is going to go after GQP terrorists (in primary challenges) like Greene, Jordan, Gosar, etc.

      Oh, it’s a goooooooood Tuesday….

      Reply
    36. 36.

      VeniceRiley

      @Just Some Fuckhead: I would get the model of your router and check forums and reviews – maybe there is a better one or an update to the firmware or something. maybe it’s half busted and you can have the internet supplier replace.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @randy khan: Jumbo will roll around with the paper towel roll if it looks at him sideways, I guess. I’ve never actually witnessed the brutality but the paper towel carnage strewn all over the kitchen indicates some serious animus.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      TheOtherHank

      It was raining (well, dripping) in my bathroom the other day. The lid on the top of a circular roof vent had blown off in an earlier storm (luckily when we found it it in the yard and didn’t know what it was, we just set it aside). A few bolts to fasten it back on and I have I hopes the next storm won’t be making its way into the house.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      The Thin Black Duke

      @Doc Sardonic: Lowell George breaks my heart. I’m sorry he wasn’t able to figure it out before his addictions killed him. Next to the Dead, Little Feat were my favorite jam band.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      trollhattan

      After bitching about my car repair I should bitch about also just replacing the washer and dryer, except they’re a lot better than the 21YO old set. Dryer is ventless electric that uses heat pump in lieu of resistant heat and is efficient enough to use 120V instead of 240. Now I can get rid of a 4-inch hole in the outside wall. Washer also drops from 240 to 120V, so hoping we’ll see lower electricity use. Take that, Ted Cruz.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      To be Frank

      About to start a major remodel of lower floor of split level house.  The contractor did our kitchen, so we both know what we are in for.  I showed the sig-o a very nice wooden bath tub before I saw the price, oppsie.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      cain

      I started a grand remodel of the kitchen and bathroom and added a deck and a covered patio. I got the deckand patio within the first two weeks of starting and then everything came to screeching halt – and it’s all been trickle work. I had to stopped the kitchen remodel the bathroom remodel + tiling took about 4 months to complete and it’s still not done. Apparently finding contractors that won’t ghost you is difficult. I hired a general contractor who hasn’t proven to be very effective at getting people to show up.

      Tomorrow I will have most of the niggling things done with two items left – carpet replacement and replacing the countertop and sink in the guest bathroom. I’ve been sleeping in the guest bedroom now for over 6 months now.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      WaterGirl

      OT, but does anyone have the scoop about the fellow that was fired from the Biden administration. Jen Psaki was asked about it this morning, and I didn’t catch the name, so I can’t google.

      Something about how he treated someone?

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Sister Golden Bear

      I feel your pain. Last I ordered a new range and refrigerator to take advantage of the President’s Day sale.

      But because the order was a large dollar amount my credit card company texted me to check if it was fraud. Unfortunately they did so at 6 am while I still asleep — and because I didn’t respond right away they declined the charge.

      Call up Home Depot’s customer service. No problem they said, we’ll mark the order as pending, you can reorder online, and then cancel the pending order

      Go online and now the range is not deliverable — it was back ordered and I’m guessing they ran out of stock. So now I gotta go into the store and yell at someone (Unfortunately, Home Depot was the only one who had it stock, so I can’t go elsewhere and I want this particular model.)

      Reply
    57. 57.

      trollhattan

      @WaterGirl:

      This guy.

      On Saturday, the White House accepted the resignation of a staffer who has been alleged of threatening to “destroy” a reporter who was trying to ask questions about his personal life.

       

      White House Deputy Spokesman TJ Ducklo, as per local reports, called a Politico reporter, Tara Palmeri, who was persistently asking questions about his past relationship with another reporter from Axios, Alexi McCammond.

      Ducklo threatened Palmeri by saying “I will destroy you” in a phone call, moments after Joe Biden took his oath as the President of the US on January 20.

      First learned his name when he resigned, so….

