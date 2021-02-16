Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Entirely Stupid DeSantis Boomlet

The Entirely Stupid DeSantis Boomlet

by | 88 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

DeSantis wearing a mask the wrong way.
Yale and Harvard Law grad DeSantis with one ear-loop from a safety mask wrapped around his bulbous head and the other loop dangling uselessly under his chin.

The horse race-addicts at Politico are throwing panties at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. He’s a shitty governor who has disastrously politicized and mismanaged the pandemic in Florida. He’s closely associated with the disgraced two-time popular vote loser/twice impeached and seditious former president. But who cares because loopy backbencher Matt Gaetz said if the short-fingered vulgarian doesn’t run again in 2024, DeSantis is “the leader of our movement.”

Another point in DeSantis’s favor: Politico noted that when asked a question about his ridiculous push to fine tech platforms that banned Turnip (there being no other important business to conduct in the state), DeSantis said, “You can whiz on my leg but don’t tell me it’s raining.” That devastating bon mot sent a frisson of excitement though the base, Politico tells us, and that’s justification enough to call GOP operatives in Iowa and elsewhere to gauge the DeSantis buzz.

Could DeSantis be the 2024 nominee? Sure — after Turnip, I wouldn’t rule out an overtly corrupt and rabid skunk with a tawdry history of sexual assault and racism. But I suspect heaping undergarments on DeSantis is more exciting and less work-intensive than covering boring old President Biden’s boring old COVID-19 relief plan, which involves running down boring old policy details. And that explains today’s DeSantis boomlet.

There’s a way to nip this shit in the bud: DeSantis is up for reelection next year, and hanging a big, fat, well-deserved “L” around his neck would extinguish the bullshit buzz. Sadly, this would require competence at the state party level and the perspicacity of Florida voters, both of which are in mighty short supply. Our best bet is a Biden-Harris administration that is so successful that whichever Republican opponent it draws is promptly squashed like a rotten grape.  And that’s all I have to say about that.

Open thread!

    88Comments

    1. 1.

      waspuppet

      DeSantis said, “You can whiz on my leg but don’t tell me it’s raining.”

      Not my idea of a party, but OK, hold still …

      Reply
    4. 4.

      retiredeng

      Why does Yale and Harvard produce so many morons?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Baud

      Also, why is DeSantis giving people permission to whiz on his leg as long as they are honest about it? Does he have some kind of fetish?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      catclub

      I think the Biden admin stating that they have a hard time working successfully with Santis to stop the pandemic is fully justified campaigning. Every time he visits the state.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Mandarama

      Well, as you can see from the book title, he got it wrong. You’re supposed to lead with “Don’t,” not “you can, but be warned, varlet, I will understand it is pee.” Jesus, what a moron.

      The last time a crazy state exported their idjit to govern the rest of us, it didn’t go well. Come to think of it, the last time a relatively sane state gave us their idjit, it also went poorly. Sigh.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Betty Cracker

      @schrodingers_cat: There’s lots of speculation about who might run, but as far as I know, no official challengers have emerged yet. Unfortunately, our state party is a goddamned basket case. That’s nothing new; it has been for decades. But after the latest electoral debacle, everyone resigned, and they elected a new boss who seems the same as the old boss, so my expectations are low. Maybe they’ll surprise me.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      danielx

      DeSantis said, “You can whiz on my leg but don’t tell me it’s raining.”

      The only proper response: “Governor, I wouldn’t piss on your head if it was on fire.”

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Gravenstone

      Republicans come out of the gate strong in the 2021 Obsequious Toadie Stakes! Gaetz sucking up to both T and DeathSantis with this little bit of fellatio. Lindsey saying (out loud no less) that Lara Trump is “the future of the Republican party “. Who will be the next contestant to grovel before the might of the Traitor’s brand?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Mandarama

      @retiredeng: I think they aren’t really that stupid–just really bad at mimicking the “salt of the earth, common clay of the New West” culture they are trying to cultivate. Of course con men are venal, but these are also just bad at it. I’m not saying they’re good critical thinkers, mind you. But I’m not sure you have to be for some of our elite schools, as long as you get past the barrier of entry.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Baud

      OT

      134. Under the Ku Klux Klan Act, 42 U.S.C. § 1985(1), Defendants may not “conspire to prevent, by force, intimidation, or threat, any person … holding any office, trust, or place of confidence under the United States … from discharging any duties thereof; or to induce by like means any officer of the United States to leave any … place[] where his duties as an officer are required to be performed, or … to molest, interrupt, hinder, or impede him in the discharge of his official duties.”

