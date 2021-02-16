Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Consistently wrong since 2002

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Naturally gregarious and alpha

I really should read my own blog.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

I’m going back to the respite thread.

This really is a full service blog.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

This is a big f—–g deal.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

We still have time to mess this up!

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

The house always wins.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

You are here: Home / Politics / GOP Death Cult / Open Thread: The GQP, All Very Fine People

Open Thread: The GQP, All Very Fine People

by | 78 Comments

This post is in: , ,

J.D. Hillbilly Fraudster, back on his beat:

ICYMI:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Amir Khalid
  • Another Scott
  • Auntie Anne
  • Ben Cisco (onboard the Defiant)
  • Bill Arnold
  • Brachiator
  • CaseyL
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • dmsilev
  • Elizabelle
  • Geminid
  • gwangung
  • HumboldtBlue
  • James E Powell
  • Jeffro
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Ken
  • Kent
  • laura
  • LongHairedWeirdo
  • Martin
  • opiejeanne
  • PsiFighter37
  • rikyrah
  • Ruckus
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Sm*t Cl*de
  • Suzanne
  • The Thin Black Duke
  • Uncle Omar
  • Wyatt Salamanca
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    78Comments

    1. 1.

      Elizabelle

      You might want to tune into CNN right now for the Biden Town Hall in Milwaukee. He’s answering questions about COVID.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Biden is really good at retail politics. He’s crushing this town hall.​
       

      That said, I’m disappointed he hasn’t talked about his crowd size or toilet flushing.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      laura

      The petulant demand for uninterrupted and unaccountable power continues apace. The heaping helpings of racism and misogyny are the lagniappe. Rand Paul sure puts his shoulder to the wheel when he douche bros.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Do the people who promoted JD Vance smell anything fishy?
      I’m a big fan of Glenn Close, and I hear Amy Adams delivers a great performance in that movie, but I don’t know if I’ll be able to bring myself to watch it.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Elizabelle

      The Trump voter, of course, questions about the $15 minimum wage, and why have it in a less expensive region like the midwest?  He’s concerned about small businesses (he has a woodworking business.)

      Biden emphasizes it’s a gradual increase.  “No one should work 40 hours a week and live in poverty.”  Applause.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @The Thin Black Duke: something of a silver lining of trumpism is they tend to forget, or just not now, that there are some parts that you’re not supposed to say out loud. Very Serious People still too often pretend not to hear them, but I think some less serious people hear it more frequently

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Elizabelle

      @David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch:   To speak of “the previous guy”:

      his Atlantic City casino (which is not his because, bankruptcy; who knows which one) is getting exploded tomorrow.

      Biden just said “Donald Trump” and said that he’s tired of talking about him and doesn’t want to talk about him anymore.

      Honorary jackal territory.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Elizabelle

      “We’ll be right back, and we’ll have more questions for the President of the United States, Joe Biden.”

      Happy sigh from me.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      CaseyL

      This is about the only time I wish I had cable. Does anyone know if the Town Hall is being live-blogged or live-tweeted somewhere?​
       

      Never mind: The good old Guardian is liveblogging it.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Elizabelle

      @rikyrah:   (1)  glad you are getting a shot soon.  (2)  Loved that photo this morning of a Chicago street snowscape.  You may be less thrilled with it.  Stay safe!

      Biden just said again that we’re sick of talking about Trump.

      It is a sickness.

      Applause for saying prosecutorial decisions will be left to the Justice Department.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Elizabelle:

      The Trump voter, of course, questions about the $15 minimum wage, and why have it in a less expensive region like the midwest?  He’s concerned about small businesses (he has a woodworking business.)

      I’m sure Biden didn’t, and probably shouldn’t, ask, but I hope someone at CNN follows up and asks him how many employees he has, and how much he pays them.

      Also now’s a good time for some snarky Dems on twitter to remind everybody of the time the Papa John pizza guy hosted a fund-raiser for Willard (what a house! what a pool! what grounds!) and told reporters an increased minimum wage (I believe at the time the Dems’ target was $10/hr) would mean his shitty pizzas would cost 39 cents more. Each.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Elizabelle

      @CaseyL:   If you click on that Live News site, “Top Headlines” is CNN, and “Politics” is MSNBC, via Rockin Rooster’s site.  Good way to watch some online news, for free.

