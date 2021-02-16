Mardi Gras parades got canceled by Covid-19. So people in New Orleans turned their houses into floats. Some 3,000 homes across New Orleans and its suburbs — even some as far away as Luxembourg — are dolled up for the inaugural Krewe of House Floats.https://t.co/iwCLYiFQzr pic.twitter.com/ThrsCflGsq — CNN International (@cnni) February 15, 2021





The US had +52,785 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, the lowest number since October 18, bringing the total to over 28.3 million. The 7-day moving average fell to below 88,000 new cases per day, its lowest level since November 2. pic.twitter.com/KJ5lAYBsBA — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 16, 2021

We've finally met a healthcare problem that requires massive spending, complete saturation of infrastructure and a huge rollout of cutting-edge new drugs. We're like Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer stunting on all the Euro's who made fun of our healthcare system for decades. — Sasho Todorov 💎🐊 (@SashoTodorov1) February 16, 2021

Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, about 4 in 10 adults have reported symptoms of anxiety and/or depressive disorder – 4 times pre-pandemic levels. Our updated brief explores what’s known about COVID’s impact on people’s #mentalhealth and substance use: https://t.co/oQXuwB3IN1 pic.twitter.com/6koeiovmw4 — KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation) (@KFF) February 15, 2021

======

China arrests leader of scam that passed off saline solution and mineral water as Covid-19 vaccines https://t.co/LQcH2tAoRO — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 16, 2021

South Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people https://t.co/GR6lRteaLM pic.twitter.com/26pDnoqROq — Reuters (@Reuters) February 16, 2021

North Korea made attempts to steal COVID-19 vaccine technology from Pfizer: Yonhap citing NIS https://t.co/yGjSzT49mf pic.twitter.com/4nkXktkSim — Reuters (@Reuters) February 16, 2021

Manabu Yoneshima’s dream to cap his medical career by running in the Tokyo Olympics torch relay has been replaced by feelings of guilt as he and his colleagues battle the resurgent virus https://t.co/yNqJZ9X1xr pic.twitter.com/RvE4gHGKPg — Reuters (@Reuters) February 16, 2021



(It would be the most Japanese event ever to hold the torch marathon, and then or (despite) cancel the Olympics themselves… )

Malaysia to kick off COVID-19 vaccination drive next week https://t.co/tB5WE1dopT pic.twitter.com/K3zuCwQn2f — Reuters (@Reuters) February 16, 2021

When the pandemic took hold in India, there were fears it would sink the fragile health system of the world’s second-most populous country. But infections began to plummet, and the reasons for the decline are unclear. https://t.co/dJkhYc814L — The Associated Press (@AP) February 16, 2021

France🇫🇷 reports 21,231 new coronavirus cases over 24 hours. Government resists imposing new public health measures despite rapid spread of #B117 variant https://t.co/obZFGwQ5zp via @Reuters @DickZoutman #COVID19 #GlobalHealth — André Picard (@picardonhealth) February 14, 2021

Not happy campers: Britain opens quarantine hotels to restrict travelers from 33 countries for 10 days at their own expense. It's part of a plan to try to block new virus variants. https://t.co/bRhN0uYX9x — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) February 15, 2021

Ireland to set up 37 Covid-19 vaccination centres, with at least one in each countyhttps://t.co/ggI0vqXrB0 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 15, 2021

Russia confirmed 13,233 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the total caseload to 4,099,323https://t.co/3VdButOvpr — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) February 16, 2021

New Zealand recorded zero new COVID-19 cases on day two of a three-day lockdown in Auckland pic.twitter.com/PCCABteF8p — Reuters (@Reuters) February 16, 2021

"I want protection!" Health care workers in rural South Africa are among those eagerly awaiting the first jabs of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is being rolled out to them starting this week. https://t.co/9JZTCrJoHU — AP Africa (@AP_Africa) February 16, 2021

#COVID19: a multi-centre surveillance study has been implemented in 5 African countries. Coordinated by @institutpasteur, this cohort study aims to identify the contamination risk factors and understand the transmission of the virus. @MediLabSecure https://t.co/guVUPPEbDU — INSTITUT PASTEUR (@institutpasteur) February 15, 2021

Optimism as Cuba set to test its own Covid vaccine https://t.co/PVlHN40vQ6 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 16, 2021

Brazil reports 528 new COVID-19 deaths, close to 10 million cases https://t.co/vm4eR1p568 pic.twitter.com/AGgE7N0hoH — Reuters (@Reuters) February 16, 2021

Mexico begins rocky rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations for elderly https://t.co/Vy7JVIB80t pic.twitter.com/q4t46pQ4Uz — Reuters (@Reuters) February 16, 2021

This shows that simple public health measures work against #COVID19, even in the presence of variants. What matters now is how we respond to this trend. The fire is not out, but we have reduced its size. If we stop fighting it on any front, it will come roaring back. — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) February 15, 2021

======

Scientists to the US: Act now to rein-in virulent COVID variant. The B117 SARSCoV2 variant, identified in 33 states so far, will dominate other strains in the coming weeks, triggering major surges unless surveillance & mitigation efforts are scaled up https://t.co/C4w3JoUYfh pic.twitter.com/1I6jsiyz3h — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 15, 2021

COVID19 vaccines can be tweaked if variant situation worsens. Makers of COVID19 vaccines are figuring out how to tweak their recipes against worrisome virus mutations—and regulators are looking to flu as a blueprint if and when the shots need an update https://t.co/Ec9hNYnyU7 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 15, 2021

As Americans anxiously watch variants first identified in the UK and South Africa spread in the U.S., scientists are finding a number of new variants that originated here. https://t.co/LzofnTAMaW — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 14, 2021

Pets & Covid19: Seoul offered free coronavirus tests for pets and soon found its 1st case in a lethargic, vomiting cat https://t.co/6MT2mzpgV7 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 15, 2021

======

In the race to increase Covid-19 vaccinations, states have opened mass inoculation sites and expanded eligibility. But a big problem remains: The supply of shots isn’t increasing fast enough.https://t.co/znmxuMQNre — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 15, 2021

Child care workers are getting left behind in the vaccine rollout https://t.co/F3uKGgOG9V via @voxdotcom — Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics (@bermaninstitute) February 15, 2021

Former CDC director says it's not vaccinations, so far, but distancing that is causing COVID-19 numbers to fall. https://t.co/GWulRGuDVL — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 15, 2021

NEW: Harris County hustles to distribute 8,400 COVID-19 vaccines after freezer loses power (w/ @zachdespart) https://t.co/QqVDGbOqYd — St. John Barned-Smith ⚔️ (@stjbs) February 15, 2021

‘I accept responsibility,’ New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said as he acknowledged that his office should not have withheld data on COVID-19 nursing home deaths https://t.co/ULKxaelbU5 pic.twitter.com/o7BNDDOIvg — Reuters (@Reuters) February 16, 2021