      135. Defendants Trump, Giuliani, Proud Boys, and Oath Keepers plotted, coordinated, and executed a common plan to prevent Congress from discharging its official duties in certifying the results of the presidential election.

      136. In furtherance of this conspiracy, Defendants Trump and Giuliani engaged in a concerted campaign to misinform their supporters and the public, encouraging and promoting intimidation and violence in furtherance of their common plan to promote the re-election of Defendant Trump, even after the states had certified election results decisively showing he lost the election, and to disrupt the legally required process before Congress to supervise the counting of the Electoral College ballots and certify the results of that count.​​

      Reply
    18. 18.

      zhena gogolia

      @Baud:

      Oh, it’s ancient. There’s even a Russian variant. Something like “don’t tell me your piss is dew from God” (it rhymes in the original).

      Reply
    21. 21.

      jonas

      It’s par for the course in today’s political media environment that Cuomo’s having his time in the barrel over NY’s attempt to hide the scale of nursing home fatalities during the first Covid wave last spring. The data skullduggery that went down in FL was 10x worse and….crickets.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Just One More Canuck

      “I wouldn’t rule out an overtly corrupt and rabid skunk with a tawdry history of sexual assault and racism.”

       

      So Pepe le Pew’s evil twin?

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Nicole

      Charlie Pierce refers to Politico as “Tiger Beat on the Potomac” and I think it is as accurate a description as any I’ve ever heard.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Betty Cracker

      @Winston: Oh, okay — I thought I’d missed some rising Florida pol, which would be out of character for me! :) (But I believe the data lady’s first name was Rebekah?)

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Roger Moore

      @retiredeng: ​
       

      Why does Yale and Harvard produce so many morons?

      With someone like DeSantis, it’s hard to know if he’s a moron or just play-acting one to try to win favor with the Republican base. But in general, the Ivies will always graduate more than their share of idiots as long as they maintain legacy and mega-donor admissions, AKA affirmative action for rich white people.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      prufrock

      I’ve been voting in Florida elections since 1990, and I haven’t had a W since Walkin’ Lawton broke JEB’s brain with the He-Coon quote back in 1994.

      It’s a painful losing streak.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Ken

      @Gravenstone: I think Gaetz lost points by saying there’s a chance Trump might not be the GOP presidential nominee in 2024.  Graham’s toadying was better (practice, practice, practice) because he’s was pushing Lara for a different office.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Another point in DeSantis’s favor: Politico noted that when asked a question about his ridiculous push to fine tech platforms that banned Turnip (there being no other important business to conduct in the state), DeSantis said, “You can whiz on my leg but don’t tell me it’s raining.” That devastating bon mot sent a frisson of excitement though the base, Politico tells us

      I don’t get it. Is this just because it’s sorta almost if-you’re-watching-TV-in-1978 transgressive? If so, I had a similar thought watching one of the clips of The Beast on 1/6, and the crowd went wild when he said “bullshit”, meanwhile MSNBC is bleeping his supporters on their rampage and reporting McCarthy’s brief reaction to trump as “Who the “F” do you think you’re talking to?” I just can’t get over how childish we still are, as a country, about naughty language. “bleep-hole countries, grab’em by the bleep”. Etc

      also, there are sexual assault charges against DeSantis? I hadn’t heard that.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      My brain is a little fuzzy from the opiate tapering, but I have some thoughts:

      1. Can’t Texans just shoot the cold away with all their freedomistical shootin’ irons?

      2. Which libtards are to blame for the management failures of ERCOT, and why hasn’t AOC apologized for people being cold?

      3. If you’ve prepped for the librul race war apocalypse, you should have considered “total power blackout” in the course of your planning.

      4. After streaming several seasons of British Baking, I can confidently say that Noel Fielding is unfunny, invasive and annoying as fuck, maybe even moreso than Russell Brand (which I thought impossible). I’ll also say that Prue Leith is a nasty piece of work, who enjoys torturing amateurs with impossible tasks and then criticizing them for it. Mary Berry was infinitely nicer.

      5. Finally watched the Trial of the Chicago 7 on Netflix. Why do producers of material based on historical events insist on poorly embellishing what occurred?

