Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

This blog will pay for itself.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

The math demands it!

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if I ever tried to have some of you killed.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

This is a big f—–g deal.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

This blog goes to 11…

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Gin & Tonic – Stockholm #1

On The Road – Gin & Tonic – Stockholm #1

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

Gin & Tonic

Some pics from our visit to Stockholm in the spring a couple of years ago. This was the first few days of 2+ weeks in Sweden and Norway, so I’ll probably add more.

On The Road - Gin & Tonic - Stockholm #1 7
Stockholm

Shot all sorts of spires and ornamental architecture – this was on the old City Hall; I like the Viking ship.

On The Road - Gin & Tonic - Stockholm #1 6
Stockholm

The Riddarsholmkyrkan (Riddarsholm Church) is the burial place of almost all of Sweden’s monarchs, and one of the oldest buildings in Stockholm. This is one of the Gustavs – don’t ask me which one.

On The Road - Gin & Tonic - Stockholm #1 5
Stockholm

The original spire of the Riddarsholmkyrkan was struck by lightning and destroyed in 1835, so it was replaced by one of cast iron.

On The Road - Gin & Tonic - Stockholm #1 4
Stockholm

Grab shot, walking through Gamla Stan (old town) where we ducked into an antiquarian shop and my dear wife purely by chance found a long out-of-print copy of an American book I’d been looking for on and off for some time. Serendipity.

On The Road - Gin & Tonic - Stockholm #1 3
Stockholm

One for some of the old geezers here. There’s a subculture in Sweden and Norway that loves, loves, loves the old Detroit iron.

On The Road - Gin & Tonic - Stockholm #1 2
Stockholm

If there is one absolute must-see here, it’s the Vasa Museum. This is from the outside (obvs.)

On The Road - Gin & Tonic - Stockholm #1 1
Stockholm

You can get a snack before going in.

On The Road - Gin & Tonic - Stockholm #1
Stockholm

The Vasa was the epitome of the shipbuilding art in 17th Century Sweden. Unfortunately, it was poorly designed, and on its maiden voyage it foundered and sank about a kilometer out in the harbor. It lay there in the mud for over 300 years, well-preserved by the cold water, until it was re-discovered in the late 1950’s and a project was undertaken to raise it. This took place from 1959 to 1961. Over the next two decades it was restored, and in the late 1980’s the museum was built. Photographs do not do this justice – it is a spectacular sight, and an absolutely monumental project to think about.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • raven

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.