Global Respite Open Thread

by | 34 Comments

This post is in: 

Now y’all get to tell me how you knew about this already!

======

Completely unrelated, but:

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    34Comments

    4. 4.

      The Moar You Know

      Now y’all get to tell me how you knew about this already!

      Had no idea and I’m a radio guy so thank you!

      I’m going to assume this is AM/FM commercial radio and not amateur or some of the wackier shortwave stations.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      The Moar You Know

      As per the jam:  Wow.  My stepmom always buys it because she’s a Francophile, and I started in spite of that because…it’s good stuff.  Really good stuff.  But that story – that’s a hell of a good reason to buy their jams.  They have a giant-sized mixed berry jar at Costco right now.  Shame my wife doesn’t like it, because I find it extraordinary.

      ETA to my above post:  they most certainly DO have some of the wackier shortwave stations.  That’s awesome.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Baud

      There have been apps that let you listen to any radio station in the world for a while now.  I guess this site just mapped them onto Google Earth.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Jeffery

      The radio thing would be great if I listened to radio.

      Years ago I got a survey call from someone wanting to know what radio stations I listened to. Said none. They said what did I listen to at work. Said none. In the car. Don’t have a car. Couldn’t believe I didn’t listen to radio. I really like silence.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Chief Oshkosh

      To preempt what may be coming, according to other tweets (so this must be true, right?), the Bonne Maman company as it exists today started well after WWII, as did its parent company. Plus, not in Paris. BUT, it appears likely that the inlaws of the originator of the parent company, who provided the fruit initially for the originator of the parent company, may have harbored/hid/saved Jews in WWII.

      Apologies if I got any of that wrong.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Baud: Yeah, but other than that really, really cool feature that might draw in an otherwise-disinterested audience that may in turn develop wanderlust and an appreciation for how other peoples live, who gives a flip, amirite? /s

      Reply
    16. 16.

      CarolPW

      Two weeks ago I bought some apricot preserves for a lamb tagine and got a french brand because I wanted one that wasn’t too sweet. I just looked and it’s Bonne Maman! Makes me happy.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      PsiFighter37

      My wife and I are debating whether or not to take the plunge and buy an apartment in Manhattan. We have NEVER aspired to own property here, but there is a pretty good deal (relatively speaking) on an apartment close to where our daughter’s new daycare/school. It doesn’t have everything we want, but the all-in monthly payments are basically in line with what we would be comfortable renting. Rents are likely as low as they are going to go in NYC (unless there is a definitive shift out from NYC because of sustained COVID-19 restrictions around social gatherings, years after), so we know we would likely be paying more for rent eventually. That said, my wife and I – while we do love the city – would definitely move to another neighborhood if we had the chance (i.e. whenever our daughter goes to a different school), and when we are empty-nesters way down the road, we would probably retire and keep a much smaller place here, or leave entirely. The other negative weighing me down is that the upfront costs of closing a mortgage on a condo are stupidly expensive – it’s like 15%-20% of the down payment itself.

      Decisions, decisions…

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      A couple of weeks ago, we installed the Youtube app on one of the smart tv’s and watched live performances of 70’s songs for hours. You just pick one and then Youtube keeps queuing up the next. So many were from the 70’s television show, The Midnight Special.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      The Moar You Know

      My wife and I are debating whether or not to take the plunge and buy an apartment in Manhattan.

      @PsiFighter37:  I never thought I’d be able to buy in the state I was born in, much less the city I grew up in, so when that opportunity struck I just did it.  It was a rough few years at first.  But damn.  It’s not like it’s ever going to get cheaper.  And it never has, and never will, unless we run out of water.  And maybe not even then.

      Suspect property in Manhattan is the same deal, barring a meteor strike.  I would do it in a heartbeat if I could.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      NotMax

      May as well put in a plug for friends’ computer and tech radio program, which has been running live on the air for more than 20 years.

      Every Saturday on Maui’s KAOI AM & FM (although once in a blue moon the AM broadcast is pre-empted by a sporting event). 12:05 p.m. to 2 p.m. Hawaii time (5:05 p.m. to 7 p.m.. Eastern currently, 6:05 p.m.to 8 p.m. Eastern after youse guys change the clocks next month).

      Reply
    29. 29.

      NeenerNeener

      I’ve got a box full of rhubarb Bonne Maman jam in my house. I have to order it off the internet because I’ve never seen it in a grocery store.  It’s the only rhubarb jam that I like as well as Rothschild Farms rhubarb-strawberry. Other jams with rhubarb are usually so heavy on the strawberry you can’t taste the rhubarb at all.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      PsiFighter37

      @The Moar You Know: It’s hard to say. We looked up the history of the place we are buying. The condominium was previously an old industrial-style midrise that was converted to condos 15-20 years ago. The folks who own it now bought it from the original sponsor – at what was then a ~15% discount. The list price is approximately 20% above what was paid nearly 9 years ago, and that is before paying the agents. That’s a terrible rate of return (like 2% p.a or so) for an asset class that falls in the alternatives bucket. Honestly, I have not heard of anyone actually making money on owning a place in Manhattan – like, earning a return one would typically associate with real estate…so to me, this isn’t even about it being a smart investing play, but more that it gives stability and certainty for however long we want to be there. My mentality would be to go into it and frankly be prepared to lose money by way of simply paying the interest on the mortgage.

      Reply

