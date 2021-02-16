Never trust a man who takes noisy ‘purity’ interest in other peoples’ genitals…
I mean look, I usually try not to judge folks for doing what they have to do to put bread on the table, but if someone told me they were a middle school penis inspector, I would probably politely recuse myself and never speak to them again. https://t.co/KOCfm8Tgif
— Starfish Who Just Wants To Grill (@IRHotTakes) February 13, 2021
You gotta keep your eye on the ball, and now your hand too.
— Robert Mitchell (@hyperionxix) February 12, 2021
"In hindsight, we probably shouldn't have put such an emphasis on experience when evaluating resumes." https://t.co/FzD2e6ZlyB
— Starfish Who Just Wants To Grill (@IRHotTakes) February 13, 2021
But seriously, *never*:
I'm not saying every QAnoner is a pedophile, but it takes a certain predisposition to think that what rich people want more than anything is sex with kids. https://t.co/4H1a7PIPUl
— Jeff Fecke (@jkfecke) February 14, 2021