      Good to hear about The Guardian coverage, though.

      https://livenewschat.eu/breaking-news/

      Biden is very plain spoken and not tiptoeing around any of the issues raised.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      dmsilev

      Listening to the town hall, it’s so nice once again having a President who is both a decent and a competent person. The last four centuries, I nearly forgot what that was like.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Bill Arnold

      For the techies, re the current state of Parler:

      Parler update ❤️:
      – All posts/images/videos wiped
      – Accounts still there
      – CloudRoute LLC is the new host https://t.co/y41GcjmOMb
      – Amazon S3 replaced with Ceph
      – Post enum patched (makes sense, wasn’t used for anything except helping to put 200 people in jail

      — crash override (@donk_enby) February 15, 2021

      (Parler says they’ll restore old content, in phases.)

      Also, same person (female activist responsible for Parler downloads used in impeachment trial after the insurrection, competent):

      oh, by the way, parler-tricks still work, except for that post/video enumeration API endpoint https://t.co/Llq72JNOZG
      — crash override (@donk_enby) February 15, 2021

      Reply
    25. 25.

      dmsilev

      Anyone have ‘I’d love to talk to you more about this’ and ‘I’m sorry to go so long’ on their drinking game cards? If so, my condolences to your liver.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Elizabelle

      Joe keeps apologizing for going on so long, but he is not verbose.  He knows his subject, and wants to reassure Americans that he understands the question.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      rikyrah

      @Elizabelle:

      I am a little nervous about the 💉. But, I can’t wait to get to my appointment.

       

      The snow removal folks finally got to my house this afternoon. I have paths 🤗

      I can get out to work tomorrow

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Martin

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: I think you’re conflating two different accounts (which I believe both are true, not taking at all away  from the point you were making).

      The Papa John thing I think is the Obamacare ‘I’m going to pass my Obamacare costs onto consumers!’

      Even the very liberal (checks brower tab) Forbes magazine said it’d be no more than $0.10 per pizza, as if that wasn’t way inside of his menu costs. Nothing resonates more with consumers in a TV ad that you can get a medium one topping pizza for $7.09.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Elizabelle

      My gawd.  Joe lives in the real world.  He speaks of seeing all the interracial couples in TV advertising, and does not bring it up as culture war artillery.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Martin

      @Elizabelle: That’s a bit of a trick. It’s his way of signaling he wishes he could talk to them until all of their questions were answered but the format simply doesn’t permit it. It’s a way to get credit for being willing to talk to everyone even when you can’t.

      Martin has used this trick – a lot.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Sm*t Cl*de

      Actual quote from a PA GOP official, explaining why Sen. Toomey should be censured: “We did not send him there to vote his conscience. We did not send him there to ‘do the right thing’ or whatever”

      “Your representative owes you, not his industry only, but his judgement; and he betrays you instead of serving you if he sacrifices it to your opinion.”

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Brachiator

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist

      something of a silver lining of trumpism is they tend to forget, or just not now, that there are some parts that you’re not supposed to say out loud.

      We are past that. Trump offered an open invitation to be racist. A good chunk of his base are very happy to be bigots.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      opiejeanne

      @rikyrah: Yay for you!

      Our street was plowed this morning, after the 12 inches of snow was reduced to 5 or 6, but I’m happy it got plowed because I didn’t want to cook tonight and mr opiejeanne could pick up some Chinese food.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      LongHairedWeirdo

      (comment essentially deleted because of the subject matter, *and* that I think it’s to the wrong entry, which turns a crude joke into something far worse, due to the lack of context.)

      Reply
    40. 40.

      opiejeanne

      @gwangung: Did you read about the 90 yo woman who walked 3 miles each way on Sunday to get her vaccine??? Sunday was pretty bad over on the east side, so I suspect the snow was deep and still falling in town.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      James E Powell

      @Yutsano:

      For a guy who was supposed to be senile and who supposedly struggles to speak, he is addressing every question sincerely, directly, and with more information than I think anyone expected him to know off the top of his head.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Suzanne

      @David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch:

      That said, I’m disappointed he hasn’t talked about his crowd size or toilet flushing. 

