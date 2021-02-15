Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

We have all the best words.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

You are here: Home / Politics / Media / The Limits of Fact Checking (Open Thread)

The Limits of Fact Checking (Open Thread)

by | 101 Comments

This post is in: ,

God, this is stupid:

Basically, they’re saying “lol fuck it, let the states figure it out” counts as a “national strategy,” which is self-evidently dumb. Fact checking is useful in some instances. Journos like Daniel Dale did absolutely heroic work during the stump error. Empty gotcha bullshit like the above is worse than useless.

Open thread!

PS: I had to go to The Villages this weekend, and I got lost because the community roadways were designed by a basket of meth-addled weasels. While trying to find my way back to a main road, I came upon a giant field with drive-thru vaccination tents and lanes mapped out by traffic cones. Cops were guarding the entrances, and there wasn’t a line. It wasn’t even clear it was open for business yet. The site gave me a dystopian chill AND hope that maybe this goddamned pandemic will end someday.

I also had to wonder if our shitty T***p mini-me governor is funneling vaccine supplies to the wingnut hotspot that elected his incompetent ass. My 81-year-old mother-in-law hasn’t been able to make a vaccine appointment yet, nor have my 76-year-old dad and assorted aunties and uncles. I suppose it’s possible a Republican-controlled county could have its shit together on vaccine distribution, but that would definitely be the exception rather than the rule in this state, so I suspect shenanigans.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • A Ghost to Most
  • Almost Retired
  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Bill Arnold
  • Brachiator
  • catclub
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • cope
  • dmsilev
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • Fair Economist
  • Geminid
  • germy
  • Gravenstone
  • Hungry Joe
  • James E Powell
  • Jay
  • jeffreyw
  • Jeffro
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • John Revolta
  • JoyceH
  • Just Chuck
  • Ken
  • laura
  • lollipopguild
  • LongHairedWeirdo
  • Lyrebird
  • Major Major Major Major
  • Mike E
  • Miss Bianca
  • Nate Combs
  • NotMax
  • Old School
  • oldster
  • Peale
  • randy khan
  • raven
  • Renie
  • Ruckus
  • Sallycat
  • Scout211
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Steeplejack (phone)
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • terraformer
  • The Thin Black Duke
  • tom
  • WaterGirl
  • West of the Rockies
  • zhena gogolia
  • zzyzx

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    101Comments

    1. 1.

      zhena gogolia

      I HATE THEM WITH THE FIRE OF A THOUSAND SUNS

      The way they keep pecking at Jen Psaki for stupid trivial stuff, too. At least she isn’t at all fazed by it.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      zzyzx

      I have a plan for becoming rich. I will hope that people will randomly decide to give me large amounts of money without me doing anything or even asking. That’s a plan!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Old School

      The Trump administration had a plan for the end of COVID-19: Like a miracle, it would just go away.

      See?  A plan.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Nate Combs

      This reminds me of an old Book of Knowledge encyclopedia set I had once… if you looked up “Christianity”, it was defined as the oldest organized religion in the world. I didn’t think that sounded right, since most Eastern religions and even Judaism are obviously older. It turned out the Book of Knowledge defined “organized religion” as a religion having a Pope-like head figure, and a descending hierarchy of Cardinals, Bishops, and Priests.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      oldster

      The bank is saying I had no plan to pay my mortgage.

      That’s wrong.

      My plan was to not send them any money, and pray they wouldn’t notice.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Major Major Major Major

      Makes me think of the Simpsons episode where the judge asks Hutz if he has any actual evidence and he says “we have plenty of hearsay and conjecture, those are… kinds of evidence…”

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Jeffro

      @zzyzx: it’s not a bad plan

      GOP donor sues True The Vote for return of his $2.5M

      trumpov and the GQP fundraised over a quarter billion dollars between the election and Jan 6th.

      No wonder they still won’t admit that Biden won…they’d be giving up the graviest of gravy trains(!)

      Engelbrecht’s Validate the Vote plan, an exhibit in the lawsuit, budgeted $1.75 million for “data and research” work. It was to be led by a company whose name evoked the shadowy world of intelligence operations: OPSEC Group LLC.

