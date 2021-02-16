Always loved this song.

My Tuesday afternoon is literally shitty. The latest development at Chez Money Pit is that we had to dig up our septic system and replace it.

We were afraid something like this might happen and had braced ourselves for financial impact. But the initial inspection led us to believe we might get off more lightly. First, the septic tank dude said maybe it just needed a new pump. Upon further inspection, it turned out a secondary gray water tank definitely needed to be replaced. Then, when the dig got underway, it was determined that the main tank was crumbling too, so that will also be replaced at horrifying cost.

To recap, in two years, our fixer-upper has received a new roof, a new well and pump system, a new A/C and ductwork, a new hot water heater, new washer and dryer, new stove and a shower stall rebuild. I’m tempted to say (while furiously knocking wood) that there’s nothing left to replace, but I suppose the electrical system could blow up, so I won’t go there.

None of this was really unforeseen — we got the place cheap because it needed a lot of work. That said, we’d hoped to space the work out over more time. But then it started raining in the bathroom and all the toilets backed up.

Anyhoo, the septic tank dig will be ongoing for the next few days, so my main focus now is keeping the dogs far away from the muddy mess surrounding that endeavor. It would be just like them to roll in human waste and then run amok, spreading foulness throughout the house.

I hope y’all’s week is going better than mine! Open thread!