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Jeffro

      @Baud: I suspect every conceivable GOP 2024 candidate will get their day in the spotlight at some point.

      True.  It’s not like they have standards on that side of the aisle.  There are no barriers to entry: you don’t have to have been successful at anything, including being a decent human being.

      Think back to the 2016 GQP field: trumpov, Cruz, Rubio, Kasich, Perry, Carson, Fiorina, Christie, Bush, Gilmore, Santorum, Paul, Huckabee, Pataki, Graham, Jindal, Walker.  That was almost historically unappealing.  2024 will be even worse, which is just amazeballs.

      DeSantis, Noem, Cotton, Rubio, Hawley, Carlson, Cruz…ye gods…

      Reply
    43. 43.

      artem1s

      @Betty Cracker:

      https://runforsomething.net/

      this group was featured on Maddow last night.  Very interesting down ballot effort at supporting people who are willing to run but have no idea how.  helped elect nearly 500 folks elected since 2017.  They have endorsed only one candidate in FL for 2021 elections.  And although they aren’t focused on anything as high as governor, these folks (and groups like them) are going to instrumental in taking back their states from Karl Rove’s GOP machine.

      I love that they are focused on getting people involved in their own local government who want to lead and govern and help out and not just obstruction for obstructions sake.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      different-church-lady

      IT’S A FUCKIN’ HURRICANE AND I’M PISSING ON YOUR LEG.

      AND I’M PISSING ON YOUR LEG BECAUSE YOU JUST TOLD ME I COULD.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      MisterForkbeard

      The DeSantis thing is basically all about him being an asshole. That’s pretty much it, from what I can tell.

      There was a fictitious story about Biden calling DeSantis and telling him that we were going to put a bunch of covid restrictions in place, and DeSantis literally saying “Fuck you” to Biden. It was all over gab and the various Q sites earlier.

      If it’s thanks to DeSantis campaign, his people are genius. Planting ludicrous and unverifiable stories about being a gigantic asshole to Democrats on Q boards and conservative sites is an excellent and riskfree way of creating enthusiasm and raising his profile, and it will get him cred with people who are completely unwilling to take in new information or admit they’re wrong.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Betty Cracker

      @prufrock: It is painful indeed. But at least we have the He-Coon memory. :) I was watching that debate with a friend who was as confused as Bush about what Chiles meant, but as soon as I saw Bush’s pole-axed expression, I figured we’d win!

      Reply
    47. 47.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Ken: The Lara thing is mind boggling. Lara is useless and has no accomplishments. Her only accomplishment is marrying into the Trump family and being loyal. She’s not even a direct relative like Ivanka or Uday/Qusay.

      Pushing her for office and as “the future of the republican party” is the most craven kind of ass kissing I can imagine. I don’t know how they top it – push Barron for head of US Cyberwarfare?

      Reply
    48. 48.

      kindness

      God knows we love you Betty but this is Florida of which you speak.  Do I expect the voters of Florida to do the right thing in a tight election?  Hell no I don’t.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      different-church-lady

      @MisterForkbeard:

      The DeSantis thing is basically all about him being an asshole.

      Well, it’s the only thing the GOP base wants, so of course he’s rising over there.

      The question is: has Trump permanently ruined asshole for the general electorate?

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Ken

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes:  If you’ve prepped for the librul race war apocalypse, you should have considered “total power blackout” in the course of your planning.

      Stealing that. Not sure where I’ll ever use it, but stealing it.

      I did once see a disaster prepper who was showing how he made his own rounds. He was melting lead with a propane torch; I wonder what his plans were for getting refills after the Fall of Everything.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Winston

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes:

      5. Finally watched the Trial of the Chicago 7 on Netflix. Why do producers of material based on historical events insist on poorly embellishing what occurred?

       

      I thought they could have just used newsclips from the time which would have been more accurate for the police riot, but the trial itself?

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Johnny Gentle (famous crooner)

      @schrodingers_cat:

      Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Nikki Fried has been a presumed challenger, and is essentially the frontrunner after Gillum’s sad flameout. She’s the only Democrat with a statewide elected office. Val Demings has also been rumored, but I’m not sure if that’s just the usual name-gaming and besides, I don’t know if that would even be a risk worth taking. As much as I hate to say it I think DeSantis will win barring something far worse than what we’ve already seen.