      Reply
    58. 58.

      cope

      I’ve been trying to dig-proof our backyard fence against the voracious ditch witch-like ability of our newly rescued terrier pup to move dirt.  She was going under the fence to the left-side neighbor to play with his dogs. Then she started going into his house through his dog door, stealing dog toys and bringing them home and pooping and peeing in the neighbor’s house.  Embarrassing to say the least.  We are very lucky to have a neighbor who is cool with that.

      I bought several sections of a product called Dig Defence (basically closely spaced steel rods combined into two foot sections) that gets pounded into the ground but is hellish expensive.  The way cheaper alternative is foot square concrete patio stones.  By the time this ends, I suspect I will have to put down another fifty or sixty pavers to seal her in.  She’s been out there testing my latest efforts and has been strangely quiet so I had best go see what she is up to.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      azlib

      We went to a Moody Blues concert 4 years ago and it was quite amusing to see the 70+ year olds dancing to the beat with their walkers. The Moodies are one of my favorite rock groups. I think their best album was “Every Good Boy Deserves Favor”, but their later music was always pretty solid.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      different-church-lady

      HOLY GOD, TRUMP JUST TOLD THE TRUTH ABOUT SOMETHING!

      Trump attacks McConnell in lengthy statement, calls him ‘dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack’

      Reply
    62. 62.

      brendancalling

      Just had to go upstairs with my neighbor to defuse a potential DV situation.  Next time I hear noise, I’m calling 911.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      HinTN

      @trollhattan: Tell me more about this heat pump, 120V, ventless dryer.

      Also,

      Washer also drops from 240 to 120V

      Say what? I’ve had washing machines for over 40 years and I have never encountered such.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Ken

      @trollhattan: How nice for the reporters. Now they can pull out those “failed Biden administration” boilerplate stories they wrote back in November. Just have to fill in a couple of blanks with “Ducklo”.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      MisterForkbeard

      @WaterGirl: He basically threatened a reporter when they reported on the fact that he had a (public) relationship with another reporter that was covering Kamala Harris. There’s a small wrinkle in that he threatened a woman (“I will destroy you”) when the reporter that initially asked about it was a different male reporter.

      Basically, he was way out of line and went on administrative leave immediately after the Admin found out it happened. Then he officially quit/was fired late last week. That’s the whole story.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      dmsilev

      @HinTN:

      Tell me more about this heat pump, 120V, ventless dryer.

      Miele T1. I have one (and the matching W1 washer). Works great, built like a tank (they claim a 20 year design lifetime), somewhat more compact than most w/d sets (and correspondingly less capacity).

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @Sister Golden Bear: But because the order was a large dollar amount my credit card company texted me to check if it was fraud. Unfortunately they did so at 6 am while I still asleep — and because I didn’t respond right away they declined the charge.

      I feel your pain. I have to regularly order large ticket items for my company and they screw me over every time with the fraud alert.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      JMG

      Dear Ms. Cracker: I know you tried Massachusetts some years back and didn’t like it (in February I don’t blame you) but we do have a law that a house with a septic system can’t be sold by the owner until it’s inspected by a licensed inspector and that if it’s not up to snuff, the owner is on the hook for the cost of upgrade/replacement. House can’t be sold until it’s fixed.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      germy

      I saw a priest on the news explaining how he won’t be thumbing ash onto his flock’s foreheads this year.  Instead he’ll be sprinkling the ash over their heads.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @germy: I saw a priest on the news explaining how he won’t be thumbing ash onto his flock’s foreheads this year.  Instead he’ll be sprinkling the ash over their heads.

      Does the magic still work if you perform it differently?

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Dan B

      @mrmoshpotato: My brother’s dog got into the “Match Ponds” from Wadsworth’s Ohio Blue Tip Match Company.  They pumped the – three shades of blue – waste into three ponds in the woods across the street from our house.  Top half of dog black, bottom half three shades of blue and turquoise.

      Same puppeh in Batesville, Arkansas discovered the giant delight behind the giant hatchery.  He was shocked when our father threw him into the frigid White River.

      Deceased hatchlings mixed with baby chicken droppings and eggs is memorable!

      Best of luck keeping the dogs out of the pit.

      Reply