      Records show that OPSEC had been formed less than two months earlier in Alabama by Gregg Phillips, a former True the Vote board member whose 2016 tweet was the source of the false claim that Trump would have won the popular vote that year but for millions of fraudulent votes by illegal immigrants.

      Phillips, 60, and Engelbrecht are business partners in a health-care company. Eshelman alleges in a legal filing — without providing evidence — that the two are also lovers.

      In an interview, Phillips denied any such romantic relationship. Engelbrecht declined to comment on the allegation.

      On Nov. 12, Eshelman and Crawford joined a conference call with Engelbrecht and Bopp to hear an update on the data analysis and other aspects of the legal plan. “I was encouraged,” Eshelman wrote in an email to Crawford a couple of hours later, but noted: “You did not really give details on whistleblowers. Where are we on that?”

      Crawford replied that three whistleblower complaints, including the Yuma allegation, had survived initial screening.

      The following day, Eshelman wired another $500,000 to True the Vote.

      LOL, suckas!!!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Scout211

      Speaking of fact-checking, this AP article investigated the “top super-spreaders” of COVID-19 misinformation and conspiracy theories.

      https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStory/superspreaders-top-covid-19-conspiracy-theories-75898559

      College professors with no evidence or training in virology were touted as experts. Anonymous social media users posed as high-level intelligence officials. And from China to Iran to Russia to the United States, governments amplified claims for their own motives.

      The Associated Press collaborated with the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab on a nine-month investigation to identify the people and organizations behind some of the most viral misinformation about the origins of the coronavirus.

      Their claims were explosive. Their evidence was weak. These are the superspreaders.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Lyrebird

      @zhena gogolia: TRUTH.

      I respect some of the folks I hear saying, don’t give the Biden admin a pass just bc Trmp was so awful.  Okay fine.  Then f’ing ask about the federal prisons or what not, but don’t give cover to the Doocys of the world and the stupid petty garbage.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Bill Arnold

      Separate the hacks away from their keyboards.
      “a plan to distribute to locations chosen by states and let them take it from there” is NOT a National plan for vaccinations, any more than letting Free Enterprise/The Invisible Hand (with grudgingly allowed, minimal regulatory involvement) solve the entirety of the vaccinations-in-arms problem would be a “plan”.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Betty, Mr DAW’s sister and BIL, who live near Ft. Myers, were able to get vaccination appointments off what I think was a state website. Here’s what he says:

      “The Florida state signup worked. I got a call Monday morning to set up an appointment for each of us for Wednesday, February 10. We drove to Port Charlotte, had a brief wait in line in our cars, our papers were checked, stuck our arms out the car window and were given dose 1 of the Moderna vaccine. The drive-thru vaccination worked well and minimized contact with others.”

      I don’t know how accessible that website is to your relatives, but apparently it functions to some degree  (much to Mr DAW’s realtives’ shock)

      Reply
    22. 22.

      cope

      First, condolences on having to brave The Villages.  Just driving past that area on 441 the few time I have had to gives me the creeps.

      As for DeSantis, he did do a photo op at one of the first public vaccine events in said Villages with Republican operatives from the area being first in line.  I don’t think, however, he can manage to actually pull of an effective quid pro quo with voters directly using the vaccine as quid.  I do believe he is doing so with corporate entities with which he has arranged for distribution. Publix, I’m looking at you.  I suspect he is more interested in getting the funds from them then votes from the rubes.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Brachiator

      @lollipopguild:

      Ask everyone in the country to send you $1.

      Years ago, you could not place a classified ad in a newspaper just asking for money. So one guy came up with the following angle

      Send me one dollar and your name will be put on The List.

      Fortunately, he wasn’t allowed to pull this one either.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      terraformer

      The idea of ‘fact checking’ is a good one, and that’s why Republicans and others who are out there lying quickly installed their own “fact checkers” or otherwise made sure that friendly checkers have their perch on which to throw out gotcha drivel like this.

      “It rained today.” FACT CHECK: partly true – liquids, but some solids, transferred from the lower stratosphere, through the troposphere. And even then, it was a misting.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Hungry Joe

      All the speculation on possible GOP prez candidates got me thinking about where such (early) speculation would have gotten us in election cycles past. For example, who would have predicted …

      McGovern (nominee in 1972) in ‘69? Or Carter (nominee in ‘76) in ‘73? Or Dukakis (‘88) in ‘85? Or Clinton (‘92) in ‘89? Or Bush II (2000) in ‘97? Or Obama (‘08) in ‘05? Or Trump (‘16) in ‘13?

