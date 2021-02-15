God, this is stupid:

.@VP told @mikeallen that “there was no national strategy or plan for vaccinations” and that Biden admin was “starting from scratch.” That’s wrong. The Trump admin had a plan to distribute to locations chosen by states and let them take it from there. https://t.co/0MoQ8OnpoN pic.twitter.com/nYb8r5gPKz — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) February 15, 2021

Basically, they’re saying “lol fuck it, let the states figure it out” counts as a “national strategy,” which is self-evidently dumb. Fact checking is useful in some instances. Journos like Daniel Dale did absolutely heroic work during the stump error. Empty gotcha bullshit like the above is worse than useless.

Open thread!

PS: I had to go to The Villages this weekend, and I got lost because the community roadways were designed by a basket of meth-addled weasels. While trying to find my way back to a main road, I came upon a giant field with drive-thru vaccination tents and lanes mapped out by traffic cones. Cops were guarding the entrances, and there wasn’t a line. It wasn’t even clear it was open for business yet. The site gave me a dystopian chill AND hope that maybe this goddamned pandemic will end someday.

I also had to wonder if our shitty T***p mini-me governor is funneling vaccine supplies to the wingnut hotspot that elected his incompetent ass. My 81-year-old mother-in-law hasn’t been able to make a vaccine appointment yet, nor have my 76-year-old dad and assorted aunties and uncles. I suppose it’s possible a Republican-controlled county could have its shit together on vaccine distribution, but that would definitely be the exception rather than the rule in this state, so I suspect shenanigans.