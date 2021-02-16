"We did not send him there to do the right thing" is quite a quote. https://t.co/U8gnoqM61X
— Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) February 16, 2021
J.D. Hillbilly Fraudster, back on his beat:
I can't believe people thought your book was worth reading but here we are. https://t.co/7pn89xGHk2
— Jeff Fecke (@jkfecke) February 16, 2021
Didn't Trump's lawyers just spend an entire impeachment hearing arguing that he's a private citizen now and should not be treated any differently? https://t.co/CR0iOT8uQB
— Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) February 16, 2021
He does not disclose it in this tweet but JD Vance is reportedly an adviser to Parlerhttps://t.co/SsAKRWid6j https://t.co/0dqSCzmtXy
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 16, 2021
ICYMI:
Watch Rand Paul as the Senate gives a standing ovation to Officer Goodman and all of the Captiol law officers. pic.twitter.com/Ikcizo1LXV
— Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) February 12, 2021
Honestly, I feel like the "Just an Asshole" hypothesis has been insufficiently examined in political science. https://t.co/YdmU7wd4kK
— Starfish Who Just Wants To Grill (@IRHotTakes) February 16, 2021
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings