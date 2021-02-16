This is the COOLEST. A Google Earth-type representation of the planet. Every green dot is a radio station. Click any dot to listen in. It’s like cultural teleportation. You could spend hours with this thing… https://t.co/rdEHUUfgvk pic.twitter.com/VJgyzVClJD — David Pogue (@Pogue) February 14, 2021

Now y’all get to tell me how you knew about this already!



======

Completely unrelated, but:

Incident in a NJ Supermarket At the supermarket today, I found a small, elderly woman standing in front of a high shelf holding @BonneMamanUS preserves. She was having trouble finding the flavor she wanted because the jars were set back on the shelf. — Michael Perino (@ProfessorPerino) February 14, 2021

“Yes, it tastes good.” She paused again. “I am a Holocaust survivor.” This was not the conversation I expected on a Sunday grocery run. — Michael Perino (@ProfessorPerino) February 14, 2021