      Or Xxxxxxxx (‘24) in ‘21?

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Jeffro

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: either lucky by birth or lucky in his (business) timing

      How does someone with $2.5M to burn think to themselves, “You know…I could be funding scholarships here…I could be handing $100 bills to random people in the street all day long…or I could just buy myself a Lambo…but you know what I really wanna do?  I wanna ship all that cash off to some ‘voter integrity’ outfit with a really badass name and yeah!  That’s what I’ll do!”

      Not a doubt in my mind this dude was Fox-poisoned, though.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Brachiator

      @Hungry Joe:

      All the speculation on possible GOP prez candidates got me thinking about where such (early) speculation would have gotten us in election cycles past.

      People never let facts or uncertainty get in the way of a good speculation.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      …the community roadways were designed by a basket of meth-addled weasels.

      Your ability to turn a phrase like that is why I keep a separate file of your quotes because they’re soooo usable elsewhere.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Hungry Joe: I remember a display of calendars around the end of 2007 that included one pair: One with the presumed 2008 Democratic candidate (Hillary Clinton) and one with the presumed Republican candidate (Giuliani).

      Reply
    37. 37.

      NotMax

      @Hungry Joe

      Or Obama (‘08) in ‘05?

      Obama’s keynote speech at the 2004 D convention, even without being shown on the commercial broadcast networks (was covered live on PBS, C-SPAN and cable), cemented him as a contender of the first water.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Major Major Major Major

      @germy:

      Biden: “Water is wet”

      Politifact: “What is water?” [swims away]

      “While it’s true that liquid water is wet, there are over twenty forms that H2O can take, and not all of them are what a human would consider to be ‘wet’. We rate this claim Mostly False.”

      Reply
    41. 41.

      germy

      PS: I had to go to The Villages this weekend, and I got lost because the community roadways were designed by a basket of meth-addled weasels.

      We lived out in the exurbs about twenty years ago (it was a case of “drive ’til you qualify) and I was always getting lost in the winding roads.  An ariel view of the towns’ layouts looked like the roads had been planned by ants.

      In the city, I was used to an easily-navigatible grid pattern.  But the city was full of… those people… and I began to suspect the exurbs had been designed to baffle and discourage invaders (of color).

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Hungry Joe

      @NotMax: You may be right. But as I remember it, the buzz about the young, up-and-coming Barack Obama was that he could make a real move toward the nomination in ‘16 — maybe as soon as ‘12. Not a lot of people saw him going for it, much less succeeding, in 2008.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @Jeffro: I just read this Wapo story of the mark who got grifted to the tune of $2.5MM, looked up at my spouse and said, “now here’s a story that makes me smile.”

      Also, a strong argument for a 75% top tier tax rate. We’re just saving them from themselves and their own gullibility.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Betty Cracker

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Good to know, thanks! I told MIL and my dad about the new state site when I first read of it. I don’t know if their counties have gotten their shit together to use the site yet, but I will check with them on that.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      James E Powell

      @Hungry Joe:

      I am on record – at least among my friends who were with me at the time – that at the conclusion of Obama’s 2004 DNC speech, I said, that’s the next president of the United States.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Fair Economist

      @Hungry Joe:

      McGovern (nominee in 1972) in ‘69? Or Carter (nominee in ‘76) in ‘73? Or Dukakis (‘88) in ‘85? Or Clinton (‘92) in ‘89? Or Bush II (2000) in ‘97? Or Obama (‘08) in ‘05? Or Trump (‘16) in ‘13?

      Or Xxxxxxxx (‘24) in ‘21?

      Exactly. Generally, if there is an obvious nominee – VP, strong runner-up, or party leader, with a good base, they get it (Mondale 84, HW Bush 88, Dole 96, Gore 00, McCain 08, Clinton 16), with some exceptions (Hart 88, Clinton 08). If there’s not, like with the Republicans now, then it could be just about anybody and, as you point out, is often somebody you’d never have considered.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Hungry Joe: it’s hard to project myself back in time, to remember what I thought, and what others were saying, about Obama’s campaign in ’07, but it was Iowa, and the subsequent consolidation around him of Black voters, the Kennedys, etc that pushed him into real competition with HRC, as I recall. And he raised (again IIRC) record-shattering amounts of money, but again I can’t remember if that was before Iowa or only after.

