You are here: Home / Civil Rights / Racial Justice / #BLM #M4BL / Daniel Baker: Thought Criminal or Incipient Domestic Terrorist?

Daniel Baker: Thought Criminal or Incipient Domestic Terrorist?

by

This post is in:

On January 15, the FBI raided the home of a run-of-the-mill whackjob named Daniel Baker. The broad strokes of this man’s life will be familiar to those who spend time on certain parts of the Internet: he is a tough-talking wannabe vigilante who’s said he’s “so fucking down to slay enemies again” and wants to stop them “WITH EVERY CALIBER AVAILABLE.” His stated enemies? Trumpist insurrectionists and Proud Boys mobs. The US Attorney who announced his arrest? A Trump appointee championed by Matt Gaetz.

The Washington Post has a good article about the raid that includes a number of viewpoints as well as a history of Baker’s life. He’s had his share of troubles. After an emotionally troubled childhood, he washed out of the Army and spent some time homeless. In 2017 traveled to Syria to fight against ISIS with the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) as a sniper. He posts stuff like the quotes above online.

The article doesn’t mention any concrete plans or weapons stockpiles or FBI entrapment stuff. The complaint (PDF) alleges that he has

violat[ed] Title 18, United States Code, Section875(c), which makes it a federal felony offense to “transmit in interstate or foreign commerce any communication containing a threat to kidnap any person or a threat to injure the person of another.”

One of their pieces of evidence?

BAKER has traveled across the United States to participate in protests that have resulted in violence to include joining the CHOP/CHAZ movement in Seattle, Washington during the summer of 2020. CHAZ refers to the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” and CHOP refers to the “Capitol Hill Organized Protest,” which was a protest and self-declared autonomous zone in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle, Washington. BAKER has used social media as a way to promote, circulate, encourage and educate followers on how to incapacitate officers while at a protest. For instance, BAKER has posted and informed his followers on how to debilitate law enforcement officers by filling up balloons with paint and to throw them at law enforcement.

[…] In addition to his online postings, BAKER has traveled around the country to protest against police brutality and the destruction of America, including travel to Seattle, Washington and Nashville, Tennessee

(There may be some OCR typos.) It’s pretty flimsy stuff. Paint balloons!

I wouldn’t let this guy cat-sit, but does this really justify an FBI raid? If not, how can we let our feelings on this case inform our feelings on prosecuting Trumpists on Parler for the same behavior (for the cases where things are truly equivalent)? One distinction people are drawing is that Baker’s threats of violence are in response to perceived threats from said Trumpists. But there’s always going to be a whackjob posting something violent; is the fact that you’re responding to a fellow whackjob exculpatory? Are we prepared for a world where this fairly common online behavior is enough to get stun grenades tossed into your home? While the online part is new, have we been living in that world since the sixties anyway? Here’s a Reason post that goes over some of these, if that’s up your alley.

If this is the standard going forward, a whole lot of people across the political spectrum are going to find themselves in trouble. Meanwhile, the work of stopping actual terrorism and violence will be made harder, as federal agents spend increasing amounts of time investigating, targeting, and prosecuting people for harmless posts.

I don’t know if I’d call this sort of thing ‘harmless’, exactly–cosplaying Weimar Germany is generally not great–but I’d say this behavior justifies, at most, an interview. I might feel differently if this sort of behavior was rare, but unfortunately it is not.

    1. 1.

      Baud

      His stated enemies? Trumpist insurrectionists and Proud Boys mobs.

      Based just on what’s in this post, it sounds like his best defense is that the intended victim was too abstract to violate the statute.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Urban Suburbanite

      So they went on a full-on raid with this guy, but the douchebro fascists who head to Portland to blast people with bear mace from their lifted pickups are totally safe. And if they’re so concerned about the CHAZ/CHOP involvement, you think they might have might mentioned the fascists who were popping shots off at night around there.

      No, of course they wouldn’t touch any of them.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Shalimar

      He’s someone they would be justified to keep an eye on.  Online support of violence combined with putting himself in situations to carry out threats is a dangerous combination.   But it doesn’t sound like he is threatening specific people,  so I’m not sure why the charges.  If what he said and did is the standard,  every single Proud Boy would be in prison.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      patroclus

      Daniel Baker was a noted Presbyterian pastor, who preached all over the ante-bellum South, moved to Texas in 1840, founded Austin College and Daniel Baker College was named after him (although it folded into Howard Payne University after Depression-related and other financial problems).  After serving as the 2nd AC President, he died to universal acclaim in 1857.  He was also a fine cat-sitter and was neither a thought criminal nor an incipient domestic terrorist.

