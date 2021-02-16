Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Let there be snark.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

This blog will pay for itself.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

Everybody saw this coming.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

This really is a full service blog.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Just a few bad apples.

Reality always wins in the end.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

You are here: Home / Anderson On Health Insurance / Medicaid work requirements going down

Medicaid work requirements going down

by | 4 Comments

This post is in: 

The major administrative policy goal of the Trump Administration’s HHS was to erect significant barriers to accessing and using Medicaid by erecting work and paperwork requirement barriers via a series of waiver solicitations.  Many states applied for work requirements.  Only Arkansas implemented work requirements before litigation stopped the measures as not being conducive to the fundamental purpose of Medicaid — paying for health care.  Research led by Dr. Ben Sommers (now part of the Biden Administration’s HHS) found that the Arkansas work requirements did not lead to any changes in employment and led to the disenrollent of 18,000 eligible adults.  

Beneficiaries sued the states and they won big at both the trial court and the court of appeals level.  The states appealed the decision to the Supreme Court.  The Court will  be hearing the case at the end of March.

The Biden Administration has decided to try to render the Supreme Court case moot and pocket the appeals court as a win and precedent.  They announced late last week that the work requirements were no longer to be approved (NY Times):

In separate actions Friday, officials notified states with approved work requirements that the administration planned to withdraw the approvals, and it rescinded a Trump-era online guidance document inviting states to pursue new work requirement plans.

There will be lawyers!

Under regular procedure, a state or the federal government can fairly readily get out of a waiver and return to the pre-waiver status-quo. The process involves a single hearing and a short waiting period. HOWEVER, the outgoing CMS Administrator, Seema Verma, sent a letter to the waiver states offering to extend the withdrawal period to nine months in return for no consideration from the states. There will be lawyers.

We know that work requirements increase administrative burden and opportunities for otherwise eligible people to fall through paperwork cracks.
We know that work requirements don’t lead to increased work.

We know there will be lawyers and lots of them, but this is a move towards increasing access and coverage of care.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • ArchTeryx
  • RepubAnon
  • rikyrah
  • stinger

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4Comments

    2. 2.

      RepubAnon

      Work requirements during a time of high unemployment due to a pandemic-hit economy. With Republicans, it’s vileness all the way down.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      stinger

      It’s been a while since I’ve thanked you for posting here — so thank you, David!

      Also, what rikyrah, RepubAnon, and ArchTeryx said.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.