      In his memoir, he mentions Harry Reid, who really comes across as an interesting character (and I say that as somebody who has always found him interesting and underrated) as IIRC one of the most important of his early supporters, one of the most influential in his decision to run.

      There was some talk of a BJ book club about A Promised Land. I’d be up for that.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      germy

      Sometimes I feel like I must go mad.

      I’m always reading about the newer COVID strains, and all the hospitalizations and deaths…

      And then this morning I visit the supermarket and see a customer come walking in with his mask down around his neck.  He seemed acquainted with some of the employees, because they were all talking and joking with each other.  (Employees were masked, fortunately)

      I’m at the checkout (self checkout was closed) and the cashier is telling me she was out for three months and on a ventilator.  Had to spend three weeks learning how to walk again.

      She rings me up and I swipe my credit card, and then she asks me if I’d like to round up the total and give the extra to charity.  “Yes,” I reply.  And then she spends fifteen minutes trying to figure out how to round it up.  No problem, but I’m sort of anxious to get out of there because the maskless dude is now in line with his two items.

      I told her nevermind if it was too difficult, but she was determined.  Apparently, she had to relearn a lot of her job, so I wasn’t going to be impatient with her.  But the dude made me nervous.

      But no one else seemed bothered by him.  Not the employees, managers, or cashier who’d spent months in the hospital.

      And then I come home and see this photo:

      https://dailygazette.com/2021/02/14/lennon-mohonasen-girls-basketballs-lone-senior-embracing-mentor-role-on-young-team/

      My news programs are full of impatient students and parents who want school sports again.  “We want to play sports!”  “My kids want to play sports!”  Everyone insists they’ll be safe.  Uh, okay.

      But am I the only one who sees a problem with the photo?

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Fair Economist

      @germy:

      In the city, I was used to an easily-navigatible grid pattern. But the city was full of… those people… and I began to suspect the exurbs had been designed to baffle and discourage invaders (of color).

      Oh, it’s quite intentional.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      JoyceH

      Something I started noticing way back during the Katrina debacle – when a Republican government fails at a basic governmental function, Republican opinionators begin arguing that that is a function that government shouldn’t even be doing. “Why is the federal government getting involved in hurricane relief anyway? Let the states handle that.”

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @James E Powell: legend has it that at the back of the convention hall, after Obama’s speech, a friend put his arm around the shoulder of the mayor of Newark and said, “It’s okay, Book. You can be the second black president”.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      James E Powell

      @Brachiator:

      Reminds me of an infomercial from many years ago where a guy claimed you could get rich by putting “tiny little ads” in newspapers all over the country. I never paid attention to how it was supposed to work, but I remember the infomercial with him on a beach and camera tilting right and left for some reason.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      germy

      @Fair Economist:

      I remember back in the ’80s I used to listen to Joe Frank on the radio.  One of his monologues, he talked about a woman he dated who insisted on owning a handgun.  He said she had a theory that someday mobs of inner-city people would invade her small suburb, and she wanted to be ready for them.

      (I don’t remember how long he said the relationship lasted)

      Reply
    63. 63.

      LongHairedWeirdo

      Basically, they’re saying “lol fuck it, let the states figure it out” counts as a “national strategy,” which is self-evidently dumb. Fact checking is useful in some instances. Journos like Daniel Dale did absolutely heroic work during the stump error. Empty gotcha bullshit like the above is worse than useless.

      I could be wrong, but I think Politifact is the one that said Michelle Obama wasn’t entirely truthful for saying that her husband had supported a bill, as a Senator, because people might assume she meant “as President”.

      (NB: she simply said he “supported” it – never said when, or how. They just assumed that if someone found he *only* supported it as a senator, and it had been signed into law before his inauguration, they’d say “SHE DIDN’T TELL THE WHOLE TRUTH!”)

      It seems clear that some fact checkers let Republicans say stone-cold stupid stuff on “deep background” and rather than saying “this is asinine BS that a competent high school journalist would reject as such, and for having obvious, objective, bias,” instead say “hey, that’s a good point….”