      Countertops? Dick size? Come on, we’re not learning A N Y T H I N G.
      I was just commenting to Mr. Suzanne that tomorrow is Ash Wednesday, and I was flashing back to last year, with tRump blathering about reopening by Easter because it was “so important to [him]” or some other complete and utter nonsense?.
      This has been going on for a year. Fuck. Fuck.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Elizabelle

      @James E Powell:   I am so happy to be watching this.

      And every answer, diametrically opposed to the waste of breath that preceded him.

      This long answer about not being used to being waited upon — take that, Individual One.

      Interesting that he was never in the Obamas’ private living quarters.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Suzanne

      @PsiFighter37:

      Rand Paul is truly an ass. His neighbor must regret not breaking more than his ribs. 

      I don’t advocate for violence, but I do smirk with glee when I think about this episode of American history.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Uncle Omar

      Where is the smart money on the identity of the person who wrote Trump’s screed damning Yertle to Hell.  Since it wasn’t in Trumpian Word Salad we can be sure it wasn’t himself.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      All the living former presidents — with one exception — have called Joe.

      Who could the exception be? It’s a puzzler.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      CaseyL

      @HumboldtBlue: He’s having a conversation with people.  Responding appropriately to the topic, being reassuring – and honest.

      I admire his honesty in telling the person who asked about $50K in college debt relief that he will not “make it happen,” though he will propose other ways of easing the debt burden.  (Good ones, too; the program to pay off debt by working in public service of one type or another has been extended to doctors  Nice to see it might be extended to other fields.)

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      @Uncle Omar:

      Where is the smart money on the identity of the person who wrote Trump’s screed damning Yertle to Hell.

      Dan Scavino, former White House Director of Social Media.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      dmsilev

      @Amir Khalid: According to many observers, including his grandchildren, Biden really likes ice cream, so wouldn’t surprise me if it’s a staple. But, I guarantee you, if it’s on the menu at a WH working lunch he gets the same size serving as everyone else.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Kent

      Rand Paul is truly an ass. His neighbor must regret not breaking more than his ribs.

      Remember.  When Sinema and Manchin advocate for keeping the filibuster.   What they are saying is that Rand Paul should have a veto over every Democratic initiative.  Rand Paul.  He is about the 60th vote give or take.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Ken

      @Martin: The 2013 boycott of Cheerios over such an ad was really something.

      Oh, is that why General Mills went out of business and I haven’t been able to buy Cheerios for nearly a decade?  I never put two and two together.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Martin

      @dmsilev: Not really. Cheerios are shaped like an O as a secret plot by Obama to indoctrinate your kids. You think the birth certificate was a long con, Cheerios first came out in 1941! The libs were plotting that for 72 years!

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Jeffro

      @James E Powell:For a guy who was supposed to be senile and who supposedly struggles to speak, he is addressing every question sincerely, directly, and with more information than I think anyone expected him to know off the top of his head.

      I know, right?  I thought he was supposed to be a complete fucking moron, propped up by Antifa super-nurses, or something.

      I think the question of our time is, how can we bring cognitive dissonance – the kind they would get from watching a mere 5 minutes of this town hall – to bear on RWNJs who never leave their FoxBubbles?

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Another Scott

      @Kent: OTOH, Prospect.org:

      But in his many media appearances over the sanctity of the filibuster, it was never mentioned that Manchin voted in January 2011 in favor of several Senate rules changes that had the effect of reducing the filibuster’s power. While the reforms that Manchin supported then did not completely eliminate the ability for senators to filibuster, they are similar to several possible rule changes that could allow Democrats to hold majority votes on bills this year, even without “abolishing” the filibuster. Chief among the changes that Manchin voted for in 2011, which didn’t pass, was a return to the “talking filibuster,” known from its portrayals in popular culture.

      […]

      Now, Senate Democrats again have a menu of options to bring bills to a vote even if they don’t currently have Manchin and Sinema’s vote to eliminate the filibuster. The “Mr. Smith” rule is an option for Majority Leader Schumer, as a way to force Republicans to exert tremendous energy explaining why they’re blocking votes on bills with at least 50 senators in support. More exceptions to filibusters, like the one for budget reconciliation bills, could be added for other measures, such as the democracy reform package H.R. 1. Requiring a talking filibuster in this Congress would seem to be right in line with the Senate traditions that Manchin espoused a decade ago—and in the midst of the legislative churn in a couple months, maybe his opposition to completely eliminating the filibuster will erode.

      He can change his mind, or fineness his position, again.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.