      He’s still coasting on the residual goodwill he generated in his first couple years when he “surprised” people by making pro-environment gestures and not being completely crazy. Then, of course, he went full Trump, hid COVID fatality data, etc., etc. But I just don’t think COVID in Florida will have the electoral impact it unquestionably should, especially by 2022.

      Not to mention, because the state party is a godawful mess, Democrats are starved for oxygen in the press and they’re basically shut out of real governance, it’s a real tough row to hoe trying to win statewide. Which, again, makes Gillum’s unfulfilled promise all the more heartbreaking.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Betty Cracker

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes: Agree with you about Fielding, whom I also find creepy, but come on, man, Prue is a sweetie! You’re right that she sandbags the contestants with ridiculous tasks, but they’ve had to up-level the assignments due to the show’s popularity. Victoria sandwiches just won’t do these days. But she’s nice about her criticism, mostly, and her motto — it has to be worth the calories — are words to live by.

      If you’re looking for a show that combines facets of The Crown and GBBO, check out Great British Menu on Prime. It’s a cooking competition wherein pro chefs compete for a chance to cook for a banquet attended by Prince Charles (at least in the one season I saw — I don’t think he’s a recurring guest of honor). Also, a younger Prue makes an appearance.

      Hope the leg is healing up!

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Another Scott

      @prufrock: I’ve wondered for a long time why nobody in FL has become the reincarnated Claude Pepper:

      (roughly) “Keep your foul hands off Social Security!!”

      I don’t know the rest of his politics, and given how long he served it’s likely to be bad, but he knew how to be loud and proud about protecting important social programs.

      Health care, social security, schools, … – there’s a winning formula for Democrats there.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      bemused senior

      California Juicers, I live in SF Bay Area, and I, my husband and my teacher daughter all just got vaccination appts. scheduled at the Oakland Coliseum drive-through site via myturn.ca.gov.  Easy as pie.  I and bemused husband have our 1st appt. Thursday, and second on March 11.​

      Reply
    59. 59.

      PPCLI

      @zhena gogolia: The Princeton student newspaper used to have a column reporting quotes heard around campus. (Maybe it still does.) Usually it would be remarks from visiting speakers or professor’s lectures. But one time they had a remark heard at the local 24 hour convenience store, which was the only place in town for partiers to get late night snacks:

      “Some of the stupidest people in the world go to Princeton”

      — Unidentified Wawa Employee

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Betty Cracker:

      I’ll look for that.

      I REALLY want to try making a savory meat pie with a lard hot water crust when I’m feeling a little more up to it. I unloaded the dishwasher after feeding the pets and making coffee this morning so I could feel a bit more useful, and it took way more out of me than I thought.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      MisterForkbeard

      @bemused senior: Wow, nice! I’m going to check that out for my parents. I doubt I can get a vaccination, but I’m technically in stage 1C because I work in IT. So worth looking at.

      EDIT: Yep, can’t get it yet and neither can my parents (in the 65-74 bracket). But I signed up for updates.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      PaulWartenberg

      I swear to God, every pundit and news editor out there panting already for the 2024 horserace should be placed in medically-induced comas and left in that state until the year 2024 itself, because we got SHIT IN THE HERE AND NOW THAT DESERVES OUR ATTENTION MORE, YOU HACKS.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      burnspbesq

      @Roger Moore:

      Harvard and Yale are far from alone in that regard. All of the Ivies, Stanford, Duke, Georgetown, Cal, UCLA, Michigan, Texas, Virginia, and others have alums they’d like us to forget about. Examples:

      Ann Coulter, Cornell/Michigan Law

      Dinesh D’Souza, Dartmouth

      Steven Miller and Andrew Giuliani, Duke

      Tiffany Trump, Penn and Georgetown Law

      Reply
    66. 66.

      PaulWartenberg

      @Baud:

      I hope this is something that can get through the firewalls of conservative-packed federal courts and ends up with trump forced to sit in a courtroom having his own insurrectionist words shoved down his throat.

      By the by, are these the kind of civil charges that lead to jail time…?