      The current Daniel Baker seems likely to beat the rap if he gets a good lawyer.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Mary G

      I find some of the complaints against the Capitol insurrectionists a bit disturbing because multiple felonies are charged for basically just being on federal property raising a verbal ruckus. I don’t condone what they did, but I think of the people from ADAPT who protested outside Congressional offices in their wheelchairs to stop the repeal of the ACA in 2017 or 2018. For nonviolent participants I just worry cheering on throwing the book at MAGAt idiots will come back to be used against us.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Parfigliano

      If this is the standard that gets an FBI raid response then (hate to say it) “both sides” are in for a world of hurt.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Tenar Arha

      I think we have to look at him as a “thought criminal.” Which means the maximum should have been an interview. (I gather Reason has pretty good tracking of no knock raids, & have documented they’ve long since become dangerously overused).

      It’s not like it’s hard for the FBI to investigate someone’s background before they decide on an interview, starting with the reliable red flag for potential violence is previous violence. (Ex. the correlation between domestic violence perpetrators & mass shooters, or physical fights in general). It seems like lazy law enforcement when so much information is publicly available.

      As for what’s the difference between this “leftist” guy being threatening online vs. various white supremacists? The difference is mostly a historical blind spot & present impunity. Law enforcement continues to ignore the well documented trend of mass casualty white supremacist violence, including until now, probably in part because they preferred to ignore their complicity in blindly neglecting the danger until it made them look like chumps & almost got multiple politicians killed. IOW FBI has a major culture problem about who should be investigated, & they really need to start automatically “doing the opposite” when they make decisions, like George Costanza.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Jay

      Paint balloons,

      what, no “concrete milkshakes”, “frozen waterbottles” or “soup cans”?

      In the wake of the DHS/FBI report that Nazi’s/Incels/Soverigns were the biggest danger in the US and to the US Government, the DHS/FBI went hard against,……. wait for it,

      Non violent WaterProtectors, anti ICE protestors, BLM, Community Activists and SJW’s.

      No surprise that after 1/6 the DHS/FBI is going to go after SJW’s of all stripes being intemperate on Social Media.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      oldster

      What a strangely worded statute!

      “…containing a threat to kidnap any person or a threat to injure the person of another.”

      Notice: it specifies that it has to be a threat to injure “the person of another,” so that it does not cover the case of threatening to harm yourself.

      But since that qualification is not included in the kidnap clause, this statute criminalizes kidnapping *any* person, including…yourself!

      Man, I’d better not threaten to kidnap myself, or the FBI will be at my door in a heartbeat.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Brachiator

      If this is the standard going forward, a whole lot of people across the political spectrum are going to find themselves in trouble. Meanwhile, the work of stopping actual terrorism and violence will be made harder, as federal agents spend increasing amounts of time investigating, targeting, and prosecuting people for harmless posts.

      Reason says pretty much the same thing when it comes to posts by racists, sexists and anti-Muslim bigots. Threat assessment is a serious part of law enforcement. They have often been stupid, targeted the wrong groups for insane political reasons.

      I don’t know if there is a single magic formula to make this better. Monitoring by ACLU and others helps, maybe.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Leto

      This really isn’t a “both sides” deal. One side got an FBI raid over tough guy internet talk, while the other side gets to go on their Mexican vacay after participating in an insurrection attempt.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      artem1s

      @Shalimar:

       But it doesn’t sound like he is threatening specific people,  so I’m not sure why the charges.

      Only speculation but it’s likely the FBI has their eye on a lot of people who are communicating around upcoming specific events.  The Jan6 Brigade isn’t done yet.  If this character and other’s like him will decide they are the equivalent of the vigilante  MinuteMen and are called upon to defend ‘Murica they aren’t any better than McVeigh.  Kidnapping sounds pretty specific to me, even if an individual target hasn’t been chosen.  As in “let’s show up to the Michigan state house (or upcoming Trump rally) and grab whoever is around and put them on trial”.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Baud:

       

      having skimmed the complaint, I think this will be dismissed if he has a halfway competent lawyer.

