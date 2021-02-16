Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Too Soon for A Denny Hastert Reference?

by | 21 Comments

Never trust a man who takes noisy ‘purity’ interest in other peoples’ genitals…


But seriously, *never*:

    2. 2.

      Mary G

      I’ve said for years now that somewhere there is a pizza place with a basement where Republicans rape children, because everything they accuse Democrats of doing, they are instead doing themselves. There’s been four of them arrested for kiddie porn this month alone, I think.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      RandomMonster

      @Mary G: A pizza place run by Jeffrey Epstein and frequented by Donald Trump.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Kent

      Good God.   Are they going to inspect EVERY HS athlete’s genitalia?  Or just the ones that some parents complain about?   This is beyond insane.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Amir Khalid

      Inspection of women athletes’ bodies to ensure they weren’t men trying to cheat was once a thing in sports. It was sexist and humiliating, and that’s why it was ended. Not that the attitudes behind the practice have ended — look at Castor Semenya’s treatment.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Martin

      @LongHairedWeirdo: It’s non necessarily projection, but it’s close.

      Fascism arrives as your friend.
      It will restore your honour, make you feel proud, protect your house, give you a job, clean up the neighbourhood, remind you of how great you once were, clear out the venal and the corrupt, remove anything you feel is unlike you…

      In order for it to work, you need to define your opponent as more venal and corrupt as you, and apparently that requires going all the way to drinking children’s blood and wearing their face as a mask. Assume that everything short of that they’re basically okay with.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Origuy

      @Mary G: There are comments on that thread to the effect that this price is probably a placeholder used by the automated system. This would happen if there were no rooms available and the system is overloaded, according to the comments.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      cain

      well considering there has been a slew of charges against former Trump aides charged with child pornography and sex trafficking. Of course, when you add the fact that U.S. Bishops have been talking abuot denying Joe Biden communion because of his abortion and LBGTQ+ position – it’s no wonder that these assholes are in cahoots with other child molesters and the like. They are all peas in a pod.
      I hate all these damn wingnuts. They are immoral, fasicists and racists assholes and they need to be stripped of whatever power they have and sent home.​
       
      ETA: OH SHIT, #14??!!!! I’ve never had #14 before.. oh lawdy lawdy – thank you jeezus!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Burnspbesq

      @Mary G:

      ‘By tomorrow at noon, you won’t be able to buy a Mophie or anything similar anywhere between Waco and San Antonio.

      We lost power for two hours late Monday morning, and currently it’s been out for about 90 minutes.

      Reply