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Betty Cracker

      @Johnny Gentle (famous crooner): I hope Fried doesn’t run, but she probably will. Do you think Gwen Graham will run again? She drags DeSantis all over Twitter daily, but that might just be a hobby. I’m pretty certain former Tampa mayor Bob Buckhorn will run for something at some point, but who knows.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Geminid

      @retiredeng: Yale has long had a minority component of conservative student “intellectuals.” In the late 60s, after the Conservative party in the Yale Political Union had become Rockefeller Republicans, a “Party of the Right” was formed. John Bolton is a typical product of this group. I expect Princeton and Harvard were the same, and that the tradition persists. Laura Ingraham and Dinesh DeSouza came out of a similar contrarian culture at Dartmouth. Yale grad William F. Buckley was the intellectual godfather of these jerks.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      MattF

      I suppose if T**** is out of the picture, we’ll have Mouseketeer’s anything-can-happen-day. However, DeSantis will have to clamber over a large amount very rotten meat to get ahead. I suppose he could do it, but lots of other maggots will also be going for it.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Ken

      @Betty Cracker: a banquet attended by Prince Charles (at least in the one season I saw — I don’t think he’s a recurring guest of honor).

      Does he have anything better to do with his time?

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Matt McIrvin

      The COVID denialists/minimalists continue to insist that Florida is actually a pandemic-management success story, because they opened everything up and their total deaths per capita is still lower than most of the Northeast. That’s the bar.

      It helps to be Florida, of course, where the weather doesn’t drive people indoors for much of the year. Except in the summer. When Florida had a horrendous COVID wave. They’re actually coming off another one now, but almost everyone else is too so it doesn’t stand out. The Northeast, of course, bore the brunt of the incredibly deadly initial wave a year ago when there was little testing and doctors didn’t have a handle on how to treat it.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Ruckus

      @Mandarama:

      The barrier for entry is:

      1. MONEY

      2. MONEY

      3. Something, something, something……,,,

      4. Actual proof of intelligent thought and effort.

      As you can see, ability is not all that important in this context.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      topclimber

      @Gravenstone: Oh please, brer Fox, don’t throw us into the briar patch and give us Lara Trump as the GOP Senate candidate in NC. No way the name Trump brings out Dems, sane Republicans, and actual independents to vote. No sirree, massa Fox.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Gravenstone

      @Ken:  I wonder what his plans were for getting someone to change his diaper and feed him once the cumulative brain damage from chronic lead exposure took hold?

      Appended your comment a wee bit…

      Reply
    78. 78.

      MisterForkbeard

      @VeniceRiley: My folks are perfectly happy to isolate – they live out in the country and get food delivered. They’re in relatively good health and are with Kaiser, and they’re waiting for Kaiser to reach out to them.

      Which I get, though I wish they’d be a little more proactive about it.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Betty Cracker

      @Matt McIrvin:

      It helps to be Florida, of course, where the weather doesn’t drive people indoors for much of the year. Except in the summer. When Florida had a horrendous COVID wave.

      Bingo. I don’t know why so many people can’t wrap their minds around it, but that’s exactly right.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Kathleen

      @MattF: Friday was Talent Rodeo Day and Tuesday was Guest Star Day. How can I remember that from 1956 yet forget if I took my medication in the morning? #pathetic.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Sallycat

      DeSantis finally convinced me that stupid people can get degrees from Harvard (as well as Yale, Princeton, etc.) Florida has had some great governors-Leroy Collins, Reuben Askew. The worst until DeSantis was Scott. We’re headed in the wrong direction with those two. Help!

      Reply
    84. 84.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Baud: Oh no. I bring them coffee every weekend or so from their favorite coffee place and place it on the porch then back off so they’re never near me.

      But maybe that’s exactly how they like it. )

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Winston

      @Ken: That could be. The news footage at the time was much more brutal than the film as I recall. Plus pushing the crowd thru the glass at the restaurant seemed to involve a lot more people than depicted in the film. But 53 years ago what I remember most was the total outrage I felt.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      louc

      I moved from Florida 23 years ago after growing up in Fort Lauderdale and living in Palm Beach County for 10 years.

      For the life of me, I don’t know what happened to the Florida Democratic party. After Bob Graham retired from the Senate and Bill Nelson lost to Voldemort, aka Rick Scott, it’s like the party went into disarray.

      Also, a friend of mine who was born in Puerto Rico says the Republicans put out false but effective advertising on Spanish language media equating Democrats to Venezuela. Cuban Americans had been turning away from the Republican party in significant numbers and there is a large Venezuelan community. That was red meat. If you’re too incompetent to counter that advertising, maybe you deserve what you get.

      Reply

