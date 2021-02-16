The horse race-addicts at Politico are throwing panties at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. He’s a shitty governor who has disastrously politicized and mismanaged the pandemic in Florida. He’s closely associated with the disgraced two-time popular vote loser/twice impeached and seditious former president. But who cares because loopy backbencher Matt Gaetz said if the short-fingered vulgarian doesn’t run again in 2024, DeSantis is “the leader of our movement.”

Another point in DeSantis’s favor: Politico noted that when asked a question about his ridiculous push to fine tech platforms that banned Turnip (there being no other important business to conduct in the state), DeSantis said, “You can whiz on my leg but don’t tell me it’s raining.” That devastating bon mot sent a frisson of excitement though the base, Politico tells us, and that’s justification enough to call GOP operatives in Iowa and elsewhere to gauge the DeSantis buzz.

Could DeSantis be the 2024 nominee? Sure — after Turnip, I wouldn’t rule out an overtly corrupt and rabid skunk with a tawdry history of sexual assault and racism. But I suspect heaping undergarments on DeSantis is more exciting and less work-intensive than covering boring old President Biden’s boring old COVID-19 relief plan, which involves running down boring old policy details. And that explains today’s DeSantis boomlet.

There’s a way to nip this shit in the bud: DeSantis is up for reelection next year, and hanging a big, fat, well-deserved “L” around his neck would extinguish the bullshit buzz. Sadly, this would require competence at the state party level and the perspicacity of Florida voters, both of which are in mighty short supply. Our best bet is a Biden-Harris administration that is so successful that whichever Republican opponent it draws is promptly squashed like a rotten grape. And that’s all I have to say about that.

Open thread!