      So not one of us. Got it. Maybe someone at LGM?

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Roger Moore

      @Shalimar: ​
       

      Online support of violence combined with putting himself in situations to carry out threats is a dangerous combination.

      If he served as a sniper in Syria, he also has the experience to make good on his threats. I would prefer that people like this not be arrested until they’ve done something concrete, like bringing their guns to a protest, but they certainly ought to be watched.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Meh – play stupid games, get stupid prizes.

      I think our society has been made much worse by the way gently we treat lies in public and commercial discourse, as well as the extent we coddle racist/religious/gender lies and exhortations to violence.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Millard Filmore

      @Tenar Arha:

       

      starting with the reliable red flag for potential violence is previous violence

      His becoming a militia sniper in a faraway land must count toward that

      — and Roger Moore got there first.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Major Major Major Major

      @Millard Filmore: Yeah that was a huge red flag obviously, but a no-knock raid??

      @Brachiator:

      Reason says pretty much the same thing when it comes to posts by racists, sexists and anti-Muslim bigots. Threat assessment is a serious part of law enforcement. They have often been stupid, targeted the wrong groups for insane political reasons.

      Right, and Reason’s consistent point is that when these are stupid, wrong, and insane, they’re stupid, wrong, and insane. They’re a consistently negatively-partisan platform against the Democrats, but sometimes they write correct things too.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      LuciaMia

      Live feed from Bourbon St. Sad to see everything closed up and almost deserted. But the photos of how various krewe members decorated the outside of their houses were incredible.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Eolirin

      If this was pushed by a Trump appointee at the US Attorney level, and maybe moved by some FBI elements looking to create a both sides narrative around this kind of thing, then isn’t this mostly a political problem that gets resolved by removing enough of the right wing sympathetic elements from government?

      Would this arrest have happened if there wasn’t a need to create cover for the white supremacist insurgents who attempted an insurrection?

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Hob

      @Mary G:

      I find some of the complaints against the Capitol insurrectionists a bit disturbing because multiple felonies are charged for basically just being on federal property raising a verbal ruckus. I don’t condone what they did, but I think of the people from ADAPT who protested outside Congressional offices in their wheelchairs to stop the repeal of the ACA in 2017 or 2018. For nonviolent participants I just worry cheering on throwing the book at MAGAt idiots will come back to be used against us.

      Either laws restricting behavior within government offices are on the books or they aren’t. If you’re saying that these charges are not justified by the law, that’s one thing. If you’re saying that enforcing the law is bad because then the law might get enforced against us, that seems to me to be 1. an argument for changing the law, not for declining to throw the book at these assholes to the extent of the law, and 2. exaggerating the importance of precedent in these things— that is, if the government wants to prosecute non-evil protesters then it will do so regardless of whether it has prosecuted evil ones in the past.

      Protesters for good causes who carry out civil disobedience are doing so in awareness of the applicable laws, and are expressing willingness to be arrested. They don’t break in and fuck stuff up and then run away to avoid being held responsible.

      Also, I think your statement that “multiple felonies are charged for basically just being on federal property raising a verbal ruckus” may be misleading. It’s not clear that most of these people have been charged with felonies at all, or that if they were, that it was due to “raising a verbal ruckus”. The most common charge in the list is “knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds”, which if I understand correctly is defined in 18 U.S.C. §1752 and is only a felony if “the person … uses or carries a deadly or dangerous weapon or firearm” and/or “the offense results in significant bodily injury”; otherwise it’s a misdemeanor. That seems to me like a reasonable distinction. If you’re referring to something else maybe you could clarify.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Leto

      @LuciaMia: we lived over in Biloxi for 5 years and the parades there were always nice. It really sucks that we won’t have MG this year, but I’m really digging the yard displays and I hope that next year we’ll be able to celebrate properly (that means king cake) :)

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Cermet

      @Mary G: Crossing police barricades and pushing past police is VERY different thing; so making the charges they did use (which appear minor) a major crime is 100% appropriate.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      danielx

      @Benw:

      I’m glad you find another reason every day, but I only need one reason to be happy about it – I don’t have to listen to or read anything posted by him.

      Reply