      As such, they should be called “opinion checkers”.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      NotMax

      @germy

      It’s the ones which have a Spotted Toad Avenue, Spotted Toad Road, Spotted Toad Lane and Spotted Toad Circle – too often nowhere near one another – that get my goat.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Fair Economist

      @germy: My brother keeps a *loaded* semiautomatic assault rifle next to his bed and fantasizes about using it in a home invasion. I’ve tried to explain to him that home invasions just don’t happen in upscale suburban communities like his and that the only people that gun might kill are him or his family via suicide or accident. To no avail.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      NotMax

      @James E Powell

      The concerns behind the small print “Earn BIG MONEY stuffing envelopes at home!” ads in the nether pages of magazines must have done all right, as that continued for years and years.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Sallycat

      I am livid with the governor for using the vaccinations for political gain. I live in Florida and I am seventy years old. I have not been able to make an appointment, although I have tried several times. The process of trying to make an appointment is time consuming and incredibly frustrating. This morning the website gave me an appointment date and time, but by the time I had filled out the required paperwork, the appointment was gone. This happened three times-I had to fill out the same paperwork three times. (I had pre-registered also.) If we could impeach or recall our governor, I would be first in line to sign up for the effort.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Jay

      It’s no “Epoch Times”, but it is something,

      Together with Steve Bannon, Mr Guo launched an aggressive anti-Chinese Communist Party (CCP) movement called the New Federal State of China in June this year, with branches in countries like the US, Canada, Taiwan, Japan, New Zealand and Australia.

      Through a plethora of media channels, spot rallies, flyer and email spam campaigns, the movement has been instrumental in pushing out Mr Guo’s conspiracy theories and misinformation.

      However, his controversial tactics and role in spruiking a number of dangerous conspiracy theories has made critics question his real motives.

      https://amp.abc.net.au/article/12830824?__twitter_impression=true

      Reply
    73. 73.

      zhena gogolia

      @Sallycat:

      I’m so sorry.

      It’s pretty chaotic here in CT too, if that helps any, and we have a good governor. Being an employee of Yale seems to get you to the head of the line, for one thing, which kind of bugs me.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      randy khan

      It turns out that Politifact didn’t notice that Axios corrected its original tweet, and that what Harris actually said was “There was no national strategy or plan for vaccinations, we were leaving it to the states and local leaders to try and figure it out.

      So, in other words, what they describe as the national strategy is exactly what she said happened.

      I’m guessing we won’t see a correction from them, though.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Peale

      @Jay: Yep. Its a win win for everyone. The GOP gets to promote the idea that the Democrats are communists to moot any gains they may have had with Chinese American voters. China gets a nice list of Anti-communist Party Chinese immigrants.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      laura

      🚨Special Report🚨 – our nieghborhood Junior Scout just dropped off Thin Mints, Lemonades and Shortbread cookies. It’s like we won the lotto.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Miss Bianca

      @Fair Economist: Yeah, my friend D also keeps a loaded shotgun by his bedside. Gave me quite a turn when I first saw it. Now, I understand that it’s to some degree a relic of his thinking from his time living in Atlanta (home invasion prevention!! = White Panic! They’re After My Stuff!!), but out in the mountains, we actually are occasionally subject to home invasion – by bears. Or other dangerous fauna. So, I let it slide, particularly since I *have* called on him to shoot rattlesnakes with the thing whenever they get too close to the house/dogs.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Brachiator

      @James E Powell:

      Reminds me of an infomercial from many years ago where a guy claimed you could get rich by putting “tiny little ads” in newspapers all over the country. I never paid attention to how it was supposed to work, but I remember the infomercial with him on a beach and camera tilting right and left for some reason.

      A lot of these ads have moved to YouTube, with promises that you can get rich from “passive income.”

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Almost Retired

      I am curious about the socio-economic structure of The Villages, although not curious enough to actually ever go there.  I know the city is divided into a bunch of individual quasi-self-governing Community Development Districts within the overall community.  Are they all mixed income, or are some CCD’s on the wrong side of the track?  And are the Democrats, few though they may be, self-sorted into any particular CCD’s (is there a The Villages Santa Monica or Berkeley), or are they also distributed somewhat randomly?  I can’t imagine living in such a place, btw.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Jay:

      However, his controversial tactics and role in spruiking a number of dangerous conspiracy theories has made critics question his real motives.

      I was certain that was some bizarre typo or autocorrection of a word I couldn’t figure out, but nope — it’s Aussie slang.

      (spruːk) intransitive verb. Austral slang. to make or give a speech, esp. extensively or elaborately; spiel; orate.

      Someday I’ll learn how to speak Strine 🇦🇺

      (Lightly edited for clarity)

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Fair Economist:

      Oh, it’s quite intentional.

       
      Probably so, but in many cases street layouts like that were made so that car traffic is either cut way down or forced to go slowly. Lot’s of post-WWII housing tracts or subdivisions were very purposefully designed so that neighborhood streets were not cut-throughs to larger arteries.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Another Scott

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: There’s a meme out there that Obama didn’t get serious black support until he showed he could win white votes in Iowa.  I think the story is more complex than that. E.g. Pew from December 2007:

      Hillary Clinton holds a 14-point lead over Barack Obama among likely Democratic voters in South Carolina, where there is a stark difference between black and white voting patterns. Among African Americans, who make up just over half (51%) of likely Democratic primary voters in the state, only two candidates are under consideration: Obama is backed by 44% and Clinton by 43%. John Edwards is supported by just 1% of black South Carolina Democratic voters, and no other candidate receives even that much support.

      Obama has far less appeal to white voters in South Carolina. Just 16% of whites favor Obama for the Democratic nomination, compared with 49% who favor Clinton. John Edwards runs four points ahead of Obama among whites in South Carolina.

      [graph]

      One factor in Obama’s favor is the intensity of support he receives from African American voters. While Obama and Clinton run even among blacks in terms of overall support, 34% of blacks say they back Obama “strongly,” compared with 25% who back Clinton “strongly.”

      This survey was done November 7-25, 2007. It says Obama and Clinton were tied in Iowa at the time – the final results were Obama 37.6%, Edwards 29.7%, Clinton 29.4%.

      (The Iowa Caucus was January 3, 2008.)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Ruckus

      @zzyzx:

      All you have to do is act like a rabid prick, or republican, they are interchangeable after all, and seemingly insane humans will stand in line to give you money.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      @Jay:

      However, his controversial tactics and role in spruiking a number of dangerous conspiracy theories [. . .].

      Huh. I thought it was an especially weird typo, but apparently spruik is an Australian word meaning to speak in public, especially as a showman or salesman.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Geminid

      @germy: I was visiting my Atlanta friend, and we out driving around suburbs on the Northwest side. There were several small new subdivisions that had fancy signs with names like “Grenville Plantation,” or “Montrose Plantation.” Not hard to figure out which homebuyers they’re trying to encourage, and which they want to discourage. Fulton County should really try to find a way to ban this practice.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      dmsilev

      Pelosi moving to set up full investigation of the insurrection

      For the past few weeks, General Honoré has been assessing our security needs by reviewing what happened on January 6 and how we must ensure that it does not happen again. He has been working with Committees of Jurisdiction and will continue to make proposals.

      It is clear from his findings and from the impeachment trial that we must get to the truth of how this happened. To protect our security, our security, our security, our next step will be to establish an outside, independent 9/11-type Commission to “investigate and report on the facts and causes relating to the January 6, 2021 domestic terrorist attack upon the United States Capitol Complex… and relating to the interference with the peaceful transfer of power, including facts and causes relating to the preparedness and response of the United States Capitol Police and other Federal, State, and local law enforcement in the National Capitol Region.”

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Jay

      @Peale:

      yeah, they were big promoters of “Covid escaped from a Chinese Bioweapon lab”, and Hunter Biden’s “laptop”.

      still no “Epoch Times” the Falun Gong “newspaper” full of CT available at every transit stop.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Miss Bianca

      @SiubhanDuinne: How do you pronounce it, anyway, I’m wondering – “sprook-ing”? “Sproo-icking”? “Sprike-ing”?

      o/t,  my condolences about your nephew. I didn’t catch the thread in real time yesterday.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      catclub

      @dmsilev: ​
        I just want her to add: “And no, its not going to be some waste of space fucking bi-partisan commission with GQP members throwing bombs the whole